Democrats In Texas Legislature Threaten Violence To Protect Illegal Aliens…

Texas is estimated to have more than 1 million illegal aliens, according to the Migration Policy Institute. During today’s final legislative session a group of angry protesters calling themselves illegal aliens attempted to disrupt the session by shouting, chanting and blowing whistles.
The issue they were protesting is a new law known as “SB4” or the anti-Sanctuary City Law, where Texas police chiefs and sheriffs are required to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation.
In response to the disruption, the Texas House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. According to the LA Times the demonstration continued for about 20 minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups. There were no reports of arrests.
However, State Rep. Ramon Romero, a Democrat from Fort Worth, and fellow Democrat Rep. Cesar Blanco of El Paso became physically violent upon hearing that Republican Matt Rinaldi called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to alert them to the centrally located gathering of illegal aliens.
A video of the altercation is below.
@KatMcKinley @J_Wade_Miller @MattRinaldiTX Video of the scuffle on the TxHouse floor. Pretty clear who was physically instigating here; NOT @MattRinaldiTX.pic.twitter.com/Dmr5bTtNp5
May 29, 2017
I would say its unbelievable, but its not. Violence is du jour for the left.
“The issue they were protesting is a new law known as “SB4” or the anti-Sanctuary City Law, where Texas police chiefs and sheriffs are required to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation.” Imagine, a law that requires you to obey the law.
It’s the “no, i really really mean it law”
Yep, that’s how chaotic societies being torn apart by the globalist banking cartel “progress”.Of course, totalitarians must have their chaos to get the their “order”, their “order” being of course fascist feudalism for the rest of us.
But along came Donald J. Trump…
There is that… 😉
Breaking the law while protecting lawbreakers.
Double Lowdown.
he’s a slip and fall lawyer and was appointed to the committee on border security in 2015…you just can’t make this up
What an idiot to admit he called ICE. Should have kept his mouth shut, made popcorn and waited. What kind of public servant is he? Smarten up already, jeez…. opportunity knocks, answer.
It’s long past time for victims of the rabid left to start prosecuting the THUGS!
How do we accomplish that? That is a serious question.
Matt Rinaldi should file an assault complaint, for starters.
Well Dean, chances are a lot more of the borg aren’t going to be needing prosecution but rather a meat wagon ride instead.
You can only push the decent, law abiding American patriot so far…
Well, appears that the borders have been open for way too long. All of the illegals (at the direction of the Democrats) and a few citizens are fighting the law of the this great land. Just read the names of the representatives and legislators in Texas – mostly foreign names and they are animals.
We the People (who voted for Donald Trump and supported his agenda) had respect for laws (even when we disagreed with them) when Obama loosened the laws, race baited the inner city folks, and let out criminals. You didn’t see us threatening those who were on the side of Obama.
Of course, the liberal media will report it as it was the Republican’s fault. It’s sad. We are definitely on the verge of losing our country. That was the plan by Soros/Obama and leftist types. The thing is that most Americans want stronger borders and are against sanctuary cities. The liberal media is definitely the enemy of the American people and we need to keep fighting.
Then we need to make an organized and peaceful movement that can’t help but be recognized and covered by the MSM that shows us in force. We need to say – if you are with us….do this….what would that be? Put this sign in your front yard? Post it on your Facebook Page? These stickers on your car? Attend the rally at your state courthouse on these three different weekends? What other ideas?
You are correct. A massive crowd out front of a legislature. Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio or even Florida. Maybe them all.
Seriously..it’s time for a little action…
if indeed the majority of Americans want stronger borders and are against Sanctuary Cities, then the lsm are in deeper doo-doo than we may be aware.
More and more non-active people I run into have just switched off the news.
My bf walked into her living room with a spoon in an empty soup can, and rattled the spoon in the can. She said to her husband, who was watching ABC, THAT is what this “news” sounds like to me!
Nope, no threats from us. No safe space coloring book and kittens sessions. No freak outs on our knees screaming and “crying”…
I guess it is time for a fair warning about now though.
We’ve had it with this crap, haven’t we? Time for the sane to end the madness.
Fair warning to the borg.
But it is all Trumps fault don’t ya know /s
I think some Treepers need to make some phone calls and turn up the heat on this issue. This is demtard has to go and prison is the BEST place for him. I know what President Trump would do!
…..officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups
Umm… while they had control of these “small groups” of self confessed illegal aliens…. why not load them onto a bus (or truck).. next stop Mexico?
Excellent question rumpole. Maybe TX AG should be asked for the answer.
because the bill isn’t law and they aren’t required
Yet……
The Bill is about notifying ICE.
It’s already Illegal to be in the country under existing laws.(Hence the term Illegal Aliens) Maybe they can not simply truck them over the border (shame).. but I can’t see why they can not lock them up .. pending a hearing and a bus to Mexico.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So hold them according to federal requests to hold criminals for possible deportation.
I know… I know… makes too much sense.
It’s already federal law. It’s the federal government’s granted Constitutional authority and plenary power to enforce immigration and entrance laws. Texas shouldn’t have to pass laws to force the State’s activist renegade sheriffs and police chiefs to enforce the law. The feds could and should clean their clocks and would be well within the law. As Helix35 said, “Imagine, a law that requires you to obey the law.”
Perhaps they took names and addresses???? The sad part is in Texas! Austin is their base in Texas. But isn’t it amazing more border states are not completely blue?
IDK, I’ll see what I can find out.
Meanwhile, I see some pretty nice, paid-for Soros tshirts they are all wearing.
You Texans…. I watched all the Westerns as a child.. I expect shoot-outs.. and posies chasing the bad Hombres back across the Rio Grande… come on guys!!
Nah, Wrangler jeans are nearly out in Texas, replaced with mexican made skinny levis jeans and worn by people who dress like glenn beck. Austin has infested the whole state along with “government” assistance.
Texas children are being “taught” that the Boston Tea Party participants were domestic terrorists!
Easily verified if anyone wants to do a search.
I hope this gif can be viewed here — at the mass of Illegals inside and the professionally printed Soros signs, including #BLM — good grief. OH AND the caption on the news article, indicating Rinaldi was the one wearing the black hat. SMDH
Probably because some higher up told them to “make nice” and don’t “upset” them.
At what point will some people understand that we are at war.
At some point words no longer matter.
For most it will likely be at the point when it is too late for them…
Agreed.
It is war, and somehow the term Uniparty has to become a part of the daily lexicon.
Seriously. All you ever here about from the MSM is Linda and Joan McCain. Always touted by the MSM as Republicans…which we know is utter nonsense.
God bless PDJT.
Those bridges over the rio grande work both ways, I’d be looking for some heavy traffic on the return side this week! Sic ’em ICE!!!
As usual, the democrats defending people that break the law, how do you call them again? Criminals.
The dimocraps are domestic terrorists, the criminal aliens are just terrorists.
Truth.
Shouldn’t there be sting operations set up? Announce a rally for the bill and when protesters show up, kettle them (google Toronto G7 protest kettle) and then throw them ALL in jail, pending immigration status. Do not allow them to go home or contact family until they’ve been deported. They can call collect from Guadalajara.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lawmaker vs Lawbreaker
The lesser known of Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous speeches “I’m going to get you when you are going to your car” is in fact based on Gandhi’s reflections on “premeditated violent criminal disobedience”. I’ll let you think about that while you gather your soy cocoa and crayons to sit and relax yourself from the hurtful words those mean democrats are using.
And that’s /s/ for those who don’t know me.
You sound like a lunatic on the fringe of insanity…./joke/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some days that’s pretty close.
Examples MUST be made of criminals. Lock them up!
The voters rolls of the districts of Romero, Blanco, and Nevarez must be audited.
LikeLiked by 5 people
i’m sure that’s in the pipeline
Good, let them reap what they’ve sown.
And thinned out!
All the people clutching pearls over an alleged body slam of a presstitute in Montana couldn’t be reached for comment.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amazing indeed!
Yep.
The hyperbole, such as this article in The Atlantic, gets to be a little much at times.
The Lesser Part of Valor
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/05/the-better-part-of-valor/528384/
Well, have Ramon & Poncho (sounds like cartoon characters) been charged, or can they not be because it happened “in the House”? Time to fight fire with fire methinks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Cisco Kid and his jovial sidekick, Pancho.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A Post on Free Republic that I found interesting:
From the article:
“After Rinaldi’s call, Democrat representative Ramon Romero assaulted Rinaldi and repeatedly threatened ‘to get him.’ Rinaldi replied that if he was attacked and put in danger by Romero he would shoot Romero in self defense.”
In 1856, Representative Preston Brooks of South Carolina severely beat Charles Sumner of Massachusetts with a cane in the Senate chamber; in five years, we were in a shooting war.
22 posted on 05/29/2017 3:22:46 PM PDT by Stosh
[ Post Reply | Private Reply | To 1 | View Replies]
Though not a well documented fact, it is quite factual to anyone with an understanding of unrevised history that it is indeed mankind that fails to learn from history.
Over and over and over again…
Thankfully, two things are in our favor right now:
1) Trump
2) The older age of the US population – statistically older populations are cool headed and less likely to let things go sideways.
Still, it’s always good to keep history in mind.
They have been allowed in with no consequences for their actions. They were also given all kinds of free handouts and treated much better than our Veterans! There is a new sheriff in town and now they are going bananas demanding that We The People bow down to their demands. Not anymore. This is what happens when you go out of your way to roll out the carpet for them and break laws and kiss their feet – they don’t respect our country.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The borg (left) may feel there are no rules for radicals but are in for a big surprise…
We will shoot them in self defense, just like Matt Rinaldi told poncho villa nevarez he would do if need be.
Apparently the useful idiot borg are quite willing to go there. Should please their globalist indoctrinating banking cartel. For a minute.
It’s good to be underestimated and I have a feeling most of us are well trained and quite prepared. Sad times for actual law abiding Americans to have to deal with, but screw the borg.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope Rinaldi files assault charge; I would.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too.
There is too much blurring of lines being accepted. What is legal is legal and what isn’t legal is illegal. There has to be accountability and responsibility with consequences. This goes up the line for everyone.
This is what the left does.
has anyone seen jeff Sessions for a while now……Maybe just me but leakers..domestic terror..and illegal immigration needs to be stepped up with convictions and deportations. Did you know when they deport some from here it can be for only 2 years or 5 years…I’m sure I was just in Mexico and met some guys deported for 5 years and for very serious crimes………
Was ICE there to arrest and deport these felons?
They should have rounded everybody up.
Release the hounds!
Also, a bit off topic, I’m watching a very, very old episode of the Dick Cavett (Yuge liberal) show right now with Henry Kissinger.
Kissinger was talking about how Nixon left the staff from previous Democrat administrations in place because of the Vietnam War and other issues and didn’t want to cause chaos by changing staff. Well, how did that turn out for him? How did it turn out for Bush I or Bush II?
Democrats ALWAYS install their own people without any hesitation. Why is it that people who run as Republicans always cut their own throats by keeping the enemy within?
Rule #1 -Get YOUR people in there, and ONLY your people in there, immediately.
Last post off topic, but this reminded me of this Free Republic post from yesterday (posted below). Republican congress members have 98% Democrat staff! That’s insane and explains a lot of things.
“Massive Staff Walkout Planned (Real news buried at bottom of story)”
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3555995/posts
Apologies for re-posting, but Jack hit on an incredible discovery that even HE did not highlight in his piece:
“Of the entire committee staff of ninety, only two junior members are registered Republican.”
This is massive, and I certainly didn’t know this. How many Freepers did? That Republican Congressional Committees are all run by Democrats???
Never mind the fact that this committee—I’m guessing about 16-18 people—has NINETY staffers? So now you know why the “right” questions don’t get asked. The Congressmen tell their staffers, “I have a hearing with Comey on Tuesday. Prepare a list of the questions I’ll be asking.” Naturally, the Dem staffers ask about Russia.
Having lived in Mexico and been around the block many of those Hispanic politicians are funded from down south as in cartel money that’s been laundered so ya can’t tell..If any of these are from Sinalo then it’s 99% sure. They have a hot button and low impulse control with women and violence and go right for it with no firewall. When they say cash ya ouside they mean it. Never take all that lightly cause they are running on different impulses than you. CA. is completely this way now. Not all nice people looking for better life rather bringing the old ways here…..
This is the lie that most people are unaware of. No one in the rest of the world is like an American. Especially, Mexicans. Their culture is wildly different. Anne Coulter’s book, ‘Adios America’, was spot about this.
If you are here illegally. Just go.
No one will stop you from going, threaten you arrest you if you just go to where you are a citizen.
However long you have been here, hey, you got away with it up til now. You can laugh all the way home.
Just go now. Save yourself a lot of trouble.
Wanna come back? Get your papers ready and get in line and come as a citizen or candidate for citizen legally.
Guess what? If you get caught and deported, your chance at becoming a citizen here go down.
they will never go from a life paid for with benefits you did not earn to go back to nothing and no free anything. Guys I talked to last week made 90 bucks a week…They won’t just leave……
I’ve always believed that any member of Congress or in any State body of government that goes against his or her sworn oath of office to uphold state and federal law should be removed from office immediately.
You can oppose something. You can even feel it’s not right or fair. But the minute you cross the line and refuse to obey the law, you are done.
This is where the left and the crazy people step beyond the norm. You swear an oath to protect and defend the Laws of the United States and American citizens above all others.
There is no gray area in that. That is absolute. Defending American Citizens and the Laws of your State and your Country. That is your sworn Oath and Duty.
Being in this country illegally, undocumented, without proper papers, or whatever term you want to use, simply means you are not a legal citizen and by that fact, are not entitled to the same protection or representation as a legal citizen.
For anybody Twitter Widget challenged (like me) here is the YT version
Obama wanted our country flooded with these creatures until there were too many to control, let alone deport. He came much too close to succeeding.
Good Job on calling out those who have broken our laws of immigration and are here unlawfully. Impressive, Rinaldi! Press charges!
The Texas legislature has always been a hoot.
Here, for instance, is one exchange that took place on the House floor back in 1993, as reported by the Austin Chronicle:
But despite all the cultural warfare, our illustrious Texas lawmakers seem to be able to get the more important things — the pocketbook issues — right:
Amen, Trumpire. We conservatives are always making nice and trying to do the right thing. Dims are NEVER constrained by that. Good heavens, think of the Clintons and Travelgate. Every man jack appointed during the Obama years should have been fired, and everyone hired during the Obama years should have been fired if possible, and if not sent to a “turkey farm” where at least they could do no harm. No, it isn’t efficient. Yes, we might well have lost institutional memory. But those things would have been preferable.
Also, we know the media and the left will scream like banshees, so it is best to rip the bandaid off all at once right at the start. Too late for that, but it could still be done and must be done.
Democrats get very angry when you try to free their slaves.
PLEASE resort to violence, libtards! Something has to touch off the long-overdue civil war.
So the left’s argument is that illegal aliens are not violent, but leftists will commit violence to protect them. Either way, illegal aliens beget violence, by that logic.
I’ve been saying this for decades…
If you don’t think think it’s an invasion, just try to stop it, then you’ll see the truth
Until the time comes when all illegal aliens are deported & their enablers in the media, “civil rights” groups & our own government are arrested for subversion & aiding & abetting, this will continue
Illegal aliens & their enablers have become an almost legally recognized government within a government. It’s absolute insanity
Due to our altruistic submission to everyone but our own & being paralyzed with fear at the thought of offending anyone, we’ve allowed a subversion of our sovereignty, our laws & our way of life that has never been seen before in history
Yeah, it’s all a ploy by the globalists to destroy Western civilizations, but still, we allow it to happen. We’ve given power to radical reconquista’s who sit in the seats of our government while they work to empower foreign invaders so they can one day overtake us
It’s surreal to be sure, & utterly ridiculous that we put up with this bull****
Boy, the Democrats really want that new voting base, don’t they?
There may very well not be a Democrat Party in 4 years….
The DIM party needs to be designated a “Terror Organization”
Illegals have no rights, Nada, Ningun.
You either come here legally or stay in your country.
