Democrats In Texas Legislature Threaten Violence To Protect Illegal Aliens…

Texas is estimated to have more than 1 million illegal aliens, according to the Migration Policy Institute. During today’s final legislative session a group of angry protesters calling themselves illegal aliens attempted to disrupt the session by shouting, chanting and blowing whistles.

The issue they were protesting is a new law known as “SB4” or the anti-Sanctuary City Law, where Texas police chiefs and sheriffs are required to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation.

In response to the disruption, the Texas House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. According to the LA Times the demonstration continued for about 20 minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups. There were no reports of arrests.

However, State Rep. Ramon Romero, a Democrat from Fort Worth, and fellow Democrat Rep. Cesar Blanco of El Paso became physically violent upon hearing that Republican Matt Rinaldi called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to alert them to the centrally located gathering of illegal aliens.

A video of the altercation is below.

