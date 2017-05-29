Defense Secretary James Mattis Arlington Memorial Day Speech…

Posted on May 29, 2017 by

Defense Secretary, General James “Mad Dog” Mattis, delivered a touching tribute to honor our nations finest on Memorial Day 2017 in Arlington:

6 Responses to Defense Secretary James Mattis Arlington Memorial Day Speech…

  1. marblenecltr says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    We have an American President and an American Secretary of Defense.

  2. Stihlgirl says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I can’t hardly stand to watch any of this, for it breaks my heart and fills me with love for them, their families and our leaders who fill my soul with pride. Many tears, and much thanks to all…

  3. Southern Son says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    I Love This Patriot!
    Why are there not More American Patriots coming to America’s Defense?
    We are at WAR!
    The Domestic Enemies are more Dangerous to Our Survival, than Daiesh, and Certainly more of a threat, than the Russians.
    I’m Ready!, to Follow General Mattis and President Trump!!
    We must Save this Country, to Fully Honor the Treasure we have Lost.
    Happy and Safe Memorial Day, to All those that Serve of Constitution.
    Thank You!

  4. Socrates says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    EXCELLENT SPEECH.
    What more can be said?

  5. quintrillion says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    The most poignant & beautiful 3 minute speech I’ve ever heard. God Bless the military heroes & their loving families. God, please protect those who sacrifice to keep us safe from evil & treachery.

