Defense Secretary James Mattis Arlington Memorial Day Speech…

Defense Secretary, General James “Mad Dog” Mattis, delivered a touching tribute to honor our nations finest on Memorial Day 2017 in Arlington:
We have an American President and an American Secretary of Defense.
I can’t hardly stand to watch any of this, for it breaks my heart and fills me with love for them, their families and our leaders who fill my soul with pride. Many tears, and much thanks to all…
I Love This Patriot!
Why are there not More American Patriots coming to America’s Defense?
We are at WAR!
The Domestic Enemies are more Dangerous to Our Survival, than Daiesh, and Certainly more of a threat, than the Russians.
I’m Ready!, to Follow General Mattis and President Trump!!
We must Save this Country, to Fully Honor the Treasure we have Lost.
Happy and Safe Memorial Day, to All those that Serve of Constitution.
Thank You!
OUR…Constitution!!
EXCELLENT SPEECH.
What more can be said?
The most poignant & beautiful 3 minute speech I’ve ever heard. God Bless the military heroes & their loving families. God, please protect those who sacrifice to keep us safe from evil & treachery.
