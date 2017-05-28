Memorial Day Weekend

Posted on May 28, 2017 by

…They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning – We will remember them…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Heros, Military, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Memorial Day Weekend

  1. WVPatriot says:
    May 28, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    If these videos do not bring tears to the eyes of every American — NOTHING WILL!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. QuestGirl says:
    May 28, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Reminds me of my Ret LtCol father’s funeral at Arlington National in the year 1971, and bittersweet.

    Thank you Sundance, I’ll never forget!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. redlegleader68 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    This “holiday” is always different for me. Different from July 4th, etc. We have lost generations of young men keeping us free. Young men giving all for us. Young men never to know what I have been so fortunate to know: the love of my life, her arms around me; our children; our life; our struggles together – everything.

    I ask you all to pause just for a moment on Memorial Day and please say a silent prayer of thanks to those who’ve gone before us. Beginning in 1775 and before. We are here because of them. Make no mistake. Because of them.

    I think they do not want our tears, but our fortitude: thatis what they ask of us.

    Do not make their sacrifice to have been in vain!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. areyoustillalive says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Rainy says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Life really hurts.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Southern Son says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    It can never be enough,
    that we say Thank You, to All that Served.
    But, THANK YOU ALL!!
    And Thank You, to all the Families,
    who also Served, by waiting anxiously,
    for Your Loved Ones to Come Home.
    Never knowing, if they would.
    Thank You All!

    Press ON!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. duchess01 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    US MILITARY CEMETERIES AROUND THE WORLD
    THESE ENDURED ALL AND GAVE ALL
    THAT HONOR AND JUSTICE MIGHT PREVAIL AND
    THAT THE WORLD MIGHT ENJOY FREEDOM AND INHERIT PEACE

    http://www.appreciationflag.com/cemeteries.html

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. bunkers says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    God Bless all who sacrifice in honor of our great country. May their hearts and souls forever be healed and at peace with our Creator.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Bree says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Thank you God for these selfless hero’s.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. pauline315 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    My husband 😞

    Like

    Reply
  11. Ray L. Merritt says:
    May 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Every year I try to send this out om Memorial Day, I manage a band which is led by Bill Jenkins, a Vietnam vet. His best friend was mortally wounded and died in his arms. He wrote this song in his honor and sings it during every concert. This is what Memorial Day is really about:

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s