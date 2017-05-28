Memorial Day Weekend

…They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning – We will remember them…
If these videos do not bring tears to the eyes of every American — NOTHING WILL!!!
Reminds me of my Ret LtCol father’s funeral at Arlington National in the year 1971, and bittersweet.
Thank you Sundance, I’ll never forget!!!
That’s the key words, NEVER FORGET
This “holiday” is always different for me. Different from July 4th, etc. We have lost generations of young men keeping us free. Young men giving all for us. Young men never to know what I have been so fortunate to know: the love of my life, her arms around me; our children; our life; our struggles together – everything.
I ask you all to pause just for a moment on Memorial Day and please say a silent prayer of thanks to those who’ve gone before us. Beginning in 1775 and before. We are here because of them. Make no mistake. Because of them.
I think they do not want our tears, but our fortitude: thatis what they ask of us.
Do not make their sacrifice to have been in vain!
They would ask us to be Vigilant!
As they were, and they are.
Well said, thank you.
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
Life really hurts.
It can never be enough,
that we say Thank You, to All that Served.
But, THANK YOU ALL!!
And Thank You, to all the Families,
who also Served, by waiting anxiously,
for Your Loved Ones to Come Home.
Never knowing, if they would.
Thank You All!
Press ON!
US MILITARY CEMETERIES AROUND THE WORLD
THESE ENDURED ALL AND GAVE ALL
THAT HONOR AND JUSTICE MIGHT PREVAIL AND
THAT THE WORLD MIGHT ENJOY FREEDOM AND INHERIT PEACE
http://www.appreciationflag.com/cemeteries.html
God Bless all who sacrifice in honor of our great country. May their hearts and souls forever be healed and at peace with our Creator.
Thank you God for these selfless hero’s.
My husband 😞
So Sorry Pauline 😦
Every year I try to send this out om Memorial Day, I manage a band which is led by Bill Jenkins, a Vietnam vet. His best friend was mortally wounded and died in his arms. He wrote this song in his honor and sings it during every concert. This is what Memorial Day is really about:
