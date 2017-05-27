Follow Up: Senator Ted Cruz Admits “Inadvertent Fraud” From Goldman Sachs Campaign “Loans”…

Those who followed the 2016 presidential campaign might remember when Senator Ted Cruz was discovered to have hidden $1.3 million in campaign “loans” from Goldman Sachs and Citibank during his 2012 campaign for the senate.

At the heart of the issue was a failure of Ted and Heidi Cruz to list Wall Street “loans” on the required Federal Election Commission financial reports.

Beyond the financing was the most likely reality that Goldman Sachs insiders were actually financing Senator Cruz and using “loans” as a tool to skirt campaign finance laws.

During the heat of the 2016 primary campaign the Cruz Team, and the legions of supporters therein, vociferously defended the revelations and stated there was no issue with their campaign filings.

In response to the issue the Ted Cruz campaign said they’ll go through the enforcement mechanism of the FEC instead of the compliance division for resolution.

By going through the “enforcement division” (took over a year) they would delay any damaging information from discovery until after the 2016 Presidential Election.

Well, the enforcement division of the FEC finally made a decision as to the entire construct of the dubious campaign financing:

WASHINGTON – The Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Thursday said that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) improperly accounted for Goldman Sachs loans he received during his 2012 Senate campaign. The FEC’s finding, which was posted on its website, marked a rare moment of agreement between the agency’s five commissioners. The commissioners voted unanimously that $1.1 million in loans to Cruz’s 2012 Senate bid from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. should have been disclosed to voters. The loans first came to light during Cruz’s GOP primary bid in last year’s presidential campaign. The FEC did not specify whether Cruz would face a penalty, but auditors found that he made five loans to his campaign during 2011 and 2012 totaling $1.4 million. Auditors said that $800,000 of that total came from Goldman Sachs and $264,000 came from Citigroup, with the rest coming from Cruz’s personal funds. (more)

For those of you who understood the heart of the issue and the larger point about how it was additional evidence that Ted Cruz was not an “outsider” but rather an agent of the global financial system, a creature of the swamp hiding under the mask of deception, you can consider yourselves vindicated.

For those readers who are still coming to terms with “Battered Conservative Syndrome” and cannot yet believe Senator Ted Cruz would openly lie, ingratiate himself, and manipulate the electorate into believing something less snake-like, well… perhaps they will begin to allow themselves to remove the rose colored glasses.

Senator Ted Cruz is part of the “controlled opposition” team. He is a member of the same GOPe professional political class as Senator Mitch McConnell. His run for election in 2016 was for the same purposes as all other GOPe members. If not for Donald Trump, you’d have been looking at a Jeb -vs- Hillary general election, and a Hillary Presidency.

If your eyes are now wide open to the construct of the “controlled opposition” and the “uniparty” in Washington DC…. I would strongly suggest you review the addendum to this revelation with new eyes and look back again on the construct of the Wall Street Super-PAC financing scheme.

Against the backdrop of this demonstrably proven admission by Senator Ted Cruz…

