Follow Up: Senator Ted Cruz Admits “Inadvertent Fraud” From Goldman Sachs Campaign “Loans”…

Those who followed the 2016 presidential campaign might remember when Senator Ted Cruz was discovered to have hidden $1.3 million in campaign “loans” from Goldman Sachs and Citibank during his 2012 campaign for the senate.
At the heart of the issue was a failure of Ted and Heidi Cruz to list Wall Street “loans” on the required Federal Election Commission financial reports.
Beyond the financing was the most likely reality that Goldman Sachs insiders were actually financing Senator Cruz and using “loans” as a tool to skirt campaign finance laws.
During the heat of the 2016 primary campaign the Cruz Team, and the legions of supporters therein, vociferously defended the revelations and stated there was no issue with their campaign filings.
In response to the issue the Ted Cruz campaign said they’ll go through the enforcement mechanism of the FEC instead of the compliance division for resolution.
By going through the “enforcement division” (took over a year) they would delay any damaging information from discovery until after the 2016 Presidential Election.
Well, the enforcement division of the FEC finally made a decision as to the entire construct of the dubious campaign financing:
WASHINGTON – The Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Thursday said that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) improperly accounted for Goldman Sachs loans he received during his 2012 Senate campaign.
The FEC’s finding, which was posted on its website, marked a rare moment of agreement between the agency’s five commissioners.
The commissioners voted unanimously that $1.1 million in loans to Cruz’s 2012 Senate bid from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. should have been disclosed to voters. The loans first came to light during Cruz’s GOP primary bid in last year’s presidential campaign.
The FEC did not specify whether Cruz would face a penalty, but auditors found that he made five loans to his campaign during 2011 and 2012 totaling $1.4 million.
Auditors said that $800,000 of that total came from Goldman Sachs and $264,000 came from Citigroup, with the rest coming from Cruz’s personal funds. (more)
For those of you who understood the heart of the issue and the larger point about how it was additional evidence that Ted Cruz was not an “outsider” but rather an agent of the global financial system, a creature of the swamp hiding under the mask of deception, you can consider yourselves vindicated.
For those readers who are still coming to terms with “Battered Conservative Syndrome” and cannot yet believe Senator Ted Cruz would openly lie, ingratiate himself, and manipulate the electorate into believing something less snake-like, well… perhaps they will begin to allow themselves to remove the rose colored glasses.
Senator Ted Cruz is part of the “controlled opposition” team. He is a member of the same GOPe professional political class as Senator Mitch McConnell. His run for election in 2016 was for the same purposes as all other GOPe members. If not for Donald Trump, you’d have been looking at a Jeb -vs- Hillary general election, and a Hillary Presidency.
If your eyes are now wide open to the construct of the “controlled opposition” and the “uniparty” in Washington DC…. I would strongly suggest you review the addendum to this revelation with new eyes and look back again on the construct of the Wall Street Super-PAC financing scheme.
Against the backdrop of this demonstrably proven admission by Senator Ted Cruz…
Inadvertant Fruad? In the immortal words of Gilda Radner, Nevermind!
Inadvertent Fraud.
Maybe we need to add that to a list of things that explain what the rich and powerful can get away with.
Pretty sure if it was me, I’d be crying it was “Inadvertent” , as I was found guilty of “Fraud”.
He’s toast in Texas, he should step down and let Gov Abbott appoint a successor….this seat could easily swing Democrat…..
LYIN’ TED HE PUTS HIS HAND ON THE BIBLE….AND HE LIES
👍👍👍👏👏👏👏
Lyin Ted.
(snort)
Old Lyin’ Ted.
That has to be a tough pill to swallow if you truly believed he was who he told you he was.
busTED
Spread the world TEXAS. If we cannot PRIMARY him out next year, we can at least bloody this Canadian Bast^rds nose.
Say Adios To Lying Booger EatingTed Cruz…..
Lyin’ Ted is one of these sort of individuals the moment I meet them I know right then the guy is a snake. Lyin’ Ted falls in that, “There’s somthin’ about-um” category.
Boy, are you right. And you know who else is in that same category with his superior look and smirk, don’t you? Yep, Paul Ryan. Both give off the same feeling.
Cruz was always what I considered the right edge. If public support and gone that way, well he’s your guy. Every vote he took in the Senate would be 100% conservative, at least in the way that they score those things. Yet in the meantime, he would always be a lurking vote if needed, for any globalized anything. Open borders, TPP, (didn’t he sponsor the trade assistance speed up or whatever it was?)any uni-party schemes, Ted would be there if the vote was needed. If his vote was not needed, he could be the frontman for theopposition. Just a traitor in my eyes. Lyin ted. Say no more
The summation on Mr. Ted, Beck, Levin, CTtv, The Blaze corruption for the masses of the gullible!
The Truth Stops Here????
Over the last several months, people have been saying what a great Supreme Court justice Cruz would be.
Well that was never my opinion. I guess this little development slams the door on that deal—it ain’t never gonna happen now…
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. I truly believe Donald Trump’s candidacy was necessary in order to uncover and expose corruption in our government. Ted Cruz isn’t the only example of course. It’s just one of many.
The only “inadvertent” aspect to this situation was his getting caught. The One True Ted is as sleazy as they come; an opportunist who will say and do anything to get what he wants.
Call me dumb but I love the fact this story has broken and the fact that Lying Ted is up for reelection in 2018. The man is desperate for his political survival. Desperate times are great to take advantage of a person. We have the PERFECT person sitting in the WH that could leverage a snake like Ted. I wrote this before this incredible revelation. Lying Ted was in bed with Rand Paul and Mike Lee about repealing and replacing Obamacare. Two out of the three are on the committee that will write the Senate legislation.
I think Ted Cruz may be the piece that finally gets this Repeal and Replace through and on our President’s desk for his signature. Found an interesting article from the Washington Examiner from May 9th.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ted-cruz-shops-one-and-done-bill-to-repeal-and-replace-obamacare/article/2622490
A member of the Senate Republican healthcare working group is working to build support for an alternative to the House-passed Obamacare repeal bill, one that allows for cross-state insurance purchases, and includes medical malpractice reform, health savings accounts and the expansion of association health plans.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also wants to pass just one bill to get the job done, not two, as currently planned by House Republican leaders.
The second phase would include the bulk of the GOP’s proposal to replace Obamacare, while the third phase would reform healthcare through changes carried out administratively by the Trump administration.
But Cruz worries the second phase might never make it into law because the legislation would require hard-to-get by necessary Democratic support in the Senate.
Cruz believes the provisions can be included in the reconciliation measure without running afoul of the Senate rules.
“Every one of the reforms reduces premiums and has a significant budgetary impact and therefore, under the terms of the statue, those reforms are permissible under reconciliation,” Cruz said.
This would drastically reduce the price of insurance for everyone if all of Phase 3 is implemented in Phase 1.
Below is a list of the 13 Republican Senators currently working on the Repeal and Replace Bill:
Members of Senate leadership
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
Sen. John Cornyn of Texas
Sen. John Thune of South Dakota
Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming
Committee chairmen
HELP Chairman Lamar Alexander of Tennessee
Budget Chairman Mike Enzi of Wyoming
Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch of Utah
Conservatives
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
Moderate-leaning
Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado
Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio
Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
