Warped Priorities – British Taxpayers Paid Manchester Terrorist to Kill Their Children…

While it doesn’t come as a significant surprise the latest development in the Manchester bombing shows the financiers for the terrorist attack were U.K. taxpayers.
Yes, the British people actually paid Salman Abedi to kill themselves and their children:
Telegraph – Salman Abedi is understood to have received thousands of pounds in state funding in the run up to Monday’s atrocity even while he was overseas receiving bomb-making training.
Police are investigating Abedi’s finances, including how he paid for frequent trips to Libya where he is thought to have been taught to make bombs at a jihadist training camp.
[…] One former detective said jihadists were enrolling on university courses to collect the student loans “often with no intention of turning up”.
Abedi was given at least £7,000 from the taxpayer-funded Student Loans Company after beginning a business administration degree at Salford University in October 2015.
It is thought he received a further £7,000 in the 2016 academic year even though by then he had already dropped out of the course. Salford University declined to say if it had informed the Student Loans Company that Abedi’s funding should have been stopped.
[…] Abedi, 22, never held down a job, according to neighbours and friends, but was able to travel regularly between the UK and Libya. […] Six weeks before the bombing Abedi rented a second property in a block of flats in Blackley eight miles from his home, paying £700 in cash.
He had enough money to rent a third property in the centre of Manchester from where he set off with a backpack containing the bomb.
Abedi also withdrew £250 in cash three days before the attack and transferred £2,500 to his younger brother Hashim in Libya, who is accused of knowing about the attack in advance. (read more)
Then there’s the British Imam known for supporting ISIS and Al Queda who lived in a $300,000 home while drawing public assistance funds.
Not really much different than American taxpayers funding the destruction of their own country through federal dollars spent on “Public education” and the colleges that we send our own children to.
Par for the course. All over the world people are being fleeced into financing their own demise… ALL over the world.
Since the fed was foisted upon us we’ve been extorted through previously unheard of income taxation that may be “constitutional” in the 16th, but doesn’t mean at all what people think according to said amendment. We have financed the utter destruction of our nation through this extortion system, afraid to read the code and know our rights do something about it by standing up for those rights! This amendment has been affirmed numerous times by the SCOTUS as having conferred NO new powers of taxation to Congress. Ah, but they bypassed Congress too, didn’t they? Hmmm…
Since the very late 30’s we have paid thousands upon thousands of burrowcraps (yes, bureaucrats) and alleged politicians to destroy our freedom, liberty and steal our pursuit of happiness. That wasn’t enough though, we allowed them to continue stealing from us to give to the n’er do wells (welfare? and the Great Society? really?), the criminally trespassing invaders called “undocumented workers/aliens” and so on and on… and on. Thousands of Americans per year are murdered each year by these so called “undocumented aliens”.
Sadly enough, the politicians have also foisted MIC wars on us, killing millions of fine young American men and women. Not being enough of course, we then allowed them to make it “legal” to murder our progeny in the womb… and hold cures from us while medicating us into early graves, and recently the newest scam of “rapefugee resettlement”!
There is more, much more, but this should be enough for those who know already and plenty to excoriate me over for those who refuse to accept the actuality of America at this point…
Our Columbo in the WH knows.
Consider yourself excoriated.
Speaking truth is rare in these times we live in.
Thanks for the summery.
Exactly what I was thinking. Sounds like the stooopid things we do in this country.
Before we can see it in ourselves, it is often easier to see it in someone else. But once we see it in others and where it leads, it makes convincing people we need a change a bit easier. The leftists have a harder time with seeing it AT ALL so far… It is always my hope the next attack wakes them up… but failing that, if a few of them were to fall victim, perhaps that would help them to take more notice.
You make a great point. It is easier to see it in others than ourselves, and then hopefully the next step is to realize hey, that’s me as well. As you say
“if a few of them were to fall victim, perhaps that would help them to take more notice.”
And if not, at least there would be a few less of them. Harsh, but….
Right. While there minds are being poisoned with socialist propaganda. No wonder so many of this country’s high school and college kids’ minds are so messed up. So no this news in the UK shouldn’t shock anyone.
I’ve noticed a lot of immigrants in this country who aren’t terrorists, who somehow are able to afford frequent vacations abroad the rest of us can’t afford.
Must be nice.
Perhaps England will get its act together. Perhaps not. But if they keep electing Sharia-pushing Muslims as their Mayors and Governors and so on across England they’re going to either have to accept Islam and convert, or fight a civil war.
I dig the Marie Harf meme, too. Smart Power™!
This is a prime example of a drooler.
What is a drooler you ask?
A drooler is a moronic idjit that sits in a corner with drool pooling between their legs.
Their capacity for original thought and constructive productivity is non-existent.
They exhibit a lack of critical thinking and comprehension skills.
You may know them as leftists or libtards, possibly even liberals.
If left unchecked, they will spread like cancer in a host, killing the host in the process.
Remember, friends don’t let friends be droolers.
Was hoping Sundance would post this.
‘Tolerance’ is slowly killing Western civilisation.
Absurd
Not as slowly as it once was… it’s getting plenty of newfound assistance these days!
Follow the money, as always…
The Elite “Officials” know no Shame!
US Government Officials are No different.
All Talk and NO ACTION!!
It will be up to Us.
The #WAR! against Our Voting Mandate, is like water off a ducks back to Rat Ryan, McConnell, and All the rest.
Maybe Duncan Hunter is the Exception.
I Want to believe in Rand too, but he, and like minds, must STAND UP!
They must Prove their Convictions are as Determined as Ours, to Drain the Swamp!
They must Display their Courage!
It is Not enough to guest on Faux Nooz and Talk.
Their Oath must be Held Up!
They must Stand Up to the Dialog Whores, that have No Intention, of Upholding their Oath of office.
Thank the Lord, for Our Lion!
May God Continue to Guide and Protect him.
Handy for jihad to have Libya training camps so much closer for their bomb making courses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Might pay to open a Jihadi Dept. In the University of Manchester…. at least tax-payer money would stay within the local economy and not be diverted to Travel, accommodation etc in Libya and Syria
Bomb Making 1.01
Actually… I would be surprised if there is not already (for real) Islamic studies and other courses which instill/reinforce Jihadi propaganda.
Yes, University of Manchester has an Islamic Society, an Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies school. Manchester has an Islamic Centre and 62 mosques.
62 Mosques? 62? Unbelievable! And shocking!
Pretty sure we’re doing the same thing here in the US. Already did actually with the Tsarnaeva bros.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I was quite outraged reading the article but then I realized it all sounded so familiar. The Tsarnev family was all receiving oodles and oodles of taxpayer funded benefits. One minute I am so angry I am spitting nails and the next I feel such despair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep they did. Killed a beautiful little 8 year boy and we paid for it.
Then some whacko liberal here in my city of Richmond Virginia was able to collect money and support to get the the deceased Tsarnev brother buried in a Muslim cemetery 20 miles from the city in Doswell–out of Christian compassion.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2322629/Tamerlan-Tsarnaev-secret-burial-site-Virginia-Christian-woman-helps-bury-Boston-bomber-Muslim-cemetery.html
It was a controversy here until Islam groups played the Islamophobic card. Then crickets from locals who initially had opposed having the Islamic terrorist in their backyard.
Yeah, if a pit bull takes a chunk out of my leg(happened to my daughter)my phobia is justified and rational!
If they want to control the money spent on the SNAP program, rather than a work requirement which should not be force on the elderly, all they have to do is stop giving food stamps to illegal immigrants or for that matter any immigrant. Why punish US citizens for the abuse of this program while continuing to fund illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many non citizens are receiving welfare benefits fraudulently by using fake ID’s. NO ONE wants to kick over that hornet’s nest, apparently.
Actually I think I read yesterday that President Trump’s upcoming budget DOES address this, although who knows what will be left of it by the time it passes. If it does.
There you go folks. Right there is just one more example of why we need EXTREME vetting for our nation. To hell with all these libtard, Uniparty bureaucrats who will come forth with crocodile tears! This is just madness.
It’s easy for them to sing such songs of false compassion and sympathy when they know they are the ones who are protected and living inside a shielded world paid by tax dollars from the enslaved masses. I think instead of electoral candidates body-slamming reporters (allegedly), maybe We, The People should REALLY start body-slamming our representatives until they finally listen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Forget even EXTREME vetting.
Shut our borders down for 50 years! That MIGHT give us a fighting chance…
That is literally IMO our only hope for simply a start…
LikeLiked by 5 people
dig this guy’s take
http://bastionofliberty.blogspot.com/2017/05/a-time-for-clarity.html
LikeLike
I am all for that. Nation of Immigrant stuff was great back in the day when we had a vast empty country to colonize. Well, look around it is all filled up and we can’t afford compassion to those who are here already.
We have enough people to do the work if we simply undid some of the “reforms” that Obama used to undo the earlier welfare reform laws. Also, if we revisited the child labor laws. I grew up working during the summer so I could pay for school clothes and expenses. It is ridiculous that you can’t work till you’re 16. A lot of low skilled jobs could be filled by young people who would learn some basic skills.
Just stop the madness right now. If at some point we realize we have a shortage of dock workers or pharmacists or electricians fine, open it up for a limited number. But stop the absolute flood of new people.
Also, in the 19th century, immigrants got nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We don’t need a third party we need a. Second party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Been saying that for a long time
In US taxpayers pay abortionists to terrorize and kill babies in the womb but then will protest killing murderers on death row.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe this is the Real intelligence May is so pissed off about ending up in the news?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The irony is sickening.
If they have a national deficit as we do, they probably borrowed the money they gave him and are paying interest on it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe this should be leaked to the average useful idiots in the U.K. as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Average useful idiots are average useful idiots, what’s the point?
My suspicion is that the U.K. taxpayer at large is too busy holding vigils and lighting candles to know or care that their tax dollars are being spent to fund these sub-human pieces of filth. They will pay particular close attention however when the first response from their government after a horrific deadly attack is to tell them that the government will not tolerate a backlash against Islam. They will either develop the survival instinct – or hold many, many more candlelight vigils.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They seem to have a lot more money than the average US citizen…probably because we are paying for their defense so they can take month long vacations and hold vigils. Time to end that imo…maybe we should leave NATO completely, let them dig their own graves.
Well…Poland is refusing to be blackmailed and is trying to protect their children…
Poland Stands Up to EU on Forced Quotas: We’re Not Taking Your Migrants – Your Blackmail Won’t Work On Us
Damien Cowley May 26th, 2017 8:03 am
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/poland-stands-eu-forced-quotas-not-taking-migrants-blackmail-wont-work-us/
Good for Poland. It seems they still have some of the good ole Lech Walesa FIGHT in them.
We better find some here… NOW.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/05/26/trump-administration-keeps-its-promise-begins-removing-violent-gang
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just said a prayer. This reminded me of the bullet we dodged, Hitlery was going to open the floodgates and inundate us. All the nitpicking about President Trump is trivial, he has stopped the tide and will save us as long as we stand behind him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I watched the news reports about this terrorist’s travels. I kept wondering how they managed to afford all those plane tickets. Now it makes sense, it is really terrible, but it makes sense.
I wondered the same thing after finding out the r/t price of a ticket between London and Tripoli purchased 2 weeks in advance starts around $2,300.00 on Kayak.
I can’t tell you how high my cold anger is reaching today! These dumb morons from the U.K. seem to be basking in the tragedy that occurred earlier this week! 28 Coptic Christians were killed in Egypt earlier today while driving to a church event. President al-Sisi responded by sending his Air Force to drop bombs over 6 sites in Libya where these bastards came from. A Muslim President has taken action in less than 6 hours after the tragedy in their country and 4 days later, the U.K. has done SH…..T.
The head of NATO had the audacity to say the other day that they will not be conducting any combat missions in the ME. Their role is to advise, assist and train. ARE YOU FU….KING KIDDING ME! Meanwhile today at the G7, our Lion had to slap these morons around to get them off of climate change and onto terrorism.
The poor Christians in Egypt are targets because President al-Sisi has destroyed the Muslim Brotherhood and has gone all in with our Lion. President al-Sisi has been defending Christians since taking over as President of Egypt! We would never know because it went against Barry and the Muslim Brotherhood’s belief in ISIS and destroying their region and the US. Look what he did in 2015 for Christians.
http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/16/middleeast/isis-libya-egypt/index.html
From the article linked above:
Egypt’s military carried out a series of airstrikes against ISIS militants in Libya on Monday in retaliation for the slaughter of 21 Egyptian Christians by the jihadist group.
The bombing raids pulled Egypt deeper into the widening international fight against ISIS and highlighted the extremists’ growing presence in North Africa.
Some of the hostages cry out “Oh God” and “Oh Jesus” as they are pushed to their knees.
The five-minute video, released by ISIS’ propaganda wing al-Hayat Media, includes a masked English-speaking jihadi who says, “The sea you have hidden Sheikh Osama bin Laden’s body in, we swear to Allah, we will mix it with your blood.”
Yet the European countries and NATO have to be pulled by our Lion to join the fight! It is days like today that I have not a shred of doubt that God allowed us and the world to have our President. He knows our Lion will join with the Egyptian Lion to protect Christians in North Africa, ME, Europe and the US.
This !
Your passion is palpable and your posts filled with optimism. Just want you to know you are greatly appreciated. You are a true blessing! Thank you.
“The head of NATO had the audacity to say the other day that they will not be conducting any combat missions in the ME. Their role is to advise, assist and train.”
I was appalled when I heard him say this, yet I never heard any press speak to this issue.
Someone might confirm or deny this that I heard in the news: that USA pays more than we are designated to pay into NATO.
If true, I would support President Trump’s withdrawal of the surplus funds or I would even support withdrawal from NATO.
When was the last time NATO troops put boots on USA soil?
Where do NATO boots go?
OVER THERE.
So let all of them over there fund it and hang out talking about the weather.
At this point we are betting off putting our support and efforts to fight terrorism with ME, Israel, Egypt, Russia, Japan. Any country but EU. They are a losing cause.
“better’…ugh.
Welcome to Europe. Remember people, Macron and Sadiq Khan said we have to get used to this. Instead of RAGING, the only thing we’re allowed to do is weep.
I’ll be making plenty of articles concerning this very problem in my home coutry (The Netherlands) as well as the Seth Rich investigation and any D.C politics-related topics. Bless.
And when these jihadis default on their loans, the British taxpayer is left with the debt.
As I said on the day of the attack, it was only a matter of time before we learned there was a transfer of significant financial assets to family members just before bombing…
It is totally unnecessary to place surveillance on every Muslim. I can tell you right now who will conduct the next act of jihadi in a Western City: a young male between the ages of 18-35, who is either a first or second generation resident, who is the child of immigrants or refugees, who has at least some college-level education, who has traveled overseas in recent years, who has experienced or engaged in domestic violence, who would be described as hanging with a bad crowd and likely has been involved in recreational drug use and/or alcohol abuse, and who has recently transferred money or other financial assets to his family.
It is also likely this person has participated in organized blood sports at some point (boxing, mixed martial arts, etc) and that he recently began a relationship with a devout Muslim women, whom he likely met in his overseas travel. If at the older end of the age range, is he likely to have at least one young child.
If of Arabic descent, this young man will likely conduct a bombing, shooting, or vehicle attack. If of African descent, this young man will likely conduct an attack with a bladed weapon or a vehicle.
I know this as someone with no law enforcement training, no criminal profile training, and no classified intelligence. I am sure the professionals with such training and who possess intelligence access know all this, and almost assuredly have a much more detailed and professional profile.
And this begs the question: what are the intelligence and law enforcement communities doing with the massive surveillance system they have constructed in the last sixteen and a half years?
The Manchester bomber’s cousin was just arrested. He opened a barber shop around twelve months ago and may be the source of chemicals used in the attack. The name of the shop was (drum roll)… ‘Fadeaway’.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/26/manchester-bomber-salman-abedis-barber-cousin-arrested-police/
“Abedi, 22, never held down a job, according to neighbours and friends, but was able to travel regularly between the UK and Libya.”
We have this problem in the USA too. Alleged “refugees”, living on our dole, who seem to have no problem traveling the world once they get to America, but we MUST let them in, and their families. Every cousin, Dick and Harry. And they have no problem sending our $$$ back home either.
I’ll go out on a limb and PREDICT that all 3 brothers and the father have received UK tax payer funded “Benefits”. Their lives have been largely funded by UK Tax Payers.
I’d be surprised if any have held down a job…. at least not continuously.
They BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS!
Tsarnaev brothers of Boston Marathon bombing infamy Redux.
Refugees- Check
Welfare recipients- Check
Repeated travel to the country they “fled”- Check.
It’s a match!
We had better sweep around our own doorstep before we sweep around theirs. I’d bet my bottom dollar there are thousands upon thousands already here on all sorts of government programs with the exact same intention. Food stamps, student loans, rental assistance, assistance with utility bill, the list goes on and on………
Ismail Abedi, Salman Abedi, Hashem Abedi, Ramadan Abedi, Krapistan Abedi…..
ALL officials directly and indirectly involved should be arrested for Aiding and Abeding.
They’ve been gleefully a-beddin’ diseased terrorists.
