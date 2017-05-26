Taormina Summit – G7 Meeting in Taormina, Sicily…

The G7 is a financial-centric group of world leaders from seven countries which expanded to include the interests of the European Union:  The United States – President Trump; the UK – Prime Minister Theresa May; France – President Emmanuel Macron; Germany – Chancellor Angela Merkel; Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; and Italy – Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni make up the central nations.

The European Union is additionally represented by Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

72 Responses to Taormina Summit – G7 Meeting in Taormina, Sicily…

  1. mcclainra says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    The LION strikes while the iron/issue is HOT!! MAGA POTUS!

    “As one headline read, “Trump talks terrorism while Europe shouts ‘Climate!’” In this shouting match, however, the U.S. President has definitely gotten the upper hand.

    Reality has imposed itself, as a major jihadist attack last Monday in Manchester, England, claimed the lives of 22 persons and gunmen massacred some 26 Coptic Christians Friday morning south of Cairo Egypt. The latter attack coincided with the first day of Ramadan, the holiest season in the Islamic calendar.

    While the phantasm of global warming hovers over the misty horizon, the reality of repeated slaughters of innocent men, women and children by terrorists inspired by Islamist ideology is an elephant that insists on being recognized.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/26/at-g7-trump-diverts-agenda-away-from-climate-and-toward-islamist-terrorism/

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaysall says:
      May 26, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      Our President is definitely the “Lion” in the room! A Lion in a room full of jackals…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • chojun says:
        May 26, 2017 at 1:39 pm

        More like lemmings. The US has been exporting Globalism to Europe for almost 30 years now and Europe has been more than happy to blindly follow and reap the benefits of the US essentially outsourcing its economy to the rest of the developed world. We’ve been paying for their lavish social programs and have been supporting their ensuing social problems as well.

        Now that there’s been a change of guard the European member states will have no choice but to renew their focus on domestic economic development.

        As an example, we Americans sure do love our Audis and BMWs and poor Ms. Merkel will presently be in a tough spot because of it.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Iam An American says:
        May 26, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        Come on please, do not insult the jackals.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Minnie says:
          May 26, 2017 at 1:59 pm

          Indeed!

          And let me be clear, if the court’s decision to strike down the proposed Travel Ban EO backfires and (God forbid) one hair on one Americans head is harmed due to filthy Losers, there WILL be hell to pay!!

          Pray unceasingly 🙏

          Like

          Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        May 26, 2017 at 1:56 pm

        Loved this last paragraph in the article referenced by mcclainra above:

        Throughout the day’s meetings in Taormina, Sicily, President Trump seemed eminently comfortable with his role as world leader and agenda-setter, one which his fellow heads-of-state appeared ill-equipped to counter.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Bendix says:
        May 26, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        What do we know about this Gary Cohn, who is claiming that Donald is ‘evolving’ on the Paris climate agreement?
        How does this stuff happen?
        I want NO part of that cohn job.

        Like

        Reply
    • sundance says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      Is it any wonder why Angela Merkel is gay?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • NJF says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Happy Ramadan!

      /s

      Like

      Reply
  2. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    OK, what’s up with Trudeau fils’ hands on Abe’s and Macron’s shoulders? And his “frat-boy” grin?
    And how obvious it is that President Trump is the only REAL ADULT in the group?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. winky says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Nearly everytime Merkel is posing for a photo…she has that CREEPY hand gesture…..never seen a picture of her without it….Just CREEPY and what does it mean?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. yy4u says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Is this the place to post how furious I am that Theresa May would take to the microphone to complain about intelligent leaks and threaten not to share? If not, ad rem please remove. But I’m boiling. First of all, this is no “Iron Lady” ala Thatcher. This is a tin crackpot. First. Twice now in the last three months (3/22/17 and 5/22/17) Brits have been slaughtered by Muslim fanatics and what does May do? Take to the microphones to declare her empathy, sympathy and all the other pathies in her well coiffed body. Why not do something lady? And, by the way, does the 22 of a month have any significance for either Britain or ISIS. There have been three attacks on the Brit homeland on the 22nd of a month (3/22/13 – two Muslims hacked a Brit soldier to death).

    And for this daisy to chastise POTUS for “leaking” intelligence when anyone not on life support has to know the leaks weren’t to damage Britain but rather POTUS. Threaten not to share intelligence with us? Go such an egg, Mrs. May. That works two ways, you know, and I’m sure you get more than you give. And, by the way, wasn’t it Britain that was spying on POTUS during the transition and sharing THEIR intelligence (faulty it seems) so it could be leaked to the same “news” papers now leaking Brit. Intelligence. Frankly, I’m sick of European leaders. The people are probably as fed up with these daisies as we are with our leaders prior to POTUS.

    There. Rant over.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Emily Summer says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    How can any work be done with all the press distracting the members. The constant clicking of cameras would drive anyone crazy. Have one camera recording everything for distribution and kick everyone else out.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. yy4u says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Is it just me or does anything else think maybe Merkel is a troll (not an Internet troll but one of the things that lives under bridges). WHERE does that woman get her clothes? Is Hillary Clinton her fashion consultant? And, by the way, Germany — the richest economy in Europe and the one that is lecturing to Greece about Greek financial impropriety — doesn’t pay it’s fair share to NATO while Greece, struggling as it is, DOES. Kind of puts a new perspective on NATO doesn’t it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. yy4u says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Oh my goodness! Look at the photograph. Canada! You ought to be ashamed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 26, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      Ha, ha! I just noticed that Trudeau was trying to look like a big boy in the first photo and attempting to manhandle G5 and G6 in the other! LOL!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sadsack says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      We are ashamed but many of us are also afraid that Trudeau will destroy our country.
      He claims that Canada does not have a national identity. We are a true post national country. Scary !

      Like

      Reply
  8. winky says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    This is in Italian against a beautiful backdrop….conductor speaking Italian…best part you can See PTrump and FL Melania….beautiful

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. daizeez says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Trudeau and Macron look a bit out of place in these photos. Sort of like they should be sitting at the kids table at dinner.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. calbear84 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    I’m praying that this trip wraps up safely and PDJT has a comfortable journey back across the pond!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Apfelcobbler says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Trudeau and his hairdo stroking – puke! Merkel needed a hankie, too bad Trump didn’t see that op.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. mdt123 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Let the new G7 be –
    USA
    UK
    Russia
    China
    India
    Saudi
    Mexico

    Like

    Reply
  13. calbear84 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    This is not Pat Nixon’s simple cloth coat!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. chbailey says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    The optics of the two EU flags on either end, giving the impression that all these nations are “within” the EU, is not to my liking. The one flag for the EU next to Canada would be appropriate, but the one next to U “Brexit” K not so much.

    Like

    Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    That was a little nerve reckoning for me to watch! Our Lion should not be walking the streets of Sicily or anywhere else with mobs of people all around him and on top of their buildings. I am just grateful that it is over and he is back inside that building kicking ass and taking names. The PM of Italy was right about the reputation that Sicily has throughout the world. It is the home of the original Mafia.

    http://www.history.com/topics/origins-of-the-mafia

    From the article linked above:

    The Mafia, a network of organized-crime groups based in Italy and America, evolved over centuries in Sicily, an island ruled until the mid-19th century by a long line of foreign invaders.

    My mom and dad were both born in Italy. Italians look down on Sicilians. They call them Mulatto.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mulatto

    From the article linked above:

    Mulatto is a controversial term used to refer to persons born of one white parent and one black parent or to persons born of a mulatto parent or parents.

    The shame for mainland Italians today is that the Somalis have overrun Italy as they stand by welcoming in!

    Like

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      It’s worse than that Fle, I had someone tell me to my face that Sicilians are from Africa (not that there’s anything wrong with that – well yeah, there is).

      Ignorance at a whole new level.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Jennifer Kashani says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Wow what an idyllic venue for this meeting. That long walk seemed to be a challenge for our president’s security team. They had to look out in all directions! I almost feel like I have gone on this trip with President Trump – thank you so much for all of the videos and posts!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. KBR says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I think it is wonderful how our President Trump has been able to lead in this G7 with turning it toward terrorism.

    After all, with 2EU, 1Germany, 1Italy, 1France, and UK1/2 (Brexit is NOT done!)= 5 1/2 EU

    All nations that are not part of EU are 1USA, 1Japan, 1/2UK and 1Canada=3 1/2 non-EU

    A bit out of balance, hmm?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Fe says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    SMH at Sparkles brown shoes. Did he get dressed in the dark! Those shoes are so wrong lol.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Bendix says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    What legitimate beef does this Macron character think he has with our president?
    Trudeau looks as if he thinks it’s really neato to be there.

    Like

    Reply

