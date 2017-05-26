Taormina Summit – G7 Meeting in Taormina, Sicily…

The G7 is a financial-centric group of world leaders from seven countries which expanded to include the interests of the European Union: The United States – President Trump; the UK – Prime Minister Theresa May; France – President Emmanuel Macron; Germany – Chancellor Angela Merkel; Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; and Italy – Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni make up the central nations.
The European Union is additionally represented by Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Advertisements
The LION strikes while the iron/issue is HOT!! MAGA POTUS!
“As one headline read, “Trump talks terrorism while Europe shouts ‘Climate!’” In this shouting match, however, the U.S. President has definitely gotten the upper hand.
Reality has imposed itself, as a major jihadist attack last Monday in Manchester, England, claimed the lives of 22 persons and gunmen massacred some 26 Coptic Christians Friday morning south of Cairo Egypt. The latter attack coincided with the first day of Ramadan, the holiest season in the Islamic calendar.
While the phantasm of global warming hovers over the misty horizon, the reality of repeated slaughters of innocent men, women and children by terrorists inspired by Islamist ideology is an elephant that insists on being recognized.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/26/at-g7-trump-diverts-agenda-away-from-climate-and-toward-islamist-terrorism/
LikeLiked by 12 people
Our President is definitely the “Lion” in the room! A Lion in a room full of jackals…
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like lemmings. The US has been exporting Globalism to Europe for almost 30 years now and Europe has been more than happy to blindly follow and reap the benefits of the US essentially outsourcing its economy to the rest of the developed world. We’ve been paying for their lavish social programs and have been supporting their ensuing social problems as well.
Now that there’s been a change of guard the European member states will have no choice but to renew their focus on domestic economic development.
As an example, we Americans sure do love our Audis and BMWs and poor Ms. Merkel will presently be in a tough spot because of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on please, do not insult the jackals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!
And let me be clear, if the court’s decision to strike down the proposed Travel Ban EO backfires and (God forbid) one hair on one Americans head is harmed due to filthy Losers, there WILL be hell to pay!!
Pray unceasingly 🙏
LikeLike
Loved this last paragraph in the article referenced by mcclainra above:
Throughout the day’s meetings in Taormina, Sicily, President Trump seemed eminently comfortable with his role as world leader and agenda-setter, one which his fellow heads-of-state appeared ill-equipped to counter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed Fle, and he does it naturally.
OUR President is a born leader. We are truly blessed!
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do we know about this Gary Cohn, who is claiming that Donald is ‘evolving’ on the Paris climate agreement?
How does this stuff happen?
I want NO part of that cohn job.
LikeLike
Is it any wonder why Angela Merkel is gay?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a reason she doesn’t give a damn about the future of Germany, she has no children to leave it to.
LikeLike
That, and she didn’t grow up in present day Germany. She’s like Obama in that regard, she leads a country she didn’t grow up in.
LikeLike
Happy Ramadan!
/s
LikeLike
OK, what’s up with Trudeau fils’ hands on Abe’s and Macron’s shoulders? And his “frat-boy” grin?
And how obvious it is that President Trump is the only REAL ADULT in the group?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is this a trick question, Concerned?
LikeLiked by 6 people
No trick questions here.
Trudeau fils is not up to the job.
President Trump IS the only real adult in the group.
Very sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I forgot the /s, Concerned – I agree – those three look and act like children – under Yerkel’s command – snickering and fooling around like kids at a carnival – not mature in the least – sad
LikeLike
I was thinking the same thing, CV. He and Macron must be thinking they are at a Frat Party.
Can’t get past Trudeau’s brown shoes. Fail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you didn’t get to the striped socks web? All I can think of is “Cat in the Hat”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trudeau is hiding. He’s realized that he’s the only one that’s dumb
enough to be wearing brown shoes with his suit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The boy child will get his comeuppance, of that I am certain 👍
LikeLike
Macron’s Mom should admonish him about his shoe/sock choice for this important event.
LikeLike
Not possible, her own lack of fashion sense is grossly evident.
LikeLike
It tells me to cut off the Jap and the Frenchie communication lines before invading Canada..
LikeLike
Heck, don’t invade us , just ask us to join. LOL!
I don’t know if we will survive as a country before the next election. Canadians are burying their head in the sand.
LikeLike
Nearly everytime Merkel is posing for a photo…she has that CREEPY hand gesture…..never seen a picture of her without it….Just CREEPY and what does it mean?
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s just trying to cover her fat belly.
LikeLike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkel-Raute
LikeLike
Thanks Abs ……wish she would just STOP IT.
LikeLike
It’s said to just be her trademark statement.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkel-Raute
Who knows it maybe some secret sign. Somehow if it is, It’s not like Carol Burnett pulling her ear.
LikeLike
In the body language field, it is called, “Steepling”!
Hand steeple: Steepling is what you call palms that face each other with just the fingertips touching (the fingers resemble a steeple). This is a display of confidence and self-assurance. You would see this in a lawyer or chess player who just found a way to wipe out his opponent. You don’t want to over do it however, as this is a real show of power.
Merkle has truly overreached her bounds of power. She has pushed her idea of absolute power and control to the point of being a dictator and a sociopath… and she is now leading her nation to the edge of destruction!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Must be something in the water over there.
LikeLike
Soiciopath, yep, that she is
LikeLike
The Mr. Burns evil hand steeple? There is a Wikipedia entry about it. They call it “Merkel-Raute.”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkel-Raute
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this the place to post how furious I am that Theresa May would take to the microphone to complain about intelligent leaks and threaten not to share? If not, ad rem please remove. But I’m boiling. First of all, this is no “Iron Lady” ala Thatcher. This is a tin crackpot. First. Twice now in the last three months (3/22/17 and 5/22/17) Brits have been slaughtered by Muslim fanatics and what does May do? Take to the microphones to declare her empathy, sympathy and all the other pathies in her well coiffed body. Why not do something lady? And, by the way, does the 22 of a month have any significance for either Britain or ISIS. There have been three attacks on the Brit homeland on the 22nd of a month (3/22/13 – two Muslims hacked a Brit soldier to death).
And for this daisy to chastise POTUS for “leaking” intelligence when anyone not on life support has to know the leaks weren’t to damage Britain but rather POTUS. Threaten not to share intelligence with us? Go such an egg, Mrs. May. That works two ways, you know, and I’m sure you get more than you give. And, by the way, wasn’t it Britain that was spying on POTUS during the transition and sharing THEIR intelligence (faulty it seems) so it could be leaked to the same “news” papers now leaking Brit. Intelligence. Frankly, I’m sick of European leaders. The people are probably as fed up with these daisies as we are with our leaders prior to POTUS.
There. Rant over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s, go suck and egg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, a typo. Thanks for correcting. This site needs an edit button.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s not “and”, it’s go suck “an” egg…if you’re going to be a grammar nazi, make sure you don’t get shot down.
LikeLike
May should be apologizing to President Trump for her sex-crazed MI 6 retiree and hit-man Hannigan, definitely.
And I enjoyed your rant…thanks!
LikeLike
I love your spirited and dead on rant.
LikeLike
One more thing yy4, I think the real reason for her feigned outrage was to distract from the fact that this attack was totally preventable. They knew about this whole damn network and did NOTHING. Just like here, they MONITOR terrorists so as not to offend anyone. 22 deaths, acceptable loss. Blood is on their hands, but they have no conscience.
LikeLike
Rant away yy4, many stand with you.
LikeLike
Agreed – it was low hanging fruit she desperately clutched to distract Morrissey’s pithy observations. She gets the Honorary Pelosi Award, for the day. Anyone want her in the foxhole?
LikeLike
How can any work be done with all the press distracting the members. The constant clicking of cameras would drive anyone crazy. Have one camera recording everything for distribution and kick everyone else out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍
LikeLike
Is it just me or does anything else think maybe Merkel is a troll (not an Internet troll but one of the things that lives under bridges). WHERE does that woman get her clothes? Is Hillary Clinton her fashion consultant? And, by the way, Germany — the richest economy in Europe and the one that is lecturing to Greece about Greek financial impropriety — doesn’t pay it’s fair share to NATO while Greece, struggling as it is, DOES. Kind of puts a new perspective on NATO doesn’t it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh my goodness! Look at the photograph. Canada! You ought to be ashamed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, ha! I just noticed that Trudeau was trying to look like a big boy in the first photo and attempting to manhandle G5 and G6 in the other! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are ashamed but many of us are also afraid that Trudeau will destroy our country.
He claims that Canada does not have a national identity. We are a true post national country. Scary !
LikeLike
This is in Italian against a beautiful backdrop….conductor speaking Italian…best part you can See PTrump and FL Melania….beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should have posted under presidential politics…..hope no one will mind if I post again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I caught the end. Beautiful!
LikeLike
Trudeau and Macron look a bit out of place in these photos. Sort of like they should be sitting at the kids table at dinner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
That made me laugh too…. The comments are gold in the treehouse 😁
LikeLike
They are just puppets. They wouldn’t know what to do or what to say without their handlers nearby.
LikeLike
I’m praying that this trip wraps up safely and PDJT has a comfortable journey back across the pond!
LikeLike
Trudeau and his hairdo stroking – puke! Merkel needed a hankie, too bad Trump didn’t see that op.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hankie? Are we onto another boogerproblem?
LikeLike
Let the new G7 be –
USA
UK
Russia
China
India
Saudi
Mexico
LikeLike
Egypt belongs their over Mexico!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not Pat Nixon’s simple cloth coat!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful!
First Lady exudes grace and charm
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLike
So happy that the PM of Japan’s wife is there! Her and our beautiful FLOTUS really hit it off during their visit to Mar Lago earlier this year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So did Trump and Abe! Those two should hit the links more often.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, I am wild about Melania’s 3D flower coat and bag!!!!! LOVE! She looks bellisima!
LikeLike
The optics of the two EU flags on either end, giving the impression that all these nations are “within” the EU, is not to my liking. The one flag for the EU next to Canada would be appropriate, but the one next to U “Brexit” K not so much.
LikeLike
That was a little nerve reckoning for me to watch! Our Lion should not be walking the streets of Sicily or anywhere else with mobs of people all around him and on top of their buildings. I am just grateful that it is over and he is back inside that building kicking ass and taking names. The PM of Italy was right about the reputation that Sicily has throughout the world. It is the home of the original Mafia.
http://www.history.com/topics/origins-of-the-mafia
From the article linked above:
The Mafia, a network of organized-crime groups based in Italy and America, evolved over centuries in Sicily, an island ruled until the mid-19th century by a long line of foreign invaders.
My mom and dad were both born in Italy. Italians look down on Sicilians. They call them Mulatto.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mulatto
From the article linked above:
Mulatto is a controversial term used to refer to persons born of one white parent and one black parent or to persons born of a mulatto parent or parents.
The shame for mainland Italians today is that the Somalis have overrun Italy as they stand by welcoming in!
LikeLike
It’s worse than that Fle, I had someone tell me to my face that Sicilians are from Africa (not that there’s anything wrong with that – well yeah, there is).
Ignorance at a whole new level.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow what an idyllic venue for this meeting. That long walk seemed to be a challenge for our president’s security team. They had to look out in all directions! I almost feel like I have gone on this trip with President Trump – thank you so much for all of the videos and posts!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it is wonderful how our President Trump has been able to lead in this G7 with turning it toward terrorism.
After all, with 2EU, 1Germany, 1Italy, 1France, and UK1/2 (Brexit is NOT done!)= 5 1/2 EU
All nations that are not part of EU are 1USA, 1Japan, 1/2UK and 1Canada=3 1/2 non-EU
A bit out of balance, hmm?
LikeLike
SMH at Sparkles brown shoes. Did he get dressed in the dark! Those shoes are so wrong lol.
LikeLike
What legitimate beef does this Macron character think he has with our president?
Trudeau looks as if he thinks it’s really neato to be there.
LikeLike