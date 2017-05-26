Taormina Summit – G7 Meeting in Taormina, Sicily…

The G7 is a financial-centric group of world leaders from seven countries which expanded to include the interests of the European Union: The United States – President Trump; the UK – Prime Minister Theresa May; France – President Emmanuel Macron; Germany – Chancellor Angela Merkel; Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; and Italy – Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni make up the central nations.

The European Union is additionally represented by Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

