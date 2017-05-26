Al-Sisi Strikes Back – Egyptian Fighter Jets Bomb Eastern Libya Terrorist Camps…

“America stands with President al-Sisi and all the Egyptian people today, and always, as we fight to defeat this common enemy. America also makes clear to its friends, allies, and partners that the treasured and historic Christian Communities of the Middle East must be defended and protected.”
~ U.S. President Donald J Trump
Following the terrorist attack against Coptic Christians in Egypt, Egyptian military jets attacked Islamic extremist positions in eastern Libya. The officials said the warplanes on Friday targeted the headquarters of the Shura Council in the city of Darna, where local militias are known to be linked to al-Qaida, not the Islamic State group.
The retaliatory bombings were aimed at terrorist outposts, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated: “any form of state-sponsored terrorism should be punished. Anyone who attacks Egypt, whether they’re from inside or outside Egypt’s borders, will be punished.” According to Egyptian TV six “terrorist” camps were struck by the sortie.
The jihadist targets selected by Egypt are thought to be the Islamic assailants’ training grounds. In the aftermath of Gaddafi’s fall, Libya has become a failed state where terrorists organize and coordinate without much central government opposition. Eastern Libya is a stronghold for radical Islamic sentiment.
President Donald Trump condemned the murder of the Coptic Christians. “Evil organizations of terror” with a “thuggish ideology” are responsible for the attacks against Christians, they will be crushed, he said.
Don’t be surprised to see the U.S. support al-Sisi with additional strikes launched from U.S. Naval Airbase in Sigonella Italy. (He’s right next door)
Folks please don’t forget how incredible of a man President al-Sisi is when considering the tragedy from earlier today! It is so easy to think of all Muslims as monsters but this man and his people aren’t that and will never be that.
My heart bleeds for President al-Sisi and the Egyptians. This man is a hero in my book. He looked Barry from Hawaii and the Muslim Brotherhood in the eye and said get the fu….k out of my country and the ME.
From an article earlier this week that SD posted:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/egypts-president-al-sisi-to-president-trump-you-can-do-the-impossible/
Egypt’s President al-Sisi to President Trump: “You Can Do The Impossible”…
More than any other Arab leader Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has led the way in confronting Islamic terrorism.
It was President al-Sisi who exiled the Muslim Brotherhood and formed a coalition of Arab nations to confront the extremist elements promoting violence.
It really breaks my heart that Egypt will continue to see these types of killings because their President is such a fearless leader and will do everything in his power to destroy extremist. They also despise him for the relationship he has with our Lion.
Please don’t forget everything this man has done for his people! He may reside in the ME and follows the Islamic faith but he and his people are not extremist.
From another article SD posted recently:
◾Disbanded the Muslim Brotherhood as a political terror entity.
◾Arrested those who burned churches and attacked Coptic Christians.
◾Jailed or banished the extremist forces.
◾Supported Israel’s right to exist and defend it’s borders.
◾Defeated Hamas in the border region.
◾Destroyed the border terror tunnels used by Hamas
◾Pressured Hamas and the PA to negotiate the ceasefire, and forced the PA and Hamas to assemble ONE negotiating group for their interests.
◾Fought extremism in the Sinai region, and fought against ISIS infiltration.
◾Fought the Libyan new al-Qaeda network “Libyan Dawn”.
◾Charged and prosecuted the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, who fled to Qatar.
◾Followed the MB to Qatar and initiated sanctions against Qatar until they stopped financing and harboring terror.
◾Formed a coalition against Qatar including the UAE and Saudi Arabia who withdrew their ambassadors and isolated Qatar in the region.
◾Won reelection with almost 70% of the vote.
◾Holds an 80%+ job approval rating among ALL Egyptians.
◾Shut down Qatar financed Al Jazerra propaganda machine.
◾Supported the framework for a new constitution which supports minority protections.
◾Won a victory against Qatar as they finally conceded and stopped safeguarding terrorists. Sending the MB leadership to the new safe harbor of Turkey.
◾United the moderate (non violent) Arab coalition, the Gulf Security Council, and constructed a unity principle that supports the safety of Jordan and formed a coalition to defend if needed.
◾Faced down and quietly defeated Turkey’s bid for a security council seat in the United Nations.
◾Negotiated a safe passage coalition for Israel and Greece to form an energy based economic trade agreement.
◾Continues to fight the Islamist extremists inside Libya.
◾Continues to fight ISIS in the Northern Sinai region.
◾Expanded the border safety zone with Gaza to insure greater control and protection from weapons smuggling.
He has every right to walk alongside our Lion and SD was 100% right for putting this picture in the first link above!
Stupid error on my part! Corrected the sentence above:
He may reside in the ME and follows the Islamic faith but he and his people aren’t extremist.
I fixed it. Also, technically Egypt is North Africa. Egypt is the gate between North Africa and the Mid-East.
THANK YOU SO MUCH SD! It really bothered me that I made that mistake. Thanks for also clarifying Egypt’s location! I love the articles you right about him and his country. I can’t wait to see how they honor our President in Cairo. That will be one for the record books.
Enough is enough! The hell with the SJW, Democrats, LSM, Uniparty, McCain, Graham, Rubio etc. We need to work with Russia and eradicate these animals off the face of the earth! Our Lion said at the press conference with the Italian PM that we are on enough roles and the hell with us getting involved with Libya. Russia is willing and able and support the same general that President al-Sisi wants to run Libya.
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/04/12/report-russia-may-capitalize-chaos-libya-filling-power-vacuum/
(Keep in mind it is written with an anti Russian slant)
From the article linked above:
Stars and Stripes acknowledges that Russia’s intentions regarding its affiliation with Gen. Khalifa Haftar remain unclear.
Haftar, a secular strongman who controls much of eastern Libya, belongs to the opposition of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.
High-ranking officials from both sides, including the GNA’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, have visited Russia in recent weeks.
http://international.minbarlibya.com/2017/02/17/libyas-political-stalemate-6-egypts-security-haftar-and-sisis-strategy-in-libya/
From the article linked above:
For all of these reasons, the Egypt’s intervention in Libya reflects a specific foreign and domestic security policy approach. The main objective of the Egyptian involvement in Libya is the containment of Islamist and Jihadist militias in the Sinai Peninsula to avoid their spread along the Western Desert. Moreover, these actions are aimed to eradicate a deeper proliferation of illicit traffics (illegal immigration, arms and drugs smuggling) through Libya to Egypt and vice versa.
The aim of the intervention would be to create a sort of Egyptian protectorate in Cyrenaica against extremist groups and to contribute to the stabilization of Libya, having beneficial effects on the peace process. At this point, al-Sisi could also receive support from his Libyan allies inside the Tobruk Parliament (House of Representatives) and, in particular, from Libya’s strongman Khalifa Haftar. Since his return to Libya and the launch of Operation Dignity (May 2014) against Islamist militias in Benghazi and Cyrenaica, Libya’s renegade General has benefited from the support of the Egyptian leadership and its military force.
Excellent.
The above is really well done fleporeblog.
Congratulations on the bullet points especially.
I can only imagine where the middle east and Africa would be today if the Morsi was still in power and Clinton had won the election.
Joe S the bullet points come from SD who deserves the credit for sharing it with us in the link below:
OH, well thanks for re-sharing them and pointing to link.
God be with our Egyptian brethren and their fearless leader.
Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord.
🙏
looking at the reiteration of sundance’s published litany, supplied by flepore, above, notice that MB fled Egypt to Qatar.
After action from al-Sisi, ejected from Qatar, they went where?
(This Really makes the TRUMP announcement to circle them and kill them…not letting them relocate The Way To Go.)
Turkey…
and al-Sisi was instrumental in disallowing Turkey from UN Security Council.
With all of the vermin infesting Turkey, does anyone know hoe goes the moving of nuclear material from Turkey ?
Nuclear material in Turkey scares me.
Any updates?
Turkey needs to be kicked out of NATO
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone note that he’s specifically taken action against terrorists who attacked Christians?
He rises another level in my regard.
Why yes, someone did. Fleplorblog did in bullet #2. Thank you Fle!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shadrach this Lion called president al-Sisi has been defending christians since taking over as President of Egypt! We would never know because it went against Barry and the Muslim Brotherhood. Look what he did in 2015 for Christians.
http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/16/middleeast/isis-libya-egypt/index.html
al-Sisi is first and foremost an Egyptian…when those (losers) attacked the busses, they were Christian, but to al-Sisi they were Egyptian first. He loves his country and his people and he plans on protecting them!
Examples being set and followed. God bless PDJT……..
And the right examples for a change.
Drive them out, President al-Sisi. Drive them out.
Drive them out of this earth.
This is the important part!
Presidents al-Sisi and Trump plan on melting some ISIS!
Carry on Presidents! Carry on, indeed!
I love the smell of glass factory in Eastern libya….
Nice to see President al-Sisi following President Trump’s lead in “bombing the hell out of ISIS.”
It begins……. Hey Europe watch and learn.
They can’t watch and see, what with their skirts over their Collective heads.
I never thought I would see the day when the leaders of the Middle East treat our President with respect and their trust, while many of the leaders of NATO Countries treat our President with disdain and contempt. Clearly one group understood the ineptitude of Obama, while one group was sucked in by his liberal ideology……pathetic.
IMHO they weren’t sucked in. They embraced a kindred spirit.
nole…I don’t think the pantywaists were so much sucked in – by ozero – as happy to see that US was represented by one of their very own pajamaboys.
HA on them…
NO More!
TRUMP looked like a totally Other Species amidst those pc losers.
Its awesome to behold.
They can snicker behind their effeminate hands while TRUMP delivers his speech…when he sets the agenda and they choose to not follow, good luck on any success in the absence of the US.
They are pretty much screwed they are.
As a kind of snarky add-on: No wonder their birth rate is so low, if this is what thy consider male leadership.
Agreed, piper…..well said.
Pres Trump standing near those Euro “leaders” is the clearest sign that there really IS a globalist cabal and they really ARE trying to destroy civilized societies. After the events of the last 2 days it is clear that Europe is lost save for Britain.
Heck it was clear from the pics from the Vatican that they, the globalists, have taken over that institution too.
This really is a fight against evil (not just bad or mis-guided people but genuine biblical evil).
Yes, it’s obvious isn’t it. Western Europe is gone – save the UK. They are in FUBAR. Things have shifted dramatically. Court way going forward should be with Egypt, Jordan, and Israel. Pacific rim Counties. Goodbye Western Europe. Nice knowing ya. YOYO (you’re on you’re own)
Could this serve as an example for the UK and EU?
Al-Sisi responds to the persecution of Christians. That’s what a real Middle East leader looks like. Not this two-bit Muslim Brotherhood fraudulence.
Peace Coalition doing Peace Coalition things. And al-Sisi sending a message to Christians throughout the world that he stands with them.
LikeLiked by 15 people
MAG he always has! We just never got to hear it!
The Lion called President al-Sisi has been defending Christians since taking over as President of Egypt! We would never know because it went against Barry and the Muslim Brotherhood’s belief in ISIS and destroying their region and the US. Look what he did in 2015 for Christians.
From the article linked above:
Egypt’s military carried out a series of airstrikes against ISIS militants in Libya on Monday in retaliation for the slaughter of 21 Egyptian Christians by the jihadist group.
The bombing raids pulled Egypt deeper into the widening international fight against ISIS and highlighted the extremists’ growing presence in North Africa.
Some of the hostages cry out “Oh God” and “Oh Jesus” as they are pushed to their knees.
The five-minute video, released by ISIS’ propaganda wing al-Hayat Media, includes a masked English-speaking jihadi who says, “The sea you have hidden Sheikh Osama bin Laden’s body in, we swear to Allah, we will mix it with your blood.”
The video threatens Egypt, which shares a long border with Libya, and also Europe, whose shores lie across the Mediterranean Sea.
That was the quickest response ever after a terrorist attack.
You’re a little quicker on the draw than I was, Nick. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
@ Nick, would all those who are fighting terrorism, be ready and waiting, just as Al SiSi was.
That’s how you do it.
“Don’t be surprised to see the U.S. support al-Sisi with additional strikes launched from U.S. Naval Airbase in Sigonella Italy. (He’s right next door)”
Dear President Trump,
Please help President al-Sisi and the world and just go ahead on and wipe out all those black flag locations. Thank you for serving humanity today.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seminole moment?!? Color me confused. I don’t get the allusion. Prior Tomahawk strike, maybe?
autocorrect for seminal?
Yah, but… The Florida Seminoles do the Tomahawk Chop and President Trump responded to the chemical attack with Tomahawk missiles so I thought it might be an oblique comparison of the responses.
At first I thought it was auto-correct-gone-wild, but not knowing the preferences of the tweeter for allusions, I just wasn’t sure.
It works either way, eh?
I think American Rages simply spelled “seminal” wrong.
As a Nole I appreciate the reference, whether intened or not. 🤗
must have poster!
It would be nice if Egypt could just annex Libya. Then Egypt would have oil, and libya would have sanity.
We are witnessing the result of President Trump’s diplomacy . . . . . amazing what can be accomplished when great leaders work together to do what is right.
President Al-Sisi has the right motivation and guts to confront terrorists and retaliate for the murder that these losers have inflicted on innocent peoples. Let’s hope President Trump will join the Egyptians in this fight and wipe out as many of these losers as possible. There is no sane reason to murder innocent peoples who have not done anything to anybody…….
Libya should forever be known as Hillary’s failed state. The blood today is on her hands.
This quick and decisive strike against the training grounds for terrorists by the President of Egypt clearly shows how weak and ineffective the UK is; they have done nothing to get to the source of the terrorist who killed their children setting the stage for more of the same. God Bless President al-Sisi and Egypt and God Bless President Trump and the USA!
How come conquest went out of style? If the Libyans can’t handle their own damn country, make it a vassal.
Would be a good place to move all the palestinians. Just saying . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe conquest will come back – although the hand-wringers on the dem side would carry on about it, and probably the NeverTrumpers would throw conniption fits because it would not be constitutional or something.
And then Paul Ryan would come out and say he had a Better Way and show us a 12-part Powerpoint about CBO scoring or something.
Britain isn’t Britain any longer my friend….most blue blooded Brits want to get to hell out of there. A once powerful and beautiful country Britain is anything but that today. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN for the British Government won’t!
My two favorite words: “crush” & “thuggish” !!
“Don’t be surprised to see the U.S. support al-Sisi with additional strikes launched from U.S. Naval Airbase in Sigonella Italy. (He’s right next door)”
LikeLiked by 3 people
al Sisi has appealed to President Trump for help, according to BBC
And he will get it. Believe me.
I believe you…
The targeting of Christian communities in the Middle East has got to stop
From the linked article below:
—-
The Egyptian president also directly addressed Donald Trump to take the lead in fighting terrorism.
“I direct my appeal to President Trump: I trust you, your word and your ability to make fighting global terror your primary task,” he said.
—-
https://www.rt.com/news/389873-egypt-launched-strikes-on-militants-libya/
Two great presidents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope both President Trump and al Sisi see the fine support here. Tremendous response to a horrific event.
Trump is building a “real” coalition of Muslim nations to cleanup Obama’s mess. Why do we have a Libya disaster? Obama. Why did we not checkmate Iran after the Iraq war? Obama. Go down the list, Yemen, Syria, etc… This is going to be a long bloody battle now and liberals will be fighting against America all the way. Luckily, Trump just puts his head down and plows ahead anyway.
I just added al-Sisi to my prayer list. He is now a big target.
Anwar Sadat ring a bell? Lasted about a year after peace agreement with Jacob
I was so sad when Sadat was killed.
I too have added him to my prayer list.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
That giant sunroom in the new NATO building should be used to plant flowers and always be filled with balloons, lit candles and stuffed animals for the people that WILL die in the future in Europe at the hands of the losers. Every time this happens the same thing is done over and over. I have absolutely no faith in the sissy boy leaders of Europe.
As for those in the ME, I do believe they want to raise their people up and become trading partners with other countries. President Trump painted a potentially very bright future for them. I think they get it, the Europeans have always looked down their aristocratic noses at us. I say screw them, let them eat cake!
I believe we will see a lot more cooporation out of the ME than we see out of Europe, I know we definately saw more respect for our President.
“…Sissy boy leaders of Europe…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bomb ISIS back to the Stone Age! Wait, what? They’re already IN the Stone Age?? OK, let’s bomb them into oblivion!
And after that, if there are any left, “Bomb the shit out of them!”
It wouldn’t surprise me to see President al Sisi slowly invade The Failed Loser State of Libya as a pretext for the US to blockade. The refugee boats to Italy would would necessarily have to be suspended, thereby saving the Euroweenies from themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would mean the Soros would be out of the MOAS boat flotilla…that is how the Islamists from those countries are doing it. Parked 25 miles off coast of Africa and if they make it…on DRY GROUND. Maritime Law…then given a rubber boat (Made in China) and Islamists head for shores of Europe…
A bit Of Saudi Arabian fire power would be appreciated as well. Maybe take a lead over U.S. Might
I know our President Lion Trump will help him!
why bomb them AFTER they kill?
just like manchester…AFTER the psycho (who they had on their radar ) murders, THEN they get his family and associates…in very quick manner (because they knew who they were all along).
can we please STOP this BEFORE it happens…LIKE AN EO THAT PREVENTS THEM FROM COMING INTO OUR COUNTRIES !!!
oh wait, that would be racist and too humane…my bad
