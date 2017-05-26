Al-Sisi Strikes Back – Egyptian Fighter Jets Bomb Eastern Libya Terrorist Camps…

“America stands with President al-Sisi and all the Egyptian people today, and always, as we fight to defeat this common enemy.  America also makes clear to its friends, allies, and partners that the treasured and historic Christian Communities of the Middle East must be defended and protected.”

~ U.S. President Donald J Trump

Following the terrorist attack against Coptic Christians in Egypt, Egyptian military jets attacked Islamic extremist positions in eastern Libya.  The officials said the warplanes on Friday targeted the headquarters of the Shura Council in the city of Darna, where local militias are known to be linked to al-Qaida, not the Islamic State group.

The retaliatory bombings were aimed at terrorist outposts, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated: “any form of state-sponsored terrorism should be punished. Anyone who attacks Egypt, whether they’re from inside or outside Egypt’s borders, will be punished.”  According to Egyptian TV six “terrorist” camps were struck by the sortie.

The jihadist targets selected by Egypt are thought to be the Islamic assailants’ training grounds. In the aftermath of Gaddafi’s fall, Libya has become a failed state where terrorists organize and coordinate without much central government opposition. Eastern Libya is a stronghold for radical Islamic sentiment.

President Donald Trump condemned the murder of the Coptic Christians. “Evil organizations of terror” with a “thuggish ideology” are responsible for the attacks against Christians, they will be crushed, he said.

Don’t be surprised to see the U.S. support al-Sisi with additional strikes launched from U.S. Naval Airbase in Sigonella Italy.  (He’s right next door)

82 Responses to Al-Sisi Strikes Back – Egyptian Fighter Jets Bomb Eastern Libya Terrorist Camps…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Folks please don’t forget how incredible of a man President al-Sisi is when considering the tragedy from earlier today! It is so easy to think of all Muslims as monsters but this man and his people aren’t that and will never be that.

    My heart bleeds for President al-Sisi and the Egyptians. This man is a hero in my book. He looked Barry from Hawaii and the Muslim Brotherhood in the eye and said get the fu….k out of my country and the ME.

    From an article earlier this week that SD posted:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/egypts-president-al-sisi-to-president-trump-you-can-do-the-impossible/

    Egypt’s President al-Sisi to President Trump: “You Can Do The Impossible”…

    More than any other Arab leader Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has led the way in confronting Islamic terrorism.

    It was President al-Sisi who exiled the Muslim Brotherhood and formed a coalition of Arab nations to confront the extremist elements promoting violence.

    It really breaks my heart that Egypt will continue to see these types of killings because their President is such a fearless leader and will do everything in his power to destroy extremist. They also despise him for the relationship he has with our Lion.

    Please don’t forget everything this man has done for his people! He may reside in the ME and follows the Islamic faith but he and his people are not extremist.

    From another article SD posted recently:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/egypts-president-al-sisi-to-president-trump-you-can-do-the-impossible/

    ◾Disbanded the Muslim Brotherhood as a political terror entity.
    ◾Arrested those who burned churches and attacked Coptic Christians.
    ◾Jailed or banished the extremist forces.
    ◾Supported Israel’s right to exist and defend it’s borders.
    ◾Defeated Hamas in the border region.
    ◾Destroyed the border terror tunnels used by Hamas
    ◾Pressured Hamas and the PA to negotiate the ceasefire, and forced the PA and Hamas to assemble ONE negotiating group for their interests.
    ◾Fought extremism in the Sinai region, and fought against ISIS infiltration.
    ◾Fought the Libyan new al-Qaeda network “Libyan Dawn”.
    ◾Charged and prosecuted the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, who fled to Qatar.
    ◾Followed the MB to Qatar and initiated sanctions against Qatar until they stopped financing and harboring terror.
    ◾Formed a coalition against Qatar including the UAE and Saudi Arabia who withdrew their ambassadors and isolated Qatar in the region.
    ◾Won reelection with almost 70% of the vote.
    ◾Holds an 80%+ job approval rating among ALL Egyptians.
    ◾Shut down Qatar financed Al Jazerra propaganda machine.
    ◾Supported the framework for a new constitution which supports minority protections.
    ◾Won a victory against Qatar as they finally conceded and stopped safeguarding terrorists. Sending the MB leadership to the new safe harbor of Turkey.
    ◾United the moderate (non violent) Arab coalition, the Gulf Security Council, and constructed a unity principle that supports the safety of Jordan and formed a coalition to defend if needed.
    ◾Faced down and quietly defeated Turkey’s bid for a security council seat in the United Nations.
    ◾Negotiated a safe passage coalition for Israel and Greece to form an energy based economic trade agreement.
    ◾Continues to fight the Islamist extremists inside Libya.
    ◾Continues to fight ISIS in the Northern Sinai region.
    ◾Expanded the border safety zone with Gaza to insure greater control and protection from weapons smuggling.

    He has every right to walk alongside our Lion and SD was 100% right for putting this picture in the first link above!

  2. Minnie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    God be with our Egyptian brethren and their fearless leader.

    Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord.

    🙏

  3. Shadrach says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Anyone note that he’s specifically taken action against terrorists who attacked Christians?
    He rises another level in my regard.

    • Shadrach says:
      May 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      Why yes, someone did. Fleplorblog did in bullet #2. Thank you Fle!

    • fleporeblog says:
      May 26, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      Shadrach this Lion called president al-Sisi has been defending christians since taking over as President of Egypt! We would never know because it went against Barry and the Muslim Brotherhood. Look what he did in 2015 for Christians.

      http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/16/middleeast/isis-libya-egypt/index.html

      From the article linked above:

      Egypt’s military carried out a series of airstrikes against ISIS militants in Libya on Monday in retaliation for the slaughter of 21 Egyptian Christians by the jihadist group.

      The bombing raids pulled Egypt deeper into the widening international fight against ISIS and highlighted the extremists’ growing presence in North Africa.

    • TAS says:
      May 26, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      al-Sisi is first and foremost an Egyptian…when those (losers) attacked the busses, they were Christian, but to al-Sisi they were Egyptian first. He loves his country and his people and he plans on protecting them!

  4. coveyouthband says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Examples being set and followed. God bless PDJT……..

  5. WSB says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Drive them out, President al-Sisi. Drive them out.

  6. andyocoregon says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Nice to see President al-Sisi following President Trump’s lead in “bombing the hell out of ISIS.”

  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    It begins……. Hey Europe watch and learn.

  8. nole2016 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    I never thought I would see the day when the leaders of the Middle East treat our President with respect and their trust, while many of the leaders of NATO Countries treat our President with disdain and contempt. Clearly one group understood the ineptitude of Obama, while one group was sucked in by his liberal ideology……pathetic.

    • 17CatsInTN says:
      May 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      IMHO they weren’t sucked in. They embraced a kindred spirit.

    • piper567 says:
      May 26, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      nole…I don’t think the pantywaists were so much sucked in – by ozero – as happy to see that US was represented by one of their very own pajamaboys.
      HA on them…
      NO More!
      TRUMP looked like a totally Other Species amidst those pc losers.
      Its awesome to behold.
      They can snicker behind their effeminate hands while TRUMP delivers his speech…when he sets the agenda and they choose to not follow, good luck on any success in the absence of the US.
      They are pretty much screwed they are.
      As a kind of snarky add-on: No wonder their birth rate is so low, if this is what thy consider male leadership.

    • Running Fast says:
      May 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      Pres Trump standing near those Euro “leaders” is the clearest sign that there really IS a globalist cabal and they really ARE trying to destroy civilized societies. After the events of the last 2 days it is clear that Europe is lost save for Britain.

      Heck it was clear from the pics from the Vatican that they, the globalists, have taken over that institution too.

      This really is a fight against evil (not just bad or mis-guided people but genuine biblical evil).

      • Remington..... says:
        May 26, 2017 at 6:04 pm

        Yes, it’s obvious isn’t it. Western Europe is gone – save the UK. They are in FUBAR. Things have shifted dramatically. Court way going forward should be with Egypt, Jordan, and Israel. Pacific rim Counties. Goodbye Western Europe. Nice knowing ya. YOYO (you’re on you’re own)

  9. neilmdunn says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Could this serve as an example for the UK and EU?

  10. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Al-Sisi responds to the persecution of Christians. That’s what a real Middle East leader looks like. Not this two-bit Muslim Brotherhood fraudulence.

    Peace Coalition doing Peace Coalition things. And al-Sisi sending a message to Christians throughout the world that he stands with them.

    • fleporeblog says:
      May 26, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      MAG he always has! We just never got to hear it!

      The Lion called President al-Sisi has been defending Christians since taking over as President of Egypt! We would never know because it went against Barry and the Muslim Brotherhood’s belief in ISIS and destroying their region and the US. Look what he did in 2015 for Christians.

      http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/16/middleeast/isis-libya-egypt/index.html

      From the article linked above:

      Egypt’s military carried out a series of airstrikes against ISIS militants in Libya on Monday in retaliation for the slaughter of 21 Egyptian Christians by the jihadist group.

      The bombing raids pulled Egypt deeper into the widening international fight against ISIS and highlighted the extremists’ growing presence in North Africa.

      Some of the hostages cry out “Oh God” and “Oh Jesus” as they are pushed to their knees.

      The five-minute video, released by ISIS’ propaganda wing al-Hayat Media, includes a masked English-speaking jihadi who says, “The sea you have hidden Sheikh Osama bin Laden’s body in, we swear to Allah, we will mix it with your blood.”

      The video threatens Egypt, which shares a long border with Libya, and also Europe, whose shores lie across the Mediterranean Sea.

  11. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    That was the quickest response ever after a terrorist attack.

  12. H.R. says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    That was a rapid and decisive response by al-Sisi. Good.

  13. Midnight Rambler says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    That’s how you do it.

  14. bflyjesusgrl says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    “Don’t be surprised to see the U.S. support al-Sisi with additional strikes launched from U.S. Naval Airbase in Sigonella Italy. (He’s right next door)”

    Dear President Trump,
    Please help President al-Sisi and the world and just go ahead on and wipe out all those black flag locations. Thank you for serving humanity today.

  15. sundance says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:44 pm

  16. BebeTarget says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    We are witnessing the result of President Trump’s diplomacy . . . . . amazing what can be accomplished when great leaders work together to do what is right.

  17. Just Curious says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    President Al-Sisi has the right motivation and guts to confront terrorists and retaliate for the murder that these losers have inflicted on innocent peoples. Let’s hope President Trump will join the Egyptians in this fight and wipe out as many of these losers as possible. There is no sane reason to murder innocent peoples who have not done anything to anybody…….

  18. Alison says:
    May 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Libya should forever be known as Hillary’s failed state. The blood today is on her hands.

  19. FL_GUY says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    This quick and decisive strike against the training grounds for terrorists by the President of Egypt clearly shows how weak and ineffective the UK is; they have done nothing to get to the source of the terrorist who killed their children setting the stage for more of the same. God Bless President al-Sisi and Egypt and God Bless President Trump and the USA!

  20. FLEEVY says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    How come conquest went out of style? If the Libyans can’t handle their own damn country, make it a vassal.

    • Janice The American Elder says:
      May 26, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      Would be a good place to move all the palestinians. Just saying . . .

    • missmarple2 says:
      May 26, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      I think it went to the same place the “element of surprise” went, which was what President Trump asked about during the campaign.

      Maybe conquest will come back – although the hand-wringers on the dem side would carry on about it, and probably the NeverTrumpers would throw conniption fits because it would not be constitutional or something.

      And then Paul Ryan would come out and say he had a Better Way and show us a 12-part Powerpoint about CBO scoring or something.

  21. Patrick Oneill says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Britain isn’t Britain any longer my friend….most blue blooded Brits want to get to hell out of there. A once powerful and beautiful country Britain is anything but that today. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN for the British Government won’t!

  22. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    My two favorite words: “crush” & “thuggish” !!

    “Don’t be surprised to see the U.S. support al-Sisi with additional strikes launched from U.S. Naval Airbase in Sigonella Italy. (He’s right next door)”

    Time for some chocolate cake with two scoops of MOAB 🇺🇸🇺🇸💖🇺🇸🇺🇸

  23. fedback says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    al Sisi has appealed to President Trump for help, according to BBC

  24. Warrior1 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Two great presidents.

  25. aqua says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I hope both President Trump and al Sisi see the fine support here. Tremendous response to a horrific event.

  26. Don Butler says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Trump is building a “real” coalition of Muslim nations to cleanup Obama’s mess. Why do we have a Libya disaster? Obama. Why did we not checkmate Iran after the Iraq war? Obama. Go down the list, Yemen, Syria, etc… This is going to be a long bloody battle now and liberals will be fighting against America all the way. Luckily, Trump just puts his head down and plows ahead anyway.

  27. MfM says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    I just added al-Sisi to my prayer list. He is now a big target.

  28. AmSa/Mx says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  29. Red says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    That giant sunroom in the new NATO building should be used to plant flowers and always be filled with balloons, lit candles and stuffed animals for the people that WILL die in the future in Europe at the hands of the losers. Every time this happens the same thing is done over and over. I have absolutely no faith in the sissy boy leaders of Europe.

    As for those in the ME, I do believe they want to raise their people up and become trading partners with other countries. President Trump painted a potentially very bright future for them. I think they get it, the Europeans have always looked down their aristocratic noses at us. I say screw them, let them eat cake!

    I believe we will see a lot more cooporation out of the ME than we see out of Europe, I know we definately saw more respect for our President.

  30. calbear84 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Bomb ISIS back to the Stone Age! Wait, what? They’re already IN the Stone Age?? OK, let’s bomb them into oblivion!

  31. Comrade Mope says:
    May 26, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    It wouldn’t surprise me to see President al Sisi slowly invade The Failed Loser State of Libya as a pretext for the US to blockade. The refugee boats to Italy would would necessarily have to be suspended, thereby saving the Euroweenies from themselves.
    President al Sisi is just the man for the job. And as the coast is where all the population centers are…. where did we put that Iowa Class Battleship?

    • eagledriver50 says:
      May 26, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      That would mean the Soros would be out of the MOAS boat flotilla…that is how the Islamists from those countries are doing it. Parked 25 miles off coast of Africa and if they make it…on DRY GROUND. Maritime Law…then given a rubber boat (Made in China) and Islamists head for shores of Europe…

  32. appadoo1 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    A bit Of Saudi Arabian fire power would be appreciated as well. Maybe take a lead over U.S. Might

  33. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I know our President Lion Trump will help him!

  34. PDQ says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    why bomb them AFTER they kill?

    just like manchester…AFTER the psycho (who they had on their radar ) murders, THEN they get his family and associates…in very quick manner (because they knew who they were all along).

    can we please STOP this BEFORE it happens…LIKE AN EO THAT PREVENTS THEM FROM COMING INTO OUR COUNTRIES !!!

    oh wait, that would be racist and too humane…my bad

