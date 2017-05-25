President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive at Sigonella Italy…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Sigonella Naval Air Base en route to Taormina Italy for the G7 Summit:
The President and First Lady will fly to Taormina, via helicopter.
Advertisements
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Sigonella Naval Air Base en route to Taormina Italy for the G7 Summit:
The President and First Lady will fly to Taormina, via helicopter.
Very happy the helicopter is OUR OWN!
LikeLiked by 10 people
The helo fits nicely in the belly of a massive transport jet, like a C-17.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The First Lady is doing an amazing job
LikeLiked by 18 people
I agree completely! She is just a stunning lady with incredible taste in fashion as well as men! Love our FLOTUS!
LikeLiked by 20 people
I have a girl crush on this beautiful woman, our FLOTUS. So proud!
LikeLike
America is being well represented by our First Family……..it would have been cool to see Barron traveling with them; but that will come in the future.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m thinking they may be Skyping with Barron. Just a maternal guess. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope we will be treated to seeing a lot of her once she has moved into the White House. And not out hoeing the organic garden, either.
LikeLiked by 7 people
😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting choice of spelling you have there, Slyvia!! /s 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia!!!! (sorry)
LikeLike
WHAT? no ho in the garden…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOLOLOL
LikeLike
actually, that garden was the one thing michelle obama did that i appreciated….get kids out of the house and off their tech, teach them what it means to grow and nuture and eat the fruit and veggies of their labors, not canned or gas-ripened and saran-wrapped. the growing, cooking and serving of food is a gift of love and a lot of hard work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like how she’s not giving an inch. They knock her for supposedly swatting her husband, there she is, throwing it in their faces, and looking like a million bucks at the same time.
LikeLiked by 14 people
They held hands, more than once 😁
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is the perfect compliment to Trump. She being European and knowing a few of the native languages in Europe make her a perfect fit. She is very elegant, he is a Western alpha male. Perfect for America at this time.
And the best part is she knows what she should wear!
LikeLiked by 12 people
And not just the languages but the regional cultures as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is a huge asset no doubt
LikeLike
‘Yuge’
LikeLike
atsa nice !
LikeLiked by 11 people
“When a moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie / That’s amore / When the world seems to shine like you’ve had too much wine / That’s amore…”
LikeLiked by 14 people
Great song! The first time I (a non-Italian) heard that song was many moons ago in the movie “Moonstruck”… one of the very few movies I’ve seen a dozen times!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for reminding me. Have the DVD, time to dust it off 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too!! My DVD is still going strong, too 😜
And My Cousin Vinny, too!!
Ciao 😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
jonvil, I remember Dean Martin singing that song (can still hear his mellow voice in my mind) decades ago when I was a kid. Perhaps it was on his television show.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s who came to my mind.
I’m 75, I speak decades…
LikeLiked by 5 people
jonvil, we were very lucky to be around in the golden age of television, weren’t we? There were so many wonderful variety shows – actual entertainment that was appropriate for every family member. I’m not 70 yet but it will be here in the blink of an eye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was a big hit on pop charts in 50’s. Dean Martin. Also Volare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny how you don’t appreciate people until you get old. Dean Martin was tops!
LikeLike
Atsa Amore!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Finda da pope in da pizza!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They make a grand couple. She definitely is an awesome FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
🤓 Today’s language lesson is Italian
Rendere l’America di Nuovo Grande 🇺🇸
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
LikeLiked by 6 people
Render America to New Heights
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beautiful!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are totally late. Giro D’Italia passed by on May 10.
LikeLike
What a lovely image of seeing these two descend the steps of AF1. Our FLOTUS will truly be an asset on these foreign trips because of the fact she is fluent in several different languages. Sadly, I’m not. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t feel bad, Pam. I’m still working on EFL; English as a First Language ;o)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too….and I’m American 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEP! Dangling participles and all…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me Italians and Trump are a match made in heaven. They seem to have good chemistry every time they meet, as far as I can see. Lot’s of smiles, friendly gestures, everybody is relaxed.
Love it.
Usually Italians are a very sociable and warm people, with high social intelligence. No wonder they get along well with the President and Melania.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Paisanos!!!
With a beautiful bottle of Chianti (a nice Diet Coke for our Lion)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Italians respect strength!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed, to all beta males in skinny jeans with hair buns, all I gotta say is – whatsamatta you?!?
😜
Feeling silly and happy tonight 😘
LikeLiked by 9 people
Just for fun. 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
I never thought President Trump traveling the world would be so exciting. He is absolutely taking the world by storm and PURELY through alpha male strength and drive — pure force of will and righteousness.
These people have never seen such a thing and have no idea how to deal with it.
Trump’s only peers, so far, are found in China and Russia. I guarantee you the power within the Middle East only exists because no one has truly tested them on anything.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He is the most famous person in the world. It’s the ultimate experience
LikeLiked by 4 people
Epic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Daniel, I didn’t expect to find it exciting, either, but wow what a trip! And you’re right, I think it is the combination of the Alpha Male showing the world who is in charge and yet he has Melania by his side to smooth out any rough edges. It has been so much more interesting than I could have imagined to watch this unfold. Just terrific. It really helps get the bad taste of the last eight years out of my mouth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Holding Hands”
Really? Is the media that petty to focus on that as an issue?
Wait… I just answered my own question.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Love the slight smile the soldier has when President Trump salutes him…..they love him as much as we do.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Did you see the soldiers eyes looking to the right to try to catch a glimpse of Melania?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I can’t blame him or any of them!
Girl crushing on our beautiful First Lady 😁
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for pointing that out, Ddanna.
I went back as I had missed that and that was an absolute hoot! Talk about swivel eyes! Can’t blame the guy, though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I went back and looked too, poor guy.
LikeLike
and now a song for all of Trumps critics….
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hahaha, love this!!
Whatsamatta you? Hahaha
Thanks for sharing 😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was terrific!!!! Fantastic, i had forgotten about that song but it comes right baxk! Hilarious!!💖🤣💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot recall when oblahblah ever worked this hard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He never did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s cause he never did!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh me thinks he worked hard alright, but we never saw it. Under the table deals and pallets of money flown here and there. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Beautiful Sicilia, birthplace of my beloved papa!
Here’s to you, Dad ❤️❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 11 people
Mrs. RedLeg’s family on her Mother’s side is all from there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
❤️
Say hi to her from her distant cousin because in Sicily we’re all one big, happy family 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spent a few days there several years ago andd we are trying to figure out where there are hotels and meeting venues appropriate for such an event. It was very, very low-key at that time…the commercial center was easily covered in few minutes by foot. Obviously times have changed! I still have the beautiful hand worked tablecloth I purchased there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG did you all see the look on the Carabinieri’s face (the one on the right at the bottom of the airplane stairs) when President Trump returned his salute—and then he saw FLOTUS? I think his eyes were about to swivel out of his head!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Check it out. It’s at about 0:43 on the video above. Awesome.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just posted about that too! Didn’t see your post.
😍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol, you’re too funny CV. I so love reading all the comments, it’s just so entertaining. Treepers are such a fun, jolly bunch.❤❤❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed!! 😘
LikeLike
Yes that was hilarious 😊
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow! They are going to La Scala!
LikeLiked by 9 people
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am in love with Melania. Yes! I just said it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
👍😜😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Getta the backada line, buddy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol when they come down the stairs, the soldier/guard’s expression on the right “I wanna see, I wanna see!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please take note! In all previous clips of our gracious First Lady coming down AF1’s stairs she holds on to the railing but in this one she holds the President’s hand and NO RAILING. She is so very brilliant in how she sends a message to the scumbag MSM …. she loves and trusts her husband;) God Bless President Donald J Trump and our beautiful Lioness!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Indeed, duly noted 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania is so proud of our President and her husband for the way he slapped the European leaders around earlier today. Our Lion ate very well today!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Every Woman LOVES a Little Black Dress. Our First Lady looks absolutely Stunning..:)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love the fact that (so far) she has worn minimal jewelry; no earrings, flashy necklaces, bangles … only her wedding ring and her diamond eternal band on the other hand. She does NOT need the bling, and you know she owns gobs of it. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
1st Class 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
100% Class Act!! So Proud to be an American…again 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. It is joyful, wonderful.
LikeLike
Pure class. The First Lady is beautiful.
Love viewing their trip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best political show ever and best fashion show ever!
LikeLike
Most interesting president evah! I will never look at these commercials the same again, because life has upstaged pop art… The nattering nitwits and numbskulls gnawing on the Russian narrative, and our president makes this epic journey… So glad to see and live the history instead of having to read it… This will now have to be named Dos Trump…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! Before I even go read the comments I have to say… did anyone else notice the roaming eyeballs of the soldiers standing at attention saluting at the bottom of the planes stairs??
Checking out our beautiful FLOTUS. Hey, red blooded Italian men… what did I expect??! ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all knew Trump would be a fabulous President but MELANIA, WWOWOWOWWWW.
To the moon and beyond with Melania!!!!!
LikeLike
Sidenote: Newt said today that by the time PDJT comes home, he will have met with 85 World Leaders since becoming President.
LikeLike