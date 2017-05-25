President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive at Sigonella Italy…

Posted on May 25, 2017 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Sigonella Naval Air Base en route to Taormina Italy for the G7 Summit:

The President and First Lady will fly to Taormina, via helicopter.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, G7, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

97 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive at Sigonella Italy…

  1. Disgusted says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Very happy the helicopter is OUR OWN!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. fedback says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    The First Lady is doing an amazing job

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  4. Erik Dee says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Finda da pope in da pizza!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    They make a grand couple. She definitely is an awesome FLOTUS.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Weeper says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    🤓 Today’s language lesson is Italian

    Rendere l’America di Nuovo Grande 🇺🇸

    MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. TheLastDemocrat says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    They are totally late. Giro D’Italia passed by on May 10.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    What a lovely image of seeing these two descend the steps of AF1. Our FLOTUS will truly be an asset on these foreign trips because of the fact she is fluent in several different languages. Sadly, I’m not. 😉

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. xXxMatxXx says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Seems to me Italians and Trump are a match made in heaven. They seem to have good chemistry every time they meet, as far as I can see. Lot’s of smiles, friendly gestures, everybody is relaxed.
    Love it.
    Usually Italians are a very sociable and warm people, with high social intelligence. No wonder they get along well with the President and Melania.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. Daniel says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I never thought President Trump traveling the world would be so exciting. He is absolutely taking the world by storm and PURELY through alpha male strength and drive — pure force of will and righteousness.

    These people have never seen such a thing and have no idea how to deal with it.

    Trump’s only peers, so far, are found in China and Russia. I guarantee you the power within the Middle East only exists because no one has truly tested them on anything.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • fedback says:
      May 25, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      He is the most famous person in the world. It’s the ultimate experience

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      May 25, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      Daniel, I didn’t expect to find it exciting, either, but wow what a trip! And you’re right, I think it is the combination of the Alpha Male showing the world who is in charge and yet he has Melania by his side to smooth out any rough edges. It has been so much more interesting than I could have imagined to watch this unfold. Just terrific. It really helps get the bad taste of the last eight years out of my mouth.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. M33 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    “Holding Hands”

    Really? Is the media that petty to focus on that as an issue?
    Wait… I just answered my own question.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  12. pookiesmommie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Love the slight smile the soldier has when President Trump salutes him…..they love him as much as we do.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  13. burnett044 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    and now a song for all of Trumps critics….

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. Crimsonfisted says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I cannot recall when oblahblah ever worked this hard.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  16. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    OMG did you all see the look on the Carabinieri’s face (the one on the right at the bottom of the airplane stairs) when President Trump returned his salute—and then he saw FLOTUS? I think his eyes were about to swivel out of his head!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  17. Dora says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Dora says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Wow! They are going to La Scala!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  19. Jay Chou says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    I am in love with Melania. Yes! I just said it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. NJF says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Lol when they come down the stairs, the soldier/guard’s expression on the right “I wanna see, I wanna see!”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Scotty19541 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Please take note! In all previous clips of our gracious First Lady coming down AF1’s stairs she holds on to the railing but in this one she holds the President’s hand and NO RAILING. She is so very brilliant in how she sends a message to the scumbag MSM …. she loves and trusts her husband;) God Bless President Donald J Trump and our beautiful Lioness!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  22. fleporeblog says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Melania is so proud of our President and her husband for the way he slapped the European leaders around earlier today. Our Lion ate very well today!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. teaforall says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Every Woman LOVES a Little Black Dress. Our First Lady looks absolutely Stunning..:)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. mustang4176 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    100% Class Act!! So Proud to be an American…again 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Sandy says:
    May 25, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Pure class. The First Lady is beautiful.
    Love viewing their trip.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Most interesting president evah! I will never look at these commercials the same again, because life has upstaged pop art… The nattering nitwits and numbskulls gnawing on the Russian narrative, and our president makes this epic journey… So glad to see and live the history instead of having to read it… This will now have to be named Dos Trump…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. GAPTOG says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Haha! Before I even go read the comments I have to say… did anyone else notice the roaming eyeballs of the soldiers standing at attention saluting at the bottom of the planes stairs??

    Checking out our beautiful FLOTUS. Hey, red blooded Italian men… what did I expect??! ☺️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. daughnworks247 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    We all knew Trump would be a fabulous President but MELANIA, WWOWOWOWWWW.
    To the moon and beyond with Melania!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  30. daughnworks247 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Sidenote: Newt said today that by the time PDJT comes home, he will have met with 85 World Leaders since becoming President.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s