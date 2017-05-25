President Donald Trump Arrives at the European Union Headquarters…

Like a boss.  The body language is hilarious.  The European and NATO leaders are sweating through their newly tailored Bironi suits as President Trump swaggers in to stare them directly in the eye.

President Trump, Mad Dog and T-Rex walk into town:

…Nice -new- fancy offices you have here.  Obviously with all this extra cash for fancy buildings you must have plenty of room to spend on your own NATO defense.

♦ The president will start his Thursday by meeting with EU leaders at the union’s headquarters before he meets with France’s President Macron at the U.S. Embassy.
♦ The remainder of the president’s day will be spent at NATO headquarters participating in ceremonies and discussing issues.
♦ The president and first lady will then head to Taormina, Italy ahead of the G7 conference to be held there.

President Trump’s schedule for Thursday, 5-25-17
All Times Local//Eastern Time:
10:00 AM // 4:00 AM The president arrives at the European Union Headquarters – European Union Headquarters
10:30 AM // 4:30 AM The president participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with European Union leadership – European Union Headquarters
1:00 PM // 7:00 AM The president meets with President Emmanuel Macron of France – United States Ambassadors Residence
1:20 PM // 7:20 AM The president has a working luncheon with President Macron – United States Ambassadors Residence
4:15 PM // 10:15 AM The president participates in the NATO unveiling of the Article 5 and Berlin Wall memorials – NATO Headquarters
4:55 PM // 10:55 AM The president participates in the handover ceremony of the new NATO Headquarters – NATO Headquarters
5:45 PM // 11:45 AM The president has a working dinner with NATO leaders – NATO Headquarters
8:40 PM // 2:40 PM The president and first lady depart Brussels, Belgium, en route to Taormina, Italy – Brussels International Airport

LOLOL. President Trump hasn’t said a word yet, and they’re already conceding to anticipatory terms:

  2. wheatietoo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:14 am

    Pres Trump looks chipper and well rested.
    Impeccable in his dark blue suit and bright blue tie.

    Mattis and T-Rex followed a few minutes later, grinning.
    With a sizable group of people with them.

    Interesting…that Stoltenburg is already talking about “burden sharing”.
    Heh.

  3. sundance says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:16 am

  4. sundance says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:16 am

  5. fedback says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:18 am

    President Trump, T Rex and Mad Dog at EU headquarters
    Referee, stop the fight

  6. Atticus says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:18 am

    Hey Europe,
    America’s back.
    Sit down, shut up and listen.

  7. yohio says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:26 am

    That’s what you call a Triple Threat

  8. sundance says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:29 am

    • nimrodman says:
      May 25, 2017 at 5:45 am

      Really impressive to see Secret Service emerge and take their positions before Pres disembarks. They very quickly get eyeballs on all points of the compass and are fully at the ready.

  9. Anne says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:35 am

    Jean-Claude Juncker has a reputation as a heavy drinker:

  10. KBR says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:39 am

    Stoltenburg says NATO is helping train people, “but that does not mean that we will engage in combat operations.”

    So, when EU calls upon NATO/ USA in their time of great need, (coming takeover by Muz) maybe we just offer to “train EU people.”

  11. DebbieUK says:
    May 25, 2017 at 5:41 am

    Go President Trump ! Put these unelected pygmies in their place.

