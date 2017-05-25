Epic Trump – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner….

The body language today is hilarious. The EU and NATO leaders stand jaw-agape; clad in their hand-tailored Bironi suits as President Trump swaggers in to stare them directly in the eye.
[YUP] Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past decade a group of intellectual something-or-others have been teaching an insufferable storyline that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.
Enough.
When America hears Donald Trump say “Let’s Make America Great Again”, America also hears the familiar refrain: “cowboy up” people.
It’s high time we stop being embarrassed about our exceptional nature, and start being proud of it again. Because when it matters most, when it really counts, when it’s really needed, there’s a whole bunch of people all around this world of ours that are mighty happy when swagger walks in to solve their problems.
Yeah, “let’s make America great again”. Swagger on !
.
Second Place is the first place for losers; and if you want a participation trophy, keep following.
At the palace, Melania posed for photos with (front row from L to R) First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Jens Stoltenberg’s partner Ingrid Schulerud, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s partner Desislava Radeva, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien and (back row L to R) First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay, partner of Slovenia’s Prime Minister Cerar’s wife Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir
“..a swagger befitting Mae West…”
So true; so priceless….a Sundance hall of famer……………….oh how I love reading this blog.
LikeLiked by 4 people
America wins again! First Lady Melania out-classes them all!
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is absolutely no contest here! Our First Lady is in a class all of her own and all by herself. Wow! What a picture!
LikeLike
Photo of Brigette and Melania together is just about as bad as one with Michelle and Melania side by side. Mrs. Macon, you will be much better served if you dress a little more age appropriate!
LikeLiked by 3 people
she looks lost or confused
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s standing right next to a woman wearing what appears to be a gigantic quilted oven mitt, and yet she STILL manages to be the weirdest looking person in the room.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It struck me that she looks literally unhealthy. Like malnutrition.
Not good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Skeletor” Macron….
Has she not got a full length mirror at home?
She actually make me very thankful that Hillary wore pant suits…
And I can see some justification for forcing (some) women to wear a full Burka.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, now rumpole2. Let’s not disparage the elderly. She is just trying to appear to be young. Probably been trying for a very long time.
LikeLike
At first glance, she looks like “not going to smile” Victoria Beckham, after a bad couple of nights.
LikeLike
Brigette Macron looks bulemic/anorexic…………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Monty Python – Prejudice.
Contest: “Find a derogatory term for the Belgians”
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is a Man among Mice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hate to say it folks, but these old hags don’t have a chance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. I am seeing that First Lady Melanie is a force to reckon with. I am so proud of our President and First Lady. Swagger on and let the pajama boys know it is time to pay up. They have a lot of nerve showing up when they haven’t paid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I commented to someone else today on the Body Language – Course #101.
OMG, have you seen the photos of FLOTUS Melania and Mrs. Macron????
It’s just not fair to that sweet old lady.
We win again.
And the photographers cannot get enough of Melania, nevermind our LION King President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That “Sweet old lady” is a pedophile (14 year old Emmanuel)… just sayin’
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t breathe…..It’s a she so wouldn’t it be a pedophilia??😂😂😂
LikeLike
Melania is thinking, I wonder if she gets two dollars an hour or two dollars a night?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since Melania is indeed a lady, I doubt very much she is thinking that.
LikeLike
Like a boss…the snowflakes are just melting on twitter…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy crap, Mrs. Macron looks like she was picked up from under a bridge and put into an off the rack dress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh. My. Goodness. If anyone needed proof that socialism is a mental disease, look no further than the picture of FLOTUS with all the “wives”. Other than Queen Mathilde, none of them show any class or dignity whatsoever. No wonder Europe is swirling down the you know what. Wow. Just wow. And, at the risk of sounding catty, Mrs. France REALLY needs to clean up her act. It is shameful how unkempt she looks. I repeat: wow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can tell by Trump’s actions and words that he has no respect for these metrosexuals and boors. He is a worldly person who has achieved YUGE success on his own and views these socialists with disdain much like he views the corrupt American pols.
LikeLiked by 1 person
what was that line from the debate – “i can assure you, it’s yuuuuuuge”
LikeLike
(back row L to R) First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay…….
Luxemburger Queen…
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 stop it!! 😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLike
Makin’ friends and takin’ names. ❤️ U POTUS and FLOTUS
America First 🇺🇸
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
LikeLike
You think the men are competitive? Heh, bring on the women.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pictures of the spouses reads like something from a Western with all the Partners
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check this out. GUESS which one is the First Lady of the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandmaw macron looks like a crackhead next to melania
LikeLike
OMG I just absolutely love OUR PRESIDENT!!:-)
LikeLike
I love the way our President moved the President of Montenegro out of the way! What part of “America First” doesn’t this fool understand. I hope he whispered in his ear that you better pay your 2% or else!
Meanwhile King Abdullah of Jordan shared the following:
“We have been able to do far more towards fighting Terrorism in the first 100 Days President Trump has been in Office … than the last 8 years of that other guy”
Winning never felt so good!
LikeLike
Even this little “Lion” loved it!
LikeLike
OMG too funny! Our lion & lioness stand out for the world to see. 💗
LikeLike
Why is Melania standing next to a French hooker?
LikeLike
As I said on Twitter–(apologies, lords name and such..)https://twitter.com/CathyMAGA/status/867827838329565184
LikeLike
Thumbs up Sundance swagger on!!!
LikeLike