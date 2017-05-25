Epic Trump – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner….

The body language today is hilarious. The EU and NATO leaders stand jaw-agape; clad in their hand-tailored Bironi suits as President Trump swaggers in to stare them directly in the eye.

[YUP] Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past decade a group of intellectual something-or-others have been teaching an insufferable storyline that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.

Enough.

When America hears Donald Trump say “Let’s Make America Great Again”, America also hears the familiar refrain: “cowboy up” people.

It’s high time we stop being embarrassed about our exceptional nature, and start being proud of it again. Because when it matters most, when it really counts, when it’s really needed, there’s a whole bunch of people all around this world of ours that are mighty happy when swagger walks in to solve their problems.

Yeah, “let’s make America great again”. Swagger on !

.

Second Place is the first place for losers; and if you want a participation trophy, keep following.

At the palace, Melania posed for photos with (front row from L to R) First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Jens Stoltenberg’s partner Ingrid Schulerud, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s partner Desislava Radeva, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien and (back row L to R) First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay, partner of Slovenia’s Prime Minister Cerar’s wife Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir

Advertisements