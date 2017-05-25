Epic Trump – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner….

The body language today is hilarious.  The EU and NATO leaders stand jaw-agape; clad in their hand-tailored Bironi suits as President Trump swaggers in to stare them directly in the eye.

[YUP] Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre.  Yet for the better part of the past decade a group of intellectual something-or-others have been teaching an insufferable storyline that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.

Enough.

When America hears Donald Trump say “Let’s Make America Great Again”, America also hears the familiar refrain: “cowboy up” people.

It’s high time we stop being embarrassed about our exceptional nature, and start being proud of it again.   Because when it matters most, when it really counts, when it’s really needed, there’s a whole bunch of people all around this world of ours that are mighty happy when swagger walks in to solve their problems.

 

Yeah, “let’s make America great again”.  Swagger on !

Second Place is the first place for losers; and if you want a participation trophy, keep following.

At the palace, Melania posed for photos with (front row from L to R) First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Jens Stoltenberg’s partner Ingrid Schulerud, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s partner Desislava Radeva, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien and (back row L to R) First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay, partner of Slovenia’s Prime Minister Cerar’s wife Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir

40 Responses to Epic Trump – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner….

  1. Bob Thoms says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    “..a swagger befitting Mae West…”

    So true; so priceless….a Sundance hall of famer……………….oh how I love reading this blog.

  2. Katie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    America wins again! First Lady Melania out-classes them all!

  3. Tegan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Photo of Brigette and Melania together is just about as bad as one with Michelle and Melania side by side. Mrs. Macon, you will be much better served if you dress a little more age appropriate!

  4. Bob Thoms says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Brigette Macron looks bulemic/anorexic…………….

  5. rumpole2 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Monty Python – Prejudice.

    Contest: “Find a derogatory term for the Belgians”

  6. digitaldoofus says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    President Trump is a Man among Mice.

  7. Rick says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Hate to say it folks, but these old hags don’t have a chance!

  8. LKA in LA says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Lol. I am seeing that First Lady Melanie is a force to reckon with. I am so proud of our President and First Lady. Swagger on and let the pajama boys know it is time to pay up. They have a lot of nerve showing up when they haven’t paid.

  9. daughnworks247 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I commented to someone else today on the Body Language – Course #101.
    OMG, have you seen the photos of FLOTUS Melania and Mrs. Macron????
    It’s just not fair to that sweet old lady.
    We win again.
    And the photographers cannot get enough of Melania, nevermind our LION King President Trump.

  10. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Like a boss…the snowflakes are just melting on twitter…

  11. Brian L says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Holy crap, Mrs. Macron looks like she was picked up from under a bridge and put into an off the rack dress.

  12. 17CatsInTN says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Oh. My. Goodness. If anyone needed proof that socialism is a mental disease, look no further than the picture of FLOTUS with all the “wives”. Other than Queen Mathilde, none of them show any class or dignity whatsoever. No wonder Europe is swirling down the you know what. Wow. Just wow. And, at the risk of sounding catty, Mrs. France REALLY needs to clean up her act. It is shameful how unkempt she looks. I repeat: wow.

  13. 4sure says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    You can tell by Trump’s actions and words that he has no respect for these metrosexuals and boors. He is a worldly person who has achieved YUGE success on his own and views these socialists with disdain much like he views the corrupt American pols.

  14. rumpole2 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    (back row L to R) First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay…….

    Luxemburger Queen…

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Weeper says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Makin’ friends and takin’ names. ❤️ U POTUS and FLOTUS

    America First 🇺🇸
    MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳

  16. daughnworks247 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    You think the men are competitive? Heh, bring on the women.

  17. americalsgt says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    The pictures of the spouses reads like something from a Western with all the Partners

  18. daughnworks247 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Check this out. GUESS which one is the First Lady of the USA.

  19. mikebrezzze says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Grandmaw macron looks like a crackhead next to melania

  20. Janice says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    OMG I just absolutely love OUR PRESIDENT!!:-)

  21. fleporeblog says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    I love the way our President moved the President of Montenegro out of the way! What part of “America First” doesn’t this fool understand. I hope he whispered in his ear that you better pay your 2% or else!

    Meanwhile King Abdullah of Jordan shared the following:

    “We have been able to do far more towards fighting Terrorism in the first 100 Days President Trump has been in Office … than the last 8 years of that other guy”

    Winning never felt so good!

  22. Lion2017 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    OMG too funny! Our lion & lioness stand out for the world to see. 💗

  23. tax2much says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Why is Melania standing next to a French hooker?

  24. CathyMAGA says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    As I said on Twitter–(apologies, lords name and such..)https://twitter.com/CathyMAGA/status/867827838329565184

  25. Walt says:
    May 25, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Thumbs up Sundance swagger on!!!

