President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in Brussels Ahead of NATO Summit…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Brussels ahead of NATO Summit. Brussels is the de facto capital of the European Union and the epicenter of all left-wing euroweanyism. Put another way: ‘a multicultural jihadi friendly hell hole’.

The President and First Lady arrived at Brussels International Airport and are greeted by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. The NATO summit is tomorrow:

  2. NJF says:
    May 24, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Nice

    • Ron says:
      May 24, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      It’s bad when even their fake, made up polls show positive signs for President Trump. Obama never got over 20% in my fake, made up poll… Trump must be KILLING IT

  3. calbear84 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    What a strange world we live in. I fully expect the Saudis to be more cooperative with Trump’s push to fight islamic terror than I do the EU bosses.

    • Ron says:
      May 24, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Nobody is more concerned about illegal immigrants in America, than legal Immigrants.

      Same philosophy applies, these arab leaders know that the world shuns them as long as they let this terror crap walks the earth.

  4. tax2much says:
    May 24, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I hope the Russians were there to provide security.

