Historic – President Trump and Family Visit Jerusalem’s Western Wall…

Posted on May 22, 2017 by

Together with his family and diplomatic team, U.S. President Donald Trump became the first president to visit Jerusalem’s Western Wall on Monday.  President Trump stood before the holiest place where Jews are permitted to pray before inserting a note between the monumental stones.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were accompanied by the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Shmuel Rabinowitz, who said on Israel Radio that he recited two psalms with the U.S. leader. One of them, Psalm 122, speaks of Jerusalem as a “city that is united together”.

The president was also joined on the visit by his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew who went to the wall shortly after Trump and said prayers. Both Kushner and Trump wore black kippahs, the skull caps worn by religious Jews and by others as a mark of respect.

As President Trump and Jared Kushner visited the area of the wall set aside for men, First Lady Melania Trump and First Daughter Ivanka, Kushner’s wife, visited a separate nearby section where women are allowed to pray.

