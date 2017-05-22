Another Terrorist Attack Hits U.K. – At Least 19 Dead, Dozens Injured in Manchester Concert Bomb Blast…

♦ Massive explosion at conclusion of singer Ariana Grade concert in Manchester England. ♦ At least two ‘explosions’. ♦ US officials briefed on the incident say UK officials suspect it was caused by suicide bomber, NBC News reported. ♦ Police confirm 19 people were killed and at least 50 more were wounded. ♦ Mostly teen girls. ♦ 10:30pm Local Time.
(UK Daily Mail) Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and around 50 injured after a terrorist attack inside Manchester Arena at the end of a teen concert tonight.
Video footage showed thousands of people fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood, after the Ariana Grande concert finished.
Horrifying footage showed petrified children leaping over fences as they desperately tried to escape the 21,000-seat venue.
Armed officers surrounded the venue and bloodied casualties were seen being stretchered out of the concert that resembled a ‘war zone’. There were fears a ‘nail bomb’ had been used as witnesses described there being ‘nuts and bolts flying everywhere.’
Police carried out a controlled explosion at Cathedral Gardens after finding a second suspicious device. (more)
I for one am tired of feeling sorry for them. There just aren’t enough Tommy Robinsons to save the UK.
That is such a profound statement by Ms. Rand.
Well said.
Brit police send swat teams to arrest Tommy Robinson and another group called Britain First, both peaceful, while turning a blind eye to Islamic sex slavery, Muslim takeover of schools, and much more.
The Brit police officers protect first and foremost their Muslim population.
I feel the same way, I lived in Scotland and have spent a lot of time in London. Never been to Manchester. But I have to save my sympathy for those who want to help themselves.
At some point, people have to be made to own their stupidity.
I’m not at all saying that these youngsters ‘deserved’ this fate; far from it. They’re the innocent pawns of foolish politicians (and even more foolish voters) who should (but obviously don’t) know better.
What I am saying is that those whose political persuasions lean toward the ‘Neville Chamberlain School of Thought’ need to be held to account for the DEATH and DAMAGE their foolish policies create. And it is the VOTERS who put them there; each vote a ‘stamp of approval’. The blame lies squarely on their shoulders.
Is Shepard Smith for real? Whimpy. I don’t know what else to say about it, Whimpy!
He’s horrible, probably the worst on FOX. Loves wearing lots of makeup and being sarcastically snarky, nothing else there other than palpable anti-Trump hatred.
He was bad during Katrina and has near gotten better. Biggest Drama Queen on air. Beats out the Clinton News Network hands down.
never not near sorry
This is terrible. My heart goes out to the victims and to their families. This confirms what Trump said in his speech yesterday. People need to wake up or they will be the target of evil whose main goal is to kill and destroy.
GaryT: RU serious? The Muslim terrorists hit Manchester, England even the Brits stooped themselves to vote for the Muslim Mayor – Agha Khan or whatever Khan. The mayor Khan just screamed at President Trump about the vet for the Muslim. Now, he will open the gate for more Muslim refugees or peaceful religion terrorists to England. We need more bombs, it quite exciting and got the world attention.
People need to being voting with their feet and wallets.
If public and private entities responsible for safety refuse to take the necessary safety precautions to prevent being shredded by nail bomb or crushed by a semi-truck, then citizens need to begin refusing to patronize such places. They need to stop shopping downtown, stop attending concerts and festivals and sporting events. No discretionary time or money should be spent in areas where authorities refuse to take proper security measures.
We were once told that if we alter our daily routines, then the terrorists win. That thinking has led to terrorism becoming part of the daily routine. How is having to put up with this carnage not a sign of the terrorists winning?
This not a daily routine anyone should have to put with. To the greatest extent possible, we should refuse to do so.
I should have added Ramadan begins in four days. Anticipate more of this unnecessary and unacceptable slaughter for the next month.
Right, some “religion”…kill the most people as you head into a high holy day. Barbarians. Spit.
Can’t even believe this got on twitter
Wasn’t the explosion at 10:35 pm? Wasn’t this sent at 1:42 from where ever it was after the explosion…
stories say before. still does not belong on twitter.
The acct was cancelled. This latest post is from this terrorist making a new acct.
I see the underscore. Time to sue Twitter for not filtering the ISIS flag. Seriously.
Twitter is full of this garbage. As is YouTube and Facebook.
Socials talk a big game about hate speech, but this amounts to little more than shutting down accounts critical of liberal issues such as third wave feminism and the LGBT movement.
crazy world we live in.
That account was shut down earlier, WHO let it back up? Jack Dorsey?
As I just posted it is time to ALL Americans to come together and stand together..
I think I did this wrong:
Well it didn’t take long for satan’s minions to answer President Trumps call for peace. God bless the victims, their families and all those helping in this terrible situation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t worry…this explains everything. “London mayor says terror attacks ‘part and parcel’ of living in a major city.”
Nothing to see here; move along.
London’s muslim mayor? That guy?
Yep, none other. It was a foregone conclusion that this guy would brush the whole thing off–he’s one of them.
Here’s my crazy wish – I hope this is all a false flag/setup, designed to force all the IS supporters online so they’re caught in the new Saudi global extremism center (forgot the acronym already)
They wouldn’t hurt or kill children. Think that out a bit more.
That’s your wish, that a western government intentionally murdered children with nail bombs? Wow.
NOOO – part of the wish is that no one was hurt.
I’m sure I’ll get flak for this, but am I suddenly supposed to believe that all of these news stations that I’ve been watching LIE for over a year are suddenly impeccable sources?
Your thinking is flawed. The lying failing msm would be telling you it is not terror and that it didn’t happen. The fact that it has happened and they are reporting it goes against their preferred narrative. Fox has plentyyyy of first hand reports that it is legit.
Absolve, we beseech Thee, O Lord,
the souls of Thy servants,
from every bond of sin,
that being raised in the glory of the resurrection,
they may be refreshed among the Saints and Elect.
Through Christ our Lord.
Lord, please console the parents and loved ones of the dead.
Lord, we pray for the conversion of those who hate.
Amen.
Amen.
Praying, so much praying.
The time for just praying, hashtags and holding candles is over
From where I’m standing, prayer is the best I can offer.
Pray unceasingly 🙏
Really, Theresa? How “appalling” is it? Appalling enough to compel Britain to change its immigration policies? No, I didn’t think so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Call it what it is!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly, paulraven1.
Didn’t she just call for parliamentary elections recently?have those occurred yet?
No, a week out I think, maybe 10 days.
hey I know, let’s increase Moooooslim immigration!
I’ll be the one to say it! I don’t care if anyone thinks I’m crazy…..
This is perfect timing right before KimDotCom drops the bomb tomorrow! Yeah I said it, this feels like a Deep State Black Flag Job!
God bless all lost souls and God help us, all.
Hi Ziiggii – I agree with you. Look squirrel. Media gets to talk about this and nothing else, except maybe their invisible source stories.
You mean like a “shiny object” to distract and divert attention from the Seth Rich story?
No such thing
Well then, I am totally lost as to what was meant
Oops! Forgot
/s
😇
It was predictable. When something good happens due to President Trump’s creation of cooperative ‘out of the box thinking’ there is a nearly immediate response to try and prove he’s not being effective.
You are a treasure, I would never call you crazy! God bless 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
My first thought also Zig!!!
Yes and no more paying attention to President Donald Trump’s overseas trip.
Every single time President Trump made a comment during the primaries and the election about how bad things are getting something happened and here we are once again. I will try to find the only positive that I can in such a horrible cowardly act. This will give even more credence and credibility to what our president will be saying and doing on the rest of his trip. It will also give SA a chance to show that they are or are not being sincere with their commitment made to the world less than 48 hours ago. As for our country it’s time to put an end to those who try to keep us from protecting our country. They are without a shadow of a doubt and enemy to you, me, our families and our friends. No more games it is time to play hardball.
Sick
I don’t have anything nice to say, sooo
Disengage, NJF.
They’re just mad bc they know they are wrong.
There is something just so wrong with all of it. These people are one short of a six pack IMHO.
I guess we get to see, probably sooner than expected, whether the Muslim coalition President Trump is pulling together truly has the balls and intent to stamp out the evil that has stemmed from their prefferred ideology. Let us judge them now by their actions, after they so triumphantly welcomed President Trump into their midst. How much of their act was sincere? And how much was taqqiya? I pray that the evil stems just as much from their own swamps, like ours, and that good men on their side truly want peace.
It will be very interesting, and tense, watching President Trump enter the belly of the beast in Bethlehem, not to even mention his trip to Europe.
My prayers go out to him and those effected by this evil. No one should have to go through something like this.
Publicly they will condemn this attack. What they say (and do) in private may be something else entirely. Just like politicians…
If they don’t issue a fatwah against jihad tonight, the Moslems should be toast, in my estimation.
I am ashamed to say this, but until yesterday i had absolutely no idea that Bethlehem was controlled by the Palestinians…..I really don’t want POTUS to go there. I was watching Isreali news today and there is some sort of protest going on there about Palistinians being held in jail by the Isreali’s.
I wager that the perp’s were already on the radar of UK Law Enforcement.
I wonder which sect of inbred goat molesters is responsible for the murder of these innocent children? And people wonder WHY I have such disdain for Islam?
Michael S. Smith II is a United States based terrorism analyst
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bring out the candles, flowers and teddy bears so you’ll all feel good tonight. mmmkay?
dont forget to light up the eiffel tower, big ben and whatnot in uk colors… oh and throw a filter on your facebook and twitter page… how pathetic
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this the same CPD that apparently can’t do jack about their inner city shootings and killings?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sick CBS reporter chimes in:
This guy needs to be called out by the LoveMedia else they prove their charlatan natures. Perhaps the head of news at CBS should be questioned?
Remind her to invite London’s Muslim Mayor.
A public PR campaign that peaceful Muslims should be protected from any kind of retaliation?
Absolutely.
There is something off about this. England has CCTV cameras everywhere yet we have no pictures? There wasn’t any reporting on this by the news agencies until hours after it happened and then we get the same footage on TV, the same pictures -that one above of 1 person and SOME people running out of the venue and a lot of people that are just standing around or walking out. (the same pictures none the less-looped)
Where is any other footage, why isn’t there anything on youtube? Where is everyones cell phone footage? This happened some 4.5 hrs ago. Nothing except MSM.
Then we get the talking heads saying its a terrorist attack targeting our children- repeating the same bs on every channel without any evidence or actual footage of anyone or anything hurt or blown up? They have been showing the same film clips over and over for hours.
Very very strange. Just like Orlando.
Just like Seth Rich, too. Optics.
So, are you suggesting it didn’t happen? Every single time we have an attack by muslim terrorists, somebody wants to deny it.
thank you – I hate to get all tinfoil, but my spidey senses are up on this one
Well, the Seth Rich Story and Kim Dotcom evidence is heating up. This is a nice diversion for them
don’t know where this info is coming from.
He looks like the guy on The Young Turks
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you said that. For a minute there I thought I was losing it…
pretty quick identity of someone who just blew themselves to smithereens
did they find his passport a few blocks away?
Ahahahahaahahaha
apology- this is Young turk pundit according to my son. some meme!!! grrr
Wow, that dude looks like Cenk Uygur of Young Turks fame. Unreal.
There must be some mistake:
Thus the cycle begins again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent tweet, kin. Gets right to the heart of the matter.
Tired of this cycle…so very tired.
I can’t muster any pity, The Brits stood by and let the Muslims spit on them and their country, you reap what you sow
You mean like ALL OF US DID when Obama was elected? You can’t judge an entire country of people by what its gov’t does.
You can hear the bomb in this video from inside arena
I wonder if the infidels in UK now understand with what they are dealing? Perhaps they need to elect a Muslim mayor in order to avoid further attacks? Submit or die seems to be the approach.
God help us.
That would be a big NO good buddy!
Parents, would you let your children go to a crowded stadium venue in this day and age? Boggles the mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Situational Awareness????? I am shocked at these Parentals!
I am sick over this!
All of this trouble just because we are not allowed to call out the real problem by our limp wristed “masters”
bodies
Ahh, damn. I didn’t need to see that.
I posted this on a prior page, and a couple people told me it’s not a genuine pic of the scene.
I think that’s what first got me questioning how this is ALL playing out on controlled media (including twitter) – why would that image be on the hash feed if not authentic?
that doesnt look right i agree.. manchester arena is quite large and modern,,, that venue looks dated and smaller
In the larger pic, there were signs like it was a train station?
This is an odd statement – are there specific credible threats aimed at places that are NOT music venues?
Well, unless the British take action to stop letting muslim trash into the country, this kind of stuff isn’t going to stop. That’s about all anybody can say at this point, because these attacks happen so often now that there’s really nothing left to say about it. Either take action or shut up and die.
There are 50 countries out of 196 in the world that are Muslim. Why do they feel the need to go to primarily Christian countries to live? There is no way that I would chose to live in a Muslim country as a Christian.
I’ll take Welfare for $200 Alex…….
“said a suicide bomber was suspected.” is all that has been reported. Although it could be the Islamic bomber as so many here hope for, it still has not been established.
Just gotta say thanks, Last Resort.
Another treeper posted same thing where I spend most of my time, a much smaller outfit, not USA. (It’s on the Blogroll here, subtitling videos for English speakers.)
We don’t dare look elsewhere.
It’s scary-
RT live stream if anyone is interested.
I wonder if pea-brain and head clown Chucky Schumer can manage to shed a few real tears tonight after this horrible mass murder.
I wonder how AG feels about the USA tonight.
God Bless her ignorant fans. Disney, Shame on you.
Been to Orlando lately? Disney buses them in…
It’s not a terrorist attack. It’s an ISLAMIC attack.
Verse 8:60: Kill those that you don’t know in the glory of Allah – ”And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know [but] whom Allah knows. And whatever you spend in the cause of Allah will be fully repaid to you, and you will not be wronged.”
UPDATE: Suicide bomber traveled to the Manchester arena via train station, detonated as people were leaving. Was captured on CCTV- NBC
