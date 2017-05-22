Another Terrorist Attack Hits U.K. – At Least 19 Dead, Dozens Injured in Manchester Concert Bomb Blast…

♦ Massive explosion at conclusion of singer Ariana Grade concert in Manchester England. ♦ At least two ‘explosions’. ♦ US officials briefed on the incident say UK officials suspect it was caused by suicide bomber, NBC News reported. ♦ Police confirm 19 people were killed and at least 50 more were wounded. ♦ Mostly teen girls. ♦ 10:30pm Local Time.

(UK Daily Mail) Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and around 50 injured after a terrorist attack inside Manchester Arena at the end of a teen concert tonight.

Video footage showed thousands of people fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood, after the Ariana Grande concert finished.

Horrifying footage showed petrified children leaping over fences as they desperately tried to escape the 21,000-seat venue.

Armed officers surrounded the venue and bloodied casualties were seen being stretchered out of the concert that resembled a ‘war zone’.  There were fears a ‘nail bomb’ had been used as witnesses described there being ‘nuts and bolts flying everywhere.’

Police carried out a controlled explosion at Cathedral Gardens after finding a second suspicious device.  (more)

333 Responses to Another Terrorist Attack Hits U.K. – At Least 19 Dead, Dozens Injured in Manchester Concert Bomb Blast…

  1. Daniel says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I for one am tired of feeling sorry for them. There just aren’t enough Tommy Robinsons to save the UK.

    • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

      That is such a profound statement by Ms. Rand.

    • Sunshine says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      Well said.
      Brit police send swat teams to arrest Tommy Robinson and another group called Britain First, both peaceful, while turning a blind eye to Islamic sex slavery, Muslim takeover of schools, and much more.
      The Brit police officers protect first and foremost their Muslim population.

    • Wend says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

      I feel the same way, I lived in Scotland and have spent a lot of time in London. Never been to Manchester. But I have to save my sympathy for those who want to help themselves.

    • R-C says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      At some point, people have to be made to own their stupidity.

      I’m not at all saying that these youngsters ‘deserved’ this fate; far from it. They’re the innocent pawns of foolish politicians (and even more foolish voters) who should (but obviously don’t) know better.

      What I am saying is that those whose political persuasions lean toward the ‘Neville Chamberlain School of Thought’ need to be held to account for the DEATH and DAMAGE their foolish policies create. And it is the VOTERS who put them there; each vote a ‘stamp of approval’. The blame lies squarely on their shoulders.

  2. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:42 pm

  3. GaryT ✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Is Shepard Smith for real? Whimpy. I don’t know what else to say about it, Whimpy!

    SHEPARD SMITH STREAMING: Reports of possible explosion at Ariana Grande concert in the UK https://t.co/824vVo4C1C— Shepard Smith (@ShepNewsTeam) May 22, 2017

  4. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    This is terrible. My heart goes out to the victims and to their families. This confirms what Trump said in his speech yesterday. People need to wake up or they will be the target of evil whose main goal is to kill and destroy.

    • Bailey02 says:
      May 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      GaryT: RU serious? The Muslim terrorists hit Manchester, England even the Brits stooped themselves to vote for the Muslim Mayor – Agha Khan or whatever Khan. The mayor Khan just screamed at President Trump about the vet for the Muslim. Now, he will open the gate for more Muslim refugees or peaceful religion terrorists to England. We need more bombs, it quite exciting and got the world attention.

  5. keeler says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    People need to being voting with their feet and wallets.

    If public and private entities responsible for safety refuse to take the necessary safety precautions to prevent being shredded by nail bomb or crushed by a semi-truck, then citizens need to begin refusing to patronize such places. They need to stop shopping downtown, stop attending concerts and festivals and sporting events. No discretionary time or money should be spent in areas where authorities refuse to take proper security measures.

    We were once told that if we alter our daily routines, then the terrorists win. That thinking has led to terrorism becoming part of the daily routine. How is having to put up with this carnage not a sign of the terrorists winning?

    This not a daily routine anyone should have to put with. To the greatest extent possible, we should refuse to do so.

  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Can’t even believe this got on twitter

  7. GaryT ✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I think I did this wrong:

  8. Shark24 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Well it didn’t take long for satan’s minions to answer President Trumps call for peace. God bless the victims, their families and all those helping in this terrible situation.

  9. R-C says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Don’t worry…this explains everything. “London mayor says terror attacks ‘part and parcel’ of living in a major city.”

    Nothing to see here; move along.

  10. Regina says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Here’s my crazy wish – I hope this is all a false flag/setup, designed to force all the IS supporters online so they’re caught in the new Saudi global extremism center (forgot the acronym already)

    • Les says:
      May 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

      They wouldn’t hurt or kill children. Think that out a bit more.

    • Sherlock says:
      May 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

      That’s your wish, that a western government intentionally murdered children with nail bombs? Wow.

      • Regina says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

        NOOO – part of the wish is that no one was hurt.

        I’m sure I’ll get flak for this, but am I suddenly supposed to believe that all of these news stations that I’ve been watching LIE for over a year are suddenly impeccable sources?

        • Jlwary says:
          May 22, 2017 at 10:21 pm

          Your thinking is flawed. The lying failing msm would be telling you it is not terror and that it didn’t happen. The fact that it has happened and they are reporting it goes against their preferred narrative. Fox has plentyyyy of first hand reports that it is legit.

  11. Plain Jane says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Absolve, we beseech Thee, O Lord,
    the souls of Thy servants,
    from every bond of sin,
    that being raised in the glory of the resurrection,
    they may be refreshed among the Saints and Elect.
    Through Christ our Lord.

    Lord, please console the parents and loved ones of the dead.

    Lord, we pray for the conversion of those who hate.

    Amen.

  12. Minnie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Praying, so much praying.

  13. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:49 pm

  14. GSR says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    hey I know, let’s increase Moooooslim immigration!

  15. Ziiggii says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I’ll be the one to say it! I don’t care if anyone thinks I’m crazy…..

    This is perfect timing right before KimDotCom drops the bomb tomorrow! Yeah I said it, this feels like a Deep State Black Flag Job!

  16. Question Everything says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Every single time President Trump made a comment during the primaries and the election about how bad things are getting something happened and here we are once again. I will try to find the only positive that I can in such a horrible cowardly act. This will give even more credence and credibility to what our president will be saying and doing on the rest of his trip. It will also give SA a chance to show that they are or are not being sincere with their commitment made to the world less than 48 hours ago. As for our country it’s time to put an end to those who try to keep us from protecting our country. They are without a shadow of a doubt and enemy to you, me, our families and our friends. No more games it is time to play hardball.

  17. NJF says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Sick

  18. essential liberties says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I guess we get to see, probably sooner than expected, whether the Muslim coalition President Trump is pulling together truly has the balls and intent to stamp out the evil that has stemmed from their prefferred ideology. Let us judge them now by their actions, after they so triumphantly welcomed President Trump into their midst. How much of their act was sincere? And how much was taqqiya? I pray that the evil stems just as much from their own swamps, like ours, and that good men on their side truly want peace.

    It will be very interesting, and tense, watching President Trump enter the belly of the beast in Bethlehem, not to even mention his trip to Europe.

    My prayers go out to him and those effected by this evil. No one should have to go through something like this.

  19. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I wonder which sect of inbred goat molesters is responsible for the murder of these innocent children? And people wonder WHY I have such disdain for Islam?

  20. Anne says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Michael S. Smith II is a United States based terrorism analyst

  21. Papoose says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Bring out the candles, flowers and teddy bears so you’ll all feel good tonight. mmmkay?

    • Doug says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

      dont forget to light up the eiffel tower, big ben and whatnot in uk colors… oh and throw a filter on your facebook and twitter page… how pathetic

  22. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

  23. Owlen Rose says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Sick CBS reporter chimes in:

  24. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:58 pm

  25. Mist'ears Mom says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    There is something off about this. England has CCTV cameras everywhere yet we have no pictures? There wasn’t any reporting on this by the news agencies until hours after it happened and then we get the same footage on TV, the same pictures -that one above of 1 person and SOME people running out of the venue and a lot of people that are just standing around or walking out. (the same pictures none the less-looped)
    Where is any other footage, why isn’t there anything on youtube? Where is everyones cell phone footage? This happened some 4.5 hrs ago. Nothing except MSM.
    Then we get the talking heads saying its a terrorist attack targeting our children- repeating the same bs on every channel without any evidence or actual footage of anyone or anything hurt or blown up? They have been showing the same film clips over and over for hours.
    Very very strange. Just like Orlando.

  26. Michaele Clarke says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    don’t know where this info is coming from.

  27. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Thus the cycle begins again.

  28. Pf Mahan says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    I can’t muster any pity, The Brits stood by and let the Muslims spit on them and their country, you reap what you sow

    • Les says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      You mean like ALL OF US DID when Obama was elected? You can’t judge an entire country of people by what its gov’t does.

  29. ALEX says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    You can hear the bomb in this video from inside arena

  30. Random Comment says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I wonder if the infidels in UK now understand with what they are dealing? Perhaps they need to elect a Muslim mayor in order to avoid further attacks? Submit or die seems to be the approach.

    God help us.

  31. zephyrbreeze says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Parents, would you let your children go to a crowded stadium venue in this day and age? Boggles the mind.

  32. Michaele Clarke says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    bodies

  33. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:07 pm

  34. Frank says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Well, unless the British take action to stop letting muslim trash into the country, this kind of stuff isn’t going to stop. That’s about all anybody can say at this point, because these attacks happen so often now that there’s really nothing left to say about it. Either take action or shut up and die.

  35. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:11 pm

  36. Vicki Frerichs says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    There are 50 countries out of 196 in the world that are Muslim. Why do they feel the need to go to primarily Christian countries to live? There is no way that I would chose to live in a Muslim country as a Christian.

  37. Billy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    “said a suicide bomber was suspected.” is all that has been reported. Although it could be the Islamic bomber as so many here hope for, it still has not been established.

  38. yucki says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Just gotta say thanks, Last Resort.
    Another treeper posted same thing where I spend most of my time, a much smaller outfit, not USA. (It’s on the Blogroll here, subtitling videos for English speakers.)
    We don’t dare look elsewhere.
    It’s scary-

  39. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:13 pm

  40. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

  41. NJF says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    RT live stream if anyone is interested.

  42. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

  43. Harry Lime says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I wonder if pea-brain and head clown Chucky Schumer can manage to shed a few real tears tonight after this horrible mass murder.

  44. TwoLaine says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I wonder how AG feels about the USA tonight.

    God Bless her ignorant fans. Disney, Shame on you.

  45. Sunshine says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    It’s not a terrorist attack. It’s an ISLAMIC attack.
    Verse 8:60: Kill those that you don’t know in the glory of Allah – ”And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know [but] whom Allah knows. And whatever you spend in the cause of Allah will be fully repaid to you, and you will not be wronged.”

  46. Anne says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    UPDATE: Suicide bomber traveled to the Manchester arena via train station, detonated as people were leaving. Was captured on CCTV- NBC

  47. Pam says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

