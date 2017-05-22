Another Terrorist Attack Hits U.K. – At Least 19 Dead, Dozens Injured in Manchester Concert Bomb Blast…

♦ Massive explosion at conclusion of singer Ariana Grade concert in Manchester England. ♦ At least two ‘explosions’. ♦ US officials briefed on the incident say UK officials suspect it was caused by suicide bomber, NBC News reported. ♦ Police confirm 19 people were killed and at least 50 more were wounded. ♦ Mostly teen girls. ♦ 10:30pm Local Time.

(UK Daily Mail) Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and around 50 injured after a terrorist attack inside Manchester Arena at the end of a teen concert tonight.

Video footage showed thousands of people fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood, after the Ariana Grande concert finished.

Horrifying footage showed petrified children leaping over fences as they desperately tried to escape the 21,000-seat venue.

Armed officers surrounded the venue and bloodied casualties were seen being stretchered out of the concert that resembled a ‘war zone’. There were fears a ‘nail bomb’ had been used as witnesses described there being ‘nuts and bolts flying everywhere.’

Police carried out a controlled explosion at Cathedral Gardens after finding a second suspicious device. (more)

BREAKING: Suicide bomber suspected in Manchester Arena explosion – two U.S. officials. https://t.co/zBd019gbPW pic.twitter.com/k0CjOL6nj2 — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) May 23, 2017

State Dept asks US citizens in UK to message family back home. https://t.co/KV09ZX0IaH pic.twitter.com/vKGyy7Am21 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 23, 2017

Panicking at Victoria Station after @ArianaGrande concert. Hope everyone is all safe and well. pic.twitter.com/6Q5WNXFkFO — Zach Bruce (@Zach_bruce) May 22, 2017

Suspected Explosions Occurred Moments After @ArianaGrande Finished Performing At The Manchester Arenapic.twitter.com/2Q82kSE1Im — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 22, 2017

Nail bombs reportedly kill large group of young girls #Manchester in horrific attack 19 dead U.K. — martha maccallum (@marthamaccallum) May 23, 2017

