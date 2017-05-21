May 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #122

  1. Martin says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. rumpole2 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…

    Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….

  3. Texasranger says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Obama’s Pissed When He Sees What Saudi King Just Gave Trump….
    That He Thought Was For Him…..

    The Saudi royal family, and government of Saudi Arabia have shown incredible respect and reverence for President Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia today.

    Video 12:02 Minutes May-20-2017;

  4. MaineCoon says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:27 am

    This excerpt is from an Arab op-ed authored by Sheik Mohammad (something) entitled “the Significance of Trump’s Visit”. It’s worth the read, particularly for any doubting Thomases who don’t believe it’s worth the risk to partner with Muslims.

    “I would like to reassure President Trump and the American people that there is absolutely no confusion in our ranks as Muslims that it is our bounden responsibility to stand up to terrorism, especially when we see it using our name. Also, we should all not lose sight of the fact that this terrible war has to be waged first with ideology rather than with military weapons.

    I also take this opportunity to reassure everyone reading this that it is our duty as Muslims to respect the laws and constitutions of non-Muslim countries where we live. At the same time, I would like to praise the outstanding achievements of American Muslims who have proven to be ideal citizens and successful professionals in various fields, while also being devout and proud Muslims.

    With such a positive attitude, and so long as he is eager to serve justice, we welcome President Trump’s initiatives with open arms and pray that our cooperation makes the relationship between Muslims and America great again.”

    http://www.arabnews.com/node/1102611/columns

    • ALEX says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:33 am

      • Sheikh Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa is secretary-general of the Makkah-based Muslim World League. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Islamic jurisprudence, and a masters and Ph.D. in comparative judicial studies from Al-Imam bin Mohammed bin Saud University.

    • Howie says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:41 am

      An important piece of the puzzle is going to be the presidents trip to Israel. I can’t wait to see his strategy. Exciting to watch.

    • xyzlatin says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Thank you for this link. I shall add it to my reading list. While aware of the Koranic instructions to do taqiyya (lying to infidels to advance islam), I have long contended that if it were not for the instructions in the Koran to kill anyone who wants to leave islam, that islam would lose many of its adherents as a natural phenomenon. As it is, let us call them the moderates. There is an arabic tradition of going with the strong horse. The Saudis have recognised Pres Trump as a strong horse, which is why they have rolled out the welcome mat and they hope to themselves become the leaders of the Arab world.

  5. MaineCoon says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:29 am

    FL Melania lands a nice article in Arab News about her attire. “Classy and conservative: US First Lady Melania Trump praised for ‘elegantly respectful’ KSA look”

    She represents us so well!

    http://www.arabnews.com/node/1102611/columns

  6. MaineCoon says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Well it’s even news in SA what President Trump had for lunch! Arab News article
    “Dine like a king: Here is what President Trump had for lunch in Saudi Arabia”.

    Date ice cream!! Bet he got 2 scoops!

    http://www.arabnews.com/node/1102341/offbeat

  7. Texasranger says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Obama’s Still On Vacation

    Video Report 05:55 Minutes May-20-2017;

  8. Howie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Splitter strategy alive and well in Alabama
    GOP GOES TO WAR WITH ROY MOORE OVER SESSIONS’ SENATE SEAT
    Moore finds himself in a crowded field for the GOP nomination. With the filing deadline set for Wednesday, six Republicans are officially in the field. In addition to Judge Moore and Sen. Strange, the most recognizable name is Rep. Mo Brooks, best known for his work in combating illegal immigration.

    Prior to Brooks officially joining the race Monday, Moore held a 10-point lead over Strange in a poll conducted by Brooks.

    The national GOP is coming out with guns blazing against Moore and Brooks and is promising an initial down payment of $2.6 million in advertising on behalf of Strange.

    Moore finds it a bit odd that the National Republican Senatorial Committee, or NRSC, is all-in for a man appointed to the Senate just three months ago.
    http://www.wnd.com/2017/05/gop-goes-to-war-with-roy-moore-over-sessions-senate-seat/

  9. FL_GUY says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I’ve always been impressed that no matter what setting President Trump is in, it looks like he belongs there. A most impressive individual, President Trump is comfortable on a construction site, putting on a hardhat at a rally, on a red carpet or meeting a head of state. There are few people who can do that.

  10. rumpole2 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:51 am

    I guess this thread is for Trump Colluded, “Muh Russians”, Impeach! etc.. still playing out on the #Fake News Networks….

    Proper Trump News will be covered in threads about day #2 of Trumps Fantastic World Tour.

  12. realgaryseven says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:01 am

    If you are so inclined, please join me in extra prayers for the President and First Lady during this trip.

    Like

