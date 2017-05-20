President Trump Arrives for Royal Banquet at Murabba Palace – Video: T-Rex and Wilburine Dancing With Sabers…

Posted on May 20, 2017 by

The size and scale of the pageantry is directly related to the scope of expressed respect.

Update: Video Added

A good day simply becomes a great day when you get to see T-Rex and Wilburine dancing with sabers.

 

Livestream link

408 Responses to President Trump Arrives for Royal Banquet at Murabba Palace – Video: T-Rex and Wilburine Dancing With Sabers…

  1. dalethorn says:
    May 20, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I live for this. May God bless our nation and our administration.

  2. blessdog says:
    May 20, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    gotta say the POTUS has a tad more more…SOUL…..than Ross or T-Rex
    and i was really hoping that Reince and Bannon would join the fun

    GREAT STUFF!!!

  3. ladypenquin says:
    May 20, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I don’t remember any Saudi War Dance done when Obama visited. Hmmmm. I’m sure the former narcissist-in-chief isn’t too happy right now. But not going to waste time thinking about him. It’s great honor and respect being shown our President of the United States.

    Our media remains a disgrace.

  4. greenvalleygal says:
    May 20, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Meaning no disrespect but does anyone else see a Bob Hope road picture here? This is so great!!!

