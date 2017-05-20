President Trump Arrives for Royal Banquet at Murabba Palace – Video: T-Rex and Wilburine Dancing With Sabers…

The size and scale of the pageantry is directly related to the scope of expressed respect.
Update: Video Added
.
.
A good day simply becomes a great day when you get to see T-Rex and Wilburine dancing with sabers.
I live for this. May God bless our nation and our administration.
gotta say the POTUS has a tad more more…SOUL…..than Ross or T-Rex
and i was really hoping that Reince and Bannon would join the fun
GREAT STUFF!!!
I don’t remember any Saudi War Dance done when Obama visited. Hmmmm. I’m sure the former narcissist-in-chief isn’t too happy right now. But not going to waste time thinking about him. It’s great honor and respect being shown our President of the United States.
Our media remains a disgrace.
Meaning no disrespect but does anyone else see a Bob Hope road picture here? This is so great!!!
