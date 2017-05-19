NYT and WaPo Coordinate Dual Strikes Against President as Trump Departs for Trip…

Always remember the basic rule that has been proven accurate 100% of the time:

♦ When the CIA wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with the Washington Post and ABC. (and vice-versa).

♦ When the State Dept. or FBI/DOJ wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with CNN and the New York Times. (and vice-versa)

This consistent pattern has NEVER been broken.

There is also a particular transparency here, yet again, with regard to media timing and intent. The Washington Post (3:03pm) and New York Times (3:00pm) are attempting to frame the anti-Trump ‘muh russia‘ narrative as he departs on his first overseas trip.

Dual benefits for antagonistic media and political opposition:

♦ Trump team is out of country and unable to defend administration on-camera, while frenzy ensues 24/7 in U.S corporate broadcast media, and ♦ Trump team becomes relentlessly questioned by traveling press corps abroad on domestic controversy, diminishing Trump international status and pushing the weak/damaged Trump image toward the host nation optic.

It’s how they roll. Again, check out the timing:

The New York Times article is the personification of a ‘nothingburger‘ and shows just how desperate Trump’s political opposition have become in their ridiculous efforts to build narratives:

WASHINGTON — President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting. “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.” Mr. Trump added, “I’m not under investigation.” The conversation, during a May 10 meeting — the day after he fired Mr. Comey — reinforces the notion that Mr. Trump dismissed him primarily because of the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives. Mr. Trump said as much in one televised interview, but the White House has offered changing justifications for the firing. The White House document that contained Mr. Trump’s comments was based on notes taken from inside the Oval Office and has been circulated as the official account of the meeting. One official read quotations to The Times, and a second official confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion. (more)

The funniest aspect of the New York Times framework is this part:

…”reinforces the notion that Mr. Trump dismissed him primarily because of the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives.”…

No, actually Trump saying Comey was a “nut” reinforces the notion that FBI Director James Comey had become a distracting self-aggrandizing gnat whose personal political agenda was having actual consequences on the ability of his boss, President Trump, to deal with real issues surrounding geo-political national security.

Press secretary Sean Spicer does a good job with the following release:

President Trump and his team appear to be doing a good job on this nothingburger. The best approach is always to use targeted deployment of the word “SO?”

Throughout this entry into the world of politics Donald Trump has effectively owned the downside: “Someone’s doing the raping Don”… etc. “Yeah, it’s true, I think Comey was a nut – a silly dog chasing a non-existent invisible car – so?”…

Andrew Breitbart was a master of saying “yeah, so?”.

WH not denying but explaining @nytimes report that Pres Trump badmouthed James Comey as "nut job" during talks with Russians last week. pic.twitter.com/hQ68FRcqVY — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 19, 2017

About report on Russian intervention, Spicer says investigation will confirm no collusion between Trump campaign & any foreign entity. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 19, 2017

