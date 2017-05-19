NYT and WaPo Coordinate Dual Strikes Against President as Trump Departs for Trip…

Always remember the basic rule that has been proven accurate 100% of the time:
♦ When the CIA wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with the Washington Post and ABC. (and vice-versa).
♦ When the State Dept. or FBI/DOJ wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with CNN and the New York Times. (and vice-versa)
This consistent pattern has NEVER been broken.
There is also a particular transparency here, yet again, with regard to media timing and intent. The Washington Post (3:03pm) and New York Times (3:00pm) are attempting to frame the anti-Trump ‘muh russia‘ narrative as he departs on his first overseas trip.
Dual benefits for antagonistic media and political opposition:
♦ Trump team is out of country and unable to defend administration on-camera, while frenzy ensues 24/7 in U.S corporate broadcast media, and ♦ Trump team becomes relentlessly questioned by traveling press corps abroad on domestic controversy, diminishing Trump international status and pushing the weak/damaged Trump image toward the host nation optic.
It’s how they roll. Again, check out the timing:
(story link)
(Story Link)
The New York Times article is the personification of a ‘nothingburger‘ and shows just how desperate Trump’s political opposition have become in their ridiculous efforts to build narratives:
WASHINGTON — President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting.
“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”
Mr. Trump added, “I’m not under investigation.”
The conversation, during a May 10 meeting — the day after he fired Mr. Comey — reinforces the notion that Mr. Trump dismissed him primarily because of the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives. Mr. Trump said as much in one televised interview, but the White House has offered changing justifications for the firing.
The White House document that contained Mr. Trump’s comments was based on notes taken from inside the Oval Office and has been circulated as the official account of the meeting. One official read quotations to The Times, and a second official confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion. (more)
The funniest aspect of the New York Times framework is this part:
…”reinforces the notion that Mr. Trump dismissed him primarily because of the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives.”…
No, actually Trump saying Comey was a “nut” reinforces the notion that FBI Director James Comey had become a distracting self-aggrandizing gnat whose personal political agenda was having actual consequences on the ability of his boss, President Trump, to deal with real issues surrounding geo-political national security.
Press secretary Sean Spicer does a good job with the following release:
President Trump and his team appear to be doing a good job on this nothingburger. The best approach is always to use targeted deployment of the word “SO?”
Throughout this entry into the world of politics Donald Trump has effectively owned the downside: “Someone’s doing the raping Don”… etc. “Yeah, it’s true, I think Comey was a nut – a silly dog chasing a non-existent invisible car – so?”…
Andrew Breitbart was a master of saying “yeah, so?”.
Realized the “yeah so” aspect, this is Trump’s football..either he has the talent, or he does not, there is no middle ground.
NeoCraukhammer suggesting Trump stop tweeting highlights the out of touch of DC, not Trump’s out of touch..though President Trump should be a bit more strategic.
Seems like President Trump has been very strategic to me – all the way to the White House.
BAM!
As soon as I hear “Trump needs to….” I tune out. I’m tuning out a lot lately.
They want nothing more than to dominate and control the narrative – it’s impossible for the media to do so, when POTUS can just whip out his phone, punch a few keys, and counter the BS instantly.
I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the communications world has changed. EVERYBODY Tweets–except me, of course, ’cause I don’t give a rip about it. However, it is how it is in today’s world.
He destroys narratives, tweaks fools and distributes facts in 140 characters so well, none of them can keep up with him. You’re just going to have to either deal with it, ignore it or enjoy the ride. 😉
“according to a document summarizing the meeting”
gee, kinda sounds like the infamous memo that no one has seen, doesn’t it?
Wonder if this has anything to do with Mr. Tick Tick Tick Tick….. ? 😉
Comey is a Nut Job!!!
SD – posted a related article on the regular daily that you might be interested in. Being a twitter hawk you’ve probably already seen some of it. The top might be about to pop off this entire #FakeNews / #muhRussia! / #DeepStateCoup
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/19/friday-may-19th-open-thread/#comment-3928122
Lol Sundance! It is exactly what I thought also when I heard the propaganda. Nut job! Well isn’t he (Comey)?
Speculation is put to rest… IT’S OFFICIAL.. Comey is a Nut Job!!
And a Corrollory is…
Failing New York Times is FAKENEWS
All the nut news that’s fit to print.
And it’s OK for the left to call people all kinds of names – not OK for the right to tell the truth. Comey is a nut – and worse. And the left hated him before they loved him. Sounds like wig-wearing Kerry.
Does anyone who doesn’t have confirmation bias even believe this crap anymore?
The last line in that statement implies the story is true. Bad choice of words by Spice, or intentional?
Comey could be smarter than you think…. laying the ground work for an insanity defense?
God bless my President!!!!
we’re gonna win,win,win.
we’re gonna keep on winning.
we’re gonna win so much we will call the white house and say please stop,we are winning too much.
He will say I can’t do that…we’re gonna keep on winning and together we are gonna
MAKE
AMERICA
GREAT
AGAIN
BETTER THAN ITS EVER BEEN BEFORE.
you damn well better believe he’s got this…Bigly.
I’ll give Mr. Spicer his due for trying to put out the fires. He’s doing a lot more than Priebus is doing. We should have known something like this was coming. I suppose this is their attempt at trying to bury the story of Anthony Wiener’s guilty plea earlier today.
Yeah, so?
Meanwhile, the REAL news here is as always…
Where’s this stuff coming from?
There’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing that needs to be cut from the herd.
If the ignorant corrupt US media tries to disrupt the Saudi Summit, I trust the Saudi Arabians to do the right thing and round up the US press and whip them in public
Reince Priebus is most likely the never named “whitehouse official”, if it’s not he should be able to identify who it is.
I think most people here knew this was happening:
“A major new study out of Harvard University has revealed the true extent of the mainstream media’s bias against Donald Trump.
Academics at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy analyzed coverage from Trump’s first 100 days in office across 10 major TV and print outlets.
They found that the tone of some outlets was negative in as many as 98% of reports, significantly more hostile than the first 100 days of the three previous administrations”:
https://heatst.com/culture-wars/harvard-study-reveals-huge-extent-of-anti-trump-media-bias/
The “tone”……awesome. MSM schooled on “tone”. bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
The Media is like a bitter ex…..upset because President Trump has left them and is breaking up the Globalist family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I were a leaker, I’d be concerned about a LEAKING head wound in my future!!
I can not believe that WH is not able to find who is leaking when all these are happening every day. I think President is playing bigger 4D game and fake MSM is used .
Good point. Wouldn’t be the first time President Trump used the press. Last count, a billion $$ in free campaigning. Now they are working hard to put Hillary in the clink. Good dogs! Chase that invisible car 🙂
Well, what would you call someone who hid in the drapes even though he’s 6’8″ hoping he wouldn’t be noticed? What can you say about a guy who says he was strategizing how to avoid an anticipated hug from the President? And TOILD someone that? What would you say about someone who said he was nauseous about his testimonny?
I know what I would say:
NUT JOB!!!
The Sulzberger family did all it could to not publicize the Shoah. They are nazi collaborators. Let them all suffer HIV encephalitis.
Comey is a nut job=kill shot, as Scott Adams would say
Anyone else notice how they divided up the two statements to remove context?
There’s “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” then they break it up with “Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official.” then they finish with “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”
For all we know these two statements weren’t even connected to each other in the original conversation. If they were reporting the quote straight you’d think they’d just put the whole quote together as one statement. Why break it up unless it was to remove context?
Rumours and gossip have become news when it comes to media’s coverage of Trump.
They have destroyed their ‘profession’ by their disgusting bias
Well, isn’t that special?
My pokey little podunk paper (The Patch) is already “reporting” this (in less than 2 hours, that’s saying a lot for a local rag!)
One of the comments from a reader:
“Yes, because you can always believe what the New York Slimes has to say about things. They never have a named source, have you ever noticed? Who are all these mysterious sources that seem to be ever-present when anything that the Times thinks would be incriminating or embarrassing to President Trump occur?
Why, he must be some kind of invisible man! He’s in every meeting!”
Yep, seems plausible to me 🙂
Rock on Mr. Trump, we love and support you!
Sun Tzu in the art of war says make your enemy angry where their judgement and actions become clouded and unsure…………This is a great fight and we voted for it. Trump has to button up all loose ends right now and bring in the attorney heat regardless of the expense to go after any slander or false accusations and bring in some old friends who know how to deal with hyenas…This should be easy. They have nothing criminal against Trump unless he gets angry and tweets his own demise……
