Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Kelly Hold Joint Press Conference With Mexican Officials – Drug Cartel Initiatives…

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly hold a press conference with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray and Mexico’s Secretary of Government Miguel Angel Osorio Chong.

President Trump has instructed the State Department and DHS to initiate a new -more aggressive- posture toward the elimination of drugs.  The United States is now developing new strategies to directly combat Mexican drug cartels, including cash flow, banks, cross-border incursions, and political corruption.

This press conference happens on the same day that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross jointly travel to the U.S. Senate to initiate starting the clock (intent notification to senate) for the 90-period prior to reopening NAFTA.

Combating violent drug cartels, securing the southern U.S. border and the new NAFTA trade agreement are all extremely important undertakings. That said, look at the poor media attendance.

3 Responses to Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Kelly Hold Joint Press Conference With Mexican Officials – Drug Cartel Initiatives…

  1. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    The press is not interested in anything good for the country.

  2. helmhood says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Saw a great bumper sticker today:

    “Why in the hell should I have to press “1” for English”

  3. Mark Thimesch (artist) says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Sundance wrote:”That said, look at the poor media attendance.”

    I almost never paid attention to it until you mentioned it, thank you! Goes to show you what the MSM is REALLY concerned about and it sure isn’t the safety and security of Americans.

