The last federal budget was signed into law in September of 2007 for fiscal year 2008 by George W Bush. It has been almost an entire decade since the worlds largest economy, the United State of America, had a federal budget to control spending:

Senator Tom Cotton, Senator Ben Sasse, Senator Chuck Schumer

Senator Tom Cotton, Senator Ben Sasse, Senator John McCain

Senator Tom Cotton, Senator Ben Sasse, Senator John Cornyn

77 Responses to Legislative Branch

  1. Comrade Mope says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Looks like Sasse has the oversight.

  2. snaggletooths says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Clowns that is what we have in Congress am hoping we start electing more businessmen/women into Congress that is what is needed !

  3. jnearen says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Dereliction of duty. Period.

  4. garysut says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Now that Barnum & Bailey has closed down, all the clowns will be running for congress.

  5. James F says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I can’t stand the sight of Schumer anymore.

    I wish someone would punch those pretentious glasses off of his ghoul face.

  6. woohoowee says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    “A picture is worth 1000 words.”

  7. Davy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Doing all they can to become the minority party again.

  8. R-C says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    The Slackers Club.

    “It’s a big club–and YOU ain’t in it!” –George Carlin

  9. fleporeblog says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    The greatest gift for me is that this POS Senator from Nebraska will be going up for reelection in 2020! We know another American HERO going up for reelection as well. The turnout when there is a presidential election is so much greater than when no presidential election. There is also great excitement for primaries that happen months before the national election. Hopefully the fine citizens of Nebraska will be able to primary this buffon out!

  10. fleporeblog says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I wrote this on the Presidential thread but it belongs here as well! We have a voice at the Treehouse! Lets bombard the Republican Senators if you live in a state where they exist.

    Tazz2293 wrote this incredible message and sent it to his 2 Republican senators.

    I am sick of this inhumane treatment of Donald Trump who is the President of the United States of America. Every Republican in Congress who does not stand up and defend President Trump, those who do not support his agenda, are making a mockery of what should be the most dignified office in all of the world.

    Trump supporters will not stop our support of President Trump regardless of what schemes the Lying Media and the Progressive party come up with, our support of President Trump will never waver. I and we resent the enemies of America, the lying propaganda arm of the MSM and their DNC political allies with their attempts to subvert our Constitution while slandering our President and their attempts to prevent our President from doing his duty.

    We are sick of the violence, the threat of violence and the rhetoric coming from the Progressives who’s side lost the election.

    Time to do your duty Sir, it is time to take a stand and support President Trump both publicly and privately. It is time to denounce the attacks on President Trump. It is time to end the Witch Hunt against the man We the People elected to be President.

    I will not donate a dime to the Republican party for any reason and I will work to try and make sure as many incumbent Republicans lose their seats in Congress.

    Regards,

    I used it and sent it to “Little Marco”

    Senator Marco Rubio
    11:54 AM (2 minutes ago)

    Thank you for taking the time to contact me. Your correspondence has been received and I welcome the opportunity to address your concerns. Hearing directly from constituents such as yourself is truly an honor, and your input is much appreciated.

    Please look for my response in the near future. In an effort to serve you better, please do not duplicate e-mails into the web-form, as it may serve to delay the response to your concerns. If you need immediate assistance with a federal agency, please call (866) 630-7106, toll-free in Florida.

    Sincerely,

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

  11. Ellie says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    They can’t believe their good fortune.

    American public is sooooo stupid! They actually elected us!

  12. Atticus says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I hate the sight and SMELL of swamp!

  13. james23 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    The don’t legislate anymore. They hold show votes and show hearings, but mainly just bloviate on command of their masters in the media.

    Congress is completely broken, as is the judiciary.

    • Ellie says:
      May 18, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      Showboat congress

    • Paco Loco says:
      May 18, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      And they mostly go online to their bank and look at their campaign “war chest” to see who from K Street has made a recent contribution. We no longer have a Republic. How many terms in congress is enough to do “the people’s work”? What a joke. We have an oligarchy run by special interests. It’s a nice job if you can get it…lots of perks, little stress, lots of free lunches and dinners in expensive restaurants…show up on the floor and vote once in awhile. Run them all out of D.C. on a rail and tar and feathers for the lot!

  14. TwoLaine says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    The Old Man Club.

  15. Sandra-VA says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Here is what Sasse tweeted out:

  16. jnearen says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    One other thought here. My understanding from some past posts is that a huge “pre-approved” spending amount essentially rolls over. That does’t help.

  17. Abster says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    …and to think they are running our country – into the ground.

  18. TwoLaine says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Chuckie looks Drunkie, as usual.

  19. ALEX says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    I listened to some idiot in republican leadership and how McConnell wants a revenue neutral tax cut and the boarder adjustment won’t fly in Senate blah blah….

    I thought it Laughable neither the reporter or republican brought up spending cuts…I think it was Paul RINO….It’s hilarious and sad at same time that these people doubled deficit in eight years and they don’t dare mention spending cuts….What a Swamp…

  20. Brian L says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Can’t decide which one is worse, but I’m leaning towards McLame.

  21. woohoowee says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    I don’t have a zippo, but can still push all their wicked schemes up in smoke! Have signs with GIANT letters! Will travel! “Hello my fellow Americans, would you like to know who and what these Senators/Reps really are?”

    (Heh, now I only have to trek AR barefoot. Thought I was going to have to start the trek to Michican, but have a feeling The Nuge can handle Justin Is A Mess all by himself.)

  22. duchess01 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    ‘Clowns to the left of us; Clowns to the right of us – Stuck in the middle with President Trump – we are!

    BTW…where is the ‘Clown Car’?

  23. Meatzilla says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    The more things change; The more they stay the same.

  24. Bob Thoms says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Fit, lean, feeling great about their lives; meanwhile they spend ordinary working American families into the poor house…………..bet their bank accounts look just as healthy………….these people are leeches and disgust me.

  25. Alison says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Snippet on Denver radio station yesterday w/ host interviewing Rep. Ken Buck (R). Asked if we’d see another CR or budget in the fall, he said it’ll be another CR first because tax reform has to be passed under same reconciliation as is currently in use for ACHA.

    If this is true, NOW is the time for GOP to educate us on the process & their plans to do both tax reform & budget. I won’t hold my breath.

  26. Swedishmeatball says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Just proves how we have all been scammed into thinking the Republicans and Democrats don’t get along! They fake outrage at each other and then they laugh at the public behind closed doors!!!

