First Lady Melania Trump Announces Side-Line Travel Plans…

WHITE HOUSE – Mrs. Melania Trump is pleased to announce some of the stops on her first foreign trip as First Lady of the United States of America.
On Friday, May 19, 2017, the First Lady will join her husband President Donald J. Trump on an eight-day, five-stop trek to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels, and Sicily, returning to Washington, DC, on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
The First Lady will join her husband throughout each day, but will also participate in many of her own events. In the latter part of the trip, Mrs. Trump will attend spousal programs at the NATO and G-7 summits. She will conclude the trip by delivering remarks to United States military personnel and families in Italy.
“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”
The White House will release daily guidance the day before each event, and a full readout of the First Lady’s activities will be provided at the end of each day. (read more)
Hope she demonstrates her language skills, one of which, I believe, is Italian! Wonderful.
I thought it was French, German, Slovenian and Serbian besides English. I’m sure she will use some somewhere.
Italian is bound to be one. I have been to Slovenia, have friends there, and most speak Italian, which Slovenia borders, so pretty sure she speaks Italian as well as German, Serbian, English, and Slovenian. My guess is she also speaks some Croatian.
http://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/a-crash-course-on-melania-trump/12/
in addition to her native Slovenian, Trump speaks four other languages: English, French, Serbian and German.
God Bless Mr and Mrs Trump. Both Great Americans
Awesome. Glad she is going too. He needs her by his side.
She will represent us well on the world stage. She is, after all, a world class lady.
These visits will be a total success.
Wow, we have a wonderful first lady now instead of the grinch who stole the school kids’ lunches.
***Insert Joan Rivers reference here***
That pic makes me smile. She’s so proud of her husband!!!!
I look forward to reading about her efforts as FLOTUS as she represent the USA!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️
I’m so proud of her. She’s so beautiful, inside and out.
What a gorgeous, classy woman. I’m so glad to have someone in the White House who I can be proud of to call the First Lady.
We may have to read foreign media to get a good feel for the trip, but I don’t mind, I’m excited tto see what President Trump and Melania will be doing every day. Forget bad journalists here if they wont carry it — as I know this will be a phenomenal trip for them, and us.
I anticipate seeking coverage from foreign press for all of my information.
We don’t honestly expect our press to cover this historic trip clearly and truthfully, do we?
Ha!
Our Lioness 🦁🎀 She is Stunning!!!!
FLOTUS ❤️
Someone described her as “an exotic cat”. I like that….it’s fitting.
Such a nice, graceful lady – we are fortunate to have her in that role.
I like it 🙂 First Lady Melania will represent all of us so well.
They’re gonna LOVE her! This woman far surpasses the brains and depth of understanding of any FLOTUS of my lifetime. She can talk to people from many lands in their own language and she can talk to people from ANY background, at any level. And she LOVES children! They’re gonna see that.
Like her husband, ALL children are her children. Lots of the kids are gonna think she is a goddess. Some of us older kids already do. Who CARES what the lefty loonies say? I say, “All hail the QUEEN of our hearts”!
This is our Camelot.
I cherish every moment.
Melania is a beautiful First Lady, a beautiful soul, with a sincere loving heart.
Wonder if Barron is going?
It’s not really the place for a kid, even one as old as Barron. Too many meetings, late nights and private dinners. I also don’t think school lets out until June.
In NYC school doesn’t conclude unti June 26th
Ooooohhhhhh, and the fashion!!! I just thought of that ☺️
Daily Mail I’m sure will cover her every move.
I will, really just a beautiful first lady and beyond.
God speed, President and First Lady Trump
🇺🇸🌹🇺🇸
IMO, President Trump and Melina are going to blow them all away on this tour……making all the madness here look so petty.
Interesting post on Daily Caller, and if correct, Putin is correct, and thanks to the Left and the DS we are a laughing stock for sure. Header: “Putin Rails Against Trump’s Accusers: “They Don’t Understand the Damage They’re Doing to Their Own Country”
http://www.dcclothesline.com/2017/05/18/putin-rails-against-trumps-accusers-they-dont-understand-the-damage-theyre-doing-to-their-own-country/
T-Rex had something to say on this today to the dumb, dim-witted talking heads. Stellar man. Lazer sharp like President TRUMP.
I am so happy for our President to have his beautiful and thoughtful wife right by his side when they lay their heads down on their pillows to go to bed. She can be there to listen and provide love throughout the trip.
Behind every great man is an even greater woman.
I stole that from someone.
A plus for any man, but especially President Trump – First Lady Melania is a comfort to us all – God Bless and Keep them both safe and happy – and may He bring success to all of their endeavors – as they represent America and all of us in every foreign nation – we couldn’t be more proud of President Trump and First Lady Melania!
Amen!
❤️
Why is POTUS bringing along these Democrat operatives?
Eww….those are some of the worst!
I agree. Why are they taking these crapweasels along?
This trip will be…Epic.
In so many ways.
Having the lovely Melania at his side, our President will be reinforced by her loving presence.
They are a powerful couple…and light up any room that they enter.
This is so exciting.
👍
No head scarves in SA, right? 😉
I hope so… Teresa May set a precedent.. April this year
As I’m in the company of patriots and people of faith, I’m not afraid to humbly make this request..
A few prayers for this fallen Officer and his family, thank you.
Broadwater County’s Sheriffs Deputy Mason More, aged 42, End of Watch 18 May 2017, Killed in The Line of Duty.
He leaves behind a wife and 3 children.
Rest in Peace my brother.
😫 RIP.
Praying that Sheriff More’s family find peace and strength in our Lord.
God rest your soul, sir ❤️
God bless 🙏
God bless this family with peace and comfort only You can give. May you hold them closely.
Melania is great
I would gladly carry her bags….everywhere she goes….everyday…did I say everywhere?
We are so lucky to have her.
So glad Melania is going on this trip. She will be a wonderful help for our President and he needs her by his side. She will be gorgeous. Can’t wait to see her beautiful clothes and how beautiful she looks in them. People will love her.
Just my opinion, our beautiful First Lady would be lovely in a potato sack.
In fact it would start a fashion trend, but very few share the First Lady’s inner grace and elegance.
Our beautiful FLOTUS Melania will help her husband be the best he can be. A good women’s touch does wonders to help strength the heart of her man. The world will fall in love with her! Watch
Of all of President Trump’s assets having Melania as his wife rates at the very top of the list. She is so intelligent, kind, full of grace, classy, and looks the part of First Lady. She is doing an excellent job as First Lady. Once she is permanently at the White House she will fulfill her role wonderfully. She recently opened up the movie theater to White House tours and referred to the White House as The People’s House. She restore our house to it’s rightful majestic standing. I am so glad she’s going on this trip.
