First Lady Melania Trump Announces Side-Line Travel Plans…

WHITE HOUSE – Mrs. Melania Trump is pleased to announce some of the stops on her first foreign trip as First Lady of the United States of America.

On Friday, May 19, 2017, the First Lady will join her husband President Donald J. Trump on an eight-day, five-stop trek to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels, and Sicily, returning to Washington, DC, on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

The First Lady will join her husband throughout each day, but will also participate in many of her own events. In the latter part of the trip, Mrs. Trump will attend spousal programs at the NATO and G-7 summits. She will conclude the trip by delivering remarks to United States military personnel and families in Italy.

“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”

The White House will release daily guidance the day before each event, and a full readout of the First Lady’s activities will be provided at the end of each day. (read more)

