First Lady Melania Trump Announces Side-Line Travel Plans…

Posted on May 18, 2017

WHITE HOUSE – Mrs. Melania Trump is pleased to announce some of the stops on her first foreign trip as First Lady of the United States of America.

On Friday, May 19, 2017, the First Lady will join her husband President Donald J. Trump on an eight-day, five-stop trek to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels, and Sicily, returning to Washington, DC, on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

The First Lady will join her husband throughout each day, but will also participate in many of her own events. In the latter part of the trip, Mrs. Trump will attend spousal programs at the NATO and G-7 summits.  She will conclude the trip by delivering remarks to United States military personnel and families in Italy.

“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”

The White House will release daily guidance the day before each event, and a full readout of the First Lady’s activities will be provided at the end of each day.  (read more)

This entry was posted in FLOTUS, Melania Trump, President Trump.

52 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Announces Side-Line Travel Plans…

  amwick says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Hope she demonstrates her language skills, one of which, I believe, is Italian! Wonderful.

  Tazz2293 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    God Bless Mr and Mrs Trump. Both Great Americans

  CathyMAGA says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Awesome. Glad she is going too. He needs her by his side.

  Alleycats says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    She will represent us well on the world stage. She is, after all, a world class lady.

  Stringy theory says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Wow, we have a wonderful first lady now instead of the grinch who stole the school kids’ lunches.

  NJF says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    That pic makes me smile. She’s so proud of her husband!!!!
    I look forward to reading about her efforts as FLOTUS as she represent the USA!!!

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️

  kittytrump84 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    I’m so proud of her. She’s so beautiful, inside and out.

  fannieprl says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    What a gorgeous, classy woman. I’m so glad to have someone in the White House who I can be proud of to call the First Lady.

  Alexsandra says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    We may have to read foreign media to get a good feel for the trip, but I don’t mind, I’m excited tto see what President Trump and Melania will be doing every day. Forget bad journalists here if they wont carry it — as I know this will be a phenomenal trip for them, and us.

    Minnie says:
      May 18, 2017 at 9:28 pm

      I anticipate seeking coverage from foreign press for all of my information.

      We don’t honestly expect our press to cover this historic trip clearly and truthfully, do we?

      Ha!

  Weeper says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Our Lioness 🦁🎀 She is Stunning!!!!

    FLOTUS ❤️

  Abortion Barbie says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Such a nice, graceful lady – we are fortunate to have her in that role.

  woohoowee says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I like it 🙂 First Lady Melania will represent all of us so well.

  thluckyone says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    They’re gonna LOVE her! This woman far surpasses the brains and depth of understanding of any FLOTUS of my lifetime. She can talk to people from many lands in their own language and she can talk to people from ANY background, at any level. And she LOVES children! They’re gonna see that.

    Like her husband, ALL children are her children. Lots of the kids are gonna think she is a goddess. Some of us older kids already do. Who CARES what the lefty loonies say? I say, “All hail the QUEEN of our hearts”!

  Anne says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Melania is a beautiful First Lady, a beautiful soul, with a sincere loving heart.

  elleb77 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Wonder if Barron is going?

  NJF says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Ooooohhhhhh, and the fashion!!! I just thought of that ☺️

    Daily Mail I’m sure will cover her every move.

  Minnie says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    God speed, President and First Lady Trump

    🇺🇸🌹🇺🇸

  FofBW says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    IMO, President Trump and Melina are going to blow them all away on this tour……making all the madness here look so petty.

  fleporeblog says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    I am so happy for our President to have his beautiful and thoughtful wife right by his side when they lay their heads down on their pillows to go to bed. She can be there to listen and provide love throughout the trip.

  Jay Chou says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Why is POTUS bringing along these Democrat operatives?

  wheatietoo says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    This trip will be…Epic.
    In so many ways.

    Having the lovely Melania at his side, our President will be reinforced by her loving presence.

    They are a powerful couple…and light up any room that they enter.
    This is so exciting.

  repsort says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    No head scarves in SA, right? 😉

  CiscoKid says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    As I’m in the company of patriots and people of faith, I’m not afraid to humbly make this request..
    A few prayers for this fallen Officer and his family, thank you.
    Broadwater County’s Sheriffs Deputy Mason More, aged 42, End of Watch 18 May 2017, Killed in The Line of Duty.
    He leaves behind a wife and 3 children.
    Rest in Peace my brother.

  velvetfoot says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Melania is great

  Merle Marks says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I would gladly carry her bags….everywhere she goes….everyday…did I say everywhere?

  Crimsonfisted says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    We are so lucky to have her.

  Joan says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    So glad Melania is going on this trip. She will be a wonderful help for our President and he needs her by his side. She will be gorgeous. Can’t wait to see her beautiful clothes and how beautiful she looks in them. People will love her.

    Minnie says:
      May 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      Just my opinion, our beautiful First Lady would be lovely in a potato sack.

      In fact it would start a fashion trend, but very few share the First Lady’s inner grace and elegance.

  Mz Molly Anna says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Our beautiful FLOTUS Melania will help her husband be the best he can be. A good women’s touch does wonders to help strength the heart of her man. The world will fall in love with her! Watch

  justfactsplz says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Of all of President Trump’s assets having Melania as his wife rates at the very top of the list. She is so intelligent, kind, full of grace, classy, and looks the part of First Lady. She is doing an excellent job as First Lady. Once she is permanently at the White House she will fulfill her role wonderfully. She recently opened up the movie theater to White House tours and referred to the White House as The People’s House. She restore our house to it’s rightful majestic standing. I am so glad she’s going on this trip.

