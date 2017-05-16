President Trump and Turkey’s Prime Minister Erdogan – Joint Statement…

President Donald Trump and Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Erdogan meet at the White House and deliver joint statements to the media:
“The mosques are our barracks,
the domes our helmets,
the minarets our bayonets
and the faithful our soldiers…”
– Erdogan
With all the Turkey-bashing in the media today, one sometimes has to wonder whether or not some of these reporters and pundits ever finished high school or ever had a basic history course.
It’s granted that Erdogan is no boy scout. But these pundits must realize that Turkey is a member of NATO since 1952, and that there exists such a thing as Article 5 — Collective Defense. Do they know what that means? Hell, to listen some of them in the media today, they’re ready to declare war on Turkey.
Ah, yes, another one of those “promises” by Donald Trump during the campaign which he has completely turned around. All of that huffing and puffing about NATO was for the cameras, and if you believe the U.S. needs NATO with Turkey in it, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. Turkey and its “leaders” were never prosecuted for their role in the Armenian genocide. Why? Why instead did we reward them with NATO membership? Why would anyone consider that country part of Europe? Erdogan promises to be far worse than Assad.
I see that we have all been treated to some entertaining TROLL talk. I always get a good laugh out of reading the imbecilic rubbish that someone actually pays good money to be disseminated. Keep it up, we are all smiling!
erdogan’s also po’d about arming the Kurds in Syria.
Erdogan speaks out of both corners of his mouth, flip-flopping on issues once settled, and is a strong supporter of The Muslim Brotherhood. He is the poster boy for the saying “power corrupts absolutely”.
PDJT has the patience of Job. What a stewpot he has inherited — on both the domestic and international fronts.
one wonders who will test his food at the WH ??
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/mar/03/recep-tayyep-erdogan-turkey-food
A trait of psychopaths, maybe, smiley?
https://www.thoughtco.com/characteristics-of-the-psychopathic-personality-973128
You read my mind…he looks very uncomfortable…..
probably reeks of sulphur, too
He knows darn well that if they were locked into a room together with a bowl having 2 scoops of ice cream he would lose bigly.
LOVE IT! THANK YOU, bertdilbert! [eyes filled with happy tears, sides splitting with fun] And it would serve Erdoggie RIGHT! LOL!
For once, he meets someone he can’t play with nor threaten. I noticed his shoulders are small – makes for bad optics next to Trump. Strongman Erdogan knows this, which would make him uncomfortable next to Trump.
I do not Trust Erdogan our President is making a huge mistake dealing with him. He is one main leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood. I hope our President is trying to straighten him out. We have a huge Turkish lobby in the United States I hope he is not buying into the belief that they are our allies.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Trump is reaching out to EVERYONE to start with. If you do not start a dialog, how will you ever win over anyone? If any leaders then turn and stab him in the back, he will deal with them appropriately.
As usual, Trump’s got this – he’s not naive.
I agree with you on Trump’s strategy in dealing with bad actors like Erdogan and the Saudis. He takes the high road and gives them all the rope they need to hang themselves (metaphorically speaking of course).
Ditto for the internal enemies of this country.
Reagan met with the Soviets on several occasions and beat them at their game.
Turkey is a full member of NATO since 1952. Like it or not that makes him an ally, at least on paper and with binding commitments. Seriously, I don’t know how can the President can avoid dealing with him.
How about the possibility that President Trump is doing what he always does. He confuses the media and his critics. What will the MSM make of it? What you are seeing is simply a series of brilliant Trump confusion tactics.
Can only imagine what innocent comment will be “leaked” to the Press from this meeting and claimed as being a faux pas on the part of the President, and it makes me tired just thinking about it.
“President Trump wants to staff the ENTIRE WH with Muslim Brotherhood members”
Obama beat him to it.
Don’t let the bastards get you down. The whole purpose of the endless media attacks is to cause fatigue and despondency in our President and in us. Remember that there are careers and fortunes at stake, and the Left doesn’t care if their antics damage our country and its people. I say F*ck them all. Keep strong.
Reminds me of “The Snake” poem / song that president Trump has been known to quote.
Erdogan tells his islamic cultist followers that “the EU is yours for the taking”.
And after that farce in France, it looks like he was right.
Fortunately for us, our president knows how Erdogan’s simple mind works.
I heard there was a song on the “Snake” but have never heard it… Thanks for posting !!!
I actually had the single-loved it! I’m so old I had 45s!
Johnny Rivers did it too.
In order to get a catalog of a country’s leader, you have to talk with them and deal with them. I frankly do not want any muslims here because the real Qu’Ran is perfectly clear to murder we infidels. Nevertheless, some muslim countries have to be heard and dealt with on this planet, and Trump is smart enough to know who, what, why and how they think and act. I once upon a time desired to visit Turkey for the old Sophia church, but lost that desire years ago. The Ottoman Empire is gone and a closed-minded dictator in Erdogan rules. I value my life and will not visit any muslim country, except Malaysia because believe it or not a lot of Catholic Churches there and where we attended was the cathedral just a few minutes from our hotel and it was wonderful. Not that Malaysia is super happy to have any church there because islam is a cult and not a religion! I hate it when everyone calls it a religion as has no connection with our God but a moon goddess and Mohammed the murderer, rapist, etc., etc. As an ally, who really knows, but others see Turkey in a bad light so murder people on their territory, even visitors from other countries’ officials.
Edrogan and these rat bastards (CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood etc) know that we are within months before the USA and the Russians work together eradicating these Muslim Islamist Radicals all across the ME, Africa and any other part of the world. They have tried for the past 20 to 30+ years (through the 2 Bushes, Clinton and Barry from Hawaii) to build these animals up and together the 2 superpowers will eradicate their entire plan! Just like we did in WW II meeting in Germany to enjoy the victor of our spoils!
These 2 leaders have the most important thing in common! The love of GOD and the destruction of MUHAMMAD!
President Trump: I look forward to working with our NATO partner, Turkey. Our two cultures have a lot to offer each other and share.
President Erdogan: I am eager to assist America with sharing details of how Turkey treats leakers disloyal to their president.
President Trump: And if that doesn’t work I will call in some of the skilled trade union bosses I worked with in Manhattan to teach White House staff how to work like a team with a common goal.
President Erdogan: Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.
Of course President Trump knows exactly how to handle each and every head of state he meets.
Of course he’s got this. Relax! We are already at the top and will remain so for a long long time.Definition of a long long time…
Trumpism will reign for 50+ years!
That went well enough.. Fact is they are a member of NATO and like all our other relationship it couldn’t go lower then what Obama was doing..It doesn’t have anything to do with trust or what a snake Erdogan is….President Trump has met with all the big players around Syria, so great start before trip to Saudi Arabia
The ending was excellent when he explained the meeting with Russian diplomats and said how productive it was….Our media is an embarrassment….
I don’t trust that wannabe sultan as far as I can throw him. I don’t think Trump does either.
