President Trump and Turkey’s Prime Minister Erdogan – Joint Statement…

President Donald Trump and Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Erdogan meet at the White House and deliver joint statements to the media:

  1. Anne says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    “The mosques are our barracks,
    the domes our helmets,
    the minarets our bayonets
    and the faithful our soldiers…”
    – Erdogan

  2. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    With all the Turkey-bashing in the media today, one sometimes has to wonder whether or not some of these reporters and pundits ever finished high school or ever had a basic history course.

    It’s granted that Erdogan is no boy scout. But these pundits must realize that Turkey is a member of NATO since 1952, and that there exists such a thing as Article 5 — Collective Defense. Do they know what that means? Hell, to listen some of them in the media today, they’re ready to declare war on Turkey.

  3. smiley says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    erdogan looks SOOO paranoid

    sheesh

  4. jmuniz1 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    I do not Trust Erdogan our President is making a huge mistake dealing with him. He is one main leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood. I hope our President is trying to straighten him out. We have a huge Turkish lobby in the United States I hope he is not buying into the belief that they are our allies.

  5. AmericaFirst says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Can only imagine what innocent comment will be “leaked” to the Press from this meeting and claimed as being a faux pas on the part of the President, and it makes me tired just thinking about it.

  6. mopar2016 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Reminds me of “The Snake” poem / song that president Trump has been known to quote.
    Erdogan tells his islamic cultist followers that “the EU is yours for the taking”.
    And after that farce in France, it looks like he was right.
    Fortunately for us, our president knows how Erdogan’s simple mind works.

  7. Rosech says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    In order to get a catalog of a country’s leader, you have to talk with them and deal with them. I frankly do not want any muslims here because the real Qu’Ran is perfectly clear to murder we infidels. Nevertheless, some muslim countries have to be heard and dealt with on this planet, and Trump is smart enough to know who, what, why and how they think and act. I once upon a time desired to visit Turkey for the old Sophia church, but lost that desire years ago. The Ottoman Empire is gone and a closed-minded dictator in Erdogan rules. I value my life and will not visit any muslim country, except Malaysia because believe it or not a lot of Catholic Churches there and where we attended was the cathedral just a few minutes from our hotel and it was wonderful. Not that Malaysia is super happy to have any church there because islam is a cult and not a religion! I hate it when everyone calls it a religion as has no connection with our God but a moon goddess and Mohammed the murderer, rapist, etc., etc. As an ally, who really knows, but others see Turkey in a bad light so murder people on their territory, even visitors from other countries’ officials.

  8. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Edrogan and these rat bastards (CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood etc) know that we are within months before the USA and the Russians work together eradicating these Muslim Islamist Radicals all across the ME, Africa and any other part of the world. They have tried for the past 20 to 30+ years (through the 2 Bushes, Clinton and Barry from Hawaii) to build these animals up and together the 2 superpowers will eradicate their entire plan! Just like we did in WW II meeting in Germany to enjoy the victor of our spoils!

    These 2 leaders have the most important thing in common! The love of GOD and the destruction of MUHAMMAD!

  9. Lunatic Fringe says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    President Trump: I look forward to working with our NATO partner, Turkey. Our two cultures have a lot to offer each other and share.
    President Erdogan: I am eager to assist America with sharing details of how Turkey treats leakers disloyal to their president.
    President Trump: And if that doesn’t work I will call in some of the skilled trade union bosses I worked with in Manhattan to teach White House staff how to work like a team with a common goal.
    President Erdogan: Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

  10. SPMI says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Of course President Trump knows exactly how to handle each and every head of state he meets.
    Of course he’s got this. Relax! We are already at the top and will remain so for a long long time.Definition of a long long time…
    DECADES!

  11. ALEX says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    That went well enough.. Fact is they are a member of NATO and like all our other relationship it couldn’t go lower then what Obama was doing..It doesn’t have anything to do with trust or what a snake Erdogan is….President Trump has met with all the big players around Syria, so great start before trip to Saudi Arabia

    The ending was excellent when he explained the meeting with Russian diplomats and said how productive it was….Our media is an embarrassment….

    MAGA

  12. Bouchart says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I don’t trust that wannabe sultan as far as I can throw him. I don’t think Trump does either.

