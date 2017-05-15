Congratulations Carson Huey-You…

Carson Huey-You graduated yesterday from Texas Christian University with a degree in physics and dual-minors in Chinese linguistics and Applied Math. He enters graduate school next fall en route to a Phd in Quantum Mechanics.
Oh yeah, well, he’s 14-years-old ….and on pace to achieve his Phd in physics and applied and theoretical sciences before he will be old enough to vote.
…”It is just something I have learned to deal with because, to me, I am not a genius. I am a normal 14-year-old person doing college-level stuff.”
Carson wants to get a doctorate, teach and test some of his ideas.
“Quantum mechanics deals with very, very small-scale things,” Huey-You said. “Even, a lot of the times, past microscopic level so you get electrons, protons, neutrons — even smaller than that going into quarks.” … “Smartphones, computers, electronics — all of that stuff runs on quantum mechanics,” he explained.“If you want smaller technology that fits into smaller spaces, then that’s really where to look.” (read more)
There was a guy in my freshman physics class who always had a bunch of advanced math textbooks with him so I assumed he was probably a senior. At the end of the year I was inducted into a freshman honor society, and when I showed up for the ceremony, Fred was there too. I said, Fred, I thought this was just for freshmen, and he said, yea, this is my first year. In fact, he said I’m only 14.
He took the Putnam exam the next year, a national math competition, andnscored in the top 5 nationally. He went to Princeton for his PhD and got it in a couple of years. There are some smart cookies out there like this young fellow.
His11-year-old brother is following in his footsteps. These parents need to give lessons on the public stage so all can benefit from their skills of rearing happy, gifted children.
Yeah, even though a large part of intelligence is hereditary, that doesn’t guarantee a person will use their full potential. But in this case you’re right… the parents seem to be doing something right, to put it mildly.
This is BIG news here. I chatted with a reporter last week who spent an afternoon with Huey-You and he assured me that he HAS spent much time, in the past few years, “just being a kid”. 🙂
And if you didn’t make it to the end of article… Cannan is his younger brother who is 11.
Cannan is making his own news. He graduates from the Accommodated Learning Academy on Friday and will take classes in the fall at TCU. He plans to double major with a major in engineering and a another in physics and astronomy.
I read the article Sundance linked. I’m slightly annoyed that it holds Bill Nye up as a luminary science nerd. Bill Nye is hardly someone I would want any child to look up to.
