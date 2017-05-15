Congratulations Carson Huey-You…

Posted on May 15, 2017 by

Carson Huey-You graduated yesterday from Texas Christian University with a degree in physics and dual-minors in Chinese linguistics and Applied Math.  He enters graduate school next fall en route to a Phd in Quantum Mechanics.

Oh yeah, well, he’s 14-years-old ….and on pace to achieve his Phd in physics and applied and theoretical sciences before he will be old enough to vote.

…”It is just something I have learned to deal with because, to me, I am not a genius. I am a normal 14-year-old person doing college-level stuff.”

Carson wants to get a doctorate, teach and test some of his ideas.

“Quantum mechanics deals with very, very small-scale things,” Huey-You said. “Even, a lot of the times, past microscopic level so you get electrons, protons, neutrons — even smaller than that going into quarks.” …  “Smartphones, computers, electronics — all of that stuff runs on quantum mechanics,” he explained.“If you want smaller technology that fits into smaller spaces, then that’s really where to look.”    (read more)

 

26 Responses to Congratulations Carson Huey-You…

  1. sundance says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:03 am

  2. KBR says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Very bright kid with a very bright smile. I hope he has a very bright future, and manages to keep commonsense with all the education.

  3. Wend says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Damn. But of course not as smart as Clock Boy Achmed.

  4. wheatietoo says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:11 am

    I wonder if he will turn 18 in time to vote in 2020?

    Future Trump voter, let’s hope!

  5. conservalicious says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Great story Sundance! So inspirational.

  6. Sloth1963 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Let the Lord be your guide young man. Well done!

  7. Stringy theory says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:18 am

    There was a guy in my freshman physics class who always had a bunch of advanced math textbooks with him so I assumed he was probably a senior. At the end of the year I was inducted into a freshman honor society, and when I showed up for the ceremony, Fred was there too. I said, Fred, I thought this was just for freshmen, and he said, yea, this is my first year. In fact, he said I’m only 14.

    He took the Putnam exam the next year, a national math competition, andnscored in the top 5 nationally. He went to Princeton for his PhD and got it in a couple of years. There are some smart cookies out there like this young fellow.

  8. fangdog says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Congratulations Huey You!
    My hope, you are smart enough not to become a Libtard. It will be a definitive measure of proof as to just how smart you really are?

  9. NJF says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Wonderful story & inspiring achievement!

  10. Frank says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:28 am

    When you die, die on “E.”

  11. allhail2 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Well, there goes the left’s argument that we need open borders so we can let the smart ones come in .

  12. jello333 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Yeah, but did this kid get an honorary degree for being a future astronaut? Didn’t think so…

  13. rashamon says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:33 am

    His11-year-old brother is following in his footsteps. These parents need to give lessons on the public stage so all can benefit from their skills of rearing happy, gifted children.

  14. Molly says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

    This is BIG news here. I chatted with a reporter last week who spent an afternoon with Huey-You and he assured me that he HAS spent much time, in the past few years, “just being a kid”. 🙂

    And if you didn’t make it to the end of article… Cannan is his younger brother who is 11.

    Cannan is making his own news. He graduates from the Accommodated Learning Academy on Friday and will take classes in the fall at TCU. He plans to double major with a major in engineering and a another in physics and astronomy.

  15. Fe says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Wow! What an incredible kid, congrats to him and his family.

    I read the article Sundance linked. I’m slightly annoyed that it holds Bill Nye up as a luminary science nerd. Bill Nye is hardly someone I would want any child to look up to.

  16. dalethorn says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

    This young’un might be the first to unify relativity and quantum physics, which have an important property in common.

  17. Rickster says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Carson VS Clock Boy. We know who the Osamsa pick was. Guess who President Trumps pic is and win a prize.

