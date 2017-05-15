Congratulations Carson Huey-You…

Carson Huey-You graduated yesterday from Texas Christian University with a degree in physics and dual-minors in Chinese linguistics and Applied Math. He enters graduate school next fall en route to a Phd in Quantum Mechanics.

Oh yeah, well, he’s 14-years-old ….and on pace to achieve his Phd in physics and applied and theoretical sciences before he will be old enough to vote.

…”It is just something I have learned to deal with because, to me, I am not a genius. I am a normal 14-year-old person doing college-level stuff.”

Carson wants to get a doctorate, teach and test some of his ideas.

“Quantum mechanics deals with very, very small-scale things,” Huey-You said. “Even, a lot of the times, past microscopic level so you get electrons, protons, neutrons — even smaller than that going into quarks.” … “Smartphones, computers, electronics — all of that stuff runs on quantum mechanics,” he explained.“If you want smaller technology that fits into smaller spaces, then that’s really where to look.” (read more)

Advertisements