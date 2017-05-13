President Trump Delivers Commencement Speech at Liberty University (Video)…

Posted on May 13, 2017 by

President Donald Trump highlighted his commitment to faith, and to faith-based education, today with his decision to deliver the commencement speech for Liberty University and the graduating class of 2017.

President Trump delivered a wonderfully uplifting speech to the graduating class with a  genuine appreciation of faith and, of course, his customary humor.

The Full Liberty University Ceremony is below:

60 Responses to President Trump Delivers Commencement Speech at Liberty University (Video)…

  1. ginaswo says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I love our President.
    I am grateful every day.
    #MAGA
    #GodBlessAmerica

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Walt says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Outstanding speech Mr. President!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. JoD says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    It wasn’t great…….IT WAS FANTASTIC!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. NJF says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Inspiring, and magical!

    #ThatsMyPOTUS

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Thank you for posting!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Abster says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    I listened to what I could in my car. Wow, he was really great. Wish I could have heard entire speech. I love our President. We have all waited a long time to finally have a true leader.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • shallbe4 says:
      May 13, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      When Trump said the nay sayers will always say it can’t be done. Pay no attention keep working hard for what you believe in. I thought of the Dims and the hateful media who spend everyday trying to destroy this wonderful President. What Trump says to these lovely graduates he is really admonishing those who dwell in the swamp. I hope these young people take head because nobody has faced more slings and arrows trying to do whats right than Donald J. Trump. God is smiling on our President today.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. NoOneButTrump says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    It doesn’t matter who is plotting against him. As long as our President continues to honor God and Jesus, he’ll be okay. And so will our nation. To God be the glory!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Coldeadhands says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Wonderful reception. Record setting attendance, of course. Our President is now an honorary doctor.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Dekester says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Your President is simply amazing. Whenever we watch him, what comes to mind is how spiteful, self serving and small the vast majority of his own party is.

    Is there not hundreds of Republican Congressmen and fifty odd Senators.

    They are virtually silent, except when criticizing or undermining him.

    No more daily press briefings. Stephen Miller or Steve Bannon alternate Fridays. So the a**wipes have something to gripe about.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      May 13, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      Indeed, Dekester, the silence from the so-called Republicans is deafening.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • yy4u says:
      May 13, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      Get a grip, you knuckle dragging Troglodytes! Don’t you understand? President Trump had TWO scoops of ice cream for dessert a couple of days ago. TWO SCOOPS. Can’t you see the ramifications? And it was vanilla ice cream! Pure racism. The Washington Post needs to assign twenty additional reporters to the Presiden’t’s case in additional to the other twenty out there assigned to dig up dirt on him. Did Trump collude with Vladimir Putin to get more ice cream than anyone else? Did his extra scoop deprive some deserving person at the table of his or her scoop? The FBI should investigate. Unless he fired them all so they wouldn’t find out he also had a Diet Coke when everyone else was served water. CNN reporting on the most important facts of the day. (snark)

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  10. mikebrezzze says:
    May 13, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    I have as much pride in our President Trump as I had disdain for that fraud interloper atheist gay man boy p*ssy hat wearer named Barry Sotoro!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Apfelcobbler says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Even after all the ups and downs we sweated through, doing our little bits to support our man, sometimes it STILL doesn’t quite seem real!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Papoose says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Wow. A president who loves, wholeheartedly, God, Country, Family and Fellow Mankind.

    Thanks Be To God.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Alison says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Believe it or not, it was President Trump’s campaign that brought me back to praying nightly & believing God listens. I wasn’t praying for victory; I was praying for God to give me strength to believe in Campaigner Trump every time it seemed “all is lost”. God gave me that strength (Bluto was a close second 😂).

    Now I pray nightly – first to give thanks and second to protect Trump, his family & team, and give them the wisdom to make good decisions.

    Has anyone noticed how Treeper Trolls have been silent this week? Winning will do that.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • mcclainra says:
      May 13, 2017 at 1:36 pm

      My husband and I both believe that it was Divine Providence that DJT was elected, due to prayers. We must continue to pray without ceasing as the fight has only just begun. We pray for POTUS daily, and those around him, asking that ‘the evil be removed’ 😀

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 13, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      Alison I was in the same boat! For the past year or so, I pray every single night with an Our Father followed by a Hail Mary. I ask God afterwards to protect my kids, wife, our President, his family and his cabinet. Thank you President Trump for connecting me back to God!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      May 13, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      Shhhhh, speak not their name lest they perceive the invitation!

      Like

      Reply
  14. Minnie says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Well done, Mr. President, well done.

    The happy, content faces speak volumes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Peter says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Tears formed in my eyes when he reminded Americans that we worship God, not government. That sums up the difference between us and ‘them’.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  16. Lucille says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Beautiful speech delivered in his own wonderful style. Thank you, Mr. President. God bless you, keep evil and evil men at bay, and assist you in bringing America back to greatness.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Mr. President Trump sure knows how to speak and touch your heart…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Howie says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Wonderful. It’s the good guys!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. tuskyou says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Thank you for posting this. I watched it on TV and can’t stop thinking about it. Inspirational doesn’t begin to describe this speech. I think it’s one of his best. The love and reverence he has for God and Country just pours out of him. How anyone could question his authenticity is beyond me. There is no acting with him–he’s all patriot all the time.

    His remarks about being true to yourself and your beliefs, pushing back against conventional wisdom and never giving up when you know you are right is the last 2 years in a nutshell. How many of us lost friends, were assaulted, had family rifts, etc all because we NEVER gave up when we KNEW we were RIGHT about Trump.
    Thank you God and Thank you President Trump!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • clearmorning7 says:
      May 13, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      This is what so many people do not understand about our President. They state all the time how he “plain speaks”. His speech is in the power of positive thinking, He drives that message home with this speech, telling the graduates “not to give up” to have in your mind “that you CAN do”. It is so powerful.
      Graduates do not need to hear about prejudices, and they did not hear that from this President.
      This president spoke of courage, gratefulness, faith and belief in self, what a great, great message!
      We all know life is hard, you can hit a wall in life, You will meet the person that states “you can’t” but believe that you CAN and with that belief you will!
      It is why I believe in him, why I love him so much and Praise God daily for giving him to us, especially in this time of need. I have always heard when praying sometimes God’s time is different than what we may wish, that all is as should be in God’s time. And what a perfect time for this man to be given to us! Thank you God!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • tuskyou says:
        May 13, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        It’s too bad some don’t get how personable he is too. He’s funny, likes to kid around and can laugh at himself.

        Like

        Reply
  20. Lucille says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Follow-up interview with Jerry Fallwell, Jr. ….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. lizzieintexas says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Posted this on the daily thread but worth a repost!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. trumpsbamagirl says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    If I knew how, I would post pics of many graduates wearing MAGA hats in place of or on top of their graduation caps!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Fingolfin says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    That was seriously beautiful. I love when there’s a slight echo/reverb in the mix — makes PDJT sound extra epic/historic. 🙂

    Anyone else think his cadence sounded a little different than the usual for his big crowd speeches? It seemed a little slower a Kennedy-esque with the way he was ending lines and pausing in between. 😎

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Stringy theory says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Great speech. Watched via White House link. Crowd loved him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. vanroth50 says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    What a wonderful speech, delivered with impeccable class. How he does it, with such little sleep and working around the clock is truly amazing.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. Joe Blow says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    My heart leaps for joy seeing this. Thank You, Lord!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 13, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    It was a very uplifting speech that the graduates and everyone else who heard it will remember for years to come. It makes me proud that Trump chose one of my alma maters to give his first commencement address as POTUS.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. tonyE says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Wow.. getting the POTUS to give the commencement speech at your college graduation is awesome.

    Getting TRUMP is fantastic.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. fleporeblog says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    After the week we had, this speech made it all wash away! Our President, us and our country needed this. It may very well be the best speech he ever gave. Jim Kelly lost 4 consecutive Super Bowls. I think after experiencing what he, his wife and his daughter experienced today, he would not trade any of those loses. The story of Mr. Rogers was amazing given the backdrop of our President’s speech of never giving up! Hollywood could not have scripted it any better. Our President was among people that love and adore him. It had a rally type of feel to it. I am grateful for that because it will reenergize our President for the week ahead and his trip overseas.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      May 13, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      I agree. I had to turn it from FOX to C-Span to watch his speech because FOX is obsessed with the Comey firing, Russia, and who is being interviewed for the new FBI Director position. They complain about the “mainstream” media being obsessed, but yet, they won’t stop either.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • tuskyou says:
      May 13, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      Rally type feel for sure! Some of the graduates wearing MAGA hats. When I see those hats I can’t help myself, I smile and smile some more. 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. Mr. Morris says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    President Trump gave a beautiful speech to the 2017 graduates of Liberty University. He told them to do what they love, follow their beliefs not what others tell them to do, practice their faith, thank their Parents and Grandparents for their support, respect our flag and love our wonderful country. He said he believed they would all be successful.
    He reminded them that whether brown, black or white we share the same blood and we were all created by God. I am so proud this caring man is our President. He really connects with us and his message is so positive.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  32. LafnH2O says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Sundance, http://www.donaldjtrump.com is sending a “Sign the card” email.. that’s ok. However, when IT OPENS, it is the RNC/GOP PAGE with same message and a DONATION push. When I unsubscribe to the RNC/GOP site, IT DISAPPEARS, but does not unsubscribe. Then http://www.donaldjtrump.com home page appears??? Second time it’s happened. Something happening… Any Treepers notice this?? Seems peculiar. Seems….. Many folks May respond to http://www.djt.com and give $$ only to fund RNC/GOP. IMHO IMHO Your thoughts…

    Like

    Reply
  33. Minnie says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    I will be sharing OUR President’s commencement speech with my sons later today 👍😘

    Like

    Reply
  34. redlegleader68 says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Just got in and had the chance to see the replay. Goodness Gracious … what a great speech. Just awesome.

    Like

    Reply
  35. snaggletooths says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Two of my Favorite people Jerry Falwell Jr. and President Donald J Trump

    Like

    Reply
  36. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship GOD.”
    President Donald Trump
    Can’t think of a better way to express the difference between a PATRIOT and a GOP elite/RINO/Democrat/leftist.

    Like

    Reply
  37. shallbe4 says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Today we are even more fortunate to be Americans. We did not follow the nations whose leaders took their orders from Globalists but we prayed and prayed to God and he answered ALRIGHT ALREADY. Gee I love God.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Bonitabaycane says:
    May 13, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Best line from the commencement speech IMO: “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God”

    Great job today Mr. President!

    Like

    Reply

