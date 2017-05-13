President Trump Delivers Commencement Speech at Liberty University (Video)…

President Donald Trump highlighted his commitment to faith, and to faith-based education, today with his decision to deliver the commencement speech for Liberty University and the graduating class of 2017.
President Trump delivered a wonderfully uplifting speech to the graduating class with a genuine appreciation of faith and, of course, his customary humor.
The Full Liberty University Ceremony is below:
I love our President.
I am grateful every day.
#MAGA
#GodBlessAmerica
Outstanding speech Mr. President!!!
It wasn’t great…….IT WAS FANTASTIC!!
A speech Obama could never give. What a difference Trump makes.
Inspiring, and magical!
#ThatsMyPOTUS
Thank you for posting!
I listened to what I could in my car. Wow, he was really great. Wish I could have heard entire speech. I love our President. We have all waited a long time to finally have a true leader.
When Trump said the nay sayers will always say it can’t be done. Pay no attention keep working hard for what you believe in. I thought of the Dims and the hateful media who spend everyday trying to destroy this wonderful President. What Trump says to these lovely graduates he is really admonishing those who dwell in the swamp. I hope these young people take head because nobody has faced more slings and arrows trying to do whats right than Donald J. Trump. God is smiling on our President today.
It doesn’t matter who is plotting against him. As long as our President continues to honor God and Jesus, he’ll be okay. And so will our nation. To God be the glory!
Keep praying for Trump’s protection and continued wisdom from the Lord.
Wonderful reception. Record setting attendance, of course. Our President is now an honorary doctor.
Your President is simply amazing. Whenever we watch him, what comes to mind is how spiteful, self serving and small the vast majority of his own party is.
Is there not hundreds of Republican Congressmen and fifty odd Senators.
They are virtually silent, except when criticizing or undermining him.
No more daily press briefings. Stephen Miller or Steve Bannon alternate Fridays. So the a**wipes have something to gripe about.
Indeed, Dekester, the silence from the so-called Republicans is deafening.
Get a grip, you knuckle dragging Troglodytes! Don’t you understand? President Trump had TWO scoops of ice cream for dessert a couple of days ago. TWO SCOOPS. Can’t you see the ramifications? And it was vanilla ice cream! Pure racism. The Washington Post needs to assign twenty additional reporters to the Presiden’t’s case in additional to the other twenty out there assigned to dig up dirt on him. Did Trump collude with Vladimir Putin to get more ice cream than anyone else? Did his extra scoop deprive some deserving person at the table of his or her scoop? The FBI should investigate. Unless he fired them all so they wouldn’t find out he also had a Diet Coke when everyone else was served water. CNN reporting on the most important facts of the day. (snark)
This, of course, calls for Impeachment!
I think impeachment means putting some sliced peaches on top of his two scoops of ice cream . . .
Haha!! Thank you for expanding my vocabulary 😁
Word of the day – troglodyte: a caveman, one who deliberately acts the fool/ignorant
That’s an SAT word right there 😜
(Loved using that concept on the boys when they were younger)
I have as much pride in our President Trump as I had disdain for that fraud interloper atheist gay man boy p*ssy hat wearer named Barry Sotoro!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, you speak for many.
And me.
Even after all the ups and downs we sweated through, doing our little bits to support our man, sometimes it STILL doesn’t quite seem real!
Wow. A president who loves, wholeheartedly, God, Country, Family and Fellow Mankind.
Thanks Be To God.
Believe it or not, it was President Trump’s campaign that brought me back to praying nightly & believing God listens. I wasn’t praying for victory; I was praying for God to give me strength to believe in Campaigner Trump every time it seemed “all is lost”. God gave me that strength (Bluto was a close second 😂).
Now I pray nightly – first to give thanks and second to protect Trump, his family & team, and give them the wisdom to make good decisions.
Has anyone noticed how Treeper Trolls have been silent this week? Winning will do that.
My husband and I both believe that it was Divine Providence that DJT was elected, due to prayers. We must continue to pray without ceasing as the fight has only just begun. We pray for POTUS daily, and those around him, asking that ‘the evil be removed’ 😀
Alison I was in the same boat! For the past year or so, I pray every single night with an Our Father followed by a Hail Mary. I ask God afterwards to protect my kids, wife, our President, his family and his cabinet. Thank you President Trump for connecting me back to God!
Shhhhh, speak not their name lest they perceive the invitation!
Well done, Mr. President, well done.
The happy, content faces speak volumes.
Tears formed in my eyes when he reminded Americans that we worship God, not government. That sums up the difference between us and ‘them’.
Amen!
Wonder if the media will continue to talk about Trump’s two scoops of ice cream when he meets with world leaders next week.
Beautiful speech delivered in his own wonderful style. Thank you, Mr. President. God bless you, keep evil and evil men at bay, and assist you in bringing America back to greatness.
Mr. President Trump sure knows how to speak and touch your heart…
Wonderful. It’s the good guys!
Thank you for posting this. I watched it on TV and can’t stop thinking about it. Inspirational doesn’t begin to describe this speech. I think it’s one of his best. The love and reverence he has for God and Country just pours out of him. How anyone could question his authenticity is beyond me. There is no acting with him–he’s all patriot all the time.
His remarks about being true to yourself and your beliefs, pushing back against conventional wisdom and never giving up when you know you are right is the last 2 years in a nutshell. How many of us lost friends, were assaulted, had family rifts, etc all because we NEVER gave up when we KNEW we were RIGHT about Trump.
Thank you God and Thank you President Trump!
This is what so many people do not understand about our President. They state all the time how he “plain speaks”. His speech is in the power of positive thinking, He drives that message home with this speech, telling the graduates “not to give up” to have in your mind “that you CAN do”. It is so powerful.
Graduates do not need to hear about prejudices, and they did not hear that from this President.
This president spoke of courage, gratefulness, faith and belief in self, what a great, great message!
We all know life is hard, you can hit a wall in life, You will meet the person that states “you can’t” but believe that you CAN and with that belief you will!
It is why I believe in him, why I love him so much and Praise God daily for giving him to us, especially in this time of need. I have always heard when praying sometimes God’s time is different than what we may wish, that all is as should be in God’s time. And what a perfect time for this man to be given to us! Thank you God!
It’s too bad some don’t get how personable he is too. He’s funny, likes to kid around and can laugh at himself.
Follow-up interview with Jerry Fallwell, Jr. ….
Posted this on the daily thread but worth a repost!
LOL! We commented at the same time! (see below!)
Thank you!
If I knew how, I would post pics of many graduates wearing MAGA hats in place of or on top of their graduation caps!!!
I rewound it on the dvr and took a picture with my phone. Lol. It was too great not to! 😉
That was seriously beautiful. I love when there’s a slight echo/reverb in the mix — makes PDJT sound extra epic/historic. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a wonderful speech, delivered with impeccable class. How he does it, with such little sleep and working around the clock is truly amazing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My heart leaps for joy seeing this. Thank You, Lord!
It was a very uplifting speech that the graduates and everyone else who heard it will remember for years to come. It makes me proud that Trump chose one of my alma maters to give his first commencement address as POTUS.
Wow.. getting the POTUS to give the commencement speech at your college graduation is awesome.
Getting TRUMP is fantastic.
Visa should make that a commercial!
Or MasterCard. It was priceless😉
After the week we had, this speech made it all wash away! Our President, us and our country needed this. It may very well be the best speech he ever gave. Jim Kelly lost 4 consecutive Super Bowls. I think after experiencing what he, his wife and his daughter experienced today, he would not trade any of those loses. The story of Mr. Rogers was amazing given the backdrop of our President’s speech of never giving up! Hollywood could not have scripted it any better. Our President was among people that love and adore him. It had a rally type of feel to it. I am grateful for that because it will reenergize our President for the week ahead and his trip overseas.
I agree. I had to turn it from FOX to C-Span to watch his speech because FOX is obsessed with the Comey firing, Russia, and who is being interviewed for the new FBI Director position. They complain about the “mainstream” media being obsessed, but yet, they won’t stop either.
Rally type feel for sure! Some of the graduates wearing MAGA hats. When I see those hats I can’t help myself, I smile and smile some more. 🙂
President Trump gave a beautiful speech to the 2017 graduates of Liberty University. He told them to do what they love, follow their beliefs not what others tell them to do, practice their faith, thank their Parents and Grandparents for their support, respect our flag and love our wonderful country. He said he believed they would all be successful.
He reminded them that whether brown, black or white we share the same blood and we were all created by God. I am so proud this caring man is our President. He really connects with us and his message is so positive.
Sundance, http://www.donaldjtrump.com is sending a “Sign the card” email.. that’s ok. However, when IT OPENS, it is the RNC/GOP PAGE with same message and a DONATION push. When I unsubscribe to the RNC/GOP site, IT DISAPPEARS, but does not unsubscribe. Then http://www.donaldjtrump.com home page appears??? Second time it’s happened. Something happening… Any Treepers notice this?? Seems peculiar. Seems….. Many folks May respond to http://www.djt.com and give $$ only to fund RNC/GOP. IMHO IMHO Your thoughts…
I will be sharing OUR President’s commencement speech with my sons later today 👍😘
Just got in and had the chance to see the replay. Goodness Gracious … what a great speech. Just awesome.
Two of my Favorite people Jerry Falwell Jr. and President Donald J Trump
“In America, we don’t worship government, we worship GOD.”
President Donald Trump
Can’t think of a better way to express the difference between a PATRIOT and a GOP elite/RINO/Democrat/leftist.
Today we are even more fortunate to be Americans. We did not follow the nations whose leaders took their orders from Globalists but we prayed and prayed to God and he answered ALRIGHT ALREADY. Gee I love God.
Best line from the commencement speech IMO: “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God”
Great job today Mr. President!
