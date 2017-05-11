Democrat Rep. Corrine Brown Found GUILTY: 18 Counts of Fraud, Conspiracy and Obstruction…

Posted on May 11, 2017 by

Former U.S. Democrat Representative Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 charges for fraud and tax evasion during trial verdict Thursday in federal court in Jacksonville.

Brown was found guilty of taking tens-of-thousands of dollars from her One Door for Education Foundation, a charity for poor and impoverished children, and putting the money into her personal accounts for use in maintaining an indulgent lifestyle.

She was also found guilty of conspiring within the scheme to defraud donors to the foundation, and guilty of attempts to impede/obstruct the investigation.

  • Count 1, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud: Guilty
  • Count 2, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty,
  • Count 3, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Not guilty
  • Count 4: aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 5: aiding and abetting mail fraud: Not guilty
  • Count 6, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 7, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 8, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 9, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 10, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 11, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 12, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 13, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 14, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Not guilty
  • Count 15, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 16, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Not guilty
  • Count 17, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
  • Count 19: Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts: Guilty
  • Count 21: Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of IRS laws: Guilty
  • Count 22: Filing a false tax return: Guilty
  • Count 23: Filing a false tax return: Guilty
  • Count 24: Filing a false tax return: Guilty

(Via AP) […]  Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has been found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

The jury’s verdict on Thursday came after prosecutors accused the 70-year-old Brown of using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the One Door for Education Foundation for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions.

She was found guilty on 18 of the 22 counts against her, including lying on tax and financial disclosure forms.

Brown, a Democrat who represented the Florida district that included Jacksonville since 1993, had pleaded not guilty to all charges including fraud.

Brown’s former chief of staff, Elias “Ronnie” Simmons, and One Door’s president pleaded guilty after their federal indictments for misusing the charity’s funds, and testified against Brown.

Simmons said Brown ordered him to take cash and checks from One Door’s account that was put into the congresswoman’s personal accounts.  (link)

71 Responses to Democrat Rep. Corrine Brown Found GUILTY: 18 Counts of Fraud, Conspiracy and Obstruction…

  1. sundance says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:53 pm

  2. sundance says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:53 pm

  3. Windy Day says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Uh oh! Are we going to have a riot right now?

    P.S. Too bad Corrine wasn’t smart enough to pull this off like all her other Uniparty buddies!

  4. Horsesoldier says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Another in a long line of swamp creatures. It never ends.

    • R-C says:
      May 11, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      Exactly. There’s PLENTY more where Brown ‘came from’ (ie, “The democrat party”).

      My memory’s fuzzy on this one, but how about the democrat politician who was keeping piles of cash in his freezer? –I recall that he commandeered a NG ‘deuce-and-a-half’ truck to rescue his cash in the post-Katrina flooding. I could be wrong, though. There’s so much corruption it’s hard to keep track.

      Anyone else remember that?

  5. thetrain2016 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Waiting for the CNN news release… I said waiting… Still waiting… Hello CNN! Any News?

  6. Oldskool says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Good, that’s one down…many more to go.

  7. FLEEVY says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    These are bad people, folks. Hillary is next

  8. Harry Lime says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    3…2…1… It was racism!!! I was charged of crimes by racists!!!

  9. Beryl Bomb says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Such a shame. I imagine that so many people likely looked up to her. Saddest part is that if she hadn’t been a cheat, she had an opportunity to really help people but I guess that wasn’t enough.

  10. fleporeblog says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    I Love it! My wife and daughter live in Duval County, FL within Jacksonville. My bother-in-law just texted me that he is so happy about this news! This woman really believed she was above the law. She was so in your face about it!

  11. Bert says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    On a positive note, Lighthizer confirmed 82-14

  12. George True says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    This is just the tip of the iceberg. There is no doubt whatsoever that there are many more like her in the house and senate who have not been discovered and indicted yet. And we can be assured that the globalists have the goods on all of them. This is why the Uni-Party consistently votes in favor of laws that are destructive of our American way of life Most of them are eminently blackmailable.

    And that is just in the category of financial crimes. Many of them have probably fallen into honeypots that were set up for the purpose of getting them to engage in sex with someone not their spouse, and there are pictures and recordings,that would be career ending if they came to light. And that does not even delve into how many of them might be involved in Pizzagate.
    The NSA has everything, and thus the elite has everything on these swamp creatures.

  13. Rudy Bowen says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Ah, come on guys, she was jes tryin’ t’be lak massa Hillry, dontchknow…./s.
    Talk about jv team…

  14. gary says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    What do you guys think:

    Suspended Sentence on all charges and she has to do community service for the poor. 🙂

    “We can’t put this elderly black dem rep in jail for ripping off the poor and deciding to use the money to dress in style and present a “good-Christian” example of piety and honesty.” This is something Jesse jackson would say, right? Forgive and forget. 😉

    • gary says:
      May 11, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      Or do you think she will use the “race” card to get out of jail FREE! 🙂

      • KBR says:
        May 11, 2017 at 3:10 pm

        Okay. Do you think that she was not ripping off black poor people?

        Do you think none of her donors were black people?

        I would hazard a guess that many of those she cheated were black people.

        Who else would expect her help?

  15. SR says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    This is called racism that a black woman is going to prison but Hillary is free and planning to run superpac.

  16. booger71 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    5 years and $250K per instance of mail fraud and can be stiffer if fraud is against children….better not see this clown on probation.

  17. Minnie says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Good! Sets a much-needed precedent!

  18. Bouchart says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    If it’s Brown, flush it down.

  19. Sayit2016 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Hey Hillary— you’re up next…..hand the baby back to Chelsea; )

  20. PatriotGalNC says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    I am very sure that the whole of the UNIPARTY (consisting of members of both parties) are witnessing things happening really, really fast now, and may be seeing their safe and sound hidden part of the iceberg slowly beginning to be exposed. I am also sure they are all shaking in their collective boots. It will be very fun to watch who is next, and who suddenly makes a decision to retire from politics. Whatever…Follow the money.

  21. Neural says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    …and she’s going to jail for how long?

  22. Publius Jenkem says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Take her crazy wig and her coat!

  23. sundance says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:11 pm

  24. KBR says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Anybody know who were Corrine’s buddies and advisors when she was in the House of Representatives?
    Birds of a feather flock together…

    Just sayin’

  25. Wayne Robinson says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Democrat Brown to receive a public medal and reward for her disservice and self serving policies by public acclaim . Watch what happens . She will most likely get home arrest with public service hours without prison time . If any other private citizen did these acts they would spend next twenty years in prison but the Democrat party is so evil in effect and influence she will not likely even be fined .

  26. anthohmy says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Was this a corresponding investigation?

  27. Scott says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    I noticed they left the “D” out of her title. Only said former representative. Fake news.

