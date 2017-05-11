Democrat Rep. Corrine Brown Found GUILTY: 18 Counts of Fraud, Conspiracy and Obstruction…

Former U.S. Democrat Representative Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 charges for fraud and tax evasion during trial verdict Thursday in federal court in Jacksonville.
Brown was found guilty of taking tens-of-thousands of dollars from her One Door for Education Foundation, a charity for poor and impoverished children, and putting the money into her personal accounts for use in maintaining an indulgent lifestyle.
She was also found guilty of conspiring within the scheme to defraud donors to the foundation, and guilty of attempts to impede/obstruct the investigation.
- Count 1, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud: Guilty
- Count 2, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty,
- Count 3, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Not guilty
- Count 4: aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 5: aiding and abetting mail fraud: Not guilty
- Count 6, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 7, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 8, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 9, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 10, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 11, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 12, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 13, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 14, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Not guilty
- Count 15, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 16, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Not guilty
- Count 17, aiding and abetting mail fraud: Guilty
- Count 19: Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts: Guilty
- Count 21: Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of IRS laws: Guilty
- Count 22: Filing a false tax return: Guilty
- Count 23: Filing a false tax return: Guilty
- Count 24: Filing a false tax return: Guilty
(Via AP) […] Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has been found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.
The jury’s verdict on Thursday came after prosecutors accused the 70-year-old Brown of using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the One Door for Education Foundation for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions.
She was found guilty on 18 of the 22 counts against her, including lying on tax and financial disclosure forms.
Brown, a Democrat who represented the Florida district that included Jacksonville since 1993, had pleaded not guilty to all charges including fraud.
Brown’s former chief of staff, Elias “Ronnie” Simmons, and One Door’s president pleaded guilty after their federal indictments for misusing the charity’s funds, and testified against Brown.
Simmons said Brown ordered him to take cash and checks from One Door’s account that was put into the congresswoman’s personal accounts. (link)
As Lavrov would say, “Who is teaching you morals?”
The members of the Democrat Socialist Party have no souls.
Bad bad Corrine Brown
Baddest crook in de whole damn town
Another Black Caucus Race Crook
Lock her up!!
And throw away the keys!
She can keep her coat..it’s ugly……
and rip that ugly-ass wig of her head.
OFF her hayed
Ha! Yep 🙂
. . . and take her wig!
Seriously, what’s up with all these fugly, fugly wig heads?
That’s quite a batting average… .818!
1 down, 400 to go.
That gave me a chuckle, thank you.
Keep drainin that Swamp. I hope her punishment matches the severity of the crime… now to the Clintons
That just warms my heart.
One political swamp creature after the other…what a parade.
This one would make Pasadena proud!!!
I hope the Clintons get proportionate justice, since their crime level is 10x-100x greater.
crime level – number of crimes
Of course, the Clintons’ criminal dollar levels are over 1000x greater.
Until I saw this pic again, I never realized she was once a Ginger Brownie.
pssst…I know it’s a rug.
Uh oh! Are we going to have a riot right now?
P.S. Too bad Corrine wasn’t smart enough to pull this off like all her other Uniparty buddies!
She was small fry. Let’s get her UniParty buddies at the Clinton Foundation next.
Haiti would like some of the millions Slick Willy and Cankles raised in their name.
Another in a long line of swamp creatures. It never ends.
Exactly. There’s PLENTY more where Brown ‘came from’ (ie, “The democrat party”).
My memory’s fuzzy on this one, but how about the democrat politician who was keeping piles of cash in his freezer? –I recall that he commandeered a NG ‘deuce-and-a-half’ truck to rescue his cash in the post-Katrina flooding. I could be wrong, though. There’s so much corruption it’s hard to keep track.
Anyone else remember that?
Waiting for the CNN news release… I said waiting… Still waiting… Hello CNN! Any News?
hahahahaah
Check back in around 3 a.m., please. After 3:01 all information related to this story will be cataloged and archived 🙂
Hello Joy Reid. Where are youuuu?
Don’t hold your breath, train.
Good, that’s one down…many more to go.
These are bad people, folks. Hillary is next
3…2…1… It was racism!!! I was charged of crimes by racists!!!
Racism and sexism just persecution for her good works didndunuffin
Such a shame. I imagine that so many people likely looked up to her. Saddest part is that if she hadn’t been a cheat, she had an opportunity to really help people but I guess that wasn’t enough.
I Love it! My wife and daughter live in Duval County, FL within Jacksonville. My bother-in-law just texted me that he is so happy about this news! This woman really believed she was above the law. She was so in your face about it!
On a positive note, Lighthizer confirmed 82-14
Without Crooked John.
McCain has been shown powerless.
Bwahahahahaha!
We don’t need no stinkin’ John! 😉
Yes!!!!!! 😁 Happy dance time!
Thank you, God in heaven!!
I thought Johnny boy was going to block him.
LOL, I can’t wait to see McCain go down like a flaming meteor, not that that would be anything new for him.
Or like a burning Forrestal…
Too soon?
This is just the tip of the iceberg. There is no doubt whatsoever that there are many more like her in the house and senate who have not been discovered and indicted yet. And we can be assured that the globalists have the goods on all of them. This is why the Uni-Party consistently votes in favor of laws that are destructive of our American way of life Most of them are eminently blackmailable.
And that is just in the category of financial crimes. Many of them have probably fallen into honeypots that were set up for the purpose of getting them to engage in sex with someone not their spouse, and there are pictures and recordings,that would be career ending if they came to light. And that does not even delve into how many of them might be involved in Pizzagate.
The NSA has everything, and thus the elite has everything on these swamp creatures.
Soon if not already, so does POTUS.
That is it in a nutshell. It explains the intense fear of the IC community in Congress and the bizarre voting patterns.
Ah, come on guys, she was jes tryin’ t’be lak massa Hillry, dontchknow…./s.
Talk about jv team…
What do you guys think:
Suspended Sentence on all charges and she has to do community service for the poor. 🙂
“We can’t put this elderly black dem rep in jail for ripping off the poor and deciding to use the money to dress in style and present a “good-Christian” example of piety and honesty.” This is something Jesse jackson would say, right? Forgive and forget. 😉
Or do you think she will use the “race” card to get out of jail FREE! 🙂
Okay. Do you think that she was not ripping off black poor people?
Do you think none of her donors were black people?
I would hazard a guess that many of those she cheated were black people.
Who else would expect her help?
This is called racism that a black woman is going to prison but Hillary is free and planning to run superpac.
5 years and $250K per instance of mail fraud and can be stiffer if fraud is against children….better not see this clown on probation.
She had the opportunity to make a deal BEFORE the verdict…..we shall see what happens ; )
With the obstruction charge no way she gets probation.
18 counts x 5 years per count= 90years
18 counts x $250K per count =$4.5 million
I did this math in my head. Somebody check it.
If it’s right, it’s because I was taught before the schools were dumbed down pre-common core.
It’s right. I checked in my head. Also taught pre-common core 😀
Good! Sets a much-needed precedent!
If it’s Brown, flush it down.
Hey Hillary— you’re up next…..hand the baby back to Chelsea; )
I am very sure that the whole of the UNIPARTY (consisting of members of both parties) are witnessing things happening really, really fast now, and may be seeing their safe and sound hidden part of the iceberg slowly beginning to be exposed. I am also sure they are all shaking in their collective boots. It will be very fun to watch who is next, and who suddenly makes a decision to retire from politics. Whatever…Follow the money.
Is that called globalist 🔥 warming?
😉
…and she’s going to jail for how long?
Take her crazy wig and her coat!
No perp walk. I wanted to see orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. Disappointed.
Anybody know who were Corrine’s buddies and advisors when she was in the House of Representatives?
Birds of a feather flock together…
Just sayin’
Democrat Brown to receive a public medal and reward for her disservice and self serving policies by public acclaim . Watch what happens . She will most likely get home arrest with public service hours without prison time . If any other private citizen did these acts they would spend next twenty years in prison but the Democrat party is so evil in effect and influence she will not likely even be fined .
Was this a corresponding investigation?
I noticed they left the “D” out of her title. Only said former representative. Fake news.
