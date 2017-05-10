Officials Being Interviewed for Interim FBI Position – With VP Mike Pence Interview…

Posted on May 10, 2017 by

(Via ABC) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are interviewing candidates to take over the FBI as interim director, after James Comey’s firing Tuesday.

Four candidates are being interviewed today, fielded from senior FBI and Justice Department officials and the heads of FBI field offices across the country, according to a Justice Department official.

The four candidates: FBI Executive Assistant Director Paul Abbate, who leads the agency’s cyber and criminal branch; National Counterintelligence Executive William Evanina; Special Agent Adam Lee, who runs the Richmond field office; and Special Agent Michael Anderson, who runs the Chicago field office.

A new FBI director is expected to be chosen and announced within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“The president is in the process of evaluating individuals who will be able to fill that spot, lead the FBI and restore the confidence in the American people,” Vice President Mike Pence said today on Capitol Hill.  (read more)

Watch Vice President Mike Pence:

,

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to Officials Being Interviewed for Interim FBI Position – With VP Mike Pence Interview…

  1. M33 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    As wheatietoo said, I hope they pick this guy:

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Team Trump moves fast and decisively. That’s one of the things I like about them. They don’t doddle or twiddle their thumbs. Trump was ready to get rid of Comey, and it happened rapidly and with no hesitation. Similarly, Trump and his team are already full-on in their search for Comey’s replacement.

    Real leadership.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Question Everything says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    “A new FBI director is expected to be chosen and announced within the next 24 to 48 hours.”
    Excellent news!
    This is what business owners do. We make decisions and act once a decision is made. No time for small talk, no time for dilly dallying, make a decision and get it done because more decisions will need to be made and time is a wasting and wasted time is wasted money.
    This is a totally foreign concept to politicians who waste other peoples time and money with no accountability.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. beaujest says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    From the song “Travelin Jones” , it ‘s not where you’ve been son it’s what you understand do you know the right from wrong and are you an honest man !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Beryl Bomb says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Why do I keep thinking “Pick Chuck Shroomer” for FBI head. I mean, the guys KNOWS EVERYTHING, right? But seriously, put him in charge of the FBI. He’s on record talking smack about how he’d so this and that. Give him the rope.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Arkindole says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Good…It’s no one yet mentioned by the Faux “intelligence.”
    Another swing and a miss from the farm players.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. NJF says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Am I the only one believing that the one likely to be picked isn’t on that list, and may be someone none of is ever considered?

    I mean this was planned for long before POTUS pulled the triggered.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    You see why the Dems are trying to slow-walk the confirmations now. Rosenstein gets confirmed, swamp gets drained, Dems are vulnerable. This is why they are obstructing so thoroughly, to protect themselves and their swamp brethren.

    As I’ve said elsewhere, I will not be happy until all the O-bots are gone and all of Trump’s people are in place in the government. The sooner we get more Rosensteins in place, the sooner the swamp gets fully drained.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. Ron says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Basic criteria is this :

    All they need is someone who will do the job they swore an oath to do.

    Simple as that. We don’t need anything special; just someone who will actually do THEIR JOB and that alone would clean up major portions of the swamp.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Anne says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    I’m mixed up. VP Pence seems to be talking about the selection of the next director of the FBI, while this post refers to an “interim” director.

    Like

    Reply
  11. ALEX says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Seems to me assistant FBI director Paul Abbate who leads cyber and criminal branch could be a good pick until a new director is on board…Those are important fields…It would be nice if this was done quickly…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Anne says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Tweet from Schindler, formerly NSA, who is as crazy as Louise Mench:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. MfM says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Interim may become permanent if they are a good pick.

    Am I correct in thinking that an Interim pick doesn’t have to be confirmed, where as permanent one does?

    Like

    Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      Just a thought, but pick the next suspected leaker. Draining the Swamp. Then choose the permanent individual.

      Like

      Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      May 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

      Yes Interim is picked without confirmation until the permanent is confirmed.

      If I were Trump, I would pick my best choice as Inteim and then keep picking people I know Dems hate so they keep rejecting them and meanwhile the person I really want remains in the job as interim fo a long long time.

      Like

      Reply
  14. rsanchez1990 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Thank God, we need McCabe outta there ASAP.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. litlbit2 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    This Russian BS, is wearing very thin. Going forward the next clown that mentions Russian investigation in any manner should be removed from asking any questions period. If in public walk away and do not respond to such stupidity. They are incapable of common sense or rational thought.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. fangdog says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Who I care about the FBI pick is he/she has the same; zeal, verve, desire and determination for putting corrupt, crooked lawbreaking politicians behind bars as I do.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Anne says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Now look who is opposing Comey’s firing…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Meatzilla says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Congresscritter “Auntie” Maxine Waters is weighing in today, and boy, is she in rare form. I’m actually somewhat impressed by this given that it’s MSNBC putting her in the hot seat. Quite the display of, indeed…..

    Like

    Reply
  19. brucefdb says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Smart to do this early in the week so the stinkers are caught off guard, and then if an interim director is in place before the weekend their shock and horror about the firing of poor Homely on the Sunday Propaganda Hours will seem like old news.

    Like

    Reply
  20. SoCal Patriot says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    The key point in the interim selection of a FBI Director is that it won’t be Andrew McCabe. That’s why the administration will quickly appoint an interim Director while the final selection undergoes the confirmation process. Well done POTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s