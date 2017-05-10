Officials Being Interviewed for Interim FBI Position – With VP Mike Pence Interview…

(Via ABC) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are interviewing candidates to take over the FBI as interim director, after James Comey’s firing Tuesday.
Four candidates are being interviewed today, fielded from senior FBI and Justice Department officials and the heads of FBI field offices across the country, according to a Justice Department official.
The four candidates: FBI Executive Assistant Director Paul Abbate, who leads the agency’s cyber and criminal branch; National Counterintelligence Executive William Evanina; Special Agent Adam Lee, who runs the Richmond field office; and Special Agent Michael Anderson, who runs the Chicago field office.
A new FBI director is expected to be chosen and announced within the next 24 to 48 hours.
“The president is in the process of evaluating individuals who will be able to fill that spot, lead the FBI and restore the confidence in the American people,” Vice President Mike Pence said today on Capitol Hill. (read more)
Watch Vice President Mike Pence:
As wheatietoo said, I hope they pick this guy:
Nonetheless, I am sure I will be happy with whomever President Trump selects.
He’s got a top notch picker!
President Trump may want to select a known white hat from inside the bureau to rebuild moral and confidence among the agents
Agree darn. Also the rank and file agents would probably want one of their own.
I think so too. It’s certainly not a decision to be taken lightly. With all of that being said, Sheriff Clarke is without a doubt a law and order guy and a great patriot to boot!
He and Zinke could patrol the swamp on horseback!
I love the Sheriff but I think the Left would explode…or explode more than currently. He has openly aligned with Trump & therefore would not pass their “impartial” test despite his strong moral character.
Team Trump moves fast and decisively. That’s one of the things I like about them. They don’t doddle or twiddle their thumbs. Trump was ready to get rid of Comey, and it happened rapidly and with no hesitation. Similarly, Trump and his team are already full-on in their search for Comey’s replacement.
Real leadership.
Also, Pence is doing a great job. He’s a real asset. Another great pick by Trump.
Agree, though this wasn’t his best showing. He was pretty much a broken record today.
Honestly, I thought he did great today under harsh and repetitive questioning. If you are asked the same questions, hard to give different answers.
Exactly!
Good on ya VP….press repeats, gets answer repeated. Um, press repeats, answer repeats. Press repeats, (keep hammering ’em VP) answer repeats.
They did the same thing with Sanders today, in the WH press briefing. Same questions over and over again. She even called them out on it. lol
It’s that ‘broken record’ which drills it into peoples’ heads what the message is. Just like P45 did at rallies.
I think he did a good job and didn’t let msm interrupt his responses.
Broken record is actually a good technique when confronted with the kind of inane questioning Pence got. Loved the facial expressions too!
Compare to Biden – night and day.
ha ha ha. Like a child and an adult.
“A new FBI director is expected to be chosen and announced within the next 24 to 48 hours.”
Excellent news!
This is what business owners do. We make decisions and act once a decision is made. No time for small talk, no time for dilly dallying, make a decision and get it done because more decisions will need to be made and time is a wasting and wasted time is wasted money.
This is a totally foreign concept to politicians who waste other peoples time and money with no accountability.
Perfectly stated. Trump shows what leadership in action looks like.
From the song “Travelin Jones” , it ‘s not where you’ve been son it’s what you understand do you know the right from wrong and are you an honest man !
Love it!
Why do I keep thinking “Pick Chuck Shroomer” for FBI head. I mean, the guys KNOWS EVERYTHING, right? But seriously, put him in charge of the FBI. He’s on record talking smack about how he’d so this and that. Give him the rope.
And every available body, both male and female, in the department will look over the shoulder of Trump Administration’s personnel for any excuse to impeach PDJT. No, thanks!
… and keep his coat.
Good…It’s no one yet mentioned by the Faux “intelligence.”
Another swing and a miss from the farm players.
Am I the only one believing that the one likely to be picked isn’t on that list, and may be someone none of is ever considered?
I mean this was planned for long before POTUS pulled the triggered.
I was thinking the same thing NJF
You see why the Dems are trying to slow-walk the confirmations now. Rosenstein gets confirmed, swamp gets drained, Dems are vulnerable. This is why they are obstructing so thoroughly, to protect themselves and their swamp brethren.
As I’ve said elsewhere, I will not be happy until all the O-bots are gone and all of Trump’s people are in place in the government. The sooner we get more Rosensteins in place, the sooner the swamp gets fully drained.
They tried to slow walk Gorsuch too so that he would miss this season, there are some YUGE EPA ish rulings coming down this year the Dems didn’t want to be on the losing side of…
Exactly. Thank goodness Gorsuch is in place.
Basic criteria is this :
All they need is someone who will do the job they swore an oath to do.
Simple as that. We don’t need anything special; just someone who will actually do THEIR JOB and that alone would clean up major portions of the swamp.
I’m mixed up. VP Pence seems to be talking about the selection of the next director of the FBI, while this post refers to an “interim” director.
It may just be semantics, they may serve as Interim for the rest of Comey’s term…
I think it’s a parallel process. Trying to pick the interim director as well as prepare a list for the new FBI director possibilities.
That’s what I would think too….
Interim until final pick would make it smother I would think…They are going to rake a permanent pick over the coals, so someone respected actively inside the two divisions for now seems to make sense to me…
Does an “interim” FBI director need Senate confirmation?
Seems to me assistant FBI director Paul Abbate who leads cyber and criminal branch could be a good pick until a new director is on board…Those are important fields…It would be nice if this was done quickly…
Yeah, plugging leaks and building national cyber defense are on Trump’s top list.
Tweet from Schindler, formerly NSA, who is as crazy as Louise Mench:
Interim may become permanent if they are a good pick.
Am I correct in thinking that an Interim pick doesn’t have to be confirmed, where as permanent one does?
Just a thought, but pick the next suspected leaker. Draining the Swamp. Then choose the permanent individual.
No I think he should do the exact opposite. See my comment below.
Yes Interim is picked without confirmation until the permanent is confirmed.
If I were Trump, I would pick my best choice as Inteim and then keep picking people I know Dems hate so they keep rejecting them and meanwhile the person I really want remains in the job as interim fo a long long time.
Thank God, we need McCabe outta there ASAP.
This Russian BS, is wearing very thin. Going forward the next clown that mentions Russian investigation in any manner should be removed from asking any questions period. If in public walk away and do not respond to such stupidity. They are incapable of common sense or rational thought.
Who I care about the FBI pick is he/she has the same; zeal, verve, desire and determination for putting corrupt, crooked lawbreaking politicians behind bars as I do.
Now look who is opposing Comey’s firing…
Comey clearly broke the law, so my question is why is Snowden opposed to this? What’s in it for him?
Congresscritter “Auntie” Maxine Waters is weighing in today, and boy, is she in rare form. I’m actually somewhat impressed by this given that it’s MSNBC putting her in the hot seat. Quite the display of, indeed…..
Smart to do this early in the week so the stinkers are caught off guard, and then if an interim director is in place before the weekend their shock and horror about the firing of poor Homely on the Sunday Propaganda Hours will seem like old news.
The key point in the interim selection of a FBI Director is that it won’t be Andrew McCabe. That’s why the administration will quickly appoint an interim Director while the final selection undergoes the confirmation process. Well done POTUS.
