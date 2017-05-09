Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream

Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the White House press beating for May 9th 2017

WH Livestream linkAlternate LivestreamRSBN Livestream

9 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream

  1. trialbytruth says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Should be a fun day breathless prestitutes await

  2. Mark Thimesch (artist) says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Sean my good man…sharpen those talons.

  3. fangdog says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Why do I watch these stupid idiotic press briefings?

    I learn absolutely nothing as a result, I observe the libtard pressers with disdain and think less of myself for having done so. I guess it is a reminder we Americans has to go through to remain a free America.

  4. John Doe says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Every news channel has been killing the last 30 minutes with ‘nothing’ (not that it’s different from every day) because they were sure Spicey was gonna do their job for them. Fox is talking ‘who leaked?’ and MSNBC and CNN are talking “Flynn was on a call to Russia 5 minutes after Yates told them he should be fired”. Our government and media are perhaps beyond redemption. If there’s any hope, it lies within POTUS Trump.

  5. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Haven’t been watching it for months, but finally cut cable today!!!
    Yay feels so good!!!!!! Los Smuggoz can go mug somewhere else we aint paying their salaries anymore….

  6. Pam says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Spicer now at the mic.

  7. Pam says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:08 pm

  8. Bob Thoms says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    I get re-energized by watching these pressers……..I like to see the strong pushback……

