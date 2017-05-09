Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream

Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the White House press beating for May 9th 2017
WH Livestream link – Alternate Livestream – RSBN Livestream
Advertisements
Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the White House press beating for May 9th 2017
WH Livestream link – Alternate Livestream – RSBN Livestream
Should be a fun day breathless prestitutes await
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean my good man…sharpen those talons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do I watch these stupid idiotic press briefings?
I learn absolutely nothing as a result, I observe the libtard pressers with disdain and think less of myself for having done so. I guess it is a reminder we Americans has to go through to remain a free America.
LikeLike
I like to watch these press briefings so that I can see what the WH says before the press reports their biased versions of it.
LikeLike
Every news channel has been killing the last 30 minutes with ‘nothing’ (not that it’s different from every day) because they were sure Spicey was gonna do their job for them. Fox is talking ‘who leaked?’ and MSNBC and CNN are talking “Flynn was on a call to Russia 5 minutes after Yates told them he should be fired”. Our government and media are perhaps beyond redemption. If there’s any hope, it lies within POTUS Trump.
LikeLike
Haven’t been watching it for months, but finally cut cable today!!!
Yay feels so good!!!!!! Los Smuggoz can go mug somewhere else we aint paying their salaries anymore….
LikeLike
Spicer now at the mic.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I get re-energized by watching these pressers……..I like to see the strong pushback……
LikeLike