Reminder – President Trump Always Tells You What He Plans to Do…

Posted on May 9, 2017 by

For those who see the obvious, but just can’t figure it out; for those who see the obvious but have to pretend they just can’t figure it out; for those who were never paying close attention; for those who have forgotten or those who perhaps never knew; and for the tender gnats who need a constant reminder:

Our President

Advertisements
This entry was posted in President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

117 Responses to Reminder – President Trump Always Tells You What He Plans to Do…

Older Comments
  1. sobriquet4u says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    I am a Trump padawan with a lot of patience. I like watching this chess game.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Boy is Hillary shaking in her boots!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bertdilbert says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    IMO the best speech Trump made. I remember that day he came out and said these things. He hit it out of the park.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Venus says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Trump gave Comey a second chance. He could have redeemed himself or hung himself. He chose to hang himself. Sad!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Like

    Reply
  6. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Interesting, that the Trump camp said no more statements tonight. I think they are sitting back and letting all the swamp critters come on both sides of the isle come out of hiding to reveal themselves in their panic. Notice, some of the so-called GOP Senators have already attacked Trump. Then, the Trump team will drop another bomb, probably some time tomorrow. Grab more popcorn – we are just getting started.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. NJF says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Bam. Nolte has a way w/words. He, he.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. waltherppk says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    HON /(sp) …….GONE ……there, fixed it for you

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Stringy theory says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    They thought they had Trump’s hands tied with this “mu Russians” BS. They we wrong and Trump has let all the DC swamp creatures know they are just part of his target rich environment.

    Great day and I love my POTUS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Minnie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    God bless you, President Trump.

    Me and mine support you 1,000%!

    MAGA now and forever 🇺🇸

    ❤️🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Interesting….

    Like

    Reply
  14. littleflower481 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    This speech sounds like it was written by Stephen Miller. When and where was it given?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s