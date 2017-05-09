Reminder – President Trump Always Tells You What He Plans to Do…

For those who see the obvious, but just can’t figure it out; for those who see the obvious but have to pretend they just can’t figure it out; for those who were never paying close attention; for those who have forgotten or those who perhaps never knew; and for the tender gnats who need a constant reminder:
Our President
Advertisements
I am a Trump padawan with a lot of patience. I like watching this chess game.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boy is Hillary shaking in her boots!
LikeLiked by 2 people
BIG cat got her tongue.
LikeLike
IMO the best speech Trump made. I remember that day he came out and said these things. He hit it out of the park.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump gave Comey a second chance. He could have redeemed himself or hung himself. He chose to hang himself. Sad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Interesting, that the Trump camp said no more statements tonight. I think they are sitting back and letting all the swamp critters come on both sides of the isle come out of hiding to reveal themselves in their panic. Notice, some of the so-called GOP Senators have already attacked Trump. Then, the Trump team will drop another bomb, probably some time tomorrow. Grab more popcorn – we are just getting started.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bam. Nolte has a way w/words. He, he.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HON /(sp) …….GONE ……there, fixed it for you
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
They thought they had Trump’s hands tied with this “mu Russians” BS. They we wrong and Trump has let all the DC swamp creatures know they are just part of his target rich environment.
Great day and I love my POTUS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you, President Trump.
Me and mine support you 1,000%!
MAGA now and forever 🇺🇸
❤️🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting….
LikeLike
This speech sounds like it was written by Stephen Miller. When and where was it given?
LikeLike