May 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #109

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I didn’t know there WAS a review process…more like the standard operating procedure as to who the Obama Administration could put the screws to next.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know, WSB! It is almost like we are living in a different country now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi, Sylvia! I’m new here but I think I’m catching on to the meaning of your blog name. It’s O.T. anyway and I don’t mean to intrude, I just think it’s cool. I used to LOVE Dr. Hook & the Medicine show. Thanks for your posts & MAGA! Got go catch some zzzzzz.
LikeLike
Bears Ears was designated a National Monument by Obama just before he left office IIRC. It was a controversial designation, as were several others. You can plug Bears Ears National Monuments into your browser & read the details.
Trump’s EO allowed Interior Dept to review these designations, in particular to solicit public input.
These land grabs and designations/permitted uses are very important to state govt, public use, ranchers, loggers, indian tribes and other stakeholders b/c of the controls the feds can arbitrarily impose on use.
Those of us who live in the West, follow these with interest. It’s on my to do list this week b/c Zinke just established the dates for public input.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I guess folks didn’t listen to our President during his PA rally last week. He talked about the fact that the Paris agreement will cost the US approximately $2.5 Trillion dollars over 10 years. As soon as he finished that sentence, I shouted out loud he is getting us out of that mess. Keep in mind that the Panda hates the agreement as well. We need to continue to stroke the Panda.
Listen from 13:30 to 15:30 of the video below:
We are talking about an Energy explosion happening soon in the US like no one has seen. Interior Secretary Zinke is rolling back the Obozo land grabs and opening up huge parts of Utah for leasing so that folks can take advantage of the coal found in those lands.
https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-zinke-issues-lease-56-million-tons-coal-central-utah
Folks don’t be blinded by the reality right in front of you. There is sh..t Ivanka, Jared or any other believer in man caused climate change that will get our President to go in that direction.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As parents, we listen to our children……. and then move along. We respect our kids to hear them out but it doesn’t mean we buy into their thinking.
There is no chance that POTUS Trump has magically changed his mind on the Climate hoax stuff…. POTUS Trump is just moving along methodically as expected.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great article SandraOpines! This just occurred on Friday. Again everything is right in front of us. Bye bye Paris Agreement.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ironically when I was skeptical of Trump I used this same argument. His sons are very pro gun, but apparently, way back when, he wasn’t very pro gun, and I was afraid he’d never listen to them on the topic.
PDJT hasn’t gone full frontal Gun Patriot on us yet (and I understand: there are fires to put out Right Now!!!), but what I’ve seen so far is encouraging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sandra 😀. Great post, and totally agree.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well said Fle! 👍
LikeLiked by 6 people
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4192182/World-leaders-duped-manipulated-global-warming-data.html
Exposed: How world leaders were duped into investing billions over manipulated global warming data
“A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the UN climate conference in Paris in 2015. (…)
The whistleblower, Dr John Bates, a top NOAA scientist with an impeccable reputation, has shown The Mail on Sunday irrefutable evidence that the paper was based on misleading, ‘unverified’ data.
It was never subjected to NOAA’s rigorous internal evaluation process – which Dr Bates devised.
His vehement objections to the publication of the faulty data were overridden by his NOAA superiors in what he describes as a ‘blatant attempt to intensify the impact’ of what became known as the Pausebuster paper. (…)
The flawed conclusions of the Pausebuster paper were widely discussed by delegates at the Paris climate change conference. Mr Karl had a longstanding relationship with President Obama’s chief science adviser, John Holdren, giving him a hotline to the White House. (…)
Dr John Bates’s disclosures about the manipulation of data behind the ‘Pausebuster’ paper is the biggest scientific scandal since ‘Climategate’ in 2009 when thousands of leaked emails revealed scientists were trying to block access to data, and using a ‘trick’ to conceal embarrassing flaws in their claims about global warming.
Both scandals suggest a lack of transparency and a failure to observe proper ethical standards.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Found your comment in the spam bin rsmith…. 😦
LikeLike
flepore, I totally agree! I heard PJDT loud and clear and I was reassured. And yes, energy is integral to his plans for MAGA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
Socialist Frogs in France are still lost in the Globalist woods. In a repeat of WWII, FRANCE LOST FRANCE …AGAIN! Let them have all the Muslims they can stuff in, and let the U. S. watch them twist in the wind. No more American blood spilled for such as these, Russia and Islam can have them for my part. The fact is that they and most of the EU Leftist countries have not woke up in time and are well on their way to Muslim control or being moribund in it. They let the snake in. S T U P I D ! !.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve heard Nigel Farage and someone else (can’t recall who at the moment) say that Marine improved her position significantly and that she is giving every indiciation of learning from her errors, readjusting, and giving it another go in 2022 and she may well get it then. All I could think when I heard this was, “will there still be a France? Will there even be Europe? Or will it all be Muslim world and there will be nothing left to fight for????”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes I honestly think, given Muslim v French birth rates, already established Sharia no-go zones in urban areas and the damage Macron will do with open borders, France has reached the point of no return.
I’m being clear-eyed. If others can tell me French have another 5-10 years to save themselves, I’m happy to hear I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would donate to the Hilary 2020 campaign. Watching her lose again would be a great joy.
LikeLike
Could be the first Mother/Daughter ticket with Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelse Hubbell.
Wouldn’t that be a kick?!?
LikeLike
Oops Chelsea!
LikeLike
It would. But they couldn’t both be from the same state.
But what the hell, HRC is a carpetbagger in New York anyway.
LikeLike
Clinton/Chubble
LikeLike
Macron the Synthetic only got 42.6% of the French vote if you include correctly those who voted to reject him by voting 25% “abstentia”, 6.5% blanks (meaning abstentia) and high level of spoiled ballots at 12% (likely for LePen). Correct the media narrative. No majority for Macron in actual fact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More winning for the European Globalists today:
http://www.breitbart.com/news/merkels-conservative-party-does-well-in-german-local-vote/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Interesting
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Apparently 80% of those over 65 voted Macron. Only 56% of 18-24 yr olds did. There’s hope if this group like our autists fight back for their country. Many are aware they are being brainwashed.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/799072/French-election-Emmanuel-Macron-EU-propaganda-Marine-Le-Pen-fed-up
Young French voter DITCHES Macron to back Le Pen as he is FED UP with EU’s ‘propaganda’: He thundered: “I was born in 1991, a year later Maastricht was signed.
“We’ve had the massive propaganda since our childhood. The last great [decision] France made was in 2003 when we chose not to go to war in Iraq.
“Since then, we are not an independent country again.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Paul Ryan actually did a good job defending the House bill w/ Stepanofogulus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0zTQ8scA6w
LikeLike
He blows hot and cold on stories. I don’t know what to make of this…,not trying to push fake news
LikeLiked by 1 person
I blocked Cernovich months ago and have since blocked many who associate with him.
I should likely leave my opinions there and hush.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy is a drama queen, not a broken watch which is right twice a day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, just like Alex Jones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crickets from the media!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Folks I tried to find an article about the poin I make below. It was nearly impossible because our society has put its head in the sand to the greates cause of student failure in school. It is the parent(s)! I wrote the following earlier and will share again.
The reality is that at some point, private, parochial and charter schools will reach what I call the point of diminishing returns. I work in the largest public school system in the US. We have 400 charter schools in the city. Many of the first 250+ were very successful (even to this day). I am so happy for the kids that attend them. What people won’t tell you is that the parent(s) are very involved in the process of getting in and more importantly supporting their children while in school. The remaining 150 charter schools are struggling worse than the public schools.
The reason is that those charter schools are failing is because of the parent(s)! Many of them have no value for their children’s education. They don’t support them at all in school. Many of them actually hinder their education because they keep them home to take care of the younger children that are not school age.
As a principal of a high school in the South Bronx from 2003 to 2011, I had a young girl sent to my school from another high school. It was a swap. I was able to move a student that threatened my life for a student that threatened her princpal’s life. I examined her cumulative record with my social worker. The young girl was absent 100 times in K, 98 times in grade 1 and a 110 times in grade 2. No child at that age would not want to go to school. She despised her mother and never met her father.
In her senior year, she was one state exam from graduating. Her mom refused to sign papers to have her labeled for a learning disability. This prevented her from taking an easier version of the state exam. I was able to get the mom in my office. It was a screaming match between the 2 of them that nearly came to blows. I asked the student to leave my office as well as everyone else from my staff. After 10 minutes with me, she was glad to sign the papers. An Italian from the Bronx with an accent does work when needed.
Michelle Miller graduated from high school. A true miracle given everything she had to endure. I still communicate with her to this day. She joined the military and now is enrolled in a community college while working as a school aide. She has no relationship with her mom and I can’t blame her one bit for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was listening to Ann Coulter the other day, and I agreed with a point she made. People who can afford to send their children to private schools, generally do so in order to not have to deal with riff raff from the public schools. So why do I want to give vouchers to a bunch of inner city thugs, who do not value the experience, and bring their own problems into our expensive private schools? I agree. Most of these kids have no parenting whatsoever, thus they will bring with them fights, behavioral problems, and constant class disruptions.
I’d rather we go to a trade school type system like in much of Europe. By 9th grade, it is determined if college could be a good fit, or if you are better suited to vocational education. My God wouldn’t it be great if we trained many of these inner city youth in a skill, so by the time they are 18, they can work in manufacturing, skilled labor, or infrastructure. We would have all the skilled labor to meet our employment demands, and not need to give the job to an immigrant (legal or illegal). Also, they won’t be working for minimum wage and thus have a better chance of succeeding, not becoming criminals, and much more productive— thus less welfare
LikeLike
I don’t disagree with wanting trade schools as you discuss.
I think you are incorrectly mixing private schools with charter/voucher schools which are public schools.
And you aren’t thinking broadly enough about elementary age students. If you can’t instill the desire to learn at that age, all is lost by middle/high school.
Flepore is right that in order for choice schools to suceed, parents must commit to being involved with specific responsibilities & be held to them just as the students are.
I worked with several hispanic parents of kids going into Denver choice schools, and they were required to work very closely with their children as well as signing committment contracts. They took their responsibilities seriously because they understood the consequences (being sent back to public school).
I haven’t worked with black families, but I am well aware of the success Michelle Rhee had in DC charter schools with blacks (until Obama nixed the program).
I’m a firm believer in setting attainable high expectations for both parents & students, and following thru with consequences if they shirk their committments.
One of the biggest obstacles is transportation – for a typically single working mother to get her children to charter school(s) that might be miles away. I have seen this worked out successfully in several different ways.
I have faith in Betsy DeVoss.
LikeLike
That presupposes that by 9th grade the students are literate and can do arithmetic. (Skills everyone needs, whether vocational or collegebound.)
If you can’t read by the end of second grade (and I’m being generous there; in a more cantankerous mood I’d have said “first grade”) you’re not going to get anything out of the remaining ten years of school, because you literally can’t comprehend the material, since you can’t read it. If you can, then with a good system (which we do NOT have) by the end of 8th grade, you’d be ready to learn to function as a blue collar adult in a vocational program, OR prepare for college which is an eight year plan, high school plus college. As it is right now, you’re not considered suitable for just about anything without that “academic” high school diploma because it’s often dumbed down to an 8th grade level or less. That’s what they do with people who should have had a vocational track open to them now; they pretend to give them a twelve year education, and they graduate right next to college-prepared students with the identical diploma.
LikeLike
Russia Says Deal Bars American Jets From Much of Syria’s Skies. U.S. Says No.
BEIRUT, Lebanon — United States and allied aircraft will be banned from flying over much of Syria as part of a deal struck by Iran, Russia and Turkey to foster a cease-fire in the Syrian war, a senior Russian diplomat said Friday.
But a State Department spokesman later said that the agreement, which the United States did not sign, does not “preclude anyone from going after terrorists wherever they may be in Syria.” The spokesman, Edgar Vasquez, said Russian officials’ interpretation of their own agreement “makes no sense.”
A senior State Department official was at the talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, that led to the deal, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The agreement aims to establish four “de-escalation zones,” where Syrian government and rebel forces are supposed to stop fighting each other.
The accord raised the prospect that after years of government opponents asking the United States and its allies for a no-fly zone to protect civilians from the Syrian military’s bombings, it could end up being Russia, Syria’s ally, that imposes one.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/05/05/world/middleeast/syria-deescalation-zones-russia-iran-turkey.html?_r=2&referer=http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3551051/posts
LikeLike
In the light of what transpired in France today, I hope it gives those who get concerned by the daily workings of the Trump administration a fresh perspective… that could’ve been us! We were so close to losing every single one of our liberties and freedoms (while watching our homeland descend into something completely unrecognizable) it’s startling. That fact alone makes me overjoyed and thankful for President Trump and his cabinet every single day, and as far as I’m concerned, everything else is just a bonus! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s disappointing what happened in France, although not a shock.
Maybe Le Pen has the right message, but she is just the wrong messenger.
No way she is the future leader of France. She has lost twice now. This time by 32 points. No way she can make that up in 5 years
LikeLike
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/may/7/joe-manchin-iiis-senate-seat-will-be-challenged-in/
“Sen. Manchin is out of touch with the people of West Virginia,” said Leonardo Alcivar, an adviser for the group dubbed 35th PAC. “West Virginia needs a clean break from the Manchin-Obama era. That candidate is Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.”
Mr. Morrisey could have to survive a primary first, with Rep. Evan Jenkins thought to be laying the groundwork for a run. He has $1 million in his campaign account, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.
Conrad Lucas, head of the West Virginia Republican Party, said Mr. Morrisey and Mr. Jenkins each would be viable contenders against Mr. Manchin, who has come under fire from both Republicans, who call him too liberal, and Democrats, who call him too conservative.
LikeLike
There is also a miner who was among those Hillary told she was taking away their jobs that has plans to run against Manchin. He is motivated by President Trump’s win. More power to him.
LikeLike
Before I head to bed, I thought I would repost this, for the night owls, from yesterday’s open thread. I was going to post it on a Sunday talks thread but Sundance didn’t post one for MTP.
I have to post this. I’ll move it to an appropriate thread later. For those that don’t know my story, hubby is not a PDJT fan, he watches MSM, and drives me nuts!!
This is an update from my earlier post about watching “Greet my Stress” live. I liked “Tom Price is Right”, the rest, not so much…..UNTIL
With about 5 minutes left, head HRC cheerleader Andrea Mitchell (filling in for the Toad), decides to play a clip from “HER first real attempt to explain why she lost”. The clip shows HER saying “Yes, I made mistakes, but the REAL reason was because of the events of the 10 days leading up to the election”.
Hubby yells at the TV….”No. The reason you lost was because of your Weiners”, and he changed the channel. I’m hysterical, and he says “That was funny, huh? Her Weiners turned out to be losers.” Still laughing I said to myself “You have NO idea”. 😀
Go ahead Hill. Go on with your megaphone carrying mouthpieces every chance you get!!!
Moral of the story: Winning!! Winning!! Winning!!
MAGA!!! 🦁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really, really hope this isn’t a bad sign
————————————-
Ivanka Trump to Head Review of U.S. Role in Paris Climate Change Agreement
Ivanka Trump has been tapped by her father, President Donald Trump, to review the United States’ commitment to the Paris Climate Change agreement, signed by former President Barack Obama as an executive agreement in 2015 without congressional approval, the Associated Press is reporting.
The agreement requires countries to cut greenhouse emissions on a country-by-country basis, with Obama committing the U.S. to reduce carbon emissions by at least 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.
//SNIP//
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/07/ivanka-trump-to-head-review-of-u-s-role-in-paris-climate-change-agreement/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Today i received from Judicial Watch a “National Ballot Proposition”. I am to answer “yes”, “no”, or “unsure” to the question of whether or not HRC’s violation of the law and government regulations merit continued civil litigation in federal court by Judicial Watch. Have others here received this 6-page document? I was affected very negatively by the suggestion that I would be qualified to decide anything at all about HRC’s civil litigation in federal court. Of course I want her in prison, but so what? I join a cast of thousands, but so what? Did you get one of these letters? Is Judicial Watch a gossip group or an authentic organization i should respect?
LikeLike
http://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/05/07/blamitol-explains-lot-think-know-pills-hillary-clintons-popping-487493
Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld unveiled a fictitious “new sponsor” on Saturday. (–The 1 min. 12 sec. video is at link)
Blāmitol (pronounced: blame-it-all) promises a cure for taking “full responsibility for your own failures.”
“Why suffer in silence? Now you can make your failure someone else’s fault,” the ad says.
The commercial is interspersed with scenes from Hillary Clinton’s interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour last week in Manhattan where she blamed FBI Director James Comey, Wikileaks and Russia for losing to president Donald Trump.
LikeLike