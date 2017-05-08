Broward Sheriff Arrest 16-year-old In Pool Party Attack of Elderly Woman…

A 16-year-old who body-slammed an elderly lady and threw her into a community swimming poll has turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

NBC6 is reporting the woman is recovering from her injuries and the local residents and neighbors are very upset over the entire incident.

FLORIDA – The teen surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office Monday around 5 p.m. He faces one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Footage showed the 16-year-old, handcuffed, being escorted into the Broward Regional Juvenile Facility.

The video shows the 68-year-old woman, identified as Nancy James, walking with her two dogs as she approached the group to ask them to turn down their music. A group gathers around James as someone is heard saying “throw her in” in the background.

[…] According to a BSO report, James and another woman went to the pool, where they said there were nearly 200 kids in the pool and surrounding area.

Mrs. James was “very frightened and upset” and was “drenched in water from her shoulders down,” a deputy wrote in the report. She also had a bruise on the bottom of her leg.

The report said James had her cellphone and house alarm key fob in her pocket when she was thrown in the pool.

“Several unit owners called us, the sheriff’s office was called. One of the ladies on the board of directors went over there to break up the situation and the sheriff’s department took quite a while to get there,” property manager Glen Sugarman said. Mrs. James is the director for the group of town homes (read more)