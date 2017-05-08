Broward Sheriff Arrest 16-year-old In Pool Party Attack of Elderly Woman…

A 16-year-old who body-slammed an elderly lady and threw her into a community swimming poll has turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.
NBC6 is reporting the woman is recovering from her injuries and the local residents and neighbors are very upset over the entire incident.
FLORIDA – The teen surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office Monday around 5 p.m. He faces one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Footage showed the 16-year-old, handcuffed, being escorted into the Broward Regional Juvenile Facility.
The video shows the 68-year-old woman, identified as Nancy James, walking with her two dogs as she approached the group to ask them to turn down their music. A group gathers around James as someone is heard saying “throw her in” in the background.
[…] According to a BSO report, James and another woman went to the pool, where they said there were nearly 200 kids in the pool and surrounding area.
Mrs. James was “very frightened and upset” and was “drenched in water from her shoulders down,” a deputy wrote in the report. She also had a bruise on the bottom of her leg.
The report said James had her cellphone and house alarm key fob in her pocket when she was thrown in the pool.
“Several unit owners called us, the sheriff’s office was called. One of the ladies on the board of directors went over there to break up the situation and the sheriff’s department took quite a while to get there,” property manager Glen Sugarman said. Mrs. James is the director for the group of town homes (read more)
If Obama had a son, he’d look like Leon.
I’m seeing a PHD in Marine Biology for this young man.
Ad rem, you are naughty!!! Made me laugh, although there isn’t much room for humor in this whole story.
That sounds like an expansion opportunity for the degree offerings of Florida Memorial University.
Very wicked comment. LOL.
Another Obama’s son…
THANK YOU, /pol/!!!
Where’s the hate-crime charge?
A mandatory two-year army draft would be the ideal sentence for such cases of violence and rioting. See how fast they shape up and lose their bullying ways. Also, see how fast they will think twice before committing such deeds.
Thankfully he was arrested and hopefully will be prosecuted for what he did. The woman was 68 year’s old. Florida has some very serious laws protecting senior citizens.
PROTECTION FROM ABUSE AND NEGLECT
The Florida Statues protect senior citizens from all forms of abuse, including financial exploitation, sexual exploitation, fraud, assault and battery, as well as neglect. According to Section 825.102 of the Florida Statutes, when a senior citizen is knowingly abused, leading him to suffer great bodily harm or a permanent disability, the person responsible is charged with a third-degree felony punishable by law.
THIS makes TODAY sooooooo much WINNING!! Put the thug in prison with Bubba the Love Guru and see how he likes to be treated “against his will”.
Fresh fish
Bubba be likin’ skinny “girls” with big poofy hair. He gonna have a new best friend.
Good!!
Thank you Sundance for all that you do !!! Keep it coming,great job. Love this site!!
I hope he gets tried as an adult!
And I hope this won’t be a replay of all the “He’s a good boy” garbage that we’ve heard before.
This time…there is video.
No “good boy” would brutalize a harmless little old lady like that.
I did see this story covered on Fox this evening. Video and comments about how the rest of the msm are too PC to cover it. True, that.
The property manager should be fired, and the Board of Directors sued by homeowners/renters and replaced. Whoever was in charge of the pool area should be charged as an accessory. If anyone I knew lived there, they’d be packed and moved by now. These situations should never arise in ‘managed’ communities.
Good. I wàtched the event. So disgusting. My best wishes go out to this woman and her dog.
Time for law and order.
One would hazard to guess that this was not the first time, nor will it be the last time, that he will be led into the courthouse in handcuffs.
Under 18? check. Black? check. He’ll walk with time served and show up again within 3 years for rape and/or murder.
My thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Nancy James and her loved ones. I cringed watching the video of her assault. I hope she makes a speedy recovery. With Mothers Day approaching I would like to say I Love my mom and may GOD bless all mom’s everywhere. “Mother to one who bears the sweetest name and adds luster to the same, long life to her for there is no other who can take the place of my Dear Mother.”
Florida has harsher penatlies for crimes committed against elders.
Good.
At the risk of annoying Chip, I’d like to know how the little dog who wound up in the pool with her is doing. I’d also like to know who convinced bruh to turn himself in.
Why would that annoy me?
I watched the clip this assault this morning and it made me absolutely nauseous. These are animals.
Lowlife pig. I bet it was one of those “dime girl” parties or whatever they’re called.
