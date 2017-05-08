Broward Sheriff Arrest 16-year-old In Pool Party Attack of Elderly Woman…

Posted on May 8, 2017 by

A 16-year-old who body-slammed an elderly lady and threw her into a community swimming poll has turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

NBC6 is reporting the woman is recovering from her injuries and the local residents and neighbors are very upset over the entire incident.

FLORIDA – The teen surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office Monday around 5 p.m. He faces one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Footage showed the 16-year-old, handcuffed, being escorted into the Broward Regional Juvenile Facility.

The video shows the 68-year-old woman, identified as Nancy James, walking with her two dogs as she approached the group to ask them to turn down their music. A group gathers around James as someone is heard saying “throw her in” in the background.

[…] According to a BSO report, James and another woman went to the pool, where they said there were nearly 200 kids in the pool and surrounding area.

Mrs. James was “very frightened and upset” and was “drenched in water from her shoulders down,” a deputy wrote in the report. She also had a bruise on the bottom of her leg.

The report said James had her cellphone and house alarm key fob in her pocket when she was thrown in the pool.

“Several unit owners called us, the sheriff’s office was called. One of the ladies on the board of directors went over there to break up the situation and the sheriff’s department took quite a while to get there,” property manager Glen Sugarman said. Mrs. James is the director for the group of town homes (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Cultural Marxism, media bias, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Racism, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Broward Sheriff Arrest 16-year-old In Pool Party Attack of Elderly Woman…

  1. sundance says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Thankfully he was arrested and hopefully will be prosecuted for what he did. The woman was 68 year’s old. Florida has some very serious laws protecting senior citizens.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      PROTECTION FROM ABUSE AND NEGLECT
      The Florida Statues protect senior citizens from all forms of abuse, including financial exploitation, sexual exploitation, fraud, assault and battery, as well as neglect. According to Section 825.102 of the Florida Statutes, when a senior citizen is knowingly abused, leading him to suffer great bodily harm or a permanent disability, the person responsible is charged with a third-degree felony punishable by law.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    THIS makes TODAY sooooooo much WINNING!! Put the thug in prison with Bubba the Love Guru and see how he likes to be treated “against his will”.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Big Nick says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Thank you Sundance for all that you do !!! Keep it coming,great job. Love this site!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. wheatietoo says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    I hope he gets tried as an adult!

    And I hope this won’t be a replay of all the “He’s a good boy” garbage that we’ve heard before.
    This time…there is video.

    No “good boy” would brutalize a harmless little old lady like that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. yakmaster2 says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    I did see this story covered on Fox this evening. Video and comments about how the rest of the msm are too PC to cover it. True, that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. filia.aurea says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    The property manager should be fired, and the Board of Directors sued by homeowners/renters and replaced. Whoever was in charge of the pool area should be charged as an accessory. If anyone I knew lived there, they’d be packed and moved by now. These situations should never arise in ‘managed’ communities.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. WSB says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Good. I wàtched the event. So disgusting. My best wishes go out to this woman and her dog.

    Time for law and order.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Suppo says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    One would hazard to guess that this was not the first time, nor will it be the last time, that he will be led into the courthouse in handcuffs.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Neural says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Under 18? check. Black? check. He’ll walk with time served and show up again within 3 years for rape and/or murder.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. American Me says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    My thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Nancy James and her loved ones. I cringed watching the video of her assault. I hope she makes a speedy recovery. With Mothers Day approaching I would like to say I Love my mom and may GOD bless all mom’s everywhere. “Mother to one who bears the sweetest name and adds luster to the same, long life to her for there is no other who can take the place of my Dear Mother.”

    Like

    Reply
  13. MaineCoon says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Florida has harsher penatlies for crimes committed against elders.

    Good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. janc1955 says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    At the risk of annoying Chip, I’d like to know how the little dog who wound up in the pool with her is doing. I’d also like to know who convinced bruh to turn himself in.

    Like

    Reply
  15. MTeresa says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    I watched the clip this assault this morning and it made me absolutely nauseous. These are animals.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. NJF says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Lowlife pig. I bet it was one of those “dime girl” parties or whatever they’re called.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s