Update: French Election – Results and Discussion Thread – *Update: Macron Wins, Le Pen Concedes…

The polls close at 8pm local in France Today. That’s 2pm EDT, 11am PDT. The results of the election should be well known very quickly after the polls close. RESULTS

Candidate Emmanuel Macron, the political establishments favorite EU socialist, is the heavy favorite to win. Marine Le Pen is the peoples candidate who campaigned on a platform of French sovereignty.

Overall French media are reporting a lower than usual turnout with voting abstentions the highest in decades and large numbers of ballots returned blank. This indicates a troubling trend of low enthusiasm for Macron; that’s the first sign of trouble the elitist French political class.

#Macron's post-victory party will be at the Louvre, a former seat of royal power and a symbol of France's claim to universalism pic.twitter.com/efKzGvjxqv — Michel Rose (@MichelReuters) May 7, 2017

