Update: French Election – Results and Discussion Thread – *Update: Macron Wins, Le Pen Concedes…

The polls close at 8pm local in France Today. That’s 2pm EDT, 11am PDT. The results of the election should be well known very quickly after the polls close. RESULTS
Candidate Emmanuel Macron, the political establishments favorite EU socialist, is the heavy favorite to win. Marine Le Pen is the peoples candidate who campaigned on a platform of French sovereignty.
Overall French media are reporting a lower than usual turnout with voting abstentions the highest in decades and large numbers of ballots returned blank. This indicates a troubling trend of low enthusiasm for Macron; that’s the first sign of trouble the elitist French political class.
Disappointed but not surprised.
The French polls are apparently quite honest, and the fact that the Left needn’t rig them says a lot.
(Many (but by no means all or even most) of ours were too, to be frank…lucky for us our polls asked “who will win the popular vote” which was the wrong question!)
Anyone know what happened to the earlier exit poll around noon EST that showed LePen was leading by a slim margin? 2 hours later, Macrone is 25% ahead? I find it hard to believe.
I am grieving for France today.
France has always been troublesome (and spoiled), whining child of Europe. Time for some “tough love”.
Don’t grieve for them. I’m not.
They don’ deserve it.
A third of them do deserve our compassion . . . .
I guess the French people haven’t quite made it to the level of Venezuela yet. When they are all being chased down in the streets and starving to death maybe they will come around. Meh!
I am not grieving for France they have choices and they made their choice .
A third of them are suffering under the tyranny of the majority.
It seems that just as in Sweden many French are comfortable with the moral superiority of their progressive policies…despite the very real threat to their way of life, culture and actual lives. Unfortunately they make it easy for the entrenched elite globalists to hold on to the power. Au Revoir 🇫🇷 France!
…….”are comfortable with the moral superiority of their progressive policies…despite the very real threat to their way of life, culture and actual lives. ”
Nailed it, heldnmut.
He crushed her, as I expected. No hope for the French. California is a province of France. The stuporous and delusional virus is spreading. In my opinion, Trump’s great war is the cultural one. He MUST take on the cultural Marxists or any economic achievements will be ephemeral.
What do you think Trump is doing right now?
Vive Le Caliphate!
hey, that’s actually a pretty good idea.
Maybe if they do that re-design they won’t need an Aesthetic Barrier around it?
SO—
I’ve been studying France and the French for over 30 years.
Angela Merkel will probably throw a “victory party” tonight herself. She now has France at her feet to do her (EU) bidding. George Soros must be very happy. Barack Obama will do a victory lap.
France is now pretty much gone. Glad I had a chance to live there briefly about 20 years ago. NEVER going back there until they come to their senses and go conservative (but the EU/UN won’t let that happen).
Started going downhill back in the 14th CENTURY with the “baux-aux-cens” farming system (basically tenant farming with the tenant renting from the overlord seigneur). Translation: ONLY THE OVERLORD OWNS REAL ESTATE.
Fast forward to modern times: the French prove themselves to be more comfortable with working for a “seigneur” of some sort: Royalty/nobility classes/Napoleon, etc.
ALSO: the French people are basically disarmed due to STRINGENT gun laws, going back to when the Nazis took over in 1939. So they CANNOT defend themselves.
To anybody in France, I say this: GET OUT NOW. If you yourself cannot, get your children out. You have about 3 years before the Muslim Horde completely takes over in collusion with the EU.
To us here in the United States: have NOTHING to do with anyone who wants to restrict/deny/overturn the Second Amendment. It’s the reason why the United States CAN NEVER become another France—as long as there is our Second Amendment.
And by the way, Marine LePen will now probably need to make sure she’s looking over her shoulder…
No, she needs to leave France right away. I have a bad feeling. She must leave – and find a country that would take her in. Russia? That’d be OK. Gerard Depardieu is doing quite well over there… isn’t he?
Yes, she will–for the rest of her life. It may be why she conceded quickly.
Five mins after the polls closed?? I thought she had more backbone than that. She is afraid, but trying to put on a brave front.
When the writing is on the wall . . . . .
We are solid for 2nd amendment in our family. Always has been and always will be.
Your views is in line with our views. Never, never let go of the 2nd Amendment.
We also have to prevent invaders from coming in-hence the Wall and immigrant enforcement. Otherwise what is to stop them from acquiring guns for their ” fake defense” while living here.
Many countries who don’t have gun rights are in hopeless situations. They think they are OK, but standing from here in this country watching beyond our borders, we know better.
Hate to say it, Concerned, but I hesitate to issue an open invitation to French people to come live here.
The reason I say this is, many relatives in Sweden are scared and disgusted by what’s happening there- they HATE it!- but………..they believe that Trump is basically a racist pig. Same for Swedish politicians and Parties that are pro Sanity for Sweden.
So a lot of these people are very very brainwashed, easily manipulated by TPTB, and beyond hope.
The last thing we need is to import more of them into the US.
33 years ago I left France to immigrate in the US, with a suitcase and a registration at the University. Left everything behind. My family called me a traitor to France. Nearly got raped on my first night. Had years of hardship, BUT it was then and it still is now the very best and most important decision of my life. I knew then what would happen in France, and today is just a confirmation and continuation of a course to war. I have no interest to see American save France in whatever capacity that shall be. As far as I am concerned, a country deserve the government they vote for. They deserve every piece of hell coming their way. This summer Turkey will unleash another wave of millions of invaders. Macron will welcome them open arms. The pot is reaching the boiling point.
French voted Macron because of their penchant for appeasement. They are very mistaken, voting Macron was a vote for war.
Glad you are here and have made a life for yourself…This is what America is about and what it is to be American. America will not save France…France has to save itself…I was there in the ’70s and enjoyed it immensely but not now…
Can I say a very belated “Welcome to America”?
All the poor Frogs in that pot. Many of my ancestors were born there and left.
Thankyou French Nail!!!! for your thoughts.
Man, you were a smart one, seeing this 30 years ago. That’s exactly the kind of people we need here.
You know, the kind who don’t need 10 slaps to the head with a 2×4 before they finally Wake TF Up.
The Vichy is strong with this one…
We can still hope – Le Pen is relatively young…..
I think we should all realize that the name “Le Pen” is toxic in France. It’s not her fault, but her father’s.
May God bless those who had the wisdom and common sense to vote for Le Pen, may He show them a way out of the destruction that is coming, that they may escape it, even if they take nothing with them.
Amen! They are now in the Lord’s hands.
The war monger robber baron wins again
The EU purposely chose a no name to lead on short notice. There wasn’t enough time to vet him, and the media as we know it in the US is pervasive and even more highly controlled. The third round is in early June. It’s not over. I don’t care if Parisians deserve it or not. Patriots do not deserve it. Obama and libs cannot be allowed to gloat over it…..the battle continues. Le Pen trended up from election to election – this is good tidings. Macrone and his sponsors must be thwarted at every juncture if possible. Islam and its globalist goal must not be allowed to flourish anywhere.
Please do not give up! God speed and be safe!
Thanks keebler – this is the hope I speak of!
Interesting. So now it’s up to the leaked emails to save France?
My grandfather left France on the Mayflower as an indentured servant. Good decision for his descendents.
What was his name? I have four on the Mayflower.
What was your grandfather’s name on the Mayflower? I have four.
Ad Rem: delete this repeated post. Apparently this one did finally pop up.
Le Pen’s defeat should remind everyone how miraculous Brexit and President Trump’s win were. But then the French are not Brits or Americans.
Very sad day for France.
Don’t care. They are celebrating today, but I see a lot of tears in their future.
Tons of “wailing and gnashing of teeth”…
Le Pen says a new political party will be formed and the battle starts as of tonight.
It’s good news, she’s not abandoning, quite the opposite as she is gearing up for the next elections.
I expect Macron will have a tough next four years.
I want to thank the GOP media for hyping another hopeless case, thank you, thank you, thank you. /sarc
I feel bad for those who have believed and voted for LePen. These voters will eventually be pushed off the cliff by their own citizens who have been foolish enough to vote for the globalist and pretended conservative candidate today.
I do not have any sympathy for liberal countries like France which was given a chance by the good Almighty to turn around, and they have instead chosen the Kool-Aid. No more of our sons and daughters storming Normandy beaches to save any peoples who are not willing to save themselves.
