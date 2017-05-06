French Election Commission Tries to Quash Macron Document Release…

The French election commission and all French media are attempting to keep presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s email and document release from having an impact on the election; even going so far as to warn people that reading the content might be illegal.
With 9.9 gigabytes of data uploaded to Pastebin it sets up a rather unusual issue if Macron happens to win the election and the content of the email and documents show manipulation and coordination of the candidate by interests external to France.
Via Reuters – France sought to keep a computer hack of frontrunner Emmanuel Macron’s campaign emails from influencing the outcome of the country’s presidential election with a warning on Saturday it could be a criminal offence to republish the data.
Macron’s team said a “massive” hack had dumped emails, documents and campaign financing information online just before campaigning ended on Friday and France entered a quiet period which forbids politicians from commenting on the leak.
The data leak emerged as polls predicted Macron, a former investment banker and economy minister, was on course for a comfortable victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s election, with the last surveys showing his lead widening to around 62 percent to 38.
“On the eve of the most important election for our institutions, the commission calls on everyone present on internet sites and social networks, primarily the media, but also all citizens, to show responsibility and not to pass on this content, so as not to distort the sincerity of the ballot,” the French election commission said in a statement on Saturday.
However, the commission – which supervises the electoral process – may find it difficult to enforce its rules in an era where people get much of their news online, information flows freely across borders and many users are anonymous.
French media covered the hack in various ways, with left-leading Liberation giving it prominence on its website, but television news channels opting not to mention it.
Le Monde newspaper said on its website it would not publish the content of any of the leaked documents before the election, partly because the huge amount of data meant there was not enough time to report on it properly, but also because the dossiers had been published on purpose 48 hours before the election with the clear aim of affecting the vote. (read more)
Somehow, I doubt they would be going to this trouble if these were LePen’s emails that were released…
Like the media did with Sarah Palin’s personal email, they’d be ‘crowd sourcing’ the investigative effort in order to make sure nothing negative had been missed.
If you know how the MSM rolls, it’s impossible to ‘consume’ their product without guessing where the lies are.
No need to ‘guess’ where the lies are. “…If their lips are moving…”
This is why Facebook is censoring articles about Macron’s corruption exposed!
the electoral process, warned social and traditional media not to publish the hacked emails lest they influence the vote outcome, but may find it difficult to enforce its rules in an era where people get much of their news online, information flows freely across borders and many users are anonymous.
Facebook is working hard in censorship to keep the truth of the corruption being exposed.
Since when is Facebook the world’s arbitrator?
Facebook forgets, that they are successful, because there is a FREE flow of information from one entity to another.
Not because they tell the citizens of the world what, who, when, and where and why they should or should not, see, read, comment or forward discovered information…
how could any government police Facebook?
Look at Uber, with their evasive spying now exposed.
I don’t think consumers could just choose another option or no use it because it would be like being ostracized to some, I’m sure.
Facebook is really a force when you think about it.
Is Facebook a news source with editing powers of its content and contributors.
Or is it a platform that is engaging in censoring free speech?
If this is true about Facebook, it really raises some questions. If they are not applying the censorship equally than it’s not right but how can anyone know if they are applying the censorship equally. Facebook is really a dangerous thing when you think about, the Arab Spring, Ferguson, the mall meles, etc
Its been documented that its the #1 source of news for the younger generations.
0 HOUR 1 @TrumpSupportGuy 17h17 hours ago
Cyber Security firms are reporting traces to @JackPosobiec thats a bad start.
Im just saying man I’m glad my name’s not Jack tonight.
Dude, DFR is an Atlantic Council think tank funded by Soros. They need the “Russians” and “alt-right” to be the story here, please don’t further their propaganda or give them any publicity. Posobiec just tweeted a link to a /pol thread. It had been teased for about 18 hours on /pol something was imminent, so he camped the thread waiting, nothing nefarious.
They had already hosted the banking docs and Nevis Corp docs on Mixtape hosting 18 hours prior.
Say ADIOS Posobiec & Cernovich DUDE…………
Can we really trust the source of anything online these days? (I’m referring to the CIA hacks that can leave traces of countries other than the USA.)
100k printer sounds like something only government can afford.
Must be a personal petty cash printer!
LOL
What is the meaning behind that $100k printer tweet?
I really don’t understand.
The linked story with that tweet is saying that at least some of the documents linked to Macron are fakes created within minutes of each other. This was revealed by examination of the associated meta data which also indicated that those documents were forged on ERY expensive equipment, and not on somebody’s laptop or home PC..
In other words, it alleges that this attack against Machine on was launched by someone with substantial resources and bad intent. Of. course, this could be. a total Red Herring designed to discredit any documents that legitimately expose true graft by Macron.
thank you so much. I think I could click on the link. But your explanation was so clear. thank you again
I wonder if Google would allow someone to run pay per click ads directing anyone in France who searches for election related terms towards the pastebin or an “illegal” reprint.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not being allowed to speak your mind fully is pathetic. France should be ashamed of quashing speech this way.
“Vive la Liberte”…that’s what the French USED to say, anyway. Not anymore.
More like “Vive le Socialisme”; or “Vive le Communisme”. ANYTHING but “liberte” in La France, Moderne.
Shame, that.
And their wines have kinda gone to the dogs as well.
I sincerely hope that this year’s Bastille Day celebration in France on July 14 will be a celebration of confirmation of their freedom of which they finally won, when they stormed the Bastille the mighty fortress on 14 July 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution French as well as the Fête de la Fédération which celebrated the unity of the French people on 14 July 1790. (wiki)
We cannot lose France to the globalist… First was BREXIT now Hopefully FREXIT and next ITEXIT……….. We cannot lose Italy either……
It will be interesting to see how France handles ditching the Euro, something the UK doesn’t have to do.
Start up a French Franc at 1:1 with the Euro would be my guess, but the devil would be in the details.
This law does make sense. The leakers should have released their docs earlier to give people time to examine the content. Right now nothing can be properly reviewed over a weekend and can only have undesired effect over the election. Imagine if the same had happened to Lepen?
Also Macron cannot have enough time to make up some good lies and denies. Just saying.
LikeLiked by 7 people
From what we’ve seen of him, he seems to be a sleaze bag, but that’s France’s problem, and if they want to finish themselves off, they will. No more burial of our people in foreign lands.
I read a gotnews article where they analyzed the Cayman bank docs as being legit. Tax fraud would be kind of hard to explain away…
I think the timing is intended, not to help Le Pen on Sunday, but to throw the biggest monkey wrench possible into French politics. What if Macron is the clear victor Sunday, but by sundown on Monday it is clear that he is not viable as President? We might not have enough popcorn for chaos of that magnitude. Whoever did this was hoping for maximum disruption, not merely a clean Le Pen victory. (my opinion, obviously)
Like Bush’s DWI? The press worked real hard on getting that out.
I agree, the law seems fair to news entities. But I wonder if it would have been applied to black out the leaks on social media or other platforms if it was LePenn.
To publish doesn’t mean the audience takes it as faith.
It almost seems like it was leaked at the last minute to help the Russian Hack narrative here and maybe because they were worried some indicators were in LePenn’s favor.
It kind of galvanized Macron voters and those on the fence it may have a suppressing influence–causing them just not to vote for either candidate, therefor helping Macron.
Timing is very odd.
Sure, the seriously autistic Kek army on 4chan wouldn’t have time to dig through 9GB’s of data even if it is all in French. 😉
Here is link to Jack’s Twitter account. He got the ball rolling and the French media is going nuts. Death threats to family as well.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec
Reuters is trying to paint him as a “Russian bot.” He didn’t hold back in trashing them.
I for one am sad that Liberte’ seems to be the biggest victim here. My adoration of France comes and goes but never have I thought they would rival Soviet-era speech restrictions. Mon dieu!
leftists here in US are supporting Macron too along with Ozero! If there was nothing on these email why are they going to extent of warning media not to publish it! corruption everywhere!
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
exactly…trying to remember the last time we indicted someone (who wasn’t conservative, at least)…
Lel. “With the clear aim of impacting the vote”. Obviously the publisher knows it’s too late to impact the vote. The aim is to undermine Macaroon’s presidency. Lock him up
Remember this about Hillary Clinton?
“CNN’s Chris Cuomo told viewers it is illegal for them to possess emails leaked by the website WikiLeaks, and as a result they could not read them and had to rely entirely on the media to learn about their content.”
Same old story only now it’s Macron the globalists’ dream boy.
http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/16/cnn-host-claims-its-illegal-for-public-to-view-wikileaks-emails-video/
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 24 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The media likes to tell people what to think, feel, and do. Herding sheep if you will. Problem for them now is…..we’re not sheep, we’re CATS 🦁😺
You know what they say about trying to “herd cats” 😉
The first thing I’d do when the media says “we’ll tell you what the news is” is laugh in their faces. That was true at one time – when sources were limited, but they can’t do it anymore and that’s their biggest problem, and why they alternative news sources. Even why they hate FOX which does bring some balance against the Leftist propaganda networks.
Gee, got lost in my thoughts and typing. Add in “why they fear alternative news’ sources.”
Sorry. 🙂
Russians hacked your brain.
But I knew what you meant.
I have had “Chris Cuomo email leak possession” quip in my head for the last 48 hours, for no apparent reason…now I know why….
It’s a great Fake News segment. Good Job, Chris Cuomo and CNN!
Just going to repost what I posted yesterday. Something about this just seems…..
Really? Again?? 🤔
1. It’s a set-up. If Macron looses, he blames LePen and Putin. Victim card
2. Macron wins, he still blames LePen and Putin, but plays the “we persevered” card
3. PDJT is blamed. I’m sure the US media is itching to make ANY connection possible
All of this is rinse/repeat from 10/16.
I also noted in a reply that it keeps them from talking about the shady deals in the Caribbean.
Go LePen!!
The only positive from “…he blames LePen…” is maybe the polls really are lying and Macron is sweating bullets. Either one wins though, France is lost – way too many muslims there. A Lepen win would just slow down the inevitable.
Agree. This stunt does not pass the smell test.
Some bloggers are claiming Posobiec and others are going down for their role in this because hacking and then publishing election info is a cyber crime
Rumors are that France has asked FBI and CIA to look into source of hacks.
Agree this does not help Le Pen.
LikeLike
Thanks wyntre. I’ll admit, I don’t understand Posobiec’s role in this. Is he the one that was on to the Caribbean business earlier in the week? Are they trying to say that he is the hacker?
Still smells “fishy” and all too familiar to me.
I don’t know what’s going on but it’s pretty obvious the timing of the Macron dump was not coincidental.
As to who orchestrated it, hacked the dox, dumped them online, I have no idea at this point but a lot of players on different teams had plenty of reason to and do so.
0 Hour 1 is a shill, not on Team Trump in anyway….. That said, Posobiec merely pulled a thread from /pol and sent it out…. He didn’t hack anything, that is all disinformation…
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
American Hispanics & Latinos For President Trump……What name would you like call me now????????????????????????????
Don’t know much about o Hour but he’s not the only one pointing fingers at Posobiec.
OTOH, many others are being blamed as well. Let’s start a list:
The Russians
Russians in the U.S.
Le Pen
Macron
It could be that the entity attacking Macron wants him to win as predicted, thus the late dump.
The full message will be delivered for after the election and is meant to undermine his ability to govern.
If Macron was taken out too early his backers could replace him. Now they’ve shot their wad with Macron and they’re stuck with him.
Who knows. Interesting times.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This makes the most sense. It really protects the EU because Macron is a wildcard nonetheless, even if he is not as dangerous to the EU as LePenn. This is meant to ensure he wins and then control him afterwards. It really protects the EU more than helps LePen at all. I think you have nailed it. I still think it will also be used to help the dwindling Russia-Collusion narrative here as well.
I agree it seems set up. This timing.
It suppresses the vote and it will surely add kindle to the fire for the Russian Trump collusion investigation that they have no proof to keep going.
It buys time and cover for the gross crimes committed by Obama and his administration during this last election. It will be used to shape public opinion.
Why if you were trying to take down Macron would you leak it 48 hours before election?
If LePenn wins it taints her election, the same way they are trying to taint the legitimacy of PDJT’s election.
Macron, the establishment’s protected candidate will not be allowed to lose. EU would be finished
Voters will not know if Macron’s crooked until after the election.
Sacré bleu, this will end badly
LikeLiked by 9 people
You have to elect the candidate to know what corruption is in the candidate…
LikeLiked by 29 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
this made me spit up laugh.
Been there done that. SPOOKS working ot from same playbook.
Great gobs of goat s…..
Chrissy must have thought he was living in France.
I guess laws don’t apply to the media?
CNN ….avoid finding the truth at all coast.
Wonder if Obama’s name is in there…
I thought she looked familiar.
Another striking resemblance of both Macron and wife.
Ok that funny. But eddie doesnt take any b.s. and shes full of it.
Not sure how to post a photo but do y’all remember E.T. wearing that wig?
I have to wonder what she put her three children through sleeping with one of their classmates & divorcing their father. That is the aspect that has been downplayed. Its one thing to have a Dec/May setup another to get involved with your student and abandon your children.
Think about it. I don’t care if it’s in a super-liberal country, the outcome remains the same. Rifts still remain decades after the fact. Besides, therapists are expensive.
If I were an enterprising Congresscritter, I’d place an amendment into an Education bill which would make teacher sexual encounters with student as a Federal crime, with a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison, no matter if age of consent has been reached. Our society has placed teachers in such a position of trust for the sake of our children’s education. It’s a position of authority over the future of students. That kind of thing is a betrayal of the trust placed upon the adult. The impact on a mind/brain that is not fully developed is lifelong. Parents of victims would love this. Teacher unions would be horrified. And such a Congresscritter would be hailed as a “Defender if our youth” or such thing. Oh! Did I say that I would make it retroactive, no statue of limitations, placement index offender list for ten years, and would not allow into the country any teacher accused or convicted of that crime?
Oh! And I would call it the “Macron bill”. For spite.
(Hey, it might cause a major international feud – since, with such a law, it might be the first time that a foreign entitiy’s First Lady is not allowed to come into this country. It would be popcorn-worthy to see how the elitists handle it…)
One can dream… right?
Cue the music, Here’s to You, Mrs. Robinson…
JameF
She looks incredibly old for her age.
Those arms, tho
In Bonfire of the Vanities, Tom Wolfe had a term for too-rich, too-thin upper-class socialites:
“Social X-Rays”
If la chaussure fits …
I have first cousins that live in France. I visited France 3 times before reaching the age of 21. I will never go back to France now. To see what Paris looks like with Muslims sleeping on the sidewalks breaks my heart. They are all voting for Marcon. That is the biggest shame of them all. When the Muslims decide to kill again and again and again, my heart will be cold as ice because this is the faith they want for their country.
I cannot ever visit, something I wanted to do my whole life. Same for Germany, where I wanted to go to Christmas markets. It would take a significant transformation for me to go.
Agree, Flea. Europe is lost. Lost long ago when they decided things meant more than marrying, family and children. The secularization of Europe was actually its final death blow. Easy pickings for Islam to move in.
Yep.
I traveled throughout Europe over the past ten years and had the chance to see some of the great sites before the Muslim invasion. No way I would go back, now.
My mom grew up in France (south). I am so anxious for this election to be held. I pray that Le Pen wins. Otherwise, pfft. Gone.
Same thing with London. My mom is from England (a war bride) and I visited the country three times. Loved it. But now, with a Muslim mayor of Londonistan, it’s just not the same. I’m glad she never saw the country in it’s current state of disintegration. Such a shame.
Same situation as me, flepore. Only mine are ……ugh….Swedish. Glad I had a few trips to visit as a kid/teenager/20’s.
Saddest thing is, more than half of them see the “refugees” as a huge problem, but also BELIEVE the people who want to do something about it are indeed, racist. Totally brainwashed.
This is her on a “good hair day”
It seems there are some powerful forces aligned against the Globalists. After Brexit and Trump’s victory (and I suspect LePen’s as well) these forces still have not shown themselves to collect the glory. There is something going on much larger than just a shocking presidential win.
In the last eight year we have witnessed the merging of the Marxists and the Islamists. The Islamists are the muscle the Marxists need. To defeat the Islamists we must defeat the Marxists that supply the Islamists.
Just who are these people that can pull off stunning defeats of the encrusted class? Only Pepe knows for sure.
Mope you’re right about the joining of the Marxists and Islam, but the danger to the Leftists (and us because we’re too close to the edge) is the fact that the Marxists are too stupid and power hungry to recognize how Islam will turn on them. The Left thinks they can “use” the Muslims…but the truth is, it will be the Leftists’ death knell, and what comes instead is far worse than what the Marxists can imagine.
This is something even Communist Russia gets, and we, unfortunately don’t.
Plus the muzz breed much faster than SJW’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brexit was also a big deal, will May come around to Trump/Putin?
This could be a game changing team reminiscent of another similar gig in our history: the world team of Mikhail Gorbachev, Iron lady Maggie Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.
Although that team was sometimes just a tad antagonistic toward each other, they became friends and managed to hold that alliance together. And they changed the world. The Berlin Wall came down….World economy improved, the USSR became dead as they knew it, the cold war ended and we seemed to enter at least a small era of world peace (relatively speaking).
Also, just for the record. When this historic team came out of power and entered into the history books, democratic conservatism, world-wide, died with them. Daddy Bush took the reins in the U.S. and suddenly there was no more conservative vs. liberalism. The world switched to liberal globalism vs. patriots–Nationalists–where it remains as I write this.
think about this leak on Macron. Again, I don’t think it really helps LePenn, but I do see how it will directly hurt any change in policy towards Russia or easing of sanctions by the US to facilitate this Glasnov you speak of, which as you said did do some good.
The American media will only talk about this leak in so far as it was a “Russain Hack” surely. This leak helps the EU and globalist anti-Russia narrative.
I still think Putin is a thug on Kim Jon Il level but I think we have to be engaged with the other superpower of this world like you more eloquently put it.
Go Marine! I posted elsewhere but for Lou Dobbs fans he has an election special Sunday night on Fox Business at 7pm Eastern. I’d love it like crazy if LePen pulls off a win. I’d love to see the EU break up. I’d love to see globalism get another kick in the shins.
The Eu will break up even if Le Pen doesn’t win .Her win would bring it forward though. They are fighting like rats in a sack over Brexit and the nastier they get the more the British are coming together against them. France can do the same.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It was the best! Thanks for the heads up, I will actually watch. Big fan of Lou Dobbs.
“to warn people that reading the content might be illegal.
Why does that sound familiar??
Chrissy Cuomo was saying the same thing a couple of months ago about people reading WikiLeaks. LOL!
If it had been the Le Pen campaign that was hacked… France’s electoral commission would be encouraging the media to cover the leaks…
If this information tells the French voters something they ought to know about one of the candidates, it OUGHT to have an impact on the election!
It is interesting that most of the mefia refer to Le Pen as “far right,” when in reality she is quite far to the left. She is a nationalist and opposed to Islamic domination, but in every traditional sense, she is a leftist. I guess that now, no matter how fervent a socialist you may be, if you oppose unrestricted immigration and the subordination of your country and its values to an unelected dictatorship (the EU), you are “far right.” Very revealing, no?
Thank you for pointing this out. Some of them even call her “extreme right” or “hard right.” Seems to me they can’t have any idea about her policies if they think that. What she is, though, is a Nationalist.
Would they mean ‘far right’ of Socialism?
Anyone have any links to websites that are translating the Macron emails? Surprised not to see any.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then LePen must be winning.
ISIS would not want to burn down polling stations and stop people voting if Macron was winning: he is for open borders.
I think they would. Any day is a good day to kill and burn if you’re a terrorist.
let France Burn if that is what they want!
https://diversitymachtfrei.blogspot.de/2017/05/macron-leaks-contain-secret-plans-for.html#more
Le Pen is a “far right leader” while Macron is a simply a “former investment banker and economy minister”. Apparently he has no political beliefs at all, he’s not left or right… just a humble banker. We should trust him, not that crazy woman who doesn’t want Sharia law.
/sarc/barf.
It is completely beyond me how someone can vote for Macron, knowing what he wants to do to their country – i.e. opening the floodgates even more for Muslims. It’s like not understanding how anyone could have supported and voted for Hillary. It just doesn’t make any sense and it’s almost frustrating because no matter how I look at it, it doesn’t make any sense.
It’s interesting that when dirt comes out on the leftist, they scream, say it’s unfair and should be censored. Doesn’t matter if it’s true or not. When dirt comes out on their opponents, a favorite tactic of the left and many times total lies, it should be shouted from the rooftops. I personally think it’s poetic justice that finally the left’s favorite tactics are being used against them and I feel it should be. The moral “high ground” is a boothill of candidates who let the left smear them with lies and didn’t bother to hit back with the truth about the left.
I hope the monster vote defeats Macron but I don’t know if the people of France, who still live like serfs for their elitist masters, have it in them to storm the Bastille anymore.
LikeLiked by 7 people
.
I can’t speak for France, but in this country, the left are hypocrites. They chastise, point fingers, ridicule…..commit crimes. Call them out, and you’re intolerant. How dare you!!
The only way to silence them is to continue to pummel them with their own medicine. We DARE!!!
MAGA!!!! 🦁
Surprise: Globalist corruption is global.
The left can’t let the people know what they’re actually voting for, otherwise they would vote differently.
You have to VOTE for something before you can see what you are voting for (The Pelosi Paradigm).
No matter… eventually France can repeal and replace Macron 🙂
Somebody less lazy than me…. *where* can we actually read some of the selected beef in those documents? Thanks!
Did CNN tell France that they can’t read Wikileaks?
These “Hackers”…
Apparently smart enough to hack secure (encrypted) documents but… so dumb that they left (just a smattering) of Cyrillic characters behind.(Russian), for no reason other than to leave evidence they had been there and they were Russian.. Huge great muddy Russian footprints… yeah right!!!!
Sounds more like The CIA than Russia to me.
LikeLiked by 7 people
People borrow code from all over the place. Doesn’t mean anything.
So Rushin’ Russian hackers. Got it!! 😉
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
All about the words!! Just sayin’!! 😉
Glad to see you having time to participate rather than just fishing people out of the spam bin and banhammering trolls and cleaning up their droppings.
Thanks for your hard work!
I’m waiting for Vlad to get his fill of all this finger pointing and send his own “message,” as it were.
So Russia is exposing the ‘truth’ about the leftists in the West. I like the truth. Thanks Russia.
Not Russian hackers.
They’re rushin’ hackers.
Now they’re finnish.
Wasnt there something about the last batch of NSA/CIA hacking tools that give the appearance of being Russian?
LikeLiked by 1 person
12:02 AM
Sunday, 7 May 2017 (GMT+2)
Time in Paris, France
LikeLiked by 2 people
HOPE LE PEN WINS…..
I want to see Le Pen and Merkel sort out Europe’s problems in a civilized fashion..
Woman to Woman…… MUD WRESTLING!!
“Don’t ever wrestle with a pig. You both get muddy and the pig enjoys it.”
– Mark Twain or Abraham Lincoln (forget which) – The Internets
The great thing about the Left wing Socialists is that they are apparently universally stupid. Come out and proclaim that nobody needs to see anything to prompt people to want to see it. Granted that most liberals are not much at or above a 7 year old level, but try telling a seven year old to “not look in that box” and then walk away. Guess what happens? WINNING!
The left is in Bat Country. Moonbats that is.
Trump Derangement Syndrome has spread worldwide.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And dealing with them is, in fact, quite tedious.
Tedious. Love it!
I’ll never figure out why Toyota puts TRD on its vehicles now. Did no one actually read it aloud before they decided to do that?
LOL!
Fillon had his campaign destroyed by corruption claims. If not he would have been the likely winner tomorrow.
He might be interested to see if Macron is a crook. It was probably Macron’s handlers that ruined Fillon’s campaign
A good sign. 90% betting on Le Pen for the win!
Add Ten for LePen.
I think the betting reflects the fact that Macron win is seen as a “certainty” and is not paying any odds at all.
Last I saw you have to wager $9 to make $1 on a Macron Win
A Le Pen bet is “worth a punt” Bet $2 to make $11
Somehow the irrational leftists here and in Europe have become even more irrational. They are literally insane now. Foaming at the mouth Bat Shit Crazy people.
Is this the reverse Russian hacking ruse and they want an assured election by scaring the voters that Putin is coming and La Pen is his woman. Maybe the corruption in there is planted too so when it’s all over he saved western democracy from Putin and the alt right. Hope they come to the US so Melania can make that milf look like token in an arcade somewhere……these are definately Hiallry type people….
How is Gironde going? LePen? Nothing like a good Bordeaux to go with the win for LePen.
Words,
LePen sounds much better than Macron. If I knew nothing at all about the election just on the sound of the name I would pick….LePen. Just sounds better.
“LePen” sounds dignified while “Macron” reminds me of macaroon cookies. Ah, cookies and milk on the first date with his wife?
As I said earlier, I expect for those watching returns that we’ll see Le Pen surge out to an early lead, which will take a big hit as the evening rolls on and the larger cities report in. Two weeks ago, Paris came in all at once late in the evening and Le Pen dropped over a percentage point. She did very very poorly in Paris and the surrounding departments, not even showing up in third place (much less second or first) in many instances.
We’ll have to see what happens. Just remember not to get cocky at the start. (I remember on election night I had to reassure someone when the west coast polls closed and Hitlary surged–but I had already expected that, so it didn’t change my attitude.) Keep fingers crossed, pray, do whatever you think you need to do.
So if LePen isn’t really right-leaning except on immigration, and Paris is still expected to go heavily for Macron of the mommy complex, seems to me the Parisians are a special kind of stupid. Have they seen their city lately? Have they even glanced at all those pesky reports of Islamic terrorism? No go zones, anyone? Bueller?
Lots of Muslim voters. Lots and lots of them.
I read 5 million Muslims… told to vote Macron by some Top Imam
Are they like our undocumented Democrats.
Hm. 👇
