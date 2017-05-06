Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses New Geo-Political Alliances with Brian Kilmeade…

Are people beginning to catch on? Are people beginning to identify the long-ball strategy of a non-traditional approach toward geo-political alliances?

Apparently, some are – because North Korea is not happy with the heavy pressure coming from Big Panda, China. As identified within this radio interview between Dr. Gorka and Brian Kilmeade…

.

I don’t want to say, I told you so… but:

Perhaps it’s because the complexity is difficult to distill; maybe it’s because some just can’t give President Trump any credit; or perhaps it’s because the scope is too challenging to comprehend against the constant belittlement meme du jour. Regardless of reason, President Trump is fundamentally realigning international geo-political alliances and almost no-one is connecting the dots.

President Trump obviously held a long-ball strategy with the Chinese; he’s described the approach in his books and lived the approach in his business life:

At the outset, position yourself at the furthest oppositional point when it costs you nothing; then leverage inward toward your opponent as they expend their resources to meet your stance.

Almost no-one is noting the scope of what President Trump has accomplished simply by positioning himself at the furthest extreme from the best interests of China, and then working his leverage back toward dual-interests as the Chinese expend capital to meet the point of mutual benefit.

President Trump has expended nothing other than his sheer will, and yet he has leveraged gains that are jaw-droppingly consequential.

♦ What’s the goal of identifying China as a currency manipulator? To stop China from manipulating currency, right? Well, arm-chair opposition says President Trump has reversed his position simply by ‘not doing something’. However, that opposition doesn’t seem to acknowledge the end-goal of the labeling has been achieved without expending an effort. The doing is unnecessary when merely the threat of the doing changes the behavior of the doer.

In two days, April 6th and April 7th, President Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. What actions has President Trump taken, other than ‘not’ doing something, and what actions has President Xi Jinping taken?

At the outset, position yourself at the furthest oppositional point when it costs you nothing, and leverage inward toward your opponent as they expend their resources to meet your stance.

Think about this when considering the consequences:

♦ China agrees to the framework of a 100 day outline to assemble the trade way-points for renegotiated bi-lateral trade deals.

What did that action cost Trump?

♦ For the first time ever, China did not support Russia in a U.N. Security Council veto vote surrounding Syria. China abstained.

What did that action cost Trump?

♦ China turned around 12 fully loaded cargo ships laden with imported coal from North Korea. 400,000 metric tonnes refused unloading. China begins an embargo against North Korean coal. China begins importing coking coal for steel-making from the U.S. coal mines.

What did that action cost Trump?

♦ Additionally, in furtherance of economic sanctions – China halts oil exports to North Korea.

What did that action cost Trump?

♦ Additionally, in furtherance of political isolation – China halts direct flights between Beijing, China and Pyongyang, North Korea.

What did that action cost Trump?

♦ And in the most stunning seismic shift of geo-political alliances, China says it is now open to discussions of a denuclearized North Korea, meaning getting rid of N-Korean nukes, WITHOUT N-Korea being included in the talks. Hello? China, the United States, Japan, Russia and South Korea discussing how to de-nuke North Korea. (A new Marshal Plan of sorts)

What did that action cost Trump?

See how this works? What affirmative action did President Trump have to take in order to get China to move toward the position of mutual benefit?

Answer: None!

Foolish people think President Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. Again:

…Position yourself at the furthest oppositional point when it costs you nothing, and leverage inward toward your opponent as they expend their resources to meet the position of mutual benefit…

To gain all of the aforementioned action, massive benefits in U.S. interests, President Trump has done what?

“Not” labeling China as a currency manipulator is not affirmative action. It is actually the absence of action; POTUS Trump is not doing something. President Trump positioned himself at the furthest oppositional point during the election, and immediately thereafter.

He staked out this position with an intention to leverage action toward his needs.

The affirmative action President Trump is doing, very publicly, is complimenting the friendship he has begun with Xi Jinping; and praising President Xi for his character, warmth and leadership.

To build upon that mutually beneficial friendship – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.

To enhance and amplify the friendship and personal respect – U.S. President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the honored guests.

Unfortunately most people are unfamiliar with the severity of Chinese tradition as it relates to family and respect. However, these gestures are intensely well received. Russia’s Vladimir Putin can deliver nothing even remotely comparable to the charm of the granddaughter of the U.S. President singing for President Xi and his wife in their native tongue.

Do not underestimate the value of these gestures and how it was perceived by the recipients as personal respect – far above the level of traditional political respect which would be customary during such encounters. President Trump made this visit personal, and his words after the meeting were all personal, not positional.

Whether or not people want to give President Trump credit for the approach, no-one should be able to challenge the outcomes all listed above.

Grandfather President Trump has highlighted Grandfather President Xi as a person, not a political figure. Trump sets the relationship as personal, and with mutual human benefit.

One thing is certain, North Korea will NOT make any hostile action toward the U.S. because President Trump has elevated President Xi to a role beyond politics in the words highlighted within Chinese media. The panda fur has not only been stroked perfectly, it has been elevated in its own magnanimity without even so much as a bow.

As a consequence it would now be a matter of personal disrespect for North Korea’s Kim Jung-un to take hostile action toward the U.S. President who has exhibited such personal respect to the regional Goliath.

Three things appear odd:

#1) How no-one amid almost all media can see how effective this approach by President Trump has been; and

#2) Nothing has been expended in order to achieve these remarkable results; and

#3) Accepting all of the above, Donald Trump has planned this out for a long, long time.

Oh, Hai..

