Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses New Geo-Political Alliances with Brian Kilmeade…

Are people beginning to catch on? Are people beginning to identify the long-ball strategy of a non-traditional approach toward geo-political alliances?
Apparently, some are – because North Korea is not happy with the heavy pressure coming from Big Panda, China. As identified within this radio interview between Dr. Gorka and Brian Kilmeade…
I don’t want to say, I told you so… but:
Perhaps it’s because the complexity is difficult to distill; maybe it’s because some just can’t give President Trump any credit; or perhaps it’s because the scope is too challenging to comprehend against the constant belittlement meme du jour. Regardless of reason, President Trump is fundamentally realigning international geo-political alliances and almost no-one is connecting the dots.
President Trump obviously held a long-ball strategy with the Chinese; he’s described the approach in his books and lived the approach in his business life:
At the outset, position yourself at the furthest oppositional point when it costs you nothing; then leverage inward toward your opponent as they expend their resources to meet your stance.
Almost no-one is noting the scope of what President Trump has accomplished simply by positioning himself at the furthest extreme from the best interests of China, and then working his leverage back toward dual-interests as the Chinese expend capital to meet the point of mutual benefit.
President Trump has expended nothing other than his sheer will, and yet he has leveraged gains that are jaw-droppingly consequential.
♦ What’s the goal of identifying China as a currency manipulator? To stop China from manipulating currency, right? Well, arm-chair opposition says President Trump has reversed his position simply by ‘not doing something’. However, that opposition doesn’t seem to acknowledge the end-goal of the labeling has been achieved without expending an effort. The doing is unnecessary when merely the threat of the doing changes the behavior of the doer.
In two days, April 6th and April 7th, President Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. What actions has President Trump taken, other than ‘not’ doing something, and what actions has President Xi Jinping taken?
At the outset, position yourself at the furthest oppositional point when it costs you nothing, and leverage inward toward your opponent as they expend their resources to meet your stance.
Think about this when considering the consequences:
♦ China agrees to the framework of a 100 day outline to assemble the trade way-points for renegotiated bi-lateral trade deals.
What did that action cost Trump?
♦ For the first time ever, China did not support Russia in a U.N. Security Council veto vote surrounding Syria. China abstained.
What did that action cost Trump?
♦ China turned around 12 fully loaded cargo ships laden with imported coal from North Korea. 400,000 metric tonnes refused unloading. China begins an embargo against North Korean coal. China begins importing coking coal for steel-making from the U.S. coal mines.
What did that action cost Trump?
♦ Additionally, in furtherance of economic sanctions – China halts oil exports to North Korea.
What did that action cost Trump?
♦ Additionally, in furtherance of political isolation – China halts direct flights between Beijing, China and Pyongyang, North Korea.
What did that action cost Trump?
♦ And in the most stunning seismic shift of geo-political alliances, China says it is now open to discussions of a denuclearized North Korea, meaning getting rid of N-Korean nukes, WITHOUT N-Korea being included in the talks. Hello? China, the United States, Japan, Russia and South Korea discussing how to de-nuke North Korea. (A new Marshal Plan of sorts)
What did that action cost Trump?
See how this works? What affirmative action did President Trump have to take in order to get China to move toward the position of mutual benefit?
Answer: None!
Foolish people think President Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. Again:
…Position yourself at the furthest oppositional point when it costs you nothing, and leverage inward toward your opponent as they expend their resources to meet the position of mutual benefit…
To gain all of the aforementioned action, massive benefits in U.S. interests, President Trump has done what?
“Not” labeling China as a currency manipulator is not affirmative action. It is actually the absence of action; POTUS Trump is not doing something. President Trump positioned himself at the furthest oppositional point during the election, and immediately thereafter.
He staked out this position with an intention to leverage action toward his needs.
The affirmative action President Trump is doing, very publicly, is complimenting the friendship he has begun with Xi Jinping; and praising President Xi for his character, warmth and leadership.
To build upon that mutually beneficial friendship – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the friendship and personal respect – U.S. President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the honored guests.
Unfortunately most people are unfamiliar with the severity of Chinese tradition as it relates to family and respect. However, these gestures are intensely well received. Russia’s Vladimir Putin can deliver nothing even remotely comparable to the charm of the granddaughter of the U.S. President singing for President Xi and his wife in their native tongue.
Do not underestimate the value of these gestures and how it was perceived by the recipients as personal respect – far above the level of traditional political respect which would be customary during such encounters. President Trump made this visit personal, and his words after the meeting were all personal, not positional.
Whether or not people want to give President Trump credit for the approach, no-one should be able to challenge the outcomes all listed above.
Grandfather President Trump has highlighted Grandfather President Xi as a person, not a political figure. Trump sets the relationship as personal, and with mutual human benefit.
One thing is certain, North Korea will NOT make any hostile action toward the U.S. because President Trump has elevated President Xi to a role beyond politics in the words highlighted within Chinese media. The panda fur has not only been stroked perfectly, it has been elevated in its own magnanimity without even so much as a bow.
As a consequence it would now be a matter of personal disrespect for North Korea’s Kim Jung-un to take hostile action toward the U.S. President who has exhibited such personal respect to the regional Goliath.
Three things appear odd:
- #1) How no-one amid almost all media can see how effective this approach by President Trump has been; and
- #2) Nothing has been expended in order to achieve these remarkable results; and
- #3) Accepting all of the above, Donald Trump has planned this out for a long, long time.
Brilliantly clear as always, Sundance.
I recommend your site to many folks once the fog begins to lift from their eyes during discussions supplemented by your excellent analyses.
Mahalo for being the ONLY reliably credible information source for news that matters!
👍
Beautiful fat panda-I want to stroke the fur!
Outstanding, SD. I marvel at President Trump’s brilliance and gracious warmth, and I marvel at your astute and thorough analysis and exposition. Thank you so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the chattering classes continue to convince themselves that Trump is mentally deficient, certainly light years away from their self-validating mutual admiration cliques.
Meanwhile, Trump runs circles around them. Scheech. Those idiots must think the DC Kabuki theater is for real.
One word……..Damnnn nnnnn
Adding #4 please
No one seems to be interested in world leaders hunger for the United States to lead.
Spot on. President Trump has restored the US’ role in the world
When the US doesn’t lead, bad things happen
No more Oboner, who likes it from behind. Leading, that is…(ahem)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama doesn’t understand how to lead a country.
Obama was mentally trained to belittle, mock, bully, resist, and destroy the good of others.
Obama has no heart. He’s full of hate.
So, yes, no more Obozo! whoo hoo!!
So fun watching our president solving problems without hurting us anymore.
I love winning — and watching winning moves on the chess board.
Indeed!! Mr. Trump is the grand master.
We love OUR President!!
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
It is breath taking what he has accomplished, our President never ceases to amaze me.
It is a 100 fold blessing that we have Sundance who can clearly articulate the long ball strategy being played out.
Dr. Gorka is in my opinion, another “little friend” wolverine of Trump. Brilliant man and quite witty and quick.
Also…LOVE that waving panda! This time I put my coffee down when I saw the word “China” cautious of what might be coming next 🙂
I thought of you immediately when I saw that hilarious panda. 😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you! He’s kind of contagious
MSM, Democrats, and 99% of the public think Colbert is THE expert on POTUS Trump.
Meanwhile, a 5D chess game is going on the Oval Office – in plain sight, but yet invisible to all except a few .. curious, indeed.
Take a deep bow, Sundance.
Scott Adams sees this in terms of Master Persuader evidence.
Colbert! Ah! Ooh! Hahaha! What a joke that guy is!!
Now Scott Adams… there’s a humorist-comedian with intelligence!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Don’t know who “colbert” is, but will take your word…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy:
(BTW, have no idea if the caption is true, but hey, would not be surprised)
This is sooooooooo nasty. The media/Colbert/Clinton are trying to negatively influence the new generation by projecting all the nasty Bill Clinton degenerate sex acts onto President Trump. This is so sick and twisted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hoping this is actionable by the FCC. We’re looking at broadcast media, not cable, so it does fall under the perview of the FCC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IIRC the chair of the FCC said the Colbert situation was actionable provided the FCC receives a valid complaint. I take that to mean from the public. I didn’t see Colbert’s TV “performance” so I have no basis to complain, but whoever did see it needs to file a complaint. If there are more than one such complaints, I’m sure that wouldn’t hurt the process in the slightest…
100% agreed on all your statements, enjoying MSM meltdown; POTUS: exceptionalism,, global chess master, persuader par excellence big league. also, GO MARINE!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
These same bastards are able to sleep well at night because our Lion is protecting his herd against anyone that would want to harm us. Our Lion doesn’t need their praise. He needs them to get out of his way as he roams his land looking for predators that would destroy us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good evening flepore …. don’t mean to be picky …. but … in the lion kingdom it is called a pride, in essence you are right on. Love our POTUS
Thanks for the correction! I knew herd was wrong.
Herd, pride, tomato tomatah …. I’ll take both 😀😎
Drat! You beat me to it on how Adams echoes Sundance’s that President Trump is a master persuader who can pull off impossible deals.
😉
A Lifetime Building buildings and relationships is what our President does. He is showing us how to win. Common Courtesy, mutual respect and peace. Once we agree on NK, we will sit down again for further business. Hope a true Peace accord can be signed within President Trump’s first term!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump could walk on the water, and all you’d hear from his opposition is that; “It’s because he can’t swim.”
LikeLiked by 19 people
Or he could be the President, and all you hear from the opposition is that “It’s because of Russia.” 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Regardless of reason, President Trump is fundamentally realigning international geo-political alliances and almost no-one is connecting the dots.”
I think Sundance is giving the media too much credit. No-one is connecting the dots for two reasons:
1) It does not fit their political agenda
2) Even if it did fit their bias, not very many of them are smart enough to connect the dots.
I’ve seen this all my life. Sundance is a VERY smart guy. It’s almost a version of self-projection that he assumes that if he can see it – others can too. It’s not a character flaw, it’s actually being subconsciously charitable (lol)
LikeLiked by 9 people
You’re dead on, especially on Point 2.
On that note,I followed an interesting thread at Black Conservatives for Truth (Facebook Group) about April Ryan, Sean Spicer’s sparring partner. In the thread, it was sad seeing a liberal try to dodge the reality that she’s not very bright and only wins reporter awards because she is part of a victim class.
No, they would say he pissed his pants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many stupid people, so few minutes to point them out ……
LikeLiked by 7 people
👍
Sundance, unless that panda is Japanese, he was saying ‘wei’ (喂). 😀
Even better, the panda was saying. 你吃了吗？(Have you eaten?) and the President would answer, 吃了, 呢 你？ (I’ve eaten, and you?), then offer the bear the ‘most beautiful piece of chocolate cake’.
😀
Sorry to seem obtuse, but I don’t understand the chocolate cake reference I’ve been seeing so much of lately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Trump met with Xi, they were having “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake” (in the words of DJT) when the decision was made to lob 59 missiles on Syria over the chemical attacks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s used with the same humorous context as “and keep their coats.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks a lot. Makes a lot more sense now lol
Nontroll, while entertaining Xi at Mar-a-lago, President Trump provided a steak dinner. It was during dessert, “a big, beautiful, piece of chocolate cake” said our President that he excused himself, gave the order to launch the Tomahawks at Syria, returned to the cake and let Xi know what had happened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And all timed to the minute-just like the master chess player would do.
“I just tomahawked Syria 59 times. Would you like a big, beautiful piece of chocolate cake?”
I Love It!
Big Xi (She) was honored with a lovely slice of chocolate cake.
Mitt was honored with garlic soup and frog legs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good God – Is garlic soup really a thing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It might go with frog legs. Not sure but, I don’t want either.
I would like a slice of the chocolate cake.
nontroll, I climbed a mountain in the High Tatras once, in Slovakia, and sat down to such an incredibly delicious bowl of garlic soup that everyone had to wait for me before we descended (they were concerned because of dusk arriving) because I ordered a second bowl! I’ve tried to replicate the recipe since, unsuccessfully.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
And not the ‘intellectual’ ones. 😀
ECMARSH-But it did work- since dinner Mitten is shut up….we hope it will work on McST*IN & GRAHAM……
LikeLike
I wonder every day how great life for the American people would be if the GOPe, DNC, Ryan, McConnell and Msm would for once try to be Americans.
After reading Sundance it also seems the above are destroying themselves daily. Therefore only a matter of time before they will no longer matter.
More popcorn, we have a leader!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trump is sinking the S.S. Uniparty 1 pinhole at a time. By the time they realize they are taking on too much water it will be too late and they won’t have the ability to stop the leak because it will be coming from a million pinholes everywhere. MAGA 1 pinhole at a time…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Excellent point-
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ivanka’s daughter Arabella is mentioned in this brillant article. We should also remember that Ivanka is a role model for young women in China, she is a superstar in China
LikeLiked by 11 people
Another great explainer, SD! (Oh, hai! LOL! Love me some panda bears!)
PDJT has accomplished with smarts, planning, negotiating savvy, warmth, charm, and respect, what BHO could never have accomplished no matter how far he bent over, nor how much money he spent.
The mere IDEA that the USA must appease, apologize, kiss azz, and send money to any other country to develop mutually beneficial relationships is not only extremely offensive, it’s counterproductive.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Their used to this, and think we “owe it” to the world. America First isnt submissive!
LikeLiked by 26 people
LOL!!!
Ish Kabibble and yuck
LOL!
SOME DAY I will learn not to read these comments when I am eating or drinking. Now I have to get a step stool and wipe spewed taco salad off the wall. How did it get there? Well, it was in my mouth when I read the caption about the mayor of Tampa. Just darned lucky I didn’t aspirate it. Still choking and laughing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My pleasure sylvia! My son says why are you laughing mommy?😗
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet you’re a hoot and a holler to live with. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the reminder of just how much I loathe that a**hole. Looking forward to the day the damage done to this Country is extracted from his worthless hide. 😠
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh for crying out loud, holy Cats, that was simply genius and oh so so funny. 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT is surrounding himself with good people, and making some important “friendships”.
He’s developing quite a menagerie…Cats (big ones and Suspicious ones), a T-Rex, wolverines, pandas, and dogs. Of course they must navigate around the opposition. The Rinos, Hippos, jackasses, snakes, weasels, and cucarachas.
I’m glad to be on the team with a Lion as it’s leader!!!
MAGA!!!! 🦁
LikeLiked by 15 people
Warm Fuzzies time!!
Ahhh, the mental relief of a results oriented POTUS. Sooo many posers for so long.
Hence forth, we have a yardstick for the office.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Man I wouldn’t wanna be the guy who has to fill Trump’s boots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed, CDH. An impeccable benchmark for the future. Our country, and the world, will never be the same… and none too soon. We nearly lost it all, and God has provided with lightning speed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
👆 🙏 👏!
Thank you for your gracious reply, CDH. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will never be able to go back to like it was before.
When N Korea, Syria, ISIS, border and illegal immigration, economy all show overwhelming evidence of improvement in the coming months and years, what will late night comedians talk about ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
That chocolate chips are racist, potato chips are promoting Irish nationalism, and that the Russians caused both. There is no end to their madness
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL so true.
In the olden days, comedians tended to tell jokes. Actual jokes. Or talk about their family and their crazy antics.
Of course the “comedians” of today are nothing more than propagandists working for mind control poseurs.
Sundance,
Feel free to use this whenever the mood strikes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gorka reminds us that media is not only fake news but Very fake news
LikeLiked by 10 people
This will be interesting to see play out.
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/05/06/asia-pacific/china-urged-u-s-fire-pacific-command-chief-harris-return-heaping-pressure-north-korea/#.WQ56g5FHahA
My take is that President Trump will not replace PCC Harris. He will convey to President XI Jingping that having a strong protector of the Asian waters is a good thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Request was made 6 days before Xi’s visit, according to the article. Doubt anything will happen at this point.
Possible DJT asked Harris to take the lumps out..
“the charm of the granddaughter of the U.S. President singing for President Xi and his wife in their native tongue.
Do not underestimate the value of these gestures and how it was perceived by the recipients as personal respect – far above the level of traditional political respect which would be customary during such encounters. President Trump made this visit personal, and his words after the meeting were all personal, not positional.”
Respect is never faked. Respect faked is an insult. Trump actually respects China and their leader. And respect from a fool, or a wimp, a scoundrel, a liar, a coward, a loser, an untested man, etc, is worthless. How did China make Obama deplane from Airforce 1?
Never believe that Trump expended no capital, Trump expended a lifetime of capital to earn the respect Xi showed him. And, for China, North Korea is an expense, a drag, a problem now and a worse one in the future. What Trump is doing is helping China out of their problem. You just have to understand reality.
China owes Trump for helping them with North Korea. Obama couldn’t because an empty suit carries no weight. Trump is the heavyweight. Tillerson can only be TRex because Trump is not an empty suit.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Firing the missiles and dropping the MOAB bomb only means Trump is in charge of the military. The healthcare bill win in the House and nomination of Justice Gorsuch in the Senate means Trump has mastered the politics of his own party which is the majority party. These are two critical phases.
The treatment of the oppositional press, Dickerson, with impunity, means Trump has dominance over his only serious opposition.
The win over the Circuit Courts is next.
One key piece after another is falling into place. The biggest, the major piece will be getting a handle on the Rogue part of the CIA and its contractors.
Cold Anger needs to be replaced with Cool at Winning. We can’t be the lottery winning fool that blows his wad in overheated stupidity. Winning with Dignity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the FBI.
And let’s not forget the invaluable contribution of Melania Trump, who made Mrs. Xi’s trip to the USA unforgettable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great analysis!
POTUS gives unreservedly. He does however, expect some sort of reciprocity. That’s genuine diplomacy positioned from strength. Trump is no chump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn fine reading!
One more time. (This is such an appropriate quote):
All men can see these tactics whereby I conquer, but what none can see is the strategy out of which victory is evolved.
Sun Tzu
Do you think, perhaps, POTUS is a student of Sun Tzu? Me thinks so.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ve always felt that Sun Tzu is mostly good old common sense which DJT has in abundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The title of his book would indicate that.
Okay, I couldn’t resist. Here’s another one:
The general who advances without coveting fame and retreats without fearing disgrace, whose only thought is to protect his country and do good service for his sovereign, is the jewel of the kingdom. Sun Tzu
LikeLiked by 9 people
littlebird160, you capture the spirit of Trump perfectly with references to Sun Tzu. And Trump is more than quotations, Trump lives Sun Tzu with genius and guts.
I just have to remember Trump is Trump even in the dense fog of this war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“How no-one amid almost all media can see how effective this approach by President Trump has been…”
It’s because most of them can’t see it. As Scot Adams would say, they’re watching a different movie than you are. In their movie, Trump is potentially getting us into a nuclear war with N. Korea. He is like a bumbling Hitler in one of those WW2 era cartoons, both a dunce and fiendishly dangerous at the same time. If they see any of his accomplishments at all, they’ll chalk it up to the broken clock being right twice a day. The Left is in a sad way right now because the movie they are watching is constantly inducing stress, fear, and anger.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Opposition made that choice to watch the wrong movie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And P45 loves to dump ice cold water all over the left’s silly behavior.
#1) How no-one amid almost all media can see how effective this approach by President Trump has been; and
Thiss one is the question, indeed. The media either knows how effective Trump has been and refuses to give him credit, or they are too dumb to figure it out.
BTW, the Brian Kilmeade radio show is on opposite Laura, and I find myself liking his show better than hers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This one is the question, indeed.”
“The media either knows how effective Trump has been and refuses to give him credit, or they are too dumb to figure it out.”
Both at the same time. They know he’s winning big league (and it’s scaring the shee-ite out of them) without giving him credit AND they have no idea how he’s doing it. (In conspiracy mode, they probably actually believe Putin is helping him, lol)
LikeLiked by 4 people
The media knows, but they do what their donors wants them to do. Media rather have money than truth.
Trillions are at stake….just saying…
Trump is not going to allow some nutjob, with nukes, to threaten his progeny or the US.
He takes his role as father, grandfather & President very seriously when it comes to those most elemental issues.
Just like Reagan.
Iran is next.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Iran = Saudi Arabia, Iran is just more open about their intentions. Saudi Arabia is waging political war against us. The real threat of Islam is from political war, not kinetic war.
“AND they have no idea how he’s doing it. ”
This is the absolute stark truth. The DhimmiRats, Libtards, Ly’nStream Traitors are bewildered by Trump’s success. All they can do is throw tantrums, scream and cry, still.
Building on Sundance’s insight:
“ ‘Not’ labeling China as a currency manipulator is not affirmative action. It is actually the absence of action; POTUS Trump is not doing something.”
Trump’s BONUS:
Soon Congress will be railing against Trump for the “empty threat” to sanction China for “something” … deflecting from their own failure to contribute to MAGA.
Trump then cuts a deal to address trade with China ONLY after Congress passes the Trump Agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sec T-Rex at ASEAN meeting discussed NK and the Southern sea disputes resolutions. The article reports that Duterte said ‘his phone conversation with Xi was at the behest of Trump, who called the Philippine leader at the end of the Asean summit in Manila on April 29.’
‘Asean ministers marked the 40th anniversary of Asean-US relations, and expressed “eagerness” to meet President Trump, who is expected to attend in November the 5th Asean-US Summit and the 12th East Asia Summit in the Philippines, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam.’
http://www.manilatimes.net/asean-tillerson-speak-vs-nkorea/325922/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems the People’s Bank of China has caught on.
From Pan Gongsheng, a vice governor of the central bank, the People’s Bank of China.
“China has no intention of raising competitiveness via currency devaluation. It does not have this wish, and it also does not have this need,” Pan wrote in a weekend piece in Chinese magazine Modern Bankers.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-economy-yuan-idUSKBN18300W?il=0
Love it when a plan comes together.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chinese customs are different. There is a WWII account where a Chinese tail gunner would not fire at an attacking Japanese Zero because his Chinese pilot had disgraced him. Honor is a big deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such excellent analysis by SD. Aren’t we blessed to have such a man as our President? He is so much more than I ever thought he would be. He has so far exceeded my expectations that he could spend the rest of his term just playing golf and I’d think we had been well served.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is truly a blessing and a miracle that this man ran for President and won. To God we give the praise and the glory for answering our prayers. 🙏🏻
Please give Happy Panda a delicious bamboo-flavored treat for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When President Trump announced, my two picks had been Perry and Walker. Well, Walker was uninspriing (although a good guy) and Perry just didn’t have any charisma.
So I ordered and read The Art of the deal, which I had thought was a boring business book.I was wrong.
What that book revealed to me was a guy with a very creative way of thinking, and one who could keep a lot of balls in the air while keeping track of them.
Then I went to YouTuube and found interviews over the last 30 years, with everyone from Charlie Rose to Oprah. He was consitent in his beliefs about trade and government wastefulness.
The best video I found was his appearance before th Senate Oversight Committee concerning the cost overruns in the remodeling of the UN building. Here it is:
After all of this, I knew he would win.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Everyone must take the time to listen to this video-we watched it 3 times few weeks back. Very good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remarkable find, thank you.
Mr. Trump speaks so clearly and eloquently, I can listen to him all day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miss Marple, I salute you. Truly. You are amazing. You spent a lot of time and made a lot of effort to research your choice for President, and you made an informed (and extremely intelligent decision) from a place of knowledge. You used your intellect rather than your intuition, emotion, or what the MSM told you.
I still haven’t read The Art of the Deal and I read A LOT. I, too, assumed it would be a sort of dull business book and I have read enough of that kind of thing to last me a lifetime. I’m going to have to get a copy and read it. Obviously I spent most of my life “misunderestimating” Donald Trump. Not anymore. Each and every day my opinion of him ratchets up just a little higher, and by now it is pretty darned high.
The contrast between the Chinese with Pres Obama and Pres Trump is stark. Pres Trump gives genuine respect and gets genuine respect in return. Pres Obama was forced to exit Air Force One through the back entrance because of a supposed “mistake” with the rolling stairway on the runway. “Mistake” my eye. It was a deliberate insult. Obama was too arrogant to notice. Pres Trump does his homework to understand the nuances of Chinese honor. It’s not just hard work, it’s brilliance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DJT is not a treasonous USA hating pile of sh/t. That’s the difference.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps it’s because the complexity is difficult to distill;
Perhaps, but I doubt it. Not even for this unsophisticated & deplorable driller is any of this too difficult to distill. They choose not to understand, they rely upon their own ‘wisdom’
LikeLiked by 3 people
May 06, 2017 02:36 PM
China’s Response to North Korea’s Criticism Signals Fraying Ties, Analysts Say
By Wu Gang
http://www.caixinglobal.com/2017-05-06/101087113.html
The left becomes smaller and smaller….
Their increased vulgarity is directly proportional to their emptiness
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m Just Saying’–A couple of us had an exchange either earlier today or yesterday on another thread talking about the similarities between the Obama years and the Harry Potter books and also The Hunger Games. Another Harry Potter analogy keeps hitting me every little bit as I read here, and your comment brought it to mind again. Harry Potter’s last year of school and the year after that involved hunting down Horcruxes, objects with bits of the soul of the evil Lord Voldemort contained in them. As they found each Horcrux and destroyed it, just when you think you have won, the Horcrux would put up a desperate ugly fight because it could tell the end was nearing. Kind of like Nancy Pelosi’s enraged screeches…
Thank you sundance! I have an awe of your ability to write about the truth. So glad you are here for us Trumpers!
