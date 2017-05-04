Republicans Vote to Bring Back “Compensatory Time” Option For Workers…

The various media pundits and news stories are calling H.R. 1180 a “new overtime bill”. However, in reality the ‘take pay or take time off’ concept is more than 50 years old; we used to call it “compensatory time” or “comp time”.
WASHINGTON – […] Voting along party lines, the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would allow private-sector employers to compensate their overtime-working employees with paid time off instead of paying them time-and-a-half as currently required.
The bill, H.R. 1180, would tweak the Fair Labor Standards Act, which mandates employers that require hourly-paid employees to work more than 40 hours a week to pay time-and-a-half, or 1.5 times their usual hourly rate. The bill also prohibits employers from coercing or intimidating employees to choose time off instead of overtime pay.
House Republicans passed the bill, sponsored by Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.), with no Democrats voting in favor. The bill will now go to the Senate, where it will require 60 votes to avoid a filibuster by Democrats. (read more)
The professionally Democrat hate the concept, but most Democrat politicians have zero experience in understanding how incredibly beneficial compensatory time can be.
Many of us came from an era when “compensatory time” was a fantastic way for people to utilize it to make their lives much easier.
The basic principle can be awesome for employees for a variety of reasons. However, few young workers today have an understanding of how it works.
Say you work 60 hours in a week. If ‘compensatory time’ options are available you can take your standard 40 hour paycheck and defer the 20 overtime hours to future time off at the OT rate of time-and-a-half (20 x 1.5), gaining you 30 hours of comp time.
Historically this was an excellent way for middle-class young people to attend college and still get a consistent paycheck. You work five weeks at 70 hours per week and the 150 overtime hours convert to 225 paid comp time hours. That’s six weeks off and you are still getting a paycheck.
I know dozens of people who worked long hours in the summer, and Thanksgiving/Christmas holiday breaks, building up enough comp-time so they received a paycheck throughout their entire college terms when they were not working.
Even more people used comp-time as a bank to save up time off for childbirth or other family plans where they could take big chunks of time off work and still get paid consistently.
Additionally, even more people used partial ‘comp-time’ as way to work periods of only part-time (2 days a week etc.) but still be paid for the entire week filling in the other 3 days with comp-time. This was the preferred practice for working students during college semesters; there was never a downside.
Nothing was ever forced it was simply an option. Take the overtime pay, or bank the overtime as paid time off. It was a great system and provided numerous benefits while simultaneously allowing the business to control payroll and labor cost efficiencies.
Season businesses really liked comp-time because it meant they could ramp up hours worked during peak business periods, and not have to lay-off workers in the slower periods because the workers converted the previous work hours into time-off with pay. It really was a win/win.
Against the backdrop of an anticipated exploding Trump economy hopefully this bill will pass the Senate and a new generation of young people and middle-class workers will be able to see the benefits such a system of pay options can provide.
Senator Elizabeth Warren is absolutely clueless on this issue. I’ll bet she doesn’t even know a single person in her life who ever used “compensatory time” because she’s surrounded by limo-liberals who are detached from common sense workers.
99 percent of my working years I was an exempt employee (didn’t get time and a half for overtime). So when I did get paid overtime it was as straight hourly rate, but taxed at my maximum bracket. It wasn’t worth much.
My last job let me take it as comp time and I loved it. Extra vacation or time off for life’s little challenges.
Glad to see it will be available for more people,
Mike
My husband gets comp time. He banks it all. When my son was born thats how we had planned for his time off to get paid. He ended up needing an extra week off due to my complications and guess what? We had the money in comp time. It is also how he is able to take a 2 week vacation. Comp time is a very common sense approach!
The hypocritical Democrats oppose paying working people for time off. That’s rich.
The Democrats oppose paying people at all.
But they have no problem with people paying THEM!!!
We are swimming in a sea
Of Democrat hypocrisy
I tho’t full-time is now 25 hours a week, not 40, at least until OCare is GUTTED! Did I sleep through something?
The Ocare definition of fulltime is different than Labor Dept definition for overtime etc. you can’t mix the apples with the oranges 😊
I did not realize that was for OCare only. HOW RIDIC!
The Healthcare bill just passed in the House eliminates required employer-paid insurance.
That part I knew, but it is not on the President’s desk yet, so we can’t count on anything in it.
Which is fantastic news, actually. Full time jobs might make a bit of a comeback.
I expect 100% of the resistance to this to come from people who have never signed nor earned a paycheck.
Oh, and in the future they can just lead with “Obama threatened to veto this” and you got my support.
I stand with Beryl! I just automatically suspect if the Jug Eared Wonder wanted it, it is a bad, bad thing and vice versa.
Warren like some of her far left senate comrades is a communist leftist. No wonder she doesn’t get it.
100% CPUSA members et al, Pam.
Warren doesn’t get it because she does not punch a clock.
The Senate should have to punch a time-clock inside the Capitol Bldg door which is guarded by armed MP Marines. (And NOT computerized, so it can be “wiped with a cloth” or otherwise cheated easily.)
That alone would save the country millions or billions. Add the House of Reps to that, or the HOR’s as I call it.
They still wouldn’t comprehend comp time nor time-and-a-half-pay, because they never ever would do or would work a full forty hours a week thrughout the year and will never live with only a one or two week vacation and limited “sick days” for which a signed physician’s note is required to get paid.
Working from their “home office?” Too bad. I cannot tell you how many hours I had to put in at home without compensation nor comptime to grade papers and prepare lessons. Especially when time at work was filled up with mostly useless and boring “meetings” that dragged on and on accomplishing nothing except eating up my paid time so I had to work for free later.
And,
Any of their trips should require to-the-penney and very limited expense accounts, including a report of how each item works “for the people.” If spouses want to go, they pay for their own trip. Aides should be limited to what the Senators can afford out of pocket: they get paid quite enough to afford an aide if they need one.
(As it is I feel sure that now their entire haute couture wardrobes are paid out of expense accounts, not to mention drugs, copious amounts of liquor and choice of hookers or toyboys, various bribes and other “miscellaneous expenses” in the millions of dollars a year…or maybe even per trip.)
If I didn’t know that Fauxcahontas was lying through her teeth every time she opens her mouth, I would be forced to believe that she was too stupid to be able to tie her own shoes.
Really Chip? You hadn’t noticed those velcro flaps on her shoes: 🙂
And here all this time I thought moccasins were slip-ons ; )
Hehe, Meat.
If the Faux opposes the bill, must be a good one.
Sacamanure
SD I agree this would be a great bill if passed. Not a single Democrat House Member voted in favor of it. We would need 8 Democrats in the Senate to vote yes. Do you see that as a real possibility?
When I retired I had 2,841 hours of Comp Time accrued over a little bit over 25 years.
That alone was one heckuva payout when I took my final leave 🙂
My husband had to take a whole year off back in 2004 and because he saved ALL of his comp time, he had a full paycheck during the entire year.
FYI! He is the kind of guy that never missed a day of work. The only time he took a day off in 15 yrs was the day we bought and brought home his new John Deere Tractor. What a joy it was for me to see him so happy. That Tractor still looks brand new and has hundreds of hours on it. I love my hard working blue collar husband! We are middle Class Americans, now both retired, and Love President Trump!
Sundance, thanks for writing up the explanation. I am better armed with education from you to set people straight should the topic come up. Your work is the best ever and I’m so grateful to you!
Comp time is awesome. It is also a lovely parting gift if you leave.
Winning, winning, and winning! That roller coaster quote really was on point.
I work 48.5 hours a week, hourly. I get 15 vacation days a year, but I might consider this too, should it pass. A few hours a week adding up, might mean down the road, I might only have to work 44 hours a week for a few weeks-like in the dead times. (now) It’s all good… figures the libtards flip out, clueless morons.
Yes, working people love it, democrats hate it. What could we deduce from that? 🙂
Pocahontas, how is cheating workers out of overtime if you give workers the option to accrue even more time off? In the end, it’s a choice for the workers. I thought the Democrats were the party of choice…
rsanchez1990: “I thought the Democrats were the party of choice…”
Oh, certainly, rsanchez1990. I have a lot of choice words for the Democrat Party ;o)
Common sense is breaking out all over the place today 🙂 Americans celebrating everywhere!
Since this is not a budgetary bill, maybe McTurtle will invoke the nuclear option
Holy Hell…..”McTurtle”……I lost my drink on the keyboard with that one 🙂
Of course the demoncrats are against it. They are against anything America First, against anything that would make people’s lives better except their own, and all for illegals, communists, freaks of nature, moozies, killing us with taxes, regulations, strangling the economy with myriad of rules and regulations and making everyone dependent on government. No more evil demoncrats, enough is enough. We finally have a true people’s president, God bless our awesome president Trump.
The party of slavery.
It will be interesting to see if any republicans vote against it…We most likely won’t get eight democrats, but I want to see a Collins and Murkowski etc vote….
I also want a stand alone vote on Wall funding…We will not get many of President Trumps priorities, but we can get these people on record….It’s the only way forward…
I have no concern for the wall, because it will be built if every retired person in the U.S. has to go there and work on it. They have my number…
Dalethorn,
If comp time is passed, you might see even a heck of a lot more volunteers for the Wall. I’d certainly want to add to it, it would be something I’d be bragging to my grandchildren when that time comes.
Yes, I’d love to put in some good ole sweat on that project, so I better give them my number too. I would venture to guess there would be millions of volunteers.
I think our President has this, but if he doesn’t I will look for some of you down there.
Of course the demoncrats are against it. They are against anything America First, anything that would make people’s lives easier except their own. They are all for illegals, freaks, commies, moozies, anything that lines up their pockets and creates dependents on the government while destroying businesses and people’s lives through taxes, rules and regulations. Let’s hope they become nonexistent in a few years, by self-destructing while we MAGA. Thank God for our awesome, wonderful president. God bless your fearless president Trump.😚😚😚
They hate God most of all, because God tells them that they’re sinners. They hate that, and by extension, us.
I’m waiting for the PRO CHOICE people to say workers shouldn’t have A CHOICE.
Too soon?
Not at all BB, you won’t have to wait too long.
I’m sorry, but I’m no fan of Comp time. As things are at my job now, I have to work after hours for certain things. But do I get to take the day or hours off before or after? No, I still have to put in my 40 each week. It would be fine if what I had to do was work over occasionally, but in my case, it’s we can’t do anything until after hours, then it takes till 2 or 3 in the morning to finish it. Frankly, I’d rather get paid. As for me, Show me the money!!
It allows it as an option for employers. If, as you say, you work regularly after hours. Chances are your employer will maintain the option to pay you straight overtime instead of comp time. The biggest group this helps is seasonal work or other work that has peaks and valleys of “busy” time. My work has comp time available for salary workers (well, not exactly “comp time” since I’m exempt and not hourly) but I love it! Busy weeks here and there and then later I can take a few days off to recover without it affecting my paycheck.
For me, it depends on the job, the company, and how Mgmt deals with it. I’ve had great experiences with it, where using it was my decision, and I’ve been in jobs where it felt like the mgmt was doing me a favor by giving me a day off, even though I had tons of comp time coming. Some companies work the hell out you and give comp, then when it’s slow ask for people to take off and use the comp time. So it could be kind of a pain depending on the company you work for. Could be great. But I would like the option of getting time and a half OR comp. Just random $.02. Ultimately, it seems companies will be inclined to hire more and that’s what this country needs – jobs. So it’s a win, Trump train picking up steam!
I’m surprised they are against it bc fed employees used to get it. My dad used to work a certain number of days, and then “earn a 1/2 a day paid time off.”
Same with if you worked for NYS, my friends dad had about 2 years worth saved up when he retired.
Obama just wanted employers to pay overtime whether the business required it or not.
I was able to earn multiple certifications qualifying me for better-paying positions, all because the hospital I worked at offered a comp time option for other healthcare-related study. It used to be a common way to advance your education.
I see a hint at something that wasn’t said explicitly (as far as I can tell) – does this bill say that where comp time is offered in place of time-and-a-half overtime, that the comp time will also be time-and-a-half, in every case?
I’ve never heard of it being time and a half. When I get it, it’s been a choice between the money at 1.5 x wage or the time off (straight time). I usually choose the time off. It’s cheaper for the employer and more enjoyable for me. Plus if I work comp time, I need the time to recover.
In my work experience, when comp time was offered it was not hour for hour it was 1.5 hours for every hour worked. However, depending on the Fair Labor Standards Act there was (at least at that time) another category for Non-Standard Work Week employees. This meant if you had a job that meant you might have to do a little travel or something else that resulted in a fairly regular situation where your duties demanded you work 8.5 hours one day, and 9 hours another day, or something like that, you were to “flex” your schedule within that one work week so that you didn’t exceed 40 hours in your work week. If you did exceed 40 hours, that would either be overtime paid at time and a half or “comp” time accrued at the time and a half rate. It worked well.
Not sure I was very clear. If you were “flexing” your schedule within your work week, it was straight hour for hour and referred to as exchange time. An example would be you were out on the job and traffic was slow and you didn’t get back to the shop by the end of your day and accrued an extra half hour of work time, you would then (depending on sup’s approval) get your half hour back within that work week. One popular option would be to take add it to your lunch break the next day, or save it till Friday and leave a half hour early. But again, that was only if your job was designated by the Fair Labor Standards Act as a Non-Standard Work Week position.
Frankly, there was a real lack of understanding on the part of supervisors, management, and employees about the whole thing and how it worked. I think it is a good option and am glad to see they are trying to restore it, but like everything else there are opportunities for unscrupulous types to take advantage at every level (management, supervision, or line staff).
I believe that is what Sundance said: 1 1/2 time or money.
We had the choice unofficially to take comp time 30 years ago at the company I work for, but it was hour for hour, not the 1.5 as described. It was abused anyway and they stopped doing it.
The way this looks is there is no downside, unless the fine print has something about forcing someone to take comp time instead of paying out overtime.. I’ve been salaried the last 25 years, took a big hit when I changed from hourly to salaried, but about 10 years had a boss that valued me and gave me a decent raise.
“The bill also prohibits employers from coercing or intimidating employees to choose time off instead of overtime pay.”
Given the limited concerns a few of you have expressed on this, and given the quotes above from the article cited above, what exactly is the downside to this bill that has the liberals hyperventilating in anger?
As an hourly worker, this is great news. Everyone knows at a certain point OT just gets eaten up in taxes. So many of my fellow employees pass on OT, just for that very reason. Now, to be able to bank it, that is a blessing!!! WINNING!!!!
As bus drivers, we have whole stretches of unpaid days off, do to the school calendar. Now, people won’t be struggling!!!
The dems don’t like comp time because the unions don’t want it.
I didn’t realize they stopped it. i used to work for the state and we were mandated to work overtime on a regular basis. I usually took the money but it was nice sometimes having comp time to ad to a holiday or a weekend.
Worked for AT&T as a tech and a manager for many years. Managerial comp time was always offered but NEVER really allowed. We were always “too busy,” “too shorthanded.” The excuses were endless. Maybe it was allowed in the touchy-feely corporate side but not in operations where most of us worked. In fact as a manager-if I did not work at least two hours extra a day (30 minutes in before your techs and 90 minutes after they leave) I was gigged on my annual evaluation. Where you only possibly got a raise and a “bonus” if your boss felt like giving it to you. Companies will always try to screw you out of it or at the very least make if very difficult for you to use.
Same here. Offered, but frowned upon at ‘appraisal’ time. So I continue to take the money….sock it away, it will come in handy when I’m old and gray…..or paying for something the LibTARDS and can’t be reconciled.
something the LibTARDS “did”….and can’t be reconciled. Wish they had an edit button 🙂
Does this bill give the option solely to the employer or can the individual worker decide what he or she wants? I’d hope it gives more choice to workers as some people may simply want the upfront time and a half, especially lower income folks that pay little to nothing in federal taxes. If you only make $9 or $10 an hour in a part time job, you likely would prefer the time and a half upfront rather than paid time off, which may not be an option to the employee in the first place.
From the article: “The bill also prohibits employers from coercing or intimidating employees to choose time off instead of overtime pay.”
Then that is good. I’m sure many companies will try to get over on their employees in any way they can in order to not pay the full comp time.
Tell me, if an employer is “prohibited” but does it anyway, what is the worker gonna do?
Hire an attorney for big bucks while he is fired for balking?
Who will enforce this part?
FWIW, there are options. In my state, for example you could make a complaint with the State Department of Labor and Industries. There may be a federal option as well where an employee could file a complaint with the Labor Board or something, I just don’t know.
I DO know that my employer at least made an attempt to keep this straight, because we had employees who put in more than 40 hour work weeks (without supervisor’s approval) so they could catch up on their work, and tracked in on their calendars, and then they would get annoyed over something unrelated and put in a claim for back overtime pay for all those hours. And we had to pay.
Still, there is always a price to pay for fighting for your rights.
Ever notice the people who work at jobs that actually require work all seem to be Trump supporters?
And ever notice those who don’t work or those suck on the teat of the taxpayers (government employees) all seem to be anti-Trump?
Funny how that works
