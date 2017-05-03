Michael Slager Pleads Guilty to “Federal Civil Rights” Charges in Walter Scott Shooting…

Several people have requested thoughts and analysis on the decision by South Carolina (former) Police Officer Michael Slager to plead guilty to civil rights violations.
From the outset this case was unique, stunningly so. Our research into this case was necessarily fact-driven because any emotional review of the shooting is fraught with over simplistic reaction. This is one of those cases where logic battles with emotion and the outcome, as it stands today, is even more evidence toward that end.
Michael Slager pleading guilty to federal charges against the State’s inability to gain any criminal charges shows how the dynamic of law can run parallel to justice but not necessarily merge. This is the framework for my perspective on this case.
It’s important to note what Slager’s plea isn’t. There is no admission of violation of statutory state law. Slager is not pleading guilty to any form of manslaughter, and most certainly isn’t guilty of level of statutory murder. The unusual nature of this dynamic is why the State of South Carolina has withdrawn any/all criminal charges now that Slager has plead guilty to a federal violation of Scott’s civil rights.
Important Back Story
There is a lot about this case where the dynamics of justice have failed on both sides. The fact that the case was highly-charged politically created part of the issue. From the media’s perspective the trial jury was “hung” and a mistrial was declared; but that’s not the real story.
The trial jury were hung on the ‘voluntary manslaughter’ (lesser charge), not the murder charge. Oddly the failure of the defense team to demand a polling of the jury on the manslaughter charge to drive home that aspect, and the political decision by Judge Clifton Newman not to draw that distinction on his own, must have ultimately contributed to the decision today.
The State overcharged Slager to appease a political mob. There was no way, with the facts sure to come out in court, that a murder conviction was ever possible. Every intellectually honest person knew that; and that’s what the jury also confirmed.
Yes, Slager shot and killed Walter Scott. However, there was less than 1.5 seconds between the end of Walter Scott’s two minute physical fight with Slager and the first shot from Slager’s pistol. Ultimately the question becomes was the shooting legal?
The answer to that question is yes, and no. Yes, under the SC legal statutes the action Slager took was legal in all aspects. However, it is also true that Slager’s less than 1.5 second decision to shoot a felon fleeing custody, in the back, after an almost 2 minute physical struggle, multiple times, was not a good decision.
If the jury had stated in court they were hung on the ‘voluntary manslaughter’ aspect, the federal civil rights violation charges would have frozen, perhaps disappeared. The State and Feds were lucky Judge Newman didn’t poll the jury. If Solicitor General Scarlett Wilson re-tried the case for just ‘voluntary manslaughter’, the result could go either way. If not guilty, well, how can an officer act lawfully, and still be in violation of law.
The family of Walter Scott already received a payout over $6 million. Michael Slager is not admitting to violation of any state law. The state is dropping all charges. Slager has entered a deal to plea guilty to federal civil rights charges.
Weird, but not necessarily unexpected.
The Trump Justice Department did not, as was once rumored, actually dismiss the federal case. But it does seem to have engineered a deal that includes the dropping of state charges. Federal judge David C. Norton, a George W. Bush appointee, could sentence Slager to 20 years in prison, but he could also sentence him to no prison time at all—and should: Slager has already spent a savage eight months in solitary confinement, not allowed to hold or even see his first son, born during his incarceration.
It’s very hard to tell from reading the Main Stream Media, but lead defense attorney Andy Savage actually used the argument developed by The Conservative Treehouse/ Last Refuge website that Scott had shot Office Slager with his own taser before fleeing—totally discrediting the Unprovoked-Atrocity-By-Brutal-Cop Narrative that took in even American Renaissance’s famously finicky Jared Taylor.[Officer Michael Slager, White Man, April 9, 2015] (read more)
Michael Slager has already spent more than a year-and-a-half in jail before trial. Eight months of the time in jail was in solitary confinement. Sentencing on the civil rights plea should be interesting.
All Slager/Scott Research available HERE
What could the penalty be for a civil rights violation?
There is a paragraph in the actual agreement. The government will be requesting a sentence equivalent to that given for 2nd degree murder and obstruction of justice. It could be up to life.
https://www.scribd.com/document/347084619/Slager-Plea
Oh my Lord. This poor man and his family. God help them.
Thank you for this article. I was one that was confused. Waiting to see sentencing. I read one article that stated he could be sentenced to life. If I can find it, I will post
I find it weird that the family has received a big payday for having a felon who was beating a police officer. That is not the kind of behavior that should be reinforced.
“Weird” is but one of many choice adjectives I would use to describe it…
The charge — deprivation of rights under the color of law, carries as little as no prison time and as much as life behind bars.
http://www.postandcourier.com/news/ex-police-officer-michael-slager-pleads-guilty-to-civil-rights/article_c6836d4c-2f2f-11e7-a651-7f3c5a7bbf12.html
The judge will use the guidelines in 18 U.S. Code § 3553.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/3553
It sounds like the judge has a huge leeway in this sentencing. Of course, this also sounds like a plea-bargain. I believe that the sentencing is also settled in most plea-bargains. So the officer probably knows what the sentencing is going to be, and it is something fair that he can live with.
Here is one case where I honestly do not know how I feel about it. The victim should not have fought off the officer, and the officer should have just followed him awaiting back-up–not shoot him in the back.
It’s a mess.
This trial has many issues. Local reporting http://www.postandcourier.com/news/taser-revelations-judge-s-shutting-of-court-add-latest-wrinkles/article_f7f9486a-979a-11e6-8867-23d9ad4c26af.html
Happy that the linked article gave a well deserved shoutout to TCTH. After reading the article, I can’t blame the officer for pleading guilty to the obscure federal civil rights violation called “Deprivation of Rights Under Color Of Law.” He also was about to lose his pro bono lawyer and was facing a federal hearing in May followed by a state hearing starting August 28. Everything was stacked against him. God willing the judge sentence him to time served.
Will the officers family get 6 million?
This is crazy. He’s a cop. A bad hombre was thought to have a taser, and after 2 minutes, the cop made a decision to shoot.
I can’t believe bad hombres get 6 million. I need to quit my day job….we all do.
Remember this rule: most convicts do 50% of 80% of their sentence. I didnt write that wrong. They automatically get credit for time in, plus some, then are released earlier due to behavior, overcrowding, lack of interest by victims or advocates when requesting parole, incompetent parole boards, or lawyers/politicians who rewrite the rules via legislation or a combination of these. This one is hard because LEO knows you cant shoot a fleeing felon. Doesnt mean the guy wasnt a total POS, because felons are. It means it was a bad shooting. If the guy had been shot from the front, this wouldnt have gone to trial.
Let that marinate a bit. 50% of 80% of their sentence.
And in California, we have turnstiles at the jails, courtesy of democrats and lawyers.
I didn’t think federal cases were paroled.
Can you imagine if we had video of S/A Jelly Bryce’ 19 or so kills? Or the FBI shootout at Little Bohemia? Or Frank Hamer’s takedown of Bonnie and Clyde? The Slager shooting would appear totally by the book in comparison.
Thank you Sundance. I was waiting to see what you said. I agree whole heartedly and also am hoping this is the result of a deal that results in no jail time. Having so many South Carolinians in the Trump administration was likely helpful – although I’d bet Lindsey Graham was as useless as ever.
A two minute struggle is very long when you’re in the mix and surely would impact one’s judgment toward defending their life. We can’t keep hanging police out to dry if we hope to keep honest police on duty who will help to keep our cities safe.
I have faith that the good people of SC will not burn down historic Charleston in riots nor will SC LEO or citizens allow that to happen. However the Soror machine of BLM/LaRaza/Antifa/Resist et al are itching for riots and willing to get out there and start them.
I pray for everyone involved and law and order on our streets.
Phooey. I still think it justified homicide. He never was allowed to even argue that due to Trikki Nikkies Special Judge. He was forced to argue self defense. Globaloney.
