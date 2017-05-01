Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Talks About Economic Growth and Tax Reform…

Posted on May 1, 2017 by

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the White House’s recently unveiled tax plan in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC’s David Faber.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Talks About Economic Growth and Tax Reform…

  1. Paula Daly (@PaulaDaly14) says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Sundance, please include Peter Navarro in your picture posts… The man has been all over our phony trade deals. Anyone can go back and watch his series on China. The man is all over it. Thanks.

    Like

    Reply
  2. M33 says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Is that Faber or Fibber?
    I keep forgetting…

    Like

    Reply
  3. William Ray (@6williameray7) says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Mnuchin is a cool, clean, smooth MF’er!!! I love the man!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Jay Chou says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    My head hurts just by reading this. People at HOTAIR really this stupid?

    http://hotair.com/archives/2017/04/30/trump-invites-duterte-white-house-reason/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s