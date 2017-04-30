Secretary Rex Tillerson Closing Remarks to U.N. Security Council Session on North Korea…

Earlier we shared the remarks by Secretary Rex Tillerson as he opened a U.N. Ministerial Session on North Korea’s nuclear ambition. However, what we were unable to find was video of the closing remarks.
The closing remarks by T-Rex were intensely direct. The video is available on the State Department Website HERE. (w/ Transcript Below) There are some critical forward policy points outlined in the T-Rex closing.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I shall now make a further statement in my capacity as Secretary of State of the United States.
First, I appreciate all of the statements that have been made by you, and I have received those statements in the constructive spirit in which I know they’ve been offered. I also want to acknowledge the presence of a large number of ambassadors with us today. Your presence gives strength to the importance of this issue. It is a visible demonstration of the importance of this issue to the international community, and I welcome you, and I appreciate you being here.
It has been stressed repeatedly in many of your statements today North Korea has failed to honor its commitments of the past. It has made promises which it has broken. Had this body fully enforced and stood behind resolutions it had enacted in the past, vigorously enforcing sanctions with full compliance, perhaps we would not have found ourselves confronted with the high level of tension that we face today.
We will not negotiate our way back to the negotiating table with North Korea. We will not reward their violations of past resolutions. We will not reward their bad behavior with talks. We will only engage in talks with North Korea when they exhibit a good-faith commitment to abiding by the Security Council resolutions and their past promises to end their nuclear programs.
And that is why we must have full and complete compliance by every country to the resolutions that have been enacted by this body in the past – no relaxation in the vigorous implementation of sanctions. And we have called for those sanctions to be extended to other areas as well on a voluntary basis, and we’re calling globally for all countries to participate in exerting pressure on North Korea – this is the way you make your voice heard, is through action.
Any failure to take action diminishes your vote for these resolutions of the past, and diminishes your vote for future resolutions, and it de-values your seat at this council.
We must have full, complete compliance by all members of the council.
I thank you.
(LINK)
No wiggle room.. good!
It will be real interesting to see how NK responds. Masterfully played by the Trump Admin!
Dear Leader meets Mad Dog Mattis……fun starts very quickly.
It isn’t possible to speak any clearer. Best SOS ever!
Knight takes Queen…………………
Rather plain spoken, right to the point, no loose ends, bull by the horns attitude.
Brilliant!
I love Tillerson.
He is a good man. A true boy scout.
President Trump could not have picked a better Sec. of State.
I agree although I would replace the words ”boy scout” with ”emissary”. And a brilliant one at that.
And, I hope a better day for you, Sunshine.
I say boy scout because he is a scout leader and follows the scout morals to the T.
Watch his speech to the Boy Scout leaders conference that Sundance posted on CTH a while back. It is really really good.
Once I watched that, I knew Trump had picked the right man for the job.
Sobering.
He’s really gave all the nations the ultimate shame test on countries in the most diplomatic way possible: in essence if you don’t come down hard on NK like you promised, your word is no longer holds any value.
This is Tillerson’s play to put teeth into the UN, and if they don’t bite, it will remain a toothless entity.
Fantastic speech. Straight to the heart of the matter. No messing about. No weakness. Very powerful.
I’ll take those guns, boys.
Carries big stick
That’s a Big Bam! 😀
U.N. on notice, “de-values your seat”. Forcing bloviating leaders to actually lead.
Prime property in New York may be up for sale soon.
The UN does NOT own the property, where the General Assembly Building and Secretariat Building complex are located on Manhattan at 801 First Avenue.
The UN would have sold up and gone to Brussels years ago if they had not found out the property reverts back to the Rockefeller family.
I think our TRex would get quite a kick out of the picture above with him and his dragon. It sure says a lot in that picture too. Maybe one of us should send it to the State Dept and WH.
Tillerson is all business, you are either with the United States or you are not, and if not, it will diminish your standing at the UN. It doesn’t matter what you voted on for resolutions in the past, it will “de-value your seat at this council.
Okay, they know where we stand and they pretty much know by now we are Not full of bluster as the one so-called leader we had before. This is serious and complicated business folks. Either stand with or stand down. Simple.
I doubt most can though. Only real leaders will see and understand the seriousness of this. The globalist aren’t safe either. If they get a war started with NK it by no means ensures their survival with Jimmy at the helm of a nuclear arsenal and all of their pretty buttons.
I really believe Jimmy boy is way out of his league and that is not good. I don’t think he has what it takes to make rational decisions and what is best for his people. Tillerson may have said he’s not crazy, and that may be true, but I don’t think he has the maturity to think all of this through. I wouldn’t doubt if he was hoping someone would talk with him honestly and be frank about what his decisions may lead to.
He is still a boy in my mind who has been given everything and there is no one who will speak frankly with him. They’re all terrified and for good reason. At least his father had life experiences behind him. His dad is no better as a human, but maybe just maybe he would have reacted differently rather than his son basically saying, screw all of you I will do what ever I want, and I want to blow all of you up. Death to America! Death to Japan! Death to South Korea! I will rule the whole world as I rule NK!
Sorry, it don’t work that way and it’s not going to happen little Jimmy.
That ain’t no dragon.
That’s a for real T-REX!!
Oh yeah, we’re done playing. It’s about damn time
Secretary Tillerson is FANTASTIC. HE IS MATURE, responsible, intelligent, articulate and SERIOUS. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR NOMINATING DUCH AN INCREDIBLE REPRESENTATIVE FOR America and thank you Secretary Tillerson for accepting the tremendous responsibility to represent the United States Of America.
And thanks to Mrs. T Rex who encouraged him to serve and is sacrificing her family time for our country. Some fine ladies in this administration.
It may be that Mrs.Tillerson had a Divine Intervention…
Another way of saying, “It is now or you are history”.
Way to whip the school yard back into shape, T-Rex!!
The adults are back in charge
When you give in to a disobedient & pouting child, & not follow through with the punishment consequences, you produce a petulant, spoiled child who’ll continue to act out
The above is how the left deals with international affairs, creating scheming children worldwide
But now, “Daddy’s” home, & he has his belt off & he’s pissed
Made me think of this. 😄
Wow. I am awfully proud to have someone like Sec of State Tillerson representing us. Wow.
I also think TRex and our Lion are begging these other countries to do the right thing while we have time, especially China. I use the word begging in the sense that they would like it resolved without having to use our military because if it comes to that, we will blow NK up day and night and many of their people will be killed. If that day comes, the amount of missles, tomahawks, MOABs will be overwhelming. This isn’t 1950 and I mean that with no disrespect. Technology has allowed us to destroy a nation with limited boots on the ground.
China can’t have this happen and are operating under the fact that time is truly limited.
LikeLiked by 2 people
.Seoul would be devastated.
Pretty awesome isn’t it?
No finer Statesman, no more urgent and sobering call.
I expect that the US will return dire consequences for any country or individual who continues to engage with NK. Most likely, we will shut down our interactions with any aider and abettor. Financially, that would spell international disaster for the co-conspirator.
Heads up.
maybe we could appoint John McCain as ambassador to North Korea and send him over their to get things under control……snarf snarf…..Bomb Bomb Bomb…..Bomb Bomb McCain.
Clarity people! Straight talk and clarity. True leadership. We are so blessed with this cabinet. Proud yo be an American.
Thank you President Trump.
‘We won’t negotiate our way back to the negotiating table’ says it all. Sanctions promised to be reinstalled and more added. And further actions are left unknown so that no games can be played.
The next moves are China’s and N. Korea’s. The problem is that Kim will need to navigate to a new strategy that his father did not hand him… And Kim is very young.
Time to fish or cut bait. And I have no idea what will happen next.
Grown ups are in charge.
