Secretary Rex Tillerson Closing Remarks to U.N. Security Council Session on North Korea…

Posted on April 30, 2017 by

Earlier we shared the remarks by Secretary Rex Tillerson as he opened a U.N. Ministerial Session on North Korea’s nuclear ambition. However, what we were unable to find was video of the closing remarks.

The closing remarks by T-Rex were intensely direct. The video is available on the State Department Website HERE. (w/ Transcript Below)  There are some critical forward policy points outlined in the T-Rex closing.

SECRETARY TILLERSON: I shall now make a further statement in my capacity as Secretary of State of the United States.

First, I appreciate all of the statements that have been made by you, and I have received those statements in the constructive spirit in which I know they’ve been offered. I also want to acknowledge the presence of a large number of ambassadors with us today. Your presence gives strength to the importance of this issue. It is a visible demonstration of the importance of this issue to the international community, and I welcome you, and I appreciate you being here.

It has been stressed repeatedly in many of your statements today North Korea has failed to honor its commitments of the past. It has made promises which it has broken. Had this body fully enforced and stood behind resolutions it had enacted in the past, vigorously enforcing sanctions with full compliance, perhaps we would not have found ourselves confronted with the high level of tension that we face today.

We will not negotiate our way back to the negotiating table with North Korea. We will not reward their violations of past resolutions. We will not reward their bad behavior with talks. We will only engage in talks with North Korea when they exhibit a good-faith commitment to abiding by the Security Council resolutions and their past promises to end their nuclear programs.

And that is why we must have full and complete compliance by every country to the resolutions that have been enacted by this body in the past – no relaxation in the vigorous implementation of sanctions. And we have called for those sanctions to be extended to other areas as well on a voluntary basis, and we’re calling globally for all countries to participate in exerting pressure on North Korea – this is the way you make your voice heard, is through action.

Any failure to take action diminishes your vote for these resolutions of the past, and diminishes your vote for future resolutions, and it de-values your seat at this council.

We must have full, complete compliance by all members of the council.

I thank you.

(LINK)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized, United Nations. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Secretary Rex Tillerson Closing Remarks to U.N. Security Council Session on North Korea…

  2. Running Fast says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    It will be real interesting to see how NK responds. Masterfully played by the Trump Admin!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    It isn’t possible to speak any clearer. Best SOS ever!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Rickster says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Knight takes Queen…………………

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. abigailstraight says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Rather plain spoken, right to the point, no loose ends, bull by the horns attitude.
    Brilliant!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. M33 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    I love Tillerson.

    He is a good man. A true boy scout.

    President Trump could not have picked a better Sec. of State.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Owlen Rose says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    He’s really gave all the nations the ultimate shame test on countries in the most diplomatic way possible: in essence if you don’t come down hard on NK like you promised, your word is no longer holds any value.

    This is Tillerson’s play to put teeth into the UN, and if they don’t bite, it will remain a toothless entity.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. A.D. Everard says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Fantastic speech. Straight to the heart of the matter. No messing about. No weakness. Very powerful.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. trapper says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    I’ll take those guns, boys.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. NJF says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Carries big stick

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Charlie says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    U.N. on notice, “de-values your seat”. Forcing bloviating leaders to actually lead.
    Prime property in New York may be up for sale soon.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WVPatriot says:
      April 30, 2017 at 11:25 pm

      The UN does NOT own the property, where the General Assembly Building and Secretariat Building complex are located on Manhattan at 801 First Avenue.

      The UN would have sold up and gone to Brussels years ago if they had not found out the property reverts back to the Rockefeller family.

      Like

      Reply
  13. maiingankwe says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    I think our TRex would get quite a kick out of the picture above with him and his dragon. It sure says a lot in that picture too. Maybe one of us should send it to the State Dept and WH.

    Tillerson is all business, you are either with the United States or you are not, and if not, it will diminish your standing at the UN. It doesn’t matter what you voted on for resolutions in the past, it will “de-value your seat at this council.

    Okay, they know where we stand and they pretty much know by now we are Not full of bluster as the one so-called leader we had before. This is serious and complicated business folks. Either stand with or stand down. Simple.

    I doubt most can though. Only real leaders will see and understand the seriousness of this. The globalist aren’t safe either. If they get a war started with NK it by no means ensures their survival with Jimmy at the helm of a nuclear arsenal and all of their pretty buttons.

    I really believe Jimmy boy is way out of his league and that is not good. I don’t think he has what it takes to make rational decisions and what is best for his people. Tillerson may have said he’s not crazy, and that may be true, but I don’t think he has the maturity to think all of this through. I wouldn’t doubt if he was hoping someone would talk with him honestly and be frank about what his decisions may lead to.

    He is still a boy in my mind who has been given everything and there is no one who will speak frankly with him. They’re all terrified and for good reason. At least his father had life experiences behind him. His dad is no better as a human, but maybe just maybe he would have reacted differently rather than his son basically saying, screw all of you I will do what ever I want, and I want to blow all of you up. Death to America! Death to Japan! Death to South Korea! I will rule the whole world as I rule NK!

    Sorry, it don’t work that way and it’s not going to happen little Jimmy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. drillerelite says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Oh yeah, we’re done playing. It’s about damn time

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Brenda copely says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Secretary Tillerson is FANTASTIC. HE IS MATURE, responsible, intelligent, articulate and SERIOUS. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR NOMINATING DUCH AN INCREDIBLE REPRESENTATIVE FOR America and thank you Secretary Tillerson for accepting the tremendous responsibility to represent the United States Of America.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. fangdog says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Another way of saying, “It is now or you are history”.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Way to whip the school yard back into shape, T-Rex!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    The adults are back in charge

    When you give in to a disobedient & pouting child, & not follow through with the punishment consequences, you produce a petulant, spoiled child who’ll continue to act out

    The above is how the left deals with international affairs, creating scheming children worldwide

    But now, “Daddy’s” home, & he has his belt off & he’s pissed

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Wow. I am awfully proud to have someone like Sec of State Tillerson representing us. Wow.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. fleporeblog says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I also think TRex and our Lion are begging these other countries to do the right thing while we have time, especially China. I use the word begging in the sense that they would like it resolved without having to use our military because if it comes to that, we will blow NK up day and night and many of their people will be killed. If that day comes, the amount of missles, tomahawks, MOABs will be overwhelming. This isn’t 1950 and I mean that with no disrespect. Technology has allowed us to destroy a nation with limited boots on the ground.

    China can’t have this happen and are operating under the fact that time is truly limited.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Janice says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Pretty awesome isn’t it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. WSB says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    No finer Statesman, no more urgent and sobering call.

    I expect that the US will return dire consequences for any country or individual who continues to engage with NK. Most likely, we will shut down our interactions with any aider and abettor. Financially, that would spell international disaster for the co-conspirator.

    Heads up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. joshua says:
    April 30, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    maybe we could appoint John McCain as ambassador to North Korea and send him over their to get things under control……snarf snarf…..Bomb Bomb Bomb…..Bomb Bomb McCain.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Kristin says:
    April 30, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Clarity people! Straight talk and clarity. True leadership. We are so blessed with this cabinet. Proud yo be an American.
    Thank you President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  25. MVW says:
    April 30, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    ‘We won’t negotiate our way back to the negotiating table’ says it all. Sanctions promised to be reinstalled and more added. And further actions are left unknown so that no games can be played.

    The next moves are China’s and N. Korea’s. The problem is that Kim will need to navigate to a new strategy that his father did not hand him… And Kim is very young.

    Time to fish or cut bait. And I have no idea what will happen next.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s