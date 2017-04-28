Secretary Rex Tillerson Remarks on North Korea to U.N. Security Council “The Time Has Come”…

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson traveled to New York Friday to discuss the ongoing threats by North Korea with the United Nations Security Council. Secretary Tillerson urged all member nations to act “before North Korea does.”
[TRANSCRIPT] – SECRETARY TILLERSON: Thank you, Secretary General, for that most helpful briefing. I shall now make a statement in my capacity as Secretary of State of the United States, and I thank you for the opportunity to address the Security Council.
According to UN Security Council Resolution 2321, a stated objective of this council is North Korea’s abandonment of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
For the past 20 years, well-intentioned diplomatic efforts to halt these programs have failed. It is only by first dismantling them that there can be peace, stability, and economic prosperity for all of Northeast Asia.
With each successive detonation and missile test, North Korea pushes Northeast Asia and the world closer to instability and broader conflict.
The threat of a North Korean nuclear attack on Seoul, or Tokyo, is real.
And it is likely only a matter of time before North Korea develops the capability to strike the U.S. mainland.
Indeed, the D.P.R.K. has repeatedly claimed it plans to conduct such a strike. Given that rhetoric, the United States cannot idly stand by. Nor can other members of this council who are within striking distance of North Korean missiles.
Having for years displayed a pattern of behavior that defies multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including 2321 and 2270, and erodes global progress on nuclear nonproliferation, there is no reason to think that North Korea will change its behavior under the current multilateral sanctions framework.
For too long, the international community has been reactive in addressing North Korea. Those days must come to an end.
Failing to act now on the most pressing security issue in the world may bring catastrophic consequences.
We have said this before and it bears repeating: the policy of strategic patience is over. Additional patience will only mean acceptance of a nuclear North Korea.
The more we bide our time, the sooner we will run out of it.
In light of the growing threat, the time has come for all of us to put new pressure on North Korea to abandon its dangerous path.
I urge this council to act before North Korea does.
We must work together to adopt a new approach and impose increased diplomatic and economic pressures on the North Korean regime.
The new campaign the United States is embarking on is driven by our own national security considerations, and it is welcomed by many nations who are concerned for their own security and question why North Korea clings to nuclear capabilities for which it has no need.
Our goal is not regime change. Nor do we desire to threaten the North Korean people or destabilize the Asia Pacific region. Over the years, we have withdrawn our own nuclear weapons from South Korea and offered aid to North Korea as proof of our intent to de-escalate the situation and normalize relations. Since 1995, the United States has provided over $1.3 billion dollars in aid to North Korea, and we look forward to resuming our contributions once the D.P.R.K. begins to dismantle its nuclear weapons and missile technology programs.
The D.P.R.K., for its own sake, must dismantle its nuclear and missile programs if it wants to achieve the security, economic development, and international recognition that it seeks. North Korea must understand that respect will never follow recklessness. North Korea must take concrete steps to reduce the threat that its illegal weapons programs pose to the United States and our allies before we can even consider talks.
I propose all nations take these three actions beginning today:
First, we call on UN member-states to fully implement the commitments they have made regarding North Korea. This includes all measures required in Resolutions 2321 and 2270.
Those nations which have not fully enforced these resolutions fully discredit this body.
Second, we call on countries to suspend or downgrade diplomatic relations with North Korea. North Korea exploits its diplomatic privileges to fund its illicit nuclear and missile technology programs, and constraining its diplomatic activity will cut off a flow of needed resources. In light of North Korea’s recent actions, normal relations with the D.P.R.K. are simply not acceptable.
Third, we must increase North Korea’s financial isolation. We must levy new sanctions on D.P.R.K. entities and individuals supporting its weapons and missile programs, and tighten those that are already in place. The United States also would much prefer countries and people in question to own up to their lapses and correct their behavior themselves, but we will not hesitate to sanction third-country entities and individuals supporting the D.P.R.K.’s illegal activities.
We must bring maximum economic pressure by severing trade relationships that directly fund the D.P.R.K.’s nuclear and missile program. I call on the international community to suspend the flow of North Korean guest workers and to impose bans on North Korean imports, especially coal.
We must all do our share, but China accounting for 90 percent of North Korean trade, China alone has economic leverage over Pyongyang that is unique, and its role is therefore particularly important. The U.S. and China have held very productive exchanges on this issue, and we look forward to further actions that build on what China has already done.
Lastly, as we have said before, all options for responding to future provocation must remain on the table. Diplomatic and financial levers of power will be backed up by a willingness to counteract North Korean aggression with military action if necessary. We much prefer a negotiated solution to this problem. But we are committed to defending ourselves and our allies against North Korean aggression.
This new pressure campaign will be swiftly implemented and painful to North Korean interest.
I realize some nations for which a relationship with North Korea has been in some ways a net positive may be disinclined to implement the measures of pressure on North Korea.
But the catastrophic effects of a North Korean nuclear strike outweigh any economic benefits. We must be willing to face the hard truths and make hard choices right now to prevent disastrous outcomes in the future.
Business as usual is not an option.
There is also a moral dimension to this problem. Countries must know by now that helping the North Korean regime means enabling cruelty and suffering.
North Korea feeds billions of dollars into a nuclear program it does not need while its own people starve.
The regime’s pursuit of nuclear weapons does not serve its own national security or the well-being of a people trapped in tyranny.
I ask the community of nations to help us preserve security and protect human dignity.
In one of my first trips as America’s Secretary of State, I looked across the DMZ at the haunted land of North Korea. Beyond the border is a nation of sorrow, frozen in time. While the world sees the gleaming buildings of Pyongyang, the blight of oppression and starvation has swept this land for over 60 years.
But even though the present condition of that country is bleak, the United States believes in a future for North Korea. These first steps toward a more hopeful future will happen most quickly if other stakeholders in this – in the region and the global security join us.
For years, North Korea has been dictating the terms of its dangerous course of action.
It is time for us to retake control of the situation.
We ask the members of this council and all other partners to implement a new strategy to denuclearize North Korea.
Thank you.
I resume my function now as president of the council. I now give the floor to His Excellency, Mr. Fumio Kishida, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan. [link]
Pray for American troops and their families in the region.
Lord have mercy and allow this to end quickly and peacefully.
AMEN Jimmy.
Excellent, just excellent! Go T-Rex!!!
This is some high level maneuvering the Trump Administrations is doing. President Trump has go for the trifecta, we have boxed in North Korea militarily, economically & diplomatically. This latest move puts tremendous pressure on the UN to either show is has a purpose in this world or totally useless.
The next few weeks are going to get quite interesting.
This is the way I see it also. Let the UN prove to the world that they deserve to exist.
also can put pressure on those that support/do business with North Korea like Iran. granted if it was the usual match ups US and allies on one side with Russia, China, etc. on the other. then countries like Iran would just do whatever they wanted. However, Russia could help here with Iran as they also have an interest concerning North Korea.
100% agree, and it’s better than kicking the can down the road like the last 3 or 4 administrations. We’ll have to face it sometime, better to do it like real Americans rather than globalist progressives who are destroying my Republic and the free world.
Love your name as it reminds me of a great Steve Martin movie, The Jerk…My brother and I would always call each other Gern
The problem is that the US has a terrible track record. We asked Quadaffi to give up his nukes for aid and prosperity. The Brits screwed him on an oil deal, we bombed him and supported the rebels, he died of the khazouk, which is basically a sharp stick up your backside until you bleed out. The Ukraine government had Russian nukes when the Soviet Union broke up, and others, but let’s just talk about Ukraine and Crimea. We promised to protect them from Soviet aggression if they would agree to send the nukes back to Moscow. They held up their end of the bargain. But Ukraine is being invaded by Russia and we’re not doing anything. And Crimea? Already gone. So, given what happened to them, is the short fat NK guy really crazy? Or maybe just a better student of history than most? Look I have no love for the guy but if you look at it logically, from his point of view no nukes means he dies a horrible death. I don’t think anyone should be suprised that he’s not into that.
I don’t want to look backward. With Trump, a new day has dawned.
“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
John F. Kennedy
This quote should be tweeted to any complaining Dems or MSM Dem mouthpieces.
What I loved most about TRex’s speech to the UN members was when he said they we expect you to honor both UN resolutions. However, if you don’t, be prepared for the US to come after you. Our President, TRex, VP Pence and others from the administration have done everything humanely possible to get this done without military action.
The latest Fox Poll shows that Americans realize that our President has done everything humanely possible and would support him if the need for military action has to occur.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/27/fox-news-poll-53-percent-favor-military-action-to-stop-north-korea-nukes-program.html
53% approve military action while only 39% oppose it.
NK is now considered the greatest threat to the US at 38% followed by ISIS at 25%.
Trump should say we no longer tolerate a 27 year old, who thinks he’s a god, and plays with nuclear rockets to exist.
He’s 33.
“Those nations which have not fully enforced these resolutions fully discredit this body.”
A notable change in tone.
I am optimistic that the firm guidance of a loving parent fosters safety, security and prosperity.
The ‘hey let the teenagers trash the neigborhood ‘ attitude of the prior administration didn’t work out so well.
I’m not optimistic about anything the UN does, or more accurately, doesn’t do.
Well hidden in there, is a not so subtle hint. We are watching the UN action or inaction. Their future may depend on their choice.
“The ‘hey let the teenagers trash the neigborhood ‘ attitude”
Exactly…that was the guidance always given to the police during the Ferguson, Baltimore, etc riots…meanwhile that only emboldened the rest of the riots around the country leading to eventually (IMO) the shooting deaths of the officers in Dallas because law and order was not established in the beginning with Ferguson…Obama was too proud to see CNN cover all his fellow “protestors and community organizers”…where are all the Dems now, that were screaming free speech then and not now for Coulter, Milo, etc…? I know…I digress.
Have I said lately how much I LOVE our new Administration? No? Well, let me be clear. I LOVE MY PRESIDENT AND HIS ADMINISTRATION. Thank you. Thank you very much. 🙂
Did anyone notice how it seems that often the fix for the trouble is to simply enforce existing laws or resolutions? North Korea, border wall, deporting illegals, gun control and so on… I believe the end to abortion will come about when doctor/parents are charged with murder for killing a baby.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And real science (unlike that of climate changes) shows that it is a BABY in the womb.
Wow! Just like Sundance said. “Bad cop”. And what a subtle opening for the Chinese to be “good cop”. My perspective on these things has really changed since I started following CTH. Thanks again Sundance!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bravo Sec Tillerson & God protect our Troops.
I give UN a week. Then I want Sec Tillerson to call out ALL countries (not just China) who are ignoring UN resolutions, trading w/ NK, or allowing NK to moneylaunder through them.
Strategic patience has ended not only for NZk but for those enabling the regime.
T Rex gave security council one last chance to show it is fit for purpose
Powerful clear statement
Next they will hopefully take a stand against Saudi Arabia who just condemned to death a man for denouncing islam. Not holding my breath though.
T-Rex is on a roll. Beyond the obvious, I wonder if certain parties in DC, the EU and “others” got this message as well? Time will tell …
I continue to be impressed with the people our PDJT has chosen. I can’t decide who I love more…T-Rex, Wilburine, or Mick Mulvaney. All experts that know the topic at hand backwards and forwards and can’t be thrown off their game. Straight talkers…working for we the people. Such a great time to be a patriot. I will one day tell my future grandchildren about the election of 2016 and how through the power of prayer, we won the first of many battles against the evil that is globalism. Thank you Lord, for giving us our PDJT!!
I didn’t see this reported much, but President Trump has allowed Kimmy to somewhat save face.
There’s a reason why the US Constitution requires that a resident be 35 yo. and imo that is too young. A 35 yo in the 1700s/1800s was far more mature that 35yo today living in their parent’s basement.
““He’s 27 years old. His father dies, took over a regime. So say what you want but that is not easy, especially at that age,” he said.
“I’m not giving him credit or not giving him credit, I’m just saying that’s a very hard thing to do. As to whether or not he’s rational, I have no opinion on it. I hope he’s rational,” he said.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/apr/28/donald-trump-warns-of-major-major-conflict-with-north-korea
Well said.
On that subject, I’ve always felt that Kim Jong Un isn’t really the leader of DPRK but is more of a figurehead. I think the party, the politburo, is in charge there and are forcing Kim to act.
As I said in an earlier discussion, North Korea’s primary export is fear and the threat of violence, for which they receive compensation. If they were to cease the saber rattling, their economy would collapse. That’s why I believe they will eventually go forward with more ICBM tests and ultimately another nuclear test.
I agree with those who see this as an opportunity to verify whether the UN has viability or is just a waste of time and money. The Trump administration is making it a put-up or shut-up. It is about time the UN do or die.
Watch Haley just past the 8 min. mark when he’s talking about the “blight of oppression and starvation” etc.
Is it just me or is that her “See! He’s being mean to his own people and we GOTTA DO SOMETHING!” face?
A great day for the Korean peoples is just over the horizon.
pray every day that kim jung the un dude would be taken out!!!!!!!
May is looking to be a crucial month. I expect that Kim will go ahead with his defiant nuclear test believing that the US is a paper tiger. Trump should emphatically make Xi the point man on this and let the Chicoms take out the Norks.
When North Korea needs money they make a threat, and in the past the USA pays off!
Tillerson just made it perfectly clear to the UN that those days are over…
Send over Chuck Norris with a film crew for a diplomatic talk with Kim “Chee” about how to “get along with others…”
Problem solved!
