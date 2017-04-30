Report: Shutdown Averted – Spending Deal Reached – $1.070 Trillion…

Congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a gap budget to operate the federal government through September 30th, the end of fiscal year 2017.

According to some summary information the bridge spending bill is $1.070 trillion for the remaining five months of fiscal year 2017.

The budget allows for $1.5 billion for border security, but does not direct funds specifically for the U.S. Mexico border wall. Additionally the budget provides $15 billion for military spending. The National Institutes of Health will gain $2 billion toward medical research and community development grants, and extends health insurance benefits for coal miners.

The catchall spending bill was required because there is no annual budget in place and congress has not operated with a federal budget since fiscal year 2008. President Trump has proposed a fiscal year 2018 budget and congress will be debating that spending proposal over the summer. Fiscal Year 2018 begins October 1st.

