Report: Shutdown Averted – Spending Deal Reached – $1.070 Trillion…

Congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a gap budget to operate the federal government through September 30th, the end of fiscal year 2017.
According to some summary information the bridge spending bill is $1.070 trillion for the remaining five months of fiscal year 2017.
The budget allows for $1.5 billion for border security, but does not direct funds specifically for the U.S. Mexico border wall. Additionally the budget provides $15 billion for military spending. The National Institutes of Health will gain $2 billion toward medical research and community development grants, and extends health insurance benefits for coal miners.
The catchall spending bill was required because there is no annual budget in place and congress has not operated with a federal budget since fiscal year 2008. President Trump has proposed a fiscal year 2018 budget and congress will be debating that spending proposal over the summer. Fiscal Year 2018 begins October 1st.
Does this mean that we can start spending on the wall?
From what I’ve read we got increased military and border enforcement spending, not physical Wall money yet…The first budget since 2008 should be passed Sept.30 and it better be in that or all hell will break loose come primaries and I can’t wait to primary every RINO possible…
I hope Congress enjoys this spending bill because it’ll be their last for a long time or hopefully forever.
Was the debt ceiling raised as part of this?
GOPe got rid of debt ceiling in December of 2015 forever. It was part of the Boehner exit Ryan Omnibus.
I guess then a better question would be how much is the debt expected to climb?
I realize the answer to that may be “nobody knows.”
I trust Trump.
He’s not lead us wrong yet.
Nor will he.
He’s all we have….Anyone attacking our President should conjure up Hillary as President with Schumer and Pelosi running Congress if they don’t like it….
Blinkin’ heck! Don’t give me nightmares!
It really is scary, isn’t it? That it might have been that way… {shudder}
A close run thing. A few tens of thousands of votes the other way in three key states…
Whew!!! And I mean, WHEW!!!!
What a disgusting thought. Right now, Hillary would be selling little Kim all the rockets and nuclear bombs that his heart desired providing he made a nice donation to the Clinton Foundation and paid Bill for a couple of speeches.
Bill Clinton sold intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBM’s to China when he was in office that were capable of hitting the US from China carrying an atomic bomb. This made China a full fledged nuclear power. Look it up, its true. The Clinton’s are first order criminals.
One positive and I know every negative will be played up over and over, is the fact we can get a healthcare bill done soon without any distractions…..We will see…
Republicans had best get serious, because we sure are and Saturday’s rally showed it…
MAGA
remember that since no specific funds are targeted for the wall does not mean there can be no money spent on starting the wall process. There are huge slush funds in the budget and a couple Billion $$ could be floated to a wall project startup.
Obama took Billions of slush fund money and gave it to his corporate friends all the time..
We really won’t be ready to start construction bigly (so to speak) until about October anyway. The bid process takes time–the reduced list of finalists comes out about a month from now if memory serves; they all get to build prototype sections.
I despise these thieves.
And murderers…
Even though this is a “gap budget”, doesn’t this mean this is the first federal “budget” of any kind Congress will pass in over 10 years?
No, this is a short term CR
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah, I understand.
Thanks, Sundance.
Yeah, I thought so.
Oh look, they’ve come up with a cute new name for a CR…a “gap budget”.
What does CR mean?
Continuing Resolution
Maybe this means all the uniparty will fall into the gap once the budget it over and we will never see them again.
Like a black hole!
So can Trump veto this gap Spending Budget? If so why not hold the Congress hostage with threat to veto to get what he wants now like Wall Money?
It’s too early for any of that honestly…The showdown is Sept 30 budget…That is going to be brutal and set the direction for 2018 primaries…I look for President Trump to get very tough and let it all hang out…
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’re still reviewing plans and won’t announce the top designs for prototype building until June 1. They won’t decide on the ‘winner’ and be ready to build until after the FY 18 budget is due. So why on earth press this for now? Frankly, I think Trump knows this and made a ‘concession’ on wall funding in the short term CR that wasn’t really a ‘concession’ b/c he can work w/o it for now.
I knew this was coming but just makes me sick all the same. People are about to get very angry if these Yahoo!’s don’t start passing our agenda right now.
Shame on President Obama’s Administration for NEVER having a budget. That’s unheard of for large organizations. Shady as hell. Just one more thing.
And here I was hoping for a shut down so we can actually see what we won’t need and have President Trump dole the available money out for what is needed…
I don’t see why the wall cannot be built with money allocated for national defense.
What about Puerto Rico and the miners benefits?
Puerto Rico got 295 million. Pelosi wanted 500. Miners extended…
http://finance.yahoo.com/news/lawmakers-common-ground-1t-plan-201456675.html
It still needs to be ZERO
That additional $1.5 billion dollars will go a long way to allow us to hire the additional 10,000 ICE agents and 5,000 boarder agents. Their combined salaries with fringe (health and pension) would equal approximately $65,000 totaling $975 million dollars. The remaining $525 million can be used for technology upgrades. We will now be able to triple the number of illegals caught each day. We will get rid of the criminals 3x as quickly and more importantly move on to those that illegally use our public assistance (welfare, Medicaid and IRS). We can also start going after those that overstayed their visa (which makes up over 50% of the illegal aliens).
I have no doubt we will see funding for the wall. Come September, we are less than 6 months away from folks having to campaign or be primaried. That is when the rubber hits the road! In the meantime we continue along in the process of selecting the company or companies that will work on building the wall. By the time the funding is their, we will be ready to break ground.
So what’s the other 1.0515 trillion for?
You know what?
I think our President will find some money in there…somewhere…that can be used toward construction on The Wall.
Border Security? …National Security?
Well, the Wall qualifies under both of those headings.
All that money that Obama was funneling into taking care of Illegal Aliens?
There should be some ‘savings’ there now…since we are deporting so many of them now.
So I am optimistic.
Let’s see how this goes.
We need to get construction started…ASAP…to boost morale, and show all the naysayers that it’s going to happen.
I read in one of the articles that the republicans had to specifically agree not to use any of the money for the wall.
Louie Gohmert is pushing the Ted Cruz BS plan to fund the wall.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2186/all-info?r=1
All Bill Information (Except Text) for H.R.2186 – To reserve any amounts forfeited to the United States Government as a result of the criminal prosecution of Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera (commonly known as “El Chapo”), or of other felony convictions involving the transportation of controlled substances into the United States, for security measures along the Southern border, including the completion of a border wall.
