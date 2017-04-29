Russia Blinks – Lavrov Says: Russia Ready To Cooperate with U.S. on Syria…

Oh noes, how is the U.S. media going to find a way to spin this? It was only a matter of time. President Trump and Secretary Tillerson played out the global strategy perfectly.

By assembling international allies in a coalition of influence, specifically by pulling China into a close relationship with President Trump, Russia has been cast into a brutally diminished role. Secretary Tillerson’s exceptionally well received visit to the U.N. Security Council yesterday appears to have been the final straw.

The panda fur has been stroked perfectly. China is literally on the cusp of calling for five-party talks, sans N-Korea, over the entire Asian crisis; and all regional U.S. partners are perfectly positioned to support Trump/Tillerson in that endeavor. Additionally, the delicate sensibilities of the U.N. have been cultured, praised, and Patrone’ Trump has personally laid down reasonable expectations which the participants applauded.

The international diplomacy of President Trump, Vice-President Pence, Secretary T-Rex and even Ambassador Nikki Haley has been incredibly well received. Starting in the mid-east, through Europe and NATO all the way to the Asia-Pacific, international leadership has been effusive in praise for what President Trump is making possible.

As hard as it is for the media to admit, that’s the backdrop reality for this:

(Reuters) Moscow is ready to cooperate with the United States on settling the Syrian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported. Russian authorities reiterate periodically that they stand ready to renew cooperation with Washington on Syria and, more globally, on fighting terrorism. Relations between the two countries, however, are seen reaching another low after U.S. fired missiles at Syria to punish Moscow’s ally for its suspected use of poison gas earlier in April. Russia condemned the U.S. action. Lavrov’s deputy Mikhail Bogdanov also said on Saturday that Russian authorities hope that Syrian armed opposition will take part in Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana on May 3-4, Interfax reported. (link)

Friends, this is almost too much winning on the international front, ‘almost’. No-one, and I do mean no-one, saw this level of international success coming.

Seriously,…. think about the scale of diplomatic movement here against the backdrop of where President Trump picked up relationships from the prior administration.

All of this has been accomplished in THREE MONTHS.

We knew the groundwork was already in place for the Freedom Alliance to accomplish incredible things – and their work hasn’t yet surfaced for the world to fully understand and discuss; However, even with our optimism in that regard – we couldn’t fathom how effective the Trump administration might be in realigning the entire dynamic of global political influence.

Stunning level of winning.

Nothing except an epic standing ovation is warranted.



Well done!

