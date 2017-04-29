Russia Blinks – Lavrov Says: Russia Ready To Cooperate with U.S. on Syria…

Oh noes, how is the U.S. media going to find a way to spin this? It was only a matter of time. President Trump and Secretary Tillerson played out the global strategy perfectly.
By assembling international allies in a coalition of influence, specifically by pulling China into a close relationship with President Trump, Russia has been cast into a brutally diminished role. Secretary Tillerson’s exceptionally well received visit to the U.N. Security Council yesterday appears to have been the final straw.
The panda fur has been stroked perfectly. China is literally on the cusp of calling for five-party talks, sans N-Korea, over the entire Asian crisis; and all regional U.S. partners are perfectly positioned to support Trump/Tillerson in that endeavor. Additionally, the delicate sensibilities of the U.N. have been cultured, praised, and Patrone’ Trump has personally laid down reasonable expectations which the participants applauded.
The international diplomacy of President Trump, Vice-President Pence, Secretary T-Rex and even Ambassador Nikki Haley has been incredibly well received. Starting in the mid-east, through Europe and NATO all the way to the Asia-Pacific, international leadership has been effusive in praise for what President Trump is making possible.
As hard as it is for the media to admit, that’s the backdrop reality for this:
(Reuters) Moscow is ready to cooperate with the United States on settling the Syrian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported.
Russian authorities reiterate periodically that they stand ready to renew cooperation with Washington on Syria and, more globally, on fighting terrorism.
Relations between the two countries, however, are seen reaching another low after U.S. fired missiles at Syria to punish Moscow’s ally for its suspected use of poison gas earlier in April. Russia condemned the U.S. action.
Lavrov’s deputy Mikhail Bogdanov also said on Saturday that Russian authorities hope that Syrian armed opposition will take part in Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana on May 3-4, Interfax reported. (link)
Friends, this is almost too much winning on the international front, ‘almost’. No-one, and I do mean no-one, saw this level of international success coming.
Seriously,…. think about the scale of diplomatic movement here against the backdrop of where President Trump picked up relationships from the prior administration.
All of this has been accomplished in THREE MONTHS.
We knew the groundwork was already in place for the Freedom Alliance to accomplish incredible things – and their work hasn’t yet surfaced for the world to fully understand and discuss; However, even with our optimism in that regard – we couldn’t fathom how effective the Trump administration might be in realigning the entire dynamic of global political influence.
Stunning level of winning.
Nothing except an epic standing ovation is warranted.
Well done!
Don’t the Russians say that every time though?
The difference is who they are saying it to.
I’m standing and clapping. Bravo!
Amazing how the first comment can be so out of left field…It’s almost as if they don’t read the article or can’t comprehend…I don’t know or care at this point….
Sundance be watching the first comment ………… 🙂
Don’t forget…..Obama could have resolved this two years ago…..but we know that he has never had Americas interest at heart. So now the Trump Lions will fix it.
Obama could not have resolved this two years ago or any ago. Can you imagine if Obama was just an ordinary what about Obama would one take seriously. It certainly makes sense no world leader would take a phony jackass seriously.
No…They have come to the table this time after we put down our ultimatum…Look about eight inches above your comment and read that again…This is a BIG deal…
Yes, wait and see seems like the right course. But it’s a better message than “The bombs are on the way.”
Over and over the Russians say stuff like that. For them it has been like talking into a sea shell, the only reply they get back is vague random noises. The Trump administration does not support ISIS (Obama’s JV) and that is the first step.
It is the difference between have children in the WH and adults.
Or, maybe it was because they are so stupid they sunk their own ship! How embarrassing. Time to bring in the Pro’s.
Between that and ISIS being a meal ticket for wild boars, How Appropriate, this must’ve been the week for bad actors to meet their demise. We got a few hours left. I’ll pray for more “accidents”.
Who wants a MOAB next?
I think it is more that Trump is like a political rock star. Trump was easily able to create a powerful alliance in short order and that scares the begeebess out of Russia. They do not want to be on the wrong side of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about our President Trump initiating a “Wild Boar Award” for the best use of natural and/or creative instinct during battle.
We are watching the fruits of genius. Pay attention and learn.
all in good time! Like our Bible says in Ecclesiastics There is a time for everything! We just need patience and wait upon Him!
Good Job T-Rex!
Careful here. We don’t want subordinate behavior from alpha males. We wan cooperation. And that is a difficult rug to weave.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Personally I would much rather hear several strong condemnations against Obama and Hillary for their reckless foreign policy actions globally. It may not happen this year but you have to imagine how many leaders are breathing a sigh of relief.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whoa, back off McCain. That is not the game President Trump is playing.
We are so blessed to have such a great administration working for us.
Russia: “Can we come sit at the cool kids table?”
So true if it works out…What choice did we give them…
There is a lot wrapped up in this very deep statement. Great job !
Only if you make nice in Ukraine, Vlad.
Ukraine is a touchy subject, though.
Barky left us with egg on our face there.
We don’t know what he secretly promised Putin, after he vowed to be “more flexible”.
Amazing….We had to listen to so many of the same old commentators and Fake base people say how the missile strike ruined everything and blah blah….This was exactly the plan that most of us and with Sundance spelling it out we’re thinking/hoping might happen…
This was the Reagan walking out on Gorbachev moment and they blinked…If this holds out and works, then we are seeing BIGLY changes ahead…Awesome….
Trump and T Rex are playing this beautifully. The bear’s worst nightmare is to have himself and Russia be irrelevant on the world stage. While Xi needs a show of respect to show his countrymen. Our extrodinary gentlemen, knowing and understanding this, manuevered the pieces into position. It is so wonderful having these men (and Nikki) representing the interests of the USA. Bravo and thank you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nikki is still on probation with me…for being such a butthead during the campaign.
But so far, she’s doing okay.
But I agree about the brilliance of Pres Trump and his T-Rex.
I never doubted for a minute that Rex Tillerson was an excellent choice for our Sec of State.
So glad that people are seeing it now.
Yeah, I have been pleasantly surprised by her success as Trump’s “Useful Idiodt” at the UN
She has definitely performed well. P45 saw something in her character that was going to represent him & us well. As always, he was correct!
i somehow can not totally trust her! She was so vile during election! Not like the way I trust T-Rex from day one! Such a difference!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s the bad cop
Amazing the level of agreement comes about when the opposition realizes you are not bluffing. Now, waiting on our congress and senate lemmings to have the same epiphany with MAGA..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t hold your breath here! The Uniparty swine in Congress will fight Trump 24×7 until either he is vanquished – or they are. We need to put pressure on what passes for Republican “leadership” in Congress each and every day. Repeal O-Care, build the wall, cut taxes, restore the rule of law for everyone (!), and drain the swamp. Period.
And just remember all of the pearl-clutching and hand wringing when Trump said “Nothing is off the table” and said that included using nuclear weapons if necessary.
Trump GETS IT when it comes to negotiating. Unlike Kerry and Obama, who signaled weakness and capitulation even before they sat down at the table. What traitors!
What will the media say…?
“Russian Trump Conspiracy!!!”
Yawn…
Sundance is right on as usual.
It is amazing what doors can open when one actually approaches the situation with honesty.
“Oh noes, how is the U.S. media going to find a way to spin this?”
Oh, I’m sure they’ll figure out something. But we don’t care, do we Treepers? We’ll just continue to point and laugh.
Jackk the Derp (first comment) gave us an indication of the likely spin.
Imagine how tired they must be. So much winning to spin
All hail our esteemed President!
Great article.
My thinking is Sundance and Gang need to address the “google” issue.
Google controlls what many people read in the news and on YOUTUBE, etc. They are the gate-keeper for NEWS.
They hide supportive articles and flood us with negative articles.
Can we apply pressure to “google” as a MOVEMENT and tell them to have “diverse” viewpoints. (media love the word “diversity”.)
All this stuff Trump is doing, that Sundance explains doesn’t filter to MSM via google.
I usually am on computer so I can be selective about what I read, but I just got a android tablet, and when I went to google, the format they use for tablets showed article after article against Trump.
Many Americans do use “GOOGLE” and it’s not addressed in meaningful way in this site or others. We talk about CNN, Washington Post, NYT, etc… but “google” is the REAL evil, since it points to those 3 news articles everyday.
Fox network SOLD us out (with Murducks sons being super liberals).
We need Media that puts out OUR SIDE out in all forms.
Thanks Sundance for being a RAY of Sunshine, but, it’s a drop in the big bucket of CRAP that comes from MSM via google.
Love you guys.
Go Sundance Go
Go Trump Go
Maybe we need to require all search engines post what ‘Filters’ they are using on their search results.
You know…like the way that Food Producers are required to post ‘contents’.
In Google’s case it would be like:
“We filter out anything that reflects positively upon Trump”
Google does the same thing on Youtube, which they own.
And btw, DuckDuckGo is a good unfiltered search engine.
Harp on it constantly, but Yahoo News is the definition of evil. What’s
worse is they are getting ready to be bought out, and head honcho
Melissa McWitchiepoo is standing to make 200 million off the deal.
Since Yahoo is getting ready for some quality lawsuits, isn’t there a
way that Melissa McObamabundler gets denied some of her swag?
I agree, Yahoo is probably the absolute worst. And it’s sad to note that Drudge links to them constantly, more so lately.
Three months. It’s hard to believe, thinking of where we were last year
I hope that Syrian and North Korean people will soon be able to live like human beings again, in safety and comfort now that we have leaders like Trump/Tillerson.
Praying without ceasing for their success
“Three months. It’s hard to believe, thinking of where we were last year.”
With each day that passes with President Trump leading our country, I can’t help but think: It could have been Hillary. (((shudder))) Praise the Lord for His mercy upon us.
Think of where we were just two years ago. So much has changed in one year… but May 2015 feels like a completely difference universe now. None of this was imaginable then. (At least not for me; maybe I just need to work on developing my imagination 😉
I believe the world was ready for America to lead again. A REAL Strong, Leader!
They all watched for a year and a half while he fought off 16 competitors, the media, ILLary, the #NeverTrumpers, the DIM’s, the UNIParty, THE SWAMP, The OH? and MOOCH, Hollywood, the snowflakes, the Soros MOB, the BLM MOB, the Anti-American MOB, and anyone else I missed, without nary a beat.
Even before becoming #45, in transition he was renegotiating contracts and saving us $$$, bringing back companies, or keeping them from moving, etc. All the tests they’ve thrown at him since he actually became #45 have bombed, or will have by the time we finish with The Supremes.
He has FINANCIALLY hit Canada, China and Mexico on trade practices, and brought all of them to the table, and he’s bombed two countries.
And he’s done it all in between eating a sumptuous meal and a beautiful piece of chocolate cake, with a diplomatic smile on his face. 😉
Seriously, who would want to be SCHLONGED next?
I think it is a case of Pres Trump doing ‘what’s best for the US’…rather than him trying to lead the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t mean lead the world. It’s more of lead by example.
There ya go…that’s it.
I don’t mean lead the world. More of leading by example. Strong. Smart. Strategic. Bold. ETC.
Peace thru strength.
Laying it out the way you did magnifies precisely the obstacles OUR President overcame, seeing it in print boggles the mind!
We are truly blessed!!
I’m hopeful on this news.
Meanwhile, Russia is providing money and small arms to the Taliban in Afghanistan?
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-afghanistan-russia-idUSKBN17Q1H2
That’s idiotic, if true.
Former-Prez Karzai holds 50% control in Afghanistan still. (Like Obama, running shadow Afghanistan.) Why Russia is not entertaining Afghan President Ghani, causing friction, perhaps, doesn’t help.
Really sad, weak looking nibblies there… looks like one bottle of water and maybe three cookies to be shared by 4 people along the table.
The Russians tried to maintain a foothold in the Middle East 40-50 years ago. The Soviet navy had docking facilities at Tartus (Syria), Aden (Yemen), Dahlak Islands (was Ethiopia, now modern day Eritrea). However, the Black Sea Fleet could only move in drips and drabs because it was largely bottled up in home waters (as it remains today) due to the constraints of the Montreux Convention; and that makes maintaining SLOCs very difficult. During the same period, they used military transport aviation to augment support to their clients, but regular supply flights to Damascus, Aden, Addis Ababa, and other locations proved to be wholly inadequate and turned into a wasteful black hole gobbling up precious resources. Not much appears to have changed from then to now for the Russians — meaningful materiel support to Mid-East regional clients is still a bridge too far for them. Not surprising to me that Putin would look for a way out of what was surely a dunderhead move on his part.
This is how a leader works and the Art of the Deal generally pays off. World now knows we have a real President and we are taking back our country and position in the world. YEA!
I really miss Obozo, Uncle Joe, Crooked, and worthless Kerry running our foreign diplomacy. /sarc
T-Rex is amazing! I never knew anything about him prior to SoS appointment. His demeanor, intelligence, and command are unbelievable – appears like he has been involved in government negotiation and policy setting his entire life, yet I believe this is his first “government” job. He has made a HUGE impact to making the world a safer place for those who want to follow the rules. The real test is going to come if we need to punish those who don’t get in line. I have faith in T-Rex, Trump, Pence and the rest of our crew.
Compare that to the disaster teams of the last 20 years… It still shocks me how anyone with 10% of a brain could even vote for Hillary and would still vote for her today!
My prayer is that one day the preponderance of Shrillary voters will wake up and realize how much of a bullet we dodged last November! (Yes, I know, but it’s a pleasant fiction, isn’t it?)
Bravo Mr. President, VP Pence, SoS T-rex, Amb Haley and all others supporting our President and working for We The People!!
Somewhere in a panic-filled room, the Dems and the media (birm) are huddled trying to figure out how far and in what direction to move the goalposts next, and how to spin this as just another part of a “disjointed” foreign policy. We have to be on our guard though, because these people will stop at nothing to prevent the fulfillment of their worst nightmare, an ascendant President Trump. Yes, I meant nothing.
Thank you God!
President Trump will allow Vlad to save face as well he should – imo. Vlad is extremely popular. I have every confidence that President Trump and Vlad will negotiate the best result possible.
P.S. To McCain & his sidekick – your services are no longer required.
Here’s the whole context of Lavrov’s remarks.
http://tass.com/politics/943938
“We have many times heard His Majesty King of Jordan Abdullah II say that interaction between Russia and the United States was vital for ensuring effective steps by the global community aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis,” the Russia top diplomat said. “I would like to ensure you that we are ready for that and expect Washington to adopt the same approach,” Lavrov added.
The Russian foreign minister stressed that in order to eliminate the terrorist threat, “it is important that all those fighting terrorism in Syria join their efforts.” “I mean the Russian Aerospace Force and the US-led coalition,” he noted.
He also said that he plans to discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, the ceasefire and the Astana talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi on Saturday.
“In a few days, the next round of the Astana consultations will be held which involve the Syrian government and opposition, as well as the guarantor states,” Lavrov said opening the meeting. “We believe it is very important to exchange views on the preparations for the event.”
“Issues related to consultations on the ceasefire, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and creating conditions for the political process will top the adenda,” Lavrov added.
He also said that Moscow would like to know Jordan’s view on the fight against the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups (both outlawed in Russia).
“We will pay special attention to the issues most important for us which concern the situation on the Jordan-Syria border,” the Russian top diplomat said. “We know that IS militants are strong in southern Syria, Jabhat al-Nusra has also strengthened its capabilities,” Lavrov added.
“We would like to exchange views on ways to eliminate this threat, ensure the ceasefire and launch an offensive on the terrorists’ positions,” Lavrov said.
“I would like to use this opportunity to discuss the situation in other parts of the Middle East and North Africa, as well as ways to break the Palestinian-Israeli deadlock,” he added. “It is also a good opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations.”
Our military have boots on the ground, hoisted the American flag in Rojava, YPG country! God bless & protect them, Lord!
Erdogan is on a short leash. Misbehave now, you tyrant!
How will the media respond?
They’ll say this was planned all along just like the agreed missile hit earlier.
Because it’s RUSSIA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Interesting…France24 TV is covering the entire speech by our President. It will be even more interesting to see how they comment about its contents afterwards.
How or why would you know this…Just wondering….Are you French or watch European news…We have regulars here based in Europe….It would be interesting to see what the comments are…
LikeLike
LikeLike
