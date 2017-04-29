President Trump’s Harrisburg Rally Brilliantly Triggers the Media’s Borderline Personality Psychosis…

Watching several minutes of CNN’s punditry coverage of President Trump’s Harrisburg rally is exceptionally interesting from the perspective of watching what happens when full-throated liberal media ideology is confronted by a politician inoculated from battered politician syndrome. The media cries foul.
Many intellectually honest people throughout the political era have noted that liberalism -in its modern presentation- is similar to a psychological condition. That’s true; however, the actual condition is more aptly described as Borderline Personality on display.
The advancement of modern liberalism is contingent upon their abused recipient cowering to the demands upon them by the progressive abuser. Modern democrats, including the media, define the boundaries of permitted conduct allowed by the recipient of the attack.
However, when the recipient of the constant attack, in this case President Trump, refuses to comply with unidirectional rules, and actually fights back with the same ferocity and absence of boundaries, the attacker retreats amid demands of ‘safe-spaces’ and demands immediacy of like-minded fellow travelers to affirm the tenuous position of their narrow views.
It is a remarkable thing to witness.
The mental gymnastics necessary to retain modern progressive views is stunning in its hypocrisy. Political speech they don’t agree with is considered violence; but actual political violence they do agree with is considered speech.
The media’s incapacity to reconcile anything between the two cognitive poles of love or hate is almost identical to Borderline Personality Disorder. A ‘Borderline’ cannot engage in the space of intellectual argument because a borderline can only see issues from a position of ‘all right’ or ‘all wrong’. Similarly, the borderline media pundits are emotionally incapable of distinguishing between two extremes.
Because of the extreme perspective carried by BPD sufferers, they do not understand boundaries that can be crossed. When engaged in argument against a position they abhor, they view everything from a zero-sum prism. If the opponent disagrees with them, the opponent hates them. They cannot distinguish between an opponent disagreeing with a position, yet not hating them for holding an alternative view.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a direct result of Borderline Punditry being incapable of viewing opposition as correct on any facet or nuanced part of their position. Only extremities are possible from their perspective. Either you agree and therefore you love them, or you disagree and therefore you functionally hate everything about them.
Because BPD sufferers view only polar extremes, they carry no capability to accept boundaries in disagreement. When they engage in anything that has an oppositional perspective they will go to any lengths to retain their own outlook. Borderlines will kill you before they can functionally consider that you might be winning an argument in the field of ideas that run counter to their own belief structure.
There is no Win/Win solution with a Borderline; either they win, or they lose – there is never a middle ground. However, politically speaking there are BPD sufferers within every element on the ideological continuum. There are zero-sum conservatives (Cruzbots), zero-sum liberals (Clintonbots) and even zero-sum libertarians (Paulbots). The reason is simple: BPD as a cognitive disorder is not exclusive to a political ideology, it is a human condition.
However, BPD carriers are more pre-disposed to be progressively minded because of the external factors which make BPD more pronounced. Without a strong central core and self-identity, that is without a firm foundation, the ability engage in debate or critical thinking -that might lead to an unpopular change a view- is disconcerting. In the space where ‘disconcerting’ evolves into ‘unfathomable’ the origin of BPD takes root.
Relationships amid BPD sufferers are always short-term. Few Borderlines have long-term friendships, and even fewer have stable family or personal relationships. The zero-sum approach of Borderlines is toxic to long-term relationships because BPD-er’s cannot fathom any relationship where you might disagree with their behavior, but still engage with the person on a humanistic level.
Borderlines can only see love or hate, there is no middle ground. From the mind of a Borderline if you disagree with them, you necessarily hate them. Therefore Borderline’s cut off relationships easily because they cannot cope with anything except affirmation.
The coverage by most oppositional media punditry toward the Presidency of Donald Trump more accurately reflects the Borderline dynamic than any other cognitive disorder. Trump Derangement Syndrome is simply group BPD. It makes sense to discuss this group-think along these lines because Borderlines need constant affirmation and simply have no natural coping mechanism for opposition.
President Trump challenges the liberal view and disrupts their previously unchallenged one-way-rules dynamic. He also is willing, if needed, to join in smash-mouth confrontation. That is important because it removes one of the more valuable arrows in the traditional media attack quiver. Customarily they rely upon being able to “go there” and simultaneously demand their opposition is never allowed to “go there”.
In many ways, the strong and forceful President Trump is what you would have seen if President Andrew Breitbart ever took office.
Man, you watched CNN for us? Talk about taking one for the team!
Oh my, this is too good!!!!!
This was the most eloquent summary of the situation. I am so glad I found this Site. Just brilliant
ronheinzkaboot. Stay Tuned, the Treehouse is the ONLY place to hang out and I know all about hanging in places.
Grab a branch. One for every American, many left over for friends from abroad.
Ha,ha SD…perfect! Control of the first comment. I’ll call myself the first follower.
Total brilliance! Dr. Trump’s BPD Intervention!
Watched on RightSide and FNC but yes, Trump patriots still despise the conniving oldskool Press and especially CNN..
That “Tell the Truth” chant was awesome. Like it better than the “CNN Sucks”….altho that is certainly true, also.
Deplorable_Vespucciland,
“Take their coats!”
Check out President Trump pointing to man’s Clinton rape shirt at rally
I watched them a bit before the rally started and shockingly some of them were halfway decent. I had to double check to see if I had the right channel. But they’ve been getting a lot of bad news lately, and it seems for a moment at least, that they were a little contrite and befuddled. They mentioned a poll where well over 50% said the DIM’s are out of touch. I think it was in the 60s. Then there was another poll of over 50% that was favorable to President TRUMP.
Then I checked in right after, and they were already trashing his speech. Exactly as I tho’t, they just can’t help themselves.
Luntz tonight gave it an excellent grade, EXCEPT for ………… tone. Really? That again? The media on both sides HATE it when you call them out. They can dish it, but they just can’t take it.
TwoLaine,
luntz’s “polling” company at least used to be called “word doctors”. I know, because MY NRA has called him out several times for “creating a desired result”. I think he’s a creep. And when I met him at RNC 2012, I really should have told him to switch mouthwashes. What he was using wasn’t cutting it.
He IS A CREEP.
Fake. Fraud and Phoney…After the past election any network that uses these people is beyond contemptible to its viewers…It’s beyond pathetic..
Luntz, schmuntz….. go eat another cheesburger.
Best 100 day administration evaaaaaaa
ObiWan Trump VS the Empire . . . . . . . The Saga Continues.
Imagine DJT as Rocky Marciano ~ libs and the mainstream media as Don Knotts!!! Get the picture???
The borderline politics/personalities have created a borderline culture/society.
That is why I say Trump will be viewed as a Shakespearian character when he is finally understood – – the supposed/imagined Wild Man who defends civilization.
Trump is the troll priest exorcising the demon of progressivism at every turn.
And he slayed PC singlehandedly 🙂
All the Lefty protesters are Establishment/Globalist tools. Those Occupy Wall Street peeps were ridiculous. Slept right thru the whole RE Crash/Big Bank Bailouts mess.
Performance Art is all it is. Pointless.
Magnificent MAGA rally!!! Opening salvos to the morons in DC were hilarious!! Love that, SD … “inoculated from battered politician syndrome.” Exactly! It is SO beautiful to watch, indeed!! Gosh I love PDJT!!
I posted this earlier on one of the sites about the rally. My husband and I watched it together and while I never thought he was a huge supporter of Trump, I looked over at him during our President’s last words and he had tears in his eyes and said “I would buy a 1960 Toyota from that man!” Couldn’t love my husband anymore!
I don’t even particularly like Pence, but I started tearing up when he was talking about POTUS!
Oh, my! Best comment ever!!!! Kiss hubby for me!
Way behind live time…just now watching some of the after math. So funny to hear pundits referring to “The Snake” as some kind of random extemporaneous poetry. It’s like they never watched an entire Trump campaign rally before! They were tuned out while we, The American Deporable People, were tuned in!
Kimberly G. on fox with 2 other ladies earlier after the rally. They’ve never heard the Snake before. What?!
Asleep at the wheel.
Another reason fox is dead….
They read scripts and go hang out with each other…I hate to repeat it,but it’s Fake News from Fake people
I was reciting the snake poem word for word with President Trump tonight with my nieces ( I had read it a long time ago and loved it ) my rendition is far more animated with a “snake bite” on the necks of my nieces while they were squealing with delight and horror lol …then the next best thing in the world happend…. and I hear….”Do it again Auntie !!”. Life is good. ; )
I loved that he went to war with them tonight! The crowd in Harrisburg didn’t let me down. It was so awesome to hear the CNN Sucks chant go on for over 10+ seconds. He also completely destroyed the NYT. He shared stories about their failure in real estate deals as well as purchasing and losing millions of dollars on the Boston Globe. They deserved every minute of it. They in my mind are worse than the Uniparty.
I also love that he talked about the negative coverage he gets and quantified it with the actual percentage (89%). He gave them what they deserved and that was a Big Fat F for their first 100 days. The Democrats as well as the Uniparty depend on their survival based on the MSM brainwashing the electorate. It still must scare them at night as they close their eyes that they have met their match and that there isn’t anything they can do about it.
I was also very proud of our VP this evening. He told them multiple times that they are producers of Fake News. Our Lion is doing a fantastic job in molding our VP. After 8 incredible years with our Lion, it would be incredible to follow it with 4 if not 8 years with Mike Pence. The learning the man will do over the next 8 years will have him prepared to continue MAGA!
fleporeblog,
I have been trying to find a certain clip of a somewhat contemporary movie, “The Color of Money”, where tom cruise’s character happens to be getting hustled by the great Earl Strickland. After each ball Strickland sinks, he says to cruise. “Aww, this must be like your worst nightmare… (CLICK) and it just keeps getting worse (CLACK), and worse (CLICK)”!
Mr. Trump really IS TAKING THEM TO SCHOOL!!!! Best President in history!!!
I know Bannon was there and when he used the 89% that only someone who pays attention to blogs would know comfortably, I thought of him strategizing when the speech was put together…..and of course Stephen Miller
And yes…I can’t recall Pence going after press like that before…the gloves are off if he’s doing it now
I love Bannon and Miller soooo much! I want to hang out with them and be super cool for one night – plus they would probably infuse my brain with tons of new smart cells….
Does this mean Tom Perez hates pro life democrats as much as pro life sane people?
How will the POPE spin this one. Are not many Democrats Catholics…….Will he back off his Marxist ways to protect life….Interesting…
Well, at least the elitists had their little ‘safe spaces’ at the correspondent’s dinner. Must have been some echo chamber there and I bet they didn’t pass the Grey Poupon.
The Libs got played again, this time by the “Hollywood Celebrities” portiion of PDJT’s opening monologue. You wouldn’t believe how many fact-checkers lit up the social platforms with “He Lied” posts — insisting there were either no celebrities whatsoever, or that there were only 1-2 at most. Wonder how long it takes those Twits to realize they enlightened millions about how truly unappealing the WHCD was without our President.
There is a spirit of Andrew Breitbart played out every day in this administration. The MSM is right to fear Bannon. President Trump is not afraid, the Progressive/Globalists are.
Some of us will never forget that Andrew was the fighter that we all needed to witness. Conservatives should all embrace the Breitbart philosophy. This is how it is done.
Fight on to win!!!!
Exactly. it’s what the whimpy, cowed Republicans never understood , and still don’t.
Thank God they don’t matter anymore.
I really miss Andrew. So very sad that he isn’t here to enjoy all this winning!!!
Very happy to see Pence come out and take a few swipes at the media as well. They have been pushing him lately too…….With time people all say …ya know Trump is kinda right about CNN…it’s horrible. As ESPN crumbles mark it… so will CNN. Than much evil vitriol will not be tolerated by even those who think they hate Trump…How much hate can you take..
So let’s start one of those White House petitions for Summer White House to be at rally locations!! POTUS could have the best of both worlds – draining the swamp & hanging out with the American people!
Trump saved the Republic from Hillary, now….we MUST save the Republic.
Yes you must. PDJT deserves nothing less. What a leader.
I’m beginning to regret not seeing the CNN post rally show. Sounds like I might have missed something good.
Oh Sundance, you just rock!! Oh yeah, by the way…#WAR!
I think it was the Daddy Duck Commander guy that said, “The biggest lie ever perpetrated on the American people is that disagreement is hate. If you love someone, you always agree with them.”
I’m pretty sure most people, especially parents, people with parents, siblings or friends know that after a disagreement, when they’re able to speak again without sputtering, they still love the dimwit and despite a few moments of wanting to pinch the other person’s head off during the mini-feud, they didn’t do it, because they loved them then too.
Good post, Sundance. Some people are genuinely mentally ill. It’s takes a special kind of dimwit to volunteer to be psychotic.
Great analysis. No stunning. The enemy truly are suffering from a mental condition, as too are the many of the RINOS.
My work had me interact with many mental patients often in life threatening or dangerous situations.
Many were wealthy, connected and as such could fly under the radar. Like guess who?
Until booze, drugs or extreme stress brought on rage..what we are witnessing with the likes on CNN is rage. Often suppressed, but rage nonetheless. PDJT and the movement have deemed them worthy of nothing more than scorn or ridicule. Is anyone sick of winning yet?
My favourite subject is David Gergen …he is apoplectic.
Your PDJT is magic..truly a once in a lifetime phenomenon.
Thank you.
And David Stockman.
Thank you, SD!
The college-age crowd is particularly infected. Finishing my degree last year was absolute hell.
This PA celebration of PDJT’s first 100 days was magnificent. The President turned his back to the cameras during the CNN-SUCKS chant, hilarious. If the propaganda mouthpieces weren’t so hateful, one could almost pity them. They have no independent thought, they communicate within their own circles, and perform accordingly. How I would have loved to see Andrew Breitbart hurl a few FU’s at those soulless slobs.
Watching CNN was quite a sacrifice, TY.
The media are more inbred than the Saudi “royal” family.
Thank you for this article Sundance. I have learned a lot of information about this disorder and how it plays out with the media. Had I not found this site I would definately feel like I was in the Twilight Zone. I am so thankful for President Trump and the fight he brings to these nuts.
From your area, I would think you would be an expert! The BPD’s we have in NY take a bit more time to ferret out.
Hard to watch a Trump rally a tear of pride at times. It is not only Trump striking a humbling emotional chord, but the look and sound of patriotic Americans collectively, with deep hearted love for the USA and fellow Americans. It truly is a feeling without vocabulary.
I’m sure we’ve all tried to square the logical incompatibilities and down right insanity of the political-cultural left, at some point in time. Eric Hoffer’s book “The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements”, helped me to understand the underpinnings of my political opponents much better; more importantly, groups of people in general.
Of course, no study of the rabid left would be complete without a thorough reading of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” – the rabbit hole goes deep with this book. If anyone wants to spend any amount of time studying our enemies, it’s also very helpful to become familiar with the precepts of Marxism, in all its sneaky forms and fallacies. I think we all intuitively know something (many things) are off with libs – they just don’t pass the smell test – plus they have to work in overdrive to cover up the BS that leaks from their basic premises.
At a basic level, it’s a normal and juvenile impulse to want to feed, clothe, shelter and emotionally protect the whole world, without regard to a real world of consequences and contraints: thus, I judge individuals on a curve with respect to one’s age.
I think it would be very helpful if we could find a way to suggest books to one another, to help broaden our knowledge base – I’m always on the lookout for the next book.. Just an idea 🙂 Thanks for another wonderful and enlightening post, Sundance!
Nunique response from Michael De Haven! According to him, these are his Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer voodoo dolls…
I endorse this approach completely
The CNN sucks chant was epic. That never gets old. Hearing our VP talk about fake news gets two thumbs up from me.
Thank you President Trump for calling out our dysfunctional congress, especially Schumer. 😀
What a masterfully written post.
I was there and it was great! And that sign that stated “My President Skipped the Dinner To Give Us Dessert”, I was the second one to sign it!
And thank you for your analysis, Sundance. As a 25 year psych nurse I agree!
That poster board is awe-inspiring and that you were only the second to sign it is even more awesome. I hope the sign board is sent to President Donald Trump himself as reminder what good he has done in 100 days!
Nothing shocks a bully more than their victim fighting back & punching them in the mouth
President Trump refuses to be a victim & he always fights back
Brainwashed sheep see that as arrogance. Sane, rational & honest people see a righteous bully fighter standing up for them
alliwantissometruth,
As one of Mr. Trump’s friends has been heard to say “Yeah, everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth.”
skipper, yep, & that friend being the former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson
Sundance: please submit this to American Thinker’s editor. Excellent.
American Thinker’s editor may qualify one day to submit his writings to Sundance.
This version works too:
American Thinker[’s editor] may qualify one day to submit [his writings] to Sundance.
(-;
It is an interesting side note to understand the treatment for the Borderline Personality Disorder. There is none. Most psychiatrists will not/cannot treat this condition. The Borderline Personality will twist and turn any event – large or small – to suit what they think you may want to hear or to convince you of “whatever.” There is NO WAY a professional analyst can tell when any statement is accurate, twisted, or completely made up out of the thin air. Without solid, truthful conversation with the subject, any attempt at diagnosis or treatment is nothing more than an exercise in futility. Perfect tagging, Sundance. And amen.
I’m glad it was acknowledged it’s on both sides. I’m Andrew Breitbarts exact age and followed him from Get go…Tucker Carlson is same age. Old enough to remember Buckley on TV and PC was just starting,but laughable when I was graduating college….
It’s a true travesty the Bush family destroyed the Republican Party and that these democrat lite never ever fought back…Reagan was a warrior and went toe to toe with these people..
President Trump made every candidate he ran against Snap. Every single one…The press is boxed in and they are on the borderline symptoms edge…They can’t go back, yet the more they continue the clearer the now derangement becomes…
This was when Cruz snapped day before Indiana primary…This is unhinged and next destination for media…Just think…it only took implying Cruz father and Oswald etc…LOL..
Three minute mark he snaps
Thank God I never saw this before. Cruz is the one who is secure and lying throughout this pathetic diatribe. What. A. Loser.
NOT “secure” but “insecure”!
am sure a cruzbot somewhere is still crying because Lyin Ted should have been President granted Hillary is the worse but Cruz I would never vote for he is the one with the temperment problem he is smarmy
Ugh. Gross. And Carly looks like a sympathetic wife. Just pathetic.
In case you missed it: Donald Trump lands at Harrisburg International Airport for rally
Best line of the night!
“A large group of Hollywood actors & Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation’s capital right now.”
https://mobile.twitter.com/FoxNews/status/858489422332837888/video/1
HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Thank you Sundance. LOVE this post. Just made it home from traveling all day. Haven’t had a chance to watch the rally yet, but have been reading all the “Treepers” comments and feel like I was there myself. Thanks to all.
Spent the last 5 days with my own little “group think” crowd. Yes, unfortunately these media clowns still have an audience that watch, believe, and repeat them. Problem is, Trump supporters can’t and won’t be influenced by it. We just nod and smile inside.
Someday, they’ll all “get it”, and we’ll MAGA together. Until then, patience!!! We’re winning!!
He brought the house down. Even read the snake poem! How did we get so lucky? Praise the Lord
