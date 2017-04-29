President Trump’s Harrisburg Rally Brilliantly Triggers the Media’s Borderline Personality Psychosis…

Watching several minutes of CNN’s punditry coverage of President Trump’s Harrisburg rally is exceptionally interesting from the perspective of watching what happens when full-throated liberal media ideology is confronted by a politician inoculated from battered politician syndrome. The media cries foul.

Many intellectually honest people throughout the political era have noted that liberalism -in its modern presentation- is similar to a psychological condition. That’s true; however, the actual condition is more aptly described as Borderline Personality on display.

The advancement of modern liberalism is contingent upon their abused recipient cowering to the demands upon them by the progressive abuser. Modern democrats, including the media, define the boundaries of permitted conduct allowed by the recipient of the attack.

However, when the recipient of the constant attack, in this case President Trump, refuses to comply with unidirectional rules, and actually fights back with the same ferocity and absence of boundaries, the attacker retreats amid demands of ‘safe-spaces’ and demands immediacy of like-minded fellow travelers to affirm the tenuous position of their narrow views.

It is a remarkable thing to witness.

The mental gymnastics necessary to retain modern progressive views is stunning in its hypocrisy. Political speech they don’t agree with is considered violence; but actual political violence they do agree with is considered speech.

The media’s incapacity to reconcile anything between the two cognitive poles of love or hate is almost identical to Borderline Personality Disorder. A ‘Borderline’ cannot engage in the space of intellectual argument because a borderline can only see issues from a position of ‘all right’ or ‘all wrong’. Similarly, the borderline media pundits are emotionally incapable of distinguishing between two extremes.

Because of the extreme perspective carried by BPD sufferers, they do not understand boundaries that can be crossed. When engaged in argument against a position they abhor, they view everything from a zero-sum prism. If the opponent disagrees with them, the opponent hates them. They cannot distinguish between an opponent disagreeing with a position, yet not hating them for holding an alternative view.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a direct result of Borderline Punditry being incapable of viewing opposition as correct on any facet or nuanced part of their position. Only extremities are possible from their perspective. Either you agree and therefore you love them, or you disagree and therefore you functionally hate everything about them.

Because BPD sufferers view only polar extremes, they carry no capability to accept boundaries in disagreement. When they engage in anything that has an oppositional perspective they will go to any lengths to retain their own outlook. Borderlines will kill you before they can functionally consider that you might be winning an argument in the field of ideas that run counter to their own belief structure.

There is no Win/Win solution with a Borderline; either they win, or they lose – there is never a middle ground. However, politically speaking there are BPD sufferers within every element on the ideological continuum. There are zero-sum conservatives (Cruzbots), zero-sum liberals (Clintonbots) and even zero-sum libertarians (Paulbots). The reason is simple: BPD as a cognitive disorder is not exclusive to a political ideology, it is a human condition.

However, BPD carriers are more pre-disposed to be progressively minded because of the external factors which make BPD more pronounced. Without a strong central core and self-identity, that is without a firm foundation, the ability engage in debate or critical thinking -that might lead to an unpopular change a view- is disconcerting. In the space where ‘disconcerting’ evolves into ‘unfathomable’ the origin of BPD takes root.

Relationships amid BPD sufferers are always short-term. Few Borderlines have long-term friendships, and even fewer have stable family or personal relationships. The zero-sum approach of Borderlines is toxic to long-term relationships because BPD-er’s cannot fathom any relationship where you might disagree with their behavior, but still engage with the person on a humanistic level.

Borderlines can only see love or hate, there is no middle ground. From the mind of a Borderline if you disagree with them, you necessarily hate them. Therefore Borderline’s cut off relationships easily because they cannot cope with anything except affirmation.

The coverage by most oppositional media punditry toward the Presidency of Donald Trump more accurately reflects the Borderline dynamic than any other cognitive disorder. Trump Derangement Syndrome is simply group BPD. It makes sense to discuss this group-think along these lines because Borderlines need constant affirmation and simply have no natural coping mechanism for opposition.

President Trump challenges the liberal view and disrupts their previously unchallenged one-way-rules dynamic. He also is willing, if needed, to join in smash-mouth confrontation. That is important because it removes one of the more valuable arrows in the traditional media attack quiver. Customarily they rely upon being able to “go there” and simultaneously demand their opposition is never allowed to “go there”.

In many ways, the strong and forceful President Trump is what you would have seen if President Andrew Breitbart ever took office.

Yes, it was magnificent! Believe me…

