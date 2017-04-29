Judge Jeanine Pirro Interviews Corey Lewandowski…

Corey Lewandowski probably knows President Trump better than almost anyone. Corey is grinning ear-to-ear after the Pennsylvania rally:
“I see the smile on your face and I have to smile. He just took it to EVERYONE.”
Yes he did.
That’s our President.
We all have the same smile on our face tonight.
MAGA!
Let Trump45 be Trump45 🙂 MAGA!
Is Mr. Lewandowski still on CNN?
No
Hes on oann a lot
WSB shared this information on another thread
Well, this is what’s happening to the first 4000. They are being returned…to Somalia.
http://freerepublic.com/focus/news/3544721/posts?page=36
The Snake is real and the 4,000 Somalians being sent home are a perfect example. Thank you President Trump for doing everything humanly possible to keep us safe.
With the fantastic news that WSB shared, we will see more and more Somalis and Syrians running for Canada. Especially as we continue to move into warmer weather.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/13/americas/refugees-flee-united-states-for-canada/index.html
Judge Pirro is super and I would like her on the Supreme Court to balance Kagan and Sotomayor (who by the way received less than 60 votes). I listened to Trump in PA and there and here we are excited to have him as President and leader!
Interesting that Lewandowski said he’s not that confident that the Wall will get built. The president is going to have to extract it from congress by shutting down the government. McGahn needs to head up writing the enabling legislation that ensures that the Wall supercedes all existing tribal, environmental and park land legislation. Believe it or not, one person they should employ is Hugh Hewitt, whose law firm specialized in litigating those issues. Hewitt is pro Wall.
Corey looks happy like a cat who fell into a whipped cream bathtub.
