Judge Jeanine Pirro Interviews Corey Lewandowski…

Corey Lewandowski probably knows President Trump better than almost anyone.  Corey is grinning ear-to-ear after the Pennsylvania rally:

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 29, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    “I see the smile on your face and I have to smile. He just took it to EVERYONE.”

    Yes he did.

    That’s our President.

    We all have the same smile on our face tonight.

    MAGA!

  2. woohoowee says:
    April 29, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Let Trump45 be Trump45 🙂 MAGA!

  3. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 29, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Is Mr. Lewandowski still on CNN?

  4. fleporeblog says:
    April 29, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    WSB shared this information on another thread

    Well, this is what’s happening to the first 4000. They are being returned…to Somalia.

    http://freerepublic.com/focus/news/3544721/posts?page=36

    The Snake is real and the 4,000 Somalians being sent home are a perfect example. Thank you President Trump for doing everything humanly possible to keep us safe.

  6. carolinerh says:
    April 30, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Judge Pirro is super and I would like her on the Supreme Court to balance Kagan and Sotomayor (who by the way received less than 60 votes). I listened to Trump in PA and there and here we are excited to have him as President and leader!

  7. Sentient says:
    April 30, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Interesting that Lewandowski said he’s not that confident that the Wall will get built. The president is going to have to extract it from congress by shutting down the government. McGahn needs to head up writing the enabling legislation that ensures that the Wall supercedes all existing tribal, environmental and park land legislation. Believe it or not, one person they should employ is Hugh Hewitt, whose law firm specialized in litigating those issues. Hewitt is pro Wall.

  8. rsmith1776 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Corey looks happy like a cat who fell into a whipped cream bathtub.

