Intellectual Froglegs 100 Day Edition

Joe Dan Gorman presents the latest Intellectual Frog Legs:
Love Joe Dan!
He’s hilarious!
more!more! more!!!
Loved this! Thanks for sharing this, Sundance. Needed some humor on this rainy Saturday.
I saw this for the first time last night when the notice popped up in my inbox. You are in for a treat. Starting to see your name in the credits quite often Sundance. You have arrived! 😀
👏👏👏
mdr !
( mdr = mort de rire = c’est LOL en français – dying of laughter)
Paul Nehlen is a sponsor!
thank you, sundance. the best part (imo) is at the 12:15 mark, newt speaking about solving the activist judge problem, and afterwards john lennon speaking about socialism (never saw that one coming).
Newt is one smart cookie.
Awesome SD. Thanks. It was worth watching and laughing for 30 min. Everyone should watch this!
Great job Sundance sharing the stage with the also great Joe Dan Gorman and team. There are certainly a lot of talented people in America and they are picking it up every day. Cheers to All
Joe Dan, if you’re out there, love ya’ brother! Keep up the good work!
WE are the media now!
I’m here Tex! Thanks bro
FINALLY, someone in the New Media says it: Past “reliables” like Laura Ingram, Ann Coulter, Michael Savage ( I would add Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh), have been passed by this Trump Movement. So powerful, so fast has change come to AMERICA, that these folks are caught standing, still debating the issues of Bush ’44 and ’43, Clinton and Obama, and they seem so out of touch.
These fine folks really think we still want “debate”. We no longer want “debate”. We want the TRUMP Agenda ENACTED, and we want our FRIENDS TO ACT LIKE FRIENDS and SUPPORT TRUMP, and ATTACK the UNIPARTY.
I appreciate you JOE DAN, very, very much. Keep palabering, you are RIGHT ON TARGET.
Hey there Joe Dan (you seem to peek in once in a while), that was a great episode. Enjoyable to watch how you showcased the accomplishments of President Trump and highlighted the ineptitude of the congress puppets.
A thank you goes out to you as well sundance for putting this up and for the many outstanding articles that you write. You highly impact the way people think about and look at different issues.
God bless to you all of you.
Holy sh$t, what did I just watch? what was that opening song/dance routine??? I kept seeing it posted all over twitter, but never watched.
O………M……….G
Ok, back to Foggy Legs!
Thanks Sundance! God bless ALL y’all’s asses.
Back at ya, Joe Dan. That ought to melt a few snowflakes!
Thanks for posting Sundance.
