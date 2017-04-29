China “Unexpectedly” Returns U.S. Citizen Just Days After Conviction for Espionage…

Chinese government officials returned a Texas businesswoman, Ms. Phan-Gillis, to the United States just days after convicting her of espionage charges:
WASHINGTON – […] Phan-Gillis was arrested in 2015 on charges of having spied for the United States in 1996. The Obama administration and United Nations condemned the arrest as a case of “arbitrary detention,” but Chinese authorities proceeded with a case against her that culminated in her receiving a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence on Tuesday. Within days, however, she was returned unexpectedly home — deported, rather than being required to serve her sentence.
[…] “Consular officers most recently met with Ms. Phan-Gillis on April 10, 2017,” a State Department official told the Washington Examiner. “We regularly raised Ms. Phan-Gillis’ case with Chinese officials, including at the most senior levels. Beyond what we have already said, we will not discuss the specific nature of our conversations about this case.”
Her return gives the Trump administration something to celebrate on his 100th day in office, a significant milestone for his team. “This is a day of great celebration for her family and all Texans,” [Senator] Cruz said. “I applaud the State Department and thank President Trump for his leadership in securing Sandy’s release.” (link)
Simply… Wow!
This winning is great stuff!!
I will never get tired of winning, President Trump!
Obama wouldn’t have even brought the poor Woman’s plight up, because is would frustrate other issues. /s
This may have been the announcement PDJT wanted to make tonight, but maybe they thought it best not to create a sense of ‘rub-in’.
And no need to send a secret ransom payment in planes full of cash. Isn’t it great to have a respected President again?
Stroke that panda fur, cuddle up with it, make it look at how closely intertwined our economies are.
The President just mocked the media for telling him to get tougher with China. Too frikin funny, he has them running in circles. Love our President muchly 🙂
The media haven’t seen anyone get tough on China in decades, they don’t know what it looks like.
I had a very bad day, really bad. You know what they say about bad days, they always end well.
Thank You for the Great Panda FINALE.
Sure hope and pray tomorrow and the next day and the next and the next…will all be so much better, Sunshine.
Diplomacy finally reappearing after the past 8 disastrous years
Respect. Seeing our President have a personal relationship with any Asian President, let alone the President of China is something I never expected…Not like this and so quickly…
President XI definetly wants to be part of the established order/norms and as Sundance wrote earlier, it seems Russia too….Great stuff and thanks for concentrating on foreign affairs as you mentioned you would Sundance…This is real important stuff happening….
Yes, it is extremely important! This is like the star fish story where millions have been washed upon the beach. Then a beach comber comes across a little boy who is picking up ones he’s walks by and throws them back into the life nurturing ocean. The beach comber ask why he’s throwing the few back into the ocean, because there’s million that won’t be saved. The little boy says “it make a difference to THAT ONE”. Sorry for butchering the story, but it applies for this lady.
President Trump is stealing my heart.
I was enjoying the read of the article and scrolling down through the pictures while drinking coffee…..BIG mistake! When I saw that panda bear waving, the coffee came out my nose I was laughing so hard. Other than that…I think this is just more winning for President Trump and shows how incompetent the previous administrations have been.
Trump’s leverage is amazing
Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!
Midas touch, has he.
Is anyone surprised?
People during the campaign made fun and said “you can’t negotiate like it’s a real estate deal when you are President.”
Oh really, don’t tell Egypt and China that, or the political prisoners who got released.
Running laps around Bammy and The Swamp now. Just rubbing it in with a touchdown dance.
How sweet it is!
Also, on this and the rally — notice how Trump said he’ll decide in like 2 weeks on the Paris Accords?
That’s the showman in him. The TV executive.
Keep them tuned in; keep them waiting for your next move.
Man, the next 8 years is going to be amazing as the USA becomes great again!
What a great time with the culitavated relationships with the leaders of the USA, China, and very possibly Russia and others for new hope and freedoms for the people of the world.
Started by one man with a blessing from above stopping the division, chaos tactics, hate speech and violence of the past. Building a world of individual countries and their separate lifestyles into a environment absent of control by evil forces.
Having grownup conversations with frank talk by educated leaders. There still remains clowns in congress, judges, govenrors, propaganda Very Fake News, but their time is ending. Dying old mental cases.
Watching the Pennsylvania rally and now this! This is a Trump Day for sure. Been held hostage for so long by the Progressives it sometimes doesn’t feel like it’s real.
We’re watching a big businessman in action.
Beats the hell out of the previous lot of submissive socialists seeking revenge on their own country.
Boy, ain’t that the truth!
And the stupid MSM of course will still not get why our president backed off of calling China a currency manipulator.
It’s called leverage folks.
Best Saturday in a long time! I’m pumped and ready to take on the doomsayers again. Love my President. Continue with prayers!
When President Trump was a long time international business man he must have had a stellar reputation for these world leaders to hold him in high regards. No doubt a man of his word.
And just as Sundance has said, Latinos will love Trump because he truly is El Patron. A real man, who gets things done and will tell you what he is going to do, then does it.
Trump delivers. And people respect that, of all backgrounds.
Mrs Phan-Gillis looks to have been caught up in the infamous Black Friday, 709 crackdown in 2015 that lead to widespread arrests of human rights lawyers and alleged State secrets leakers, and those subverting State power i.e., working for a foreign government, as part of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive.
The Chinese have a ‘blood’ foundation to citizenship and consider Chinese nationality to be unalienable (no matter what your passport says). Thus, for whatever reasons she was arrested it would fall under that understanding. Glad she was released, though it looks like she was forced to make a ‘confession’.
On another note, but relating to (what the Chinese call the ‘citrus summit’) Presidents Trump and Xi’s meeting in Florida, several scathing denunciations (and hair on fire) official articles were published about Pres Trump’s tax reform plan, particularly the corporate rate cut which they consider unfair competition and ‘irresponsible’. These articles now have been censored by the Ministry of Truth.
Best not to park on the level crossing, MAGA coming.
Maybe President Trump will gift an American Panda to President Xi when he visits?? So cute!
LOL
That gif is both totally funny and disturbing all at once!
I like it!
