China “Unexpectedly” Returns U.S. Citizen Just Days After Conviction for Espionage…

WASHINGTON – […] Phan-Gillis was arrested in 2015 on charges of having spied for the United States in 1996. The Obama administration and United Nations condemned the arrest as a case of “arbitrary detention,” but Chinese authorities proceeded with a case against her that culminated in her receiving a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence on Tuesday. Within days, however, she was returned unexpectedly home — deported, rather than being required to serve her sentence.

[…] “Consular officers most recently met with Ms. Phan-Gillis on April 10, 2017,” a State Department official told the Washington Examiner. “We regularly raised Ms. Phan-Gillis’ case with Chinese officials, including at the most senior levels. Beyond what we have already said, we will not discuss the specific nature of our conversations about this case.”

Her return gives the Trump administration something to celebrate on his 100th day in office, a significant milestone for his team. “This is a day of great celebration for her family and all Texans,” [Senator] Cruz said. “I applaud the State Department and thank President Trump for his leadership in securing Sandy’s release.” (link)