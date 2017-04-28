Vice President Pence Swearing-In Ceremony For Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta…

Earlier today Vice President Mike Pence participated in the final presidential commission ceremony for a cabinet member of the President Trump cabinet, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.

.

The Senate finally voted 60-38 yesterday to confirm Alex Acosta to the post. Acosta accepts the presidential commission and becomes the 27th labor secretary. The son of Cuban immigrants will lead a sprawling agency that enforces more than 180 federal laws covering about 10 million employers and 125 million workers.

8 Responses to Vice President Pence Swearing-In Ceremony For Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta…

  1. Paco Loco says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Well that was timely. Nearly three months after being nominated.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. FLEEVY says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    What’s the scoop on this guy? I know CTH was a big fan of Pudzer before he bailed.

    Like

    Reply
  3. msmelchizadek says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I note he spent a year at the NLRB… I hope he is not in the tank for Unions…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Our President likes to create an EO for each secretary pick. Imagine for a minute if he decides to create an EO limiting or eliminating illegal aliens ability to work in our country. He could also go after those citizens that employ illegals. That would literally decimate the number of illegals by 80%.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Paul Killinger says:
      April 28, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      I believe this would entail new legislation to make e-verify mandatory, which explains why it’s never happened.

      In fact, the Bush Admin used the EEOC to REQUIRE employers not to discriminate in the hiring of illegals.

      Maybe we can do better….

      Like

      Reply
  5. NYGuy54 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I don’t think Robert Lighthizer – the US Trade Representative – has been voted on by the full Senate yet.

    Like

    Reply
    • Paul Killinger says:
      April 28, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      Nor several other Asst and Deputy cabinet level Secys that require Senate confirmation.

      Maybe the Trump Admin will be fully staffed by Christmas….

      Like

      Reply

