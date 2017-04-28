Report: Secretary T-Rex Begins Reducing State Dept. Bureaucrats…

A report from Bloomberg highlights the anxiety within the professional state department apparatus as Secretary Tillerson begins substantive cuts in the number of pontificating elitist bureaucrats. It’s amazing how the ankle-biters never seem to recognize these consequential shifts in policy and approach toward dismantling the bureaucracy.
The State Department is the cornerstone of Deep State operations. It is a massively bloated institution filled with some of the most entrenched political globalists and ideologues.
(Via Bloomberg) The State Department plans to cut 2,300 U.S. diplomats and civil servants — about 9 percent of the Americans in its workforce worldwide — as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson presses ahead with his task of slashing the agency’s budget, according to people familiar with the matter.
The majority of the job cuts, about 1,700, will come through attrition, while the remaining 600 will be done via buyouts, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been publicly announced. William Inglee, a former Lockheed Martin Corp. official and policy adviser in Congress, is overseeing the budget cuts and briefed senior managers on the plan Wednesday, the people said.
The personnel cuts, which may be phased in over two years, represent the most concrete step taken by Tillerson as he seeks to reverse the expansion the department saw under former President Barack Obama’s administration and meet President Donald Trump’s demand — outlined in an executive order signed last month — to cut spending across federal agencies. A draft budget outline released in March for the year that begins Oct. 1 seeks a 28.5 percent reduction in State Department spending from fiscal 2016. (read more)
He is moving “forward” at speeds Obama could not even dream of.
You and I will be anti-Trump trolls one day and MAGA heroes the next. Get used to it. Trump speed is the new normal. Some will call it flip-flopping, but that’s not what it is. Trump is dodging and weaving through reality faster than the reality can react to disrupt his plans.
I was explaining this to my wife. This is a roller-coaster now. Trump is no longer waiting for people to keep up. He is taking his bewildering art-of-the-deal campaign schtick into geopolitics, and for a lot of people who can’t keep up or hold on, it will be a rough ride.
Trump is no longer playing only with evil and cunning players who are still predictable, easily beatable dopes, like Hillary. He is playing against killers, with his own team of killers, and all the while he has scheming creeps like Hillary, BGI, SPLC, and the neocons gunning for him. Snake Ryan ready to bite when nobody is looking. “Warhead” McCain screaming for Russian blood. Psycho Kim and Samoa Obama plotting some kind of intrigue to take him down. And THOSE are the lightweights.
This is the majors now. Trump has to outwit world-class adversaries and “frenemies” by defining the deals that they will agree to. One minute they will think Trump is their friend – the next minute, a cunning, bitter foe.
And he has to do this with evil cheerleaders like Warhead, Linderace, Dipsy Dowd, Maggie Haterman, and Fake Yapper trashing him or praising him alternately, no matter which way he goes. They can’t keep up, either.
Neither can many around him. I think that half of the problem with advisers crashing into each other is they don’t realize what Trump is doing.
And people will trash you, and they will trash me. Get used to it. I’ve already caught plenty of people mocking me. Well, just wait a week in Trump time. Look stupid and conned by Trump one minute, and you look like a sage three days later.
Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more. Trump has stood by and watched Perfect murder Good for 8 years – maybe longer. He’s not gonna do it. He’s going to deliver the best outcome possible, and he’s not waiting for us to feel relaxed about it.
Best presidency ever! Just hang on. More winning is coming, but a lot of people are going to scream that it’s all over at EVERY turn.
The best way through this is to define viewpoints, not people, because people will shift as they change position and velocity in Trump gravity. Bash the neocon, warmonger, and dopey globalist positions – not the people who are going to hold them one moment and come loose from them later.
Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.
I am ON the Trump Train for good, even if I scream that I want off and can’t take it.
In the end, I only want to scream “TOO MUCH WINNING!!!” (link)
All the vipers and other federal “swamp” creatures should read some Hemingway: “Ask not for whom the bell tolls….. It tolls for thee!”
LikeLiked by 9 people
An excerpt from the linked Bloomberg article:
“Just cutting without deciding what change you want to make is simply mindless,” said Stephen Sestanovich, a professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs…
“A new administration is right to look at what Cabinet departments do, but does it want the United States to do less in the world — and if so, exactly what?” he added. “Those are the questions that need to be answered before you make big cuts at State.”
The man epitomizes the essence of SD’s post. Obviously, he can’t keep up with President Trump.
A prof. Figures.
The State Dept and it’s shadowy drug dealing, child trafficking, step brother the CIA are the 2 very WORST examples of US Statist/Globalist bureaucracy in existence.
ANY headway in cutting BOTH agencies off at the knees and ousting the leftist lifers that inhabit them can only be viewed as heroic and necessary patriotism.
My very best wishes for Tillerson and The Boss at the WH.
The Council on Foreign Relations controls them both.
Our President doesn’t need to wait for permission from congress to begin the process of cutting the federal budget by $1 Trillion dollars. This is just the beginning at the State Department. Other departments will also be following the lead of TRex and cutting the fat from their departments. In doing so, the tax legislation will be more easier to swallow because someone is willing to eliminate the omnibus spending dating back to 2009. Over 8 years of the Trump’s presidency, that will be a savings of $8 Trillion dollars.
I can and will enjoy all of this winning!
T-Rex:
Texan
Oilman
Baptist
Southerner
Christian
Engineer (not womyns studies major)
Self-made man
Family man
All the things the left hates.
Now we can add “cost cutter”. LOL. Heads are exploding at the State Department. I just cannot decide who I love more. Is it T-Rex, or Wilbur Ross? I just cannot decide! This report tips the scales back to TRex, just after Wilbur slaps a tariff? Choices choices…
I’d like to see a poll – who is the favorite in Trump’s Cabinet…
Not that I don’t agree about draining the swamp, but 2300 employees seems like a drop in the bucket, compared to how many actually work at the State Department.
https://www.google.com/search?q=how+many+people+work+at+the+state+department&oq=how+many+people+work+at+the+state+department&aqs=chrome..69i57.12880j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
10% so 23,000.
Operative word in headline – “Begins”
