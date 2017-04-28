North Korea Fails in Test-Fire of Ballistic Missile…

The missile self-destructed after several minutes. It is reported to have exploded over the North Korean peninsular.
(Via Reuters) North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday from a region north of its capital, but it appears to have failed, South Korea’s military said, defying intense pressure from the United States and the reclusive state’s main ally, China.
An official at South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch but did not immediately have any further information. Yonhap news agency said the missile appeared to have blown up a few seconds into flight.
The test came as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the United Nations that failure to curb North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs could lead to ‘catastrophic consequences’.
U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on Thursday a “major, major conflict” with North Korea was possible over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Trump praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping for “trying very hard” to rein in Pyongyang. (read more)
Good, our President is a very serious man, and those reporters WILL learn to respect him.
No, but he’ll just keep b’slapping ’em and Spicer will keep Spicen ’em😉😎
“Reporters “?
Might have been rabid crap weasels. Sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference without DNA testing ;o)
BE PRECISE- PRESSTITUTES….
They’re a l-o-n-g way from being journalists!
I wonder if the US has taken over their computers and helped the missile fizzle…this happened twice now.
I am thinking: STUXNET type stuff here.
Do we owe some thanks to Israel?
Ya know that video of the frat boys, or just dudes havin fun trying to fire off a homemade rocket in a field, and it turns and whirly gigs and heads straight for them and/or hits them in the numbnuts (hat tip duchess01, tho i kno unever meant numbnuts that way😎😉💖)….
….why oh, why cant one of his self-destructing balistic missiles track Kimmy down and strike him “done” in the numbnuts!!
Sweet sweet Amwick, knew my Treepers would come thru!!! 💖💕💖 Blessings and super giggles 😂😂😂😂
That was one of the first things I saw on twitter when I went to find out about the missile.. It was so funny when you mentioned it…. 🙂
Whenever I see a photo of Kim Jong-un holding a pair of binoculars (there are many), my warped sense of humor kicks in and I think of this scene from M*A*S*H:
(0:17 in length)
“With the fearful strain that is on me night and day, if I did not laugh I should die.”
– Abraham Lincoln
I’m starting to wonder about these missile firings really being a “test”.
If he ever hit anyone with “test firing”…would Kim declare it a success, or just say ‘Ooops’.
It’s like he’s learned that he can get away with anything, if he calls it a “test”.
Yes, the press calls it a ‘test’, but he is just blowing things up to get attention or in Kim’s world, a measured response to diplomatic negotiations. 😀
If lil’ Kim wants to ‘hit someone’, his engineers had better figure out how to get a missile off the launch pad first.
Have all the NK missile firings been misses, or is this a recent phenomenon?
Yah, Jim…ya think?
“North Korea fired an unidentified missile from a site in the vicinity of Bukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province) early this morning,” Yonhap reported, quoting a statement issued by South Korea’s military. “It is estimated to have failed.”
Don’t mess with Texas and Lions, Kimmy…they couldnt have been more clear!!
Did it really fail? I mean, failure would be great (unless you’re one of the guys that Un decides to execute for the failure), but …dunno… I just have to wonder if the US Military has the capability to quietly take something like that out. It would send a *great* message to Un, basically saying “it’s not worth it, so don’t try.”
Sorry.. feeling hopeful. I’ll get back to my usual pessimism later.
Or subterfuge within little Kim’s own ranks?
That scenario is more likely Minnie.
Or, those Chinese made parts they bought may be substandard. 😀
Not sure about the Chinese parts portion of that. North Korea is probably using equipment/parts sold to them by the Obama administration. Nothing would please that vile man more than for millions to die by a nuclear weapon that he helped build.
The UN reported that analysis of debris from the other missile failures recovered from the sea are traceable to two Beijing companies (I posted more fully on this previously). Also, on ‘Founder’s Day’ (15 April), the ‘new’ missiles they paraded were hauled on trucks supplied from SinoTruk another Beijing co. I doubt the N Koreans would trust anything from a US source, even if gift-wrapped by Zero.
Ah. Well, if they’ve traced parts, then yes. King Putt was most likely too busy arming ISIS anyway.
never know they may be laser tracking them and heating them up and exploding them…
Lazer, partical beam, EMI pulse who cares? Just keep up the good work.
Well, I was just watching videos of some of the Navy’s nifty new laser anti-missile weapons the other day…where is the Carl Vinson battle group again?
X37-B
Or a little help from PTrump’s friend, Bibi.
Can’t see Fat boy backing off with regards to nukes. The regime has been brainwashing their people into believing they can’t survive without nukes
His nuke program has been a cash cow for him.
He uses it to blackmail other countries for cash payments, to get him to behave.
It didn’t work this time.
Pres Trump has called his bluff.
Just wondering, who is bluffing who?…IMHO, China might be using KJU’s bluffoonery to its advantage.
I believe that is exactly what has been happening for decades.
I suspect somewhere, out there, sits a US military person drinking a cup of coffee, perhaps a little bored, but watching the screen. And then, when there is a blip on the screen, a button is pushed or a mouse is clicked or whatever happens and L’il Kim looses a toy.
Nork missiles do seem to be going down pretty regularly, at that.
Lol, I like that scenario.
Playing missle command on an old Atari system
or an 11 year old boy
They may be bored while waiting for the next missile test, but once its fired they’re probably fighting over who gets the joystick.
“Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact.”
General James Mattis
Looking forward to Trump finally resolving what 60 years of politicians couldn’t.
Back in the 1980s I spent many a night locked and loaded, laying on my belly in the DMZ approx. 25 yards from North Korea, waiting for the next provocation from lil’ Kim’s psycho grandfather. One night, we even traded some of our best ammunition with the guys on their side of the border.
From my perspective, I can say that ending this dangerous, ridiculous situation is long, long overdue.
R-C thank you for your service. I have to ask, why did you trade ammunition with them?
I believe shots were fired.
It was a US response to a NorK incursion–they’d sent a patrol onto the south side, we reacted to it. Then they reacted to us, reacting to them. “Just another day on the DMZ”, only slightly more exciting.
Omg, I literally thought you gave them our ammunition as in like trading baseball cards …. y’all can laugh. Good grief, I am such an idiot.
Fe, I thought the same thing! So glad you asked the question👍
It is Communist China’s job to correct their missteps.
Kim Jong Dumpling was out playing with his ESTES rockets again today… wonder if he utilized a ‘c’ or a ‘d’ engine in the latest attempt to rattle his saber… this punk is as unstable as fulminated mercury strapped to the back of a hard tail Harley!
It was mighty cooperative of the NK’s to bring so much of their heavy kit into the open for the recent exercises.
What a great chance for the concentration of satellites above to capture a whole lot of new data about what got moved from where and where it goes afterwards.
True Bert, but I think they know that we know where those launch sites generally reside. What is interesting though, is no one is commenting that the failed launch exploded on their own territory rather than in the drink. Maybe the UN should buy Kim a computer (made in China of course) so he can make a statement with his fingers rather than blowing hot gaz.
You’re right – the launch sites are mostly known, but the mobile heavy artillery and other short range launch capability is immediate threat to South Korea and has been a concern. The artillery has adequate range to pound Seoul with all manner of conventional and chemical shells. The fixed batteries are mostly known but there is apparently still enough mobile stuff hidden and moved around that has capacity to damage Seoul badly even if the fixed positions were suddenly neutralized by a massive coordinated strike.
My youngest son lives in Seoul!!!
Most of us hope and trust that the clear minds & strong hearts of good leadership and support will see this come to a safe and peaceful conclusion.
Praying for your son’s safety, auntifran413 …
praising Xi Jinping, the Chinese will like that
Stroking the Panda fur as Sundance would say.
I love it when the President tweets and turns the table. If you have been reading the Chinese press over the past week they have been nattering on on how this is a SK/US problem, not China’s and their ‘redline’ better not be crossed by NK, SK and the US by starting war. 😀
The President has mastered the Chinese art of pointing at the mulberry to revile the ash.
HAHAHA! LOVE IT!
Remind Xi Jinping he’s been disrespected.
Somehow, I now have a feeling that missile didn’t blow up on its own. The U.S.A. had a hand in it. DJT’s tweet is more like a reprimand than a warning.
NK is actually very wealthy in terms of rare earth minerals – article from 2014 suggests NK may have 2/3rds of the world’s supply. The communist Chinese will undoubtedly ‘handle’ NK’s antics very soon. http://thediplomat.com/2014/01/north-korea-may-have-two-thirds-of-worlds-rare-earths/
Lol
What’s that you say Sundance?
That china & Japan wouldn’t be surprised by POTUS,s actions…..
The man is a genius! President Xi respects our President. The MSM including Fox can’t rap their heads around China doing anything to support our efforts. I think in the end, that will be the biggest shock to everyone. 8 years of Mo (Bill), Larry (George) and Curly (Barry) couldn’t get China to do anything. Our Lion will have the Chinese take care of this issue before he completes 6 months in office. There is no way that President Xi would ask our President to come for a visit in this calendar year without eliminating the threat once and fore all in NK.
Fat boy’s success with missiles reminds me of my youth when I was into model rocketry. Normally I bought kits and they flew pretty well. But when I decided to design my own and launch it……well that day my launch pad battery was dead and I convinced my dad to use the battery in his old 49 ford pickup……..everything went well until it reached about 60 feet up, then it came down, (center of gravity was off) scooted across the ground, chasing my dad around his pickup before the second stage fired and took off across the ground at about 4 feet high……….needless to say……no more rocketry for me.
Here is some surveillance video of the launch:
http://gph.is/1sFcTSW
Great surveillance video, thanks I certainly enjoyed it.
We are either messing about with the NorK missiles or shooting them down.
I would not want to be a NorK rocket man….
“you fired! -out of barrel of 122 mm cannon!”
So, there is a part of me that wonders if the Norks might be firing off duds on purpose. The entire world then believes they are harmless. They couldn’t be that devious, right?
Or have we over estimated their capacity?
Yes, that would absolutely be better.
If the next 50 or more attempts by North Korea to launch ballistic missiles fail, I’ll become suspicious the cause is something more than the ineptitude of the fat and feckless leader’s rocket scientists…..
I wonder if the missiles are really failing or if they’re being deliberately under-fueled and crashed. That would allow the poverty-stricken dump of a country can recover the missile and launch again. I wouldn’t put it past the Norks to be that sorry.
Rumor has it that Kim Jong Un recently watched the movie, The Mouse that Roared. He thought it was a documentary.
