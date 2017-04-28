North Korea Fails in Test-Fire of Ballistic Missile…

Posted on April 28, 2017 by

The missile self-destructed after several minutes. It is reported to have exploded over the North Korean peninsular.

(Via Reuters) North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday from a region north of its capital, but it appears to have failed, South Korea’s military said, defying intense pressure from the United States and the reclusive state’s main ally, China.

An official at South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch but did not immediately have any further information. Yonhap news agency said the missile appeared to have blown up a few seconds into flight.

The test came as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the United Nations that failure to curb North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs could lead to ‘catastrophic consequences’.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on Thursday a “major, major conflict” with North Korea was possible over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping for “trying very hard” to rein in Pyongyang. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, media bias, Military, N Korea, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to North Korea Fails in Test-Fire of Ballistic Missile…

  1. sundance says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Ya know that video of the frat boys, or just dudes havin fun trying to fire off a homemade rocket in a field, and it turns and whirly gigs and heads straight for them and/or hits them in the numbnuts (hat tip duchess01, tho i kno unever meant numbnuts that way😎😉💖)….

    ….why oh, why cant one of his self-destructing balistic missiles track Kimmy down and strike him “done” in the numbnuts!!

    Like

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. A2 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    “North Korea fired an unidentified missile from a site in the vicinity of Bukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province) early this morning,” Yonhap reported, quoting a statement issued by South Korea’s military. “It is estimated to have failed.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Don’t mess with Texas and Lions, Kimmy…they couldnt have been more clear!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Neural says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Did it really fail? I mean, failure would be great (unless you’re one of the guys that Un decides to execute for the failure), but …dunno… I just have to wonder if the US Military has the capability to quietly take something like that out. It would send a *great* message to Un, basically saying “it’s not worth it, so don’t try.”
    Sorry.. feeling hopeful. I’ll get back to my usual pessimism later.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. fedback says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Can’t see Fat boy backing off with regards to nukes. The regime has been brainwashing their people into believing they can’t survive without nukes

    Like

    Reply
  10. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    I suspect somewhere, out there, sits a US military person drinking a cup of coffee, perhaps a little bored, but watching the screen. And then, when there is a blip on the screen, a button is pushed or a mouse is clicked or whatever happens and L’il Kim looses a toy.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    “Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact.”
    General James Mattis

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. M33 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Looking forward to Trump finally resolving what 60 years of politicians couldn’t.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. MIKE says:
    April 28, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Kim Jong Dumpling was out playing with his ESTES rockets again today… wonder if he utilized a ‘c’ or a ‘d’ engine in the latest attempt to rattle his saber… this punk is as unstable as fulminated mercury strapped to the back of a hard tail Harley!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Bert says:
    April 28, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    It was mighty cooperative of the NK’s to bring so much of their heavy kit into the open for the recent exercises.

    What a great chance for the concentration of satellites above to capture a whole lot of new data about what got moved from where and where it goes afterwards.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      April 28, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      True Bert, but I think they know that we know where those launch sites generally reside. What is interesting though, is no one is commenting that the failed launch exploded on their own territory rather than in the drink. Maybe the UN should buy Kim a computer (made in China of course) so he can make a statement with his fingers rather than blowing hot gaz.

      Like

      Reply
      • Bert says:
        April 28, 2017 at 7:51 pm

        You’re right – the launch sites are mostly known, but the mobile heavy artillery and other short range launch capability is immediate threat to South Korea and has been a concern. The artillery has adequate range to pound Seoul with all manner of conventional and chemical shells. The fixed batteries are mostly known but there is apparently still enough mobile stuff hidden and moved around that has capacity to damage Seoul badly even if the fixed positions were suddenly neutralized by a massive coordinated strike.

        Like

        Reply
  15. Pam says:
    April 28, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    April 28, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. filia.aurea says:
    April 28, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    NK is actually very wealthy in terms of rare earth minerals – article from 2014 suggests NK may have 2/3rds of the world’s supply. The communist Chinese will undoubtedly ‘handle’ NK’s antics very soon. http://thediplomat.com/2014/01/north-korea-may-have-two-thirds-of-worlds-rare-earths/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. NJF says:
    April 28, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Lol

    What’s that you say Sundance?

    That china & Japan wouldn’t be surprised by POTUS,s actions…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 28, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      The man is a genius! President Xi respects our President. The MSM including Fox can’t rap their heads around China doing anything to support our efforts. I think in the end, that will be the biggest shock to everyone. 8 years of Mo (Bill), Larry (George) and Curly (Barry) couldn’t get China to do anything. Our Lion will have the Chinese take care of this issue before he completes 6 months in office. There is no way that President Xi would ask our President to come for a visit in this calendar year without eliminating the threat once and fore all in NK.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  19. mossback says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Fat boy’s success with missiles reminds me of my youth when I was into model rocketry. Normally I bought kits and they flew pretty well. But when I decided to design my own and launch it……well that day my launch pad battery was dead and I convinced my dad to use the battery in his old 49 ford pickup……..everything went well until it reached about 60 feet up, then it came down, (center of gravity was off) scooted across the ground, chasing my dad around his pickup before the second stage fired and took off across the ground at about 4 feet high……….needless to say……no more rocketry for me.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Jim Smith says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Here is some surveillance video of the launch:
    http://gph.is/1sFcTSW

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. tgmccoy says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    We are either messing about with the NorK missiles or shooting them down.
    I would not want to be a NorK rocket man….
    “you fired! -out of barrel of 122 mm cannon!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. amwick says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    So, there is a part of me that wonders if the Norks might be firing off duds on purpose. The entire world then believes they are harmless. They couldn’t be that devious, right?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Jim Rogers says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    If the next 50 or more attempts by North Korea to launch ballistic missiles fail, I’ll become suspicious the cause is something more than the ineptitude of the fat and feckless leader’s rocket scientists…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Frank says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I wonder if the missiles are really failing or if they’re being deliberately under-fueled and crashed. That would allow the poverty-stricken dump of a country can recover the missile and launch again. I wouldn’t put it past the Norks to be that sorry.

    Like

    Reply
  25. MDiceman says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Rumor has it that Kim Jong Un recently watched the movie, The Mouse that Roared. He thought it was a documentary.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s