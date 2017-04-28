North Korea Fails in Test-Fire of Ballistic Missile…

The missile self-destructed after several minutes. It is reported to have exploded over the North Korean peninsular.

(Via Reuters) North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday from a region north of its capital, but it appears to have failed, South Korea’s military said, defying intense pressure from the United States and the reclusive state’s main ally, China.

An official at South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch but did not immediately have any further information. Yonhap news agency said the missile appeared to have blown up a few seconds into flight.

The test came as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the United Nations that failure to curb North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs could lead to ‘catastrophic consequences’.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on Thursday a “major, major conflict” with North Korea was possible over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping for “trying very hard” to rein in Pyongyang. (read more)

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea has test-fired a missile from the western part of its country. https://t.co/fZZ5uvvHdu — The Associated Press (@AP) April 28, 2017

