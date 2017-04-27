Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 27th (Livestream)…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House briefing for April 27th:
WH Livestream link – Alternate Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
Love Sean’s briefings.
Lots of people ‘watching’, but no Sean – wonder if they posted the wrong time – what do y’all think?
They hv live shot now WH.gov link
Yes, he began at 1:30 PM – not 1:00 PM as listed – thanks, Grace!
And think about this, folks…
Due to the spiteful footdragging by the Democrats (and the remaining GOP Never-Trumpers), our President’s new Admin is still only some 2/3 up and running.
And when you add in the Leftist News Media’s literal blackout on reporting Mr Trump’s already significant accomplishments, it’s like he’s running undercover.
I believe he prefers it that way. Every time he hits another home run his supporters start cheering and his detractors are stunned.
Because as everyone is discovering here and across the world, he not only talks a great game but has the ability to get it done!
Press seems bound and determined to get Flynn back on the front page regardless of anything else.
What is killing them is that Obozo reissued his top secret clearance in 2016. The incident with RT took place in 2015. They are trying to get our President through Sean to say the hiring of Flynn was a mistake. Sean does a terrific job of saying that the decision to let him go on February 14th was the right decision. They are also flabbergasted that the transition team didn’t catch this. Sean shut up Costa with the comparison that his clearance was cleared before January 20th. Sean and the WH didn’t need to ask for it to be conducted again.
It was Mike Flynn’s job to update folks throughout those 5 years.
Wow, I took the dog out right when this started and question was about Flynn. I come back and they are ALL hounding Sean re: Flynn! With all the other news going on, this is what they focus on??????
My exact outrage, why ask about Flynn? Nothing but narrative agenda questions. The presstitutes are shills. Real Americans are tired of the BS.
Time for Trump to get real journalists in to ask the questions that need to be asked. Past time. Way past time to get real news people, not these tired old Fake News harpies.
MVW I actually love it! It reinforces that the MSM is completely in la la land. With the unrest in NK going on as we speak, these buffoons are worried about an issue that our WH had no control over. Even the dumbest among them realize it as well!
I think this article written in the Huffington Post today scared them to death! How could they dare speak like this about their messiah. Major, Costa and the crew got their marching orders to take down Trump through Flynn (big fail) or else our left wing nut jobs will come after us for the Huffington Post article.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/obama-wall-street-speech-400k_us_5900bf16e4b0af6d718ab7b9?72&ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009
I would never ask you to read something that was from them but this is a must read!
Funny how there’s no comments on there, unless I missed something. Doubt that people would be singing his praises right now.
Flynn — Flynn — Flynn — gotcha…NOT … “do you (meaning Sean) regret?” I would love to see a complete b-slap put on Major
And Acosted. They cannot get through their head that the Obama Administration knew Flynn’s situation and continued his continued security clearance. 5 year clearance renewal.
Flynn, Flynn, Flynn, Flynn, Flynn, Flynn, Flynn, Flynn, Flynn….
Flynn, Flynn, Flynn, Flynn, Trump’s taxes, Flynn, Flynn, Flynn
Look at you!! Amazing duchess!!!😉👀👀👀👀
LOL – just trying to help WSB – who boo-booed up just like me – 🙂
Buh, Bye Kiddies!
I do not remember the press ever asking any previous president how their tax plan effected their personal taxes.
Everything going on, and these idiots wast 98% of the time asking the same questions about Flynn, reworded differently…. GREAT JOB!
First 100 days grade for the journalist covering the White House — F—–
I loved Sean’s response to the clown that was worried about lobbyist that make their living because of our current tax code. Sean said, “His Special Interest is the American people!”
The only thing that would have made it better would have been him leaving at that point!
Safeguard senior citizens’ bondholdings??? It is a given that bonds have a potential for default. Tax free does not equal risk free.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and those are the Puerto Rican bonds issued to help bail them out. Those retirees were sold down the river.
I am sick to death of all this palaver about Puerto Rico. They do not pay into SS nor Medicare/aid – yet cry about not getting any benefits.
That island is a GOLD MINE for tourism. They need better management, need to sell some real estate. If they cannot pay their bills, then let them go into receivership. Don’t ask US Taxpayers to help them out.
Another investigation? Oh no!
Well, well, well. UniParty’s “shutdown” ploy didn’t work so we’re back to Russia and taxes. LOL! Trump45 is going to keep moving forward and UniParty w/their Propaganda Arm are going to keep getting left in the dust and getting mad about it.
Sean did another nice job today 🙂
Events of critical importance are occurring around the world, and with everything on the president’s plate, the press harped on and on about Michael Flynn? Sean Spicer explained it repeatedly (with examples!), and still they didn’t understand. Gad, even I understood! Blockheads!
