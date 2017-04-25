San Francisco Federal Judge, Obama Bundler, Blocks Trump Sanctuary City Defunding Order…

Posted on April 25, 2017 by

San Francisco based Federal Judge, William Orrick, issued a preliminary injunction today blocking any attempt by the Trump administration to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.

Judge Orrick said president Trump has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.

(Via AP) […] U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the preliminary injunction in two lawsuits — one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County — against an executive order targeting communities that protect immigrants from deportation. The injunction will stay in place while the lawsuits work their way through court. (read more)

Judge Orrick is a campaign bundler to former President Obama for over $200,000, and is married to a pro-abortion activist.  You might remember Judge Orrick from 2015 when he blocked the release of videos made by the Center for Medical Progress, the group that unveiled Planned Parenthood’s participation in the sale of organs harvested from aborted children.

264 Responses to San Francisco Federal Judge, Obama Bundler, Blocks Trump Sanctuary City Defunding Order…

  1. LEET says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    This is the tyranny of leftest judges. American citizens are harmed by santuary city policies such as in San Fransico where Kate Steinle was shot and killed by an illegal. The family tries to sue those in San Francisco who refused to follow federal laws by notifying immigration officials that they released a criminal who was also an illegal, the family probably hoping to stop tragedies like this from happening to other families files a lawsuit against San Fran and their sanctuary city and another leftist judge says NO, you have no recourse you can’t sue the wrong doers. Judicial tyranny stinks.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Can we just Trudumpster him in Canada, like Canada is dumping lumber here? I am sure Bambi will take him with open arms, no questions asked, and find a spot for him

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. CathyMAGA says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Ahh yes….thought that name sounded familiar..

    Like

    Reply
  4. socialdave2015 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    So f’ing pissed. If it isn’t the courts or Ryan, or McConnell, or other limp dicked congressmen…now Trump has backed out of wall funding. I know I am reacting emotionally atm, I pray that there is a logical and acceptable reason.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FLEEVY says:
      April 25, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Trump has not backed out of wall funding. That’s a media hoax. Watch

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      April 25, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      Relax. The money is there for the work on the wall that needs to be done now. Before one brick is put into place, there are thousands of other things that must be done first to build the wall.

      Just to name a few: design reviews, bid reviews, site selections, environmental impact studies, land acquisitions, contract awards, appeal periods on contracts, etc.)

      I feel sorry for anybody who thought that back hoes and cement trucks would be rolling to the border on January 21. It just doesn’t work that way.

      In the meantime, POTUS is doing the best he can of securing the border using the assets available to him now.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • coveyouthband says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Who you listening too?????

      Like

      Reply
  5. littleflower481 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    From what I can deduce is that all the judge said is new conditions can’t be attached to the grants, but there are plenty of existing conditions that can be used to not renew the grants. I don’t think this is as dire as people are making it out to be. Obviously, the msm wants to make it sound like a loss for Trump.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • babethebeagle says:
      April 25, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      Didn’t Obama attach new conditions to school funding denied because a school system didn’t allow transgenders to go to the bathroom of the sex they believed they were?
      Not a lawyer, but I don’t see the difference.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  6. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • distracted2 says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Oh how I want to wipe the smirk off of Cortese’s face. As a Californian, I am disgusted.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • moosebytes says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      Carlson doesn’t “own” anyone on this! The Judge said what he did, and it will stand, sadly. Unless you’re advocating for a coup, that’s all there is to it. Period! We won the election, but the Left certainly didn’t lose it. Amazing!

      Like

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:20 pm

      I liked how Tucker brought up the fact that Obama recently threatened to withhold Fed Funding if his EO about Transgender Bathrooms was not followed.

      Cortese tried to ignore that, of course.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Dr. Emmett L. Brown says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    So here we go again.

    No travel ban.
    No HC repeal and replace.
    No wall funding.
    Now this.

    We are just as likely to see rejection of the tax proposal by both democrats and republicans.

    So now what. I don’t put it on Trump that none of these things I listed have been done yet. He fully intends to do what he promised and is trying to make it happen against great opposition. But what is going to be the response when stopped? When is he going to use his power to call people out? Take action and ignore rouge judges? Find ways to squeeze the opposition and force them to deal fairly? That is what I am not seeing. That is what is frustrating.

    For example, why not cease to issue visa’s to the countries on the travel ban? There are things that can be done.

    Go ahead and call me a troll but I was with Trump the day he declared he was running. So if you have a problem with what I am saying too bad.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Coast says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    The solution to this problem is simple…Congress just needs to add some simple language to the spending appropriation…such as…can’t use funds unless full compliance to all immigration laws and cooperation with the fed on apprehension and detainment of illegals. Ryan knows this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      That’s what made the national 55 MPH speed limit pass muster. It was based on related legislation passed in Congress and signed by the President, along with creative use of the Commerce Cause of the U.S. Constitution.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. trumpmaga says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Everyone of these rulings need to be appealed to the SC asap.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Dale says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    I’m sure that the Trump team anticipated that some liberal judge would do this and they have a plan for their next step.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Joe says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Now that Gorsuch has been confirmed then administration can appeal.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Coast says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    The other solution is to pull all federal funding to ALL cities. Time to stop thinking that somehow federal money is free.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. UKExpat says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Is the USA a JUDICIAL DICTATORSHIP where the Rule of Law and the Constitution and the Presidency no longer prevail. It seems to be that , when a REPUBLICAN is on power, that any old jumped up POLITICALLY MOTIVATED LEFTARD Judge can do whatever they want regardless.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Brant says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    I want to believe. I really really want to. I enjoy this website. But this has happened 3 times. I don’t mind the long game, but this makes it look like amateur hour. I know the DOJ is still packed with dead weight. I know the congress will not assist him. Maybe I’m answering my own question. But it hurts that there are no quick responses. I know the first 2 were before Gorsuch, but which way will Kennedy vote? Can we trust Roberts? In which case, Gorsuch is voting with Alito and Thomas, 6-3.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Brant says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:04 pm

      Replying (or adding) to my own post. A bit I forgot to add. He/we know exactly what is going to happen. Why is there not some immediate counter? We complain that congress had 6 years of “votes” on ACA……when it didn’t matter. Then when it counted, it was, “we don’t have anything”. I do understand the 60 vote requirement and have to nibble around the edges.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. cycle1 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Republicans had better get together on this and DO WHAT NEWT says: ABOLISH THE NINTH CIRCUIT.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Sid Farkiss says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Pardon my ignorance. Why is this damn 9th circuit in charge of everything? There’s an answer I’m not looking forward to hearing. It just pisses you off more.

    The corruption runs so deep there doesn’t seem to be a cure. What a chicken crap ruling to hang his hat on….Trump doesn’t have the authority to change the rules. Sounds like an idiot child who brought the ball and is now going to take home. May MS-13 areive on his door step. He’d be the first to blame Trump after he changed his underwear.

    Like

    Reply
  18. coveyouthband says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Growing weary with trolls. Can we just call them out? Each and every one….? Some are very clever, getting likes (from other trolls?) ….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. meadowlandsview says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Note:
    “The government hasn’t cut off any money yet or declared any communities to be sanctuary cities. But the Justice Department sent letters last week advising communities to prove they are in compliance.”

    There is no net impact of this injunction at the moment. Also, it only protects funding that was already approved by congress. The threat of stonewalling future grants still exists.

    Like

    Reply
  20. ecmarsh says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I am late on this one but, some judge tells us where our tax money goes.
    I best not comment anymore on this topic cause I am shivering and my fingers might hit the wrong blanking keys.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Scotty19541 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    First a word on trolls …. they usually work in pairs. A troll will say something for the sole purpose of disheartening PDJT supporters and then the second troll will immediately chime in with some sort of supporting trash statement. Easy to spot em! As far as this POS judge goes I am sure PDJT expected this as did Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions. We just got the #2 DOJ appointment TODAY so this is like day 1! We need to have some more patience and let our wolverines get the job done. For 8+ YEARS the progressive libtards have done all they could to destroy our country but we have now pushed them aside and put in the necessary leaders to bring us back ….. but we were on the BRINK and it will take a little more than 100 days! Have some faith, pray for God’s strength for PDJT and ALL THE WOLVERINES, never, ever give up, support YOUR PRESIDENT! God bless Donald J. Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FLEEVY says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      Love it! Need to be a noisy majority and drown out the trolls. They are organized and well-funded, but they’ll never win because we know their statements are lies.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Orygun says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:23 pm

      Well said Scotty, it will take time and we not only have the Obama lefties but the New World globalists to deal with. We could use a high profile arrest for aiding and abetting me thinks.

      Like

      Reply
  22. kpm58 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    The judge can tie up the executive order in the federal courts, this is a fact.
    What is also a fact is that any payments to the sanctuary cities can get tied up in the red tape of the federal government.
    Funny how things can get lost or deleted by mistake.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. snarkybeach says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Has the Deputy AG been confirmed yet? Is the DoJ still a bastion of Obama infection? What are our congress critters doing (or not doing) up there in DC? I feel a lot of this chaos is deliberate to make it seem like PDJT is incompetent to further the left’s agenda of stopping progress at all costs. Just my 2¢…

    Like

    Reply
  24. Orygun says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    This is way more serious than segregation ever was and we sent federal troops into Alabama to enforce federal law. This is state and local officials refusing to obey federal law and the administration trying to be nice about enforcement by stopping federal funding is not working because of the corrupted judiciary. At some point we are literally going to have to take our country back from the left. They are like a cancerous growth.

    After watching Tucker you could see on that fools face that he knew he was wrong but he thinks because they control the local authorities the people of this country that believe in law and order have no recourse. We’ll see.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. frjas says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    “Judge Orrick said president Trump has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.” Where do judges get the authority to dictate how federal funds are appropriated. Time to go to war against the judiciary. I’ve had enough!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. LANE says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Guess what folks. In Philadelphia they call it a 4th amendment right city. So my 13 acre farm has just become a no go zone ( we not following the liberal laws, on top of that my farm is a 2nd amendment sanctuary farm, and a no pay tax zone, no taxation without representation. And since I am being forced to pay for criminals to be protected and protect myself no gun laws apply to me. I just decided. Anyone who is a patriot come join in. 4th of July rally.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
