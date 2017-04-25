San Francisco Federal Judge, Obama Bundler, Blocks Trump Sanctuary City Defunding Order…

San Francisco based Federal Judge, William Orrick, issued a preliminary injunction today blocking any attempt by the Trump administration to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.
Judge Orrick said president Trump has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.
(Via AP) […] U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the preliminary injunction in two lawsuits — one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County — against an executive order targeting communities that protect immigrants from deportation. The injunction will stay in place while the lawsuits work their way through court. (read more)
Judge Orrick is a campaign bundler to former President Obama for over $200,000, and is married to a pro-abortion activist. You might remember Judge Orrick from 2015 when he blocked the release of videos made by the Center for Medical Progress, the group that unveiled Planned Parenthood’s participation in the sale of organs harvested from aborted children.
This is the tyranny of leftest judges. American citizens are harmed by santuary city policies such as in San Fransico where Kate Steinle was shot and killed by an illegal. The family tries to sue those in San Francisco who refused to follow federal laws by notifying immigration officials that they released a criminal who was also an illegal, the family probably hoping to stop tragedies like this from happening to other families files a lawsuit against San Fran and their sanctuary city and another leftist judge says NO, you have no recourse you can’t sue the wrong doers. Judicial tyranny stinks.
LikeLiked by 15 people
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/01/09/judge-san-francisco-cant-be-sued-over-death-by-immigrant.amp.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can we just Trudumpster him in Canada, like Canada is dumping lumber here? I am sure Bambi will take him with open arms, no questions asked, and find a spot for him
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh yes….thought that name sounded familiar..
LikeLike
So f’ing pissed. If it isn’t the courts or Ryan, or McConnell, or other limp dicked congressmen…now Trump has backed out of wall funding. I know I am reacting emotionally atm, I pray that there is a logical and acceptable reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has not backed out of wall funding. That’s a media hoax. Watch
LikeLiked by 15 people
Hey Fleevy have noticed an increase of Trolls in the Treehouse lately? Pres. Trump must be stepping on the lefts/never trumpers last nerve.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, for sure. This place is the only place on the net providing calm, rational analysis of Trump’s actions and strategies, and the Left is terrified.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have. Several names I don’t recognize.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Relax. The money is there for the work on the wall that needs to be done now. Before one brick is put into place, there are thousands of other things that must be done first to build the wall.
Just to name a few: design reviews, bid reviews, site selections, environmental impact studies, land acquisitions, contract awards, appeal periods on contracts, etc.)
I feel sorry for anybody who thought that back hoes and cement trucks would be rolling to the border on January 21. It just doesn’t work that way.
In the meantime, POTUS is doing the best he can of securing the border using the assets available to him now.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Who you listening too?????
LikeLike
From what I can deduce is that all the judge said is new conditions can’t be attached to the grants, but there are plenty of existing conditions that can be used to not renew the grants. I don’t think this is as dire as people are making it out to be. Obviously, the msm wants to make it sound like a loss for Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t Obama attach new conditions to school funding denied because a school system didn’t allow transgenders to go to the bathroom of the sex they believed they were?
Not a lawyer, but I don’t see the difference.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh how I want to wipe the smirk off of Cortese’s face. As a Californian, I am disgusted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carlson doesn’t “own” anyone on this! The Judge said what he did, and it will stand, sadly. Unless you’re advocating for a coup, that’s all there is to it. Period! We won the election, but the Left certainly didn’t lose it. Amazing!
LikeLike
I liked how Tucker brought up the fact that Obama recently threatened to withhold Fed Funding if his EO about Transgender Bathrooms was not followed.
Cortese tried to ignore that, of course.
LikeLike
So here we go again.
No travel ban.
No HC repeal and replace.
No wall funding.
Now this.
We are just as likely to see rejection of the tax proposal by both democrats and republicans.
So now what. I don’t put it on Trump that none of these things I listed have been done yet. He fully intends to do what he promised and is trying to make it happen against great opposition. But what is going to be the response when stopped? When is he going to use his power to call people out? Take action and ignore rouge judges? Find ways to squeeze the opposition and force them to deal fairly? That is what I am not seeing. That is what is frustrating.
For example, why not cease to issue visa’s to the countries on the travel ban? There are things that can be done.
Go ahead and call me a troll but I was with Trump the day he declared he was running. So if you have a problem with what I am saying too bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has to start playing hardball…and he’s not. That’s my disappointment with Trump…stop playing nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, exactly. He’s playing nice. They opposition is going to hate him regardless of what he does to try to appease them. Might as well do what needs to be done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both of you are dead wrong.
LikeLike
Okay, explain why.
LikeLike
Patience.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doc Brown, just go back to the future – you’ll see he gets it all done.
LikeLike
Ha, not a bad idea my friend!
LikeLike
The solution to this problem is simple…Congress just needs to add some simple language to the spending appropriation…such as…can’t use funds unless full compliance to all immigration laws and cooperation with the fed on apprehension and detainment of illegals. Ryan knows this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what made the national 55 MPH speed limit pass muster. It was based on related legislation passed in Congress and signed by the President, along with creative use of the Commerce Cause of the U.S. Constitution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone of these rulings need to be appealed to the SC asap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure that the Trump team anticipated that some liberal judge would do this and they have a plan for their next step.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would like see plan “B” be to start arresting state officials for obstruction of justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hows that been working? No travel ban, no repeal of O-care, and now he caved on the budget concerning the wall. Just asking.
LikeLike
Just answering…
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is BS. People want to know what the pushback is going to be when stopped like this. Are we just going to go to the next thing and wait to be stopped again or are we going to see some fighting back? It seems we are jumping from one issue to the next and being stopped again and again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The travel ban issue is being taken up in May in the courts. The 4th Circuit Hearing in Virginia is May 8 in front on the FULL court. The 9th Circus Hearing is May 15. There will be movement on the Travel Ban EO soon. Hold tight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That sounds too rational.
LikeLike
Both of those posters just don’t know what they are talking about. Both will be in big trouble and find out themselves in time out if their wives find out they are posting again.
LikeLike
It would appear the response is to essentially, ignore it.
LikeLike
I agree. It’s called the United States Supreme Court.
Let her rip Sessions! (when he gets his deps)
LikeLike
Now that Gorsuch has been confirmed then administration can appeal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I certainly hope the DOJ attorneys arguing the case do a far better job from here on in than what they have done up until now.
LikeLike
The other solution is to pull all federal funding to ALL cities. Time to stop thinking that somehow federal money is free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the USA a JUDICIAL DICTATORSHIP where the Rule of Law and the Constitution and the Presidency no longer prevail. It seems to be that , when a REPUBLICAN is on power, that any old jumped up POLITICALLY MOTIVATED LEFTARD Judge can do whatever they want regardless.
LikeLike
I want to believe. I really really want to. I enjoy this website. But this has happened 3 times. I don’t mind the long game, but this makes it look like amateur hour. I know the DOJ is still packed with dead weight. I know the congress will not assist him. Maybe I’m answering my own question. But it hurts that there are no quick responses. I know the first 2 were before Gorsuch, but which way will Kennedy vote? Can we trust Roberts? In which case, Gorsuch is voting with Alito and Thomas, 6-3.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Replying (or adding) to my own post. A bit I forgot to add. He/we know exactly what is going to happen. Why is there not some immediate counter? We complain that congress had 6 years of “votes” on ACA……when it didn’t matter. Then when it counted, it was, “we don’t have anything”. I do understand the 60 vote requirement and have to nibble around the edges.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to worry, Rip Van Sessions is on the job and dithering at full speed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why is there not some immediate counter?”
Yes! Exactly. Seems like the left always has an immediate counter that is always successful.
LikeLike
Because if we give them enough rope to really hang themselves when they are brought down it will be decisive instead of endless skirmishes where no real advantage is gained.
LikeLike
Republicans had better get together on this and DO WHAT NEWT says: ABOLISH THE NINTH CIRCUIT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump better get real mean, real fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. As was said earlier by another poster…he’s playing nice. We need hardball. Hardball on something. At this point McConnell has out performed him in playing hardball.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pardon my ignorance. Why is this damn 9th circuit in charge of everything? There’s an answer I’m not looking forward to hearing. It just pisses you off more.
The corruption runs so deep there doesn’t seem to be a cure. What a chicken crap ruling to hang his hat on….Trump doesn’t have the authority to change the rules. Sounds like an idiot child who brought the ball and is now going to take home. May MS-13 areive on his door step. He’d be the first to blame Trump after he changed his underwear.
LikeLike
It is because the Left judge shops and they know which liberal court to go to that will do their dirty work.
LikeLike
Sort answer:
Liberal judge shopping seems to always end up there.
LikeLike
Short
LikeLike
Growing weary with trolls. Can we just call them out? Each and every one….? Some are very clever, getting likes (from other trolls?) ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s trolls upon trolls. Trust no one but Sundance and Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone is just a troll because they don’t fawn over Trump with every word. GFY.
People have reasonable questions. Get over it.
LikeLike
And DEFINITELY don’t trust this guy 👆 but you knew that
LikeLike
How about calling out the worshipers like yourself.
LikeLike
Note:
“The government hasn’t cut off any money yet or declared any communities to be sanctuary cities. But the Justice Department sent letters last week advising communities to prove they are in compliance.”
There is no net impact of this injunction at the moment. Also, it only protects funding that was already approved by congress. The threat of stonewalling future grants still exists.
LikeLike
I am late on this one but, some judge tells us where our tax money goes.
I best not comment anymore on this topic cause I am shivering and my fingers might hit the wrong blanking keys.
LikeLike
First a word on trolls …. they usually work in pairs. A troll will say something for the sole purpose of disheartening PDJT supporters and then the second troll will immediately chime in with some sort of supporting trash statement. Easy to spot em! As far as this POS judge goes I am sure PDJT expected this as did Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions. We just got the #2 DOJ appointment TODAY so this is like day 1! We need to have some more patience and let our wolverines get the job done. For 8+ YEARS the progressive libtards have done all they could to destroy our country but we have now pushed them aside and put in the necessary leaders to bring us back ….. but we were on the BRINK and it will take a little more than 100 days! Have some faith, pray for God’s strength for PDJT and ALL THE WOLVERINES, never, ever give up, support YOUR PRESIDENT! God bless Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it! Need to be a noisy majority and drown out the trolls. They are organized and well-funded, but they’ll never win because we know their statements are lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said Scotty, it will take time and we not only have the Obama lefties but the New World globalists to deal with. We could use a high profile arrest for aiding and abetting me thinks.
LikeLike
The judge can tie up the executive order in the federal courts, this is a fact.
What is also a fact is that any payments to the sanctuary cities can get tied up in the red tape of the federal government.
Funny how things can get lost or deleted by mistake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hah. I like it!
LikeLike
Has the Deputy AG been confirmed yet? Is the DoJ still a bastion of Obama infection? What are our congress critters doing (or not doing) up there in DC? I feel a lot of this chaos is deliberate to make it seem like PDJT is incompetent to further the left’s agenda of stopping progress at all costs. Just my 2¢…
LikeLike
1. Yes 2. Yes 3. Scheming and grifting, as always
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. I think it was Friday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is way more serious than segregation ever was and we sent federal troops into Alabama to enforce federal law. This is state and local officials refusing to obey federal law and the administration trying to be nice about enforcement by stopping federal funding is not working because of the corrupted judiciary. At some point we are literally going to have to take our country back from the left. They are like a cancerous growth.
After watching Tucker you could see on that fools face that he knew he was wrong but he thinks because they control the local authorities the people of this country that believe in law and order have no recourse. We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Judge Orrick said president Trump has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.” Where do judges get the authority to dictate how federal funds are appropriated. Time to go to war against the judiciary. I’ve had enough!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guess what folks. In Philadelphia they call it a 4th amendment right city. So my 13 acre farm has just become a no go zone ( we not following the liberal laws, on top of that my farm is a 2nd amendment sanctuary farm, and a no pay tax zone, no taxation without representation. And since I am being forced to pay for criminals to be protected and protect myself no gun laws apply to me. I just decided. Anyone who is a patriot come join in. 4th of July rally.
LikeLiked by 1 person