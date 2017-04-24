Well, That Didn’t Take Long…

The multinational corporate media are taking no chances this time in their efforts to frame a narrative preferable to their outcome in the French election. This time they are being proactive:
Shame on you, Boris.
OMG! He combed his hair… somewhat.
Maybe this Boris left instructions…
Big surprise……NOT!
Hey, “hacking elections” ain’t no big thang …
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/856024920232521728/photo/1
The biggest lie is that MSM portrays Macron as an ‘outsider’ when in fact he is 100% establishment. They have no shame
He would simply continue the policies of his former boss, Francois Hollande.
Pathetic.
But….but…https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/856024920232521728
Are there people who are really gullible enough to believe this? smh
Yes, remember U.S. Presidential Election 2008? It screams gullible.
“Uhh … Bonjour!”
😎
Yes!
Yes. The French will fall for it. There’s a reason they’re the French.
Time to remind the public Obama did precisely that already.
It’s only election interference if the Russians do it.
When Obama does it, it’s a friendly helping hand
You’re right, Sundance, that didn’t take long at all. However, if globalists weren’t living in a bubble, they’d know that the Russians hacked the election meme is overused and one HUUUUGE FAIL.
What’s next? Linking Marine Le Pen to the golden shower dossier?
Yes, Linking LePen to the golden shower dossier is next. She was one of the Russian babes don’t you know? There is no level low enough for the likes of Obama, Soros and their useful idiots. BTW, Obama is taking $400,000 for his first speech post Presidency from Cantor Fitzgerald – speaking on healthcare. You can make this crap up.
Well I guess, now that Obama has put Crooked Hillary out of business, he’ll pick up where she left off.
Healthcare? What a joke. That snake-oil salesman knows nothing of healthcare. Cantor Fitzgerald is hitching their wagon to the wrong horse.
They lost a lot of their brightest individuals on 9/11.
The Russians tried it, but they were told by the French “I spit in your general direction! Ha ha Ha, I am shaking my genitals at your auntie!”
well played, sir
wonderful
I saw this on the Presidential thread. So, Mademoiselle Le Pen is still in the race, right?
yes.
It’s an attempt to reach moderate voters.
Media and her opponents portray her party as racist, therefore mainstream voters will not vote for her.
This is a surprising and clever move
Note how MSM (#FakeNews International) ALWAYS name her as “Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen”
Macron does NOT get a descriptive handle at all, let alone a negative trigger phrase.
It’s an obvious ploy.. like Trump branding Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted”
The sort of thing you would expect politically active people to wage agains opponents.. so I guess it PROVES (again) that “the press” are not unbiased, but are in fact part of the opposition… who knew? 😎
Fake News actually presents Macron as an ‘outsider’ today
An obvious attempt to neuter Le Pen’s strongest card being anti establishment
MSM is indeed the opposition party
We should start the meme…” Molested Macron.” Although with the French, it might help him. LOL.
Daily Mail ran a top story on the teacher student issue
Thousands of comments and people from the US and UK were disgusted and called it illegal. But it doesn’t seem to be a problem for him in France
“who knew?”…
Only a small handful of classically liberal vulgarians and the incredibly few who listened to them! The rest of the nation??? Not so much.
Damn.
I guess Le Pen is the first “far-right” socialist.
Macron is so young and inexperienced in politics. His handle could be “Momma’s Boy”. or “Le garçon de maman”. Or maybe his banker prostitute persona to highlight his work history “Jeune prostituée”…..”Prostitute Boy”
Donna…you need to get that to RT or one of Right French Newspapers and see what happens…Instant fire starter…
Thank you, Fedback. Much appreciation.
You’re welcome, Andi
Here is what she said:
« J’ai toujours considéré que le président est le président de tous les Français et qu’il doit rassembler tous les Français. C’est une conviction, mais il faut passer des paroles aux actes (…). Ce soir, je suis la candidate du FN qui souhaite rassembler autour d’un projet l’ensemble des Français. »
” I always thought that the president is president for all French citizens and that he should unite all French people. I am convinced of this but one must go from words to actions… Tonight I am the FN candidate who wishes to unite for one project (plan) all of France.”
It is an appel to unity.
http://www.lemonde.fr/election-presidentielle-2017/article/2017/04/24/marine-le-pen-se-met-en-conge-de-la-presidence-du-front-national_5116791_4854003.html#bH1CqjVp2qHXY3Sd.99
bionic betabarry funded by Georgie Soros, of course.
how many times, in how many ” new” renditions, can the same boring, crappy, lies be told?
I thought Le Pen was the leader in the first round but I guess that was preliminary results. I’m still praying.
The votes from Paris came in all at once and late. Le Pen was already behind by that point (she did poorly in all of Ile de France region, sometimes not even coming in third) but she ended up even further behind at that point.
It’s obvious the media projection and bias against Le Pen, but the real concern is combating the best of the U.S. DNC voting fraud enablers and software engineers that Obama no doubt ordered to France. Hopefully Le Pen can point out the BS about that Macron dude about his “policies” and what I see starting to take place here, that the left is starting to espouse conservative ideals to confuse voters, look at Pelosi’s latest iteration about abortion. Of course our press will cover none of that fraudulent transformation, only how the dems have such a reasonable position now. Thank God Tom Perez is out there blowing up that image, go dems.
Macron was told by Obama how to change the computer codes to affect the votes…hence the phone call! The Globalists cannot afford Le Pen to win for all their efforts will have been in vain!
Likens himself being a boy-toy? Given his history, fitting. Very.
Obama’s brother from another mother.
As a 14 year old boy.. seduced by 38 year old teacher (his current wife)
It aint right!!
It aint even LEGAL in most civilized countries!!
FRANCE!!!
😖😖😖
Historical perspective: If the Globalists win watch for another French Underground to fight the Islamists. Le Pen may end up being a modern Joan of Arc.
They (globalists) are so afraid of losing another “sacred cow” country to Sanity!
LOL! As soon as I posted my comment I saw your post 😀
Cue the cartoon characters…..🙄
An outsider? And, up is down.
RT reporters were not allowed into Macron campaign Headquarters yesterday because……well, you know….Russians!
They mentioned it on their election day feed.
All good tho, Le Pen Headquarters allowed them in (suspicious, no?), where they were playing Marvin Gaye and having a grand ol’ time.
Oh Noes!!
That means that Le Pen associates SPOKE TO RUSSIANS!!!
https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/cms/page_14587903.html
Probably a CIA operation.
Time to update this classic with Macaroni’s face.
