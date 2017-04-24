Well, That Didn’t Take Long…

Posted on April 24, 2017 by

The multinational corporate media are taking no chances this time in their efforts to frame a narrative preferable to their outcome in the French election.  This time they are being proactive:

(Story Here)

61 Responses to Well, That Didn’t Take Long…

  1. MrE says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Shame on you, Boris.

  2. Pam says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Big surprise……NOT!

  3. fedback says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    The biggest lie is that MSM portrays Macron as an ‘outsider’ when in fact he is 100% establishment. They have no shame

  4. annieoakley says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Pathetic.

  6. freddiel says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Are there people who are really gullible enough to believe this? smh

  7. Daniel says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Time to remind the public Obama did precisely that already.

  8. bydesign001 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    You’re right, Sundance, that didn’t take long at all. However, if globalists weren’t living in a bubble, they’d know that the Russians hacked the election meme is overused and one HUUUUGE FAIL.

    What’s next? Linking Marine Le Pen to the golden shower dossier?

    • joanfoster says:
      April 24, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      Yes, Linking LePen to the golden shower dossier is next. She was one of the Russian babes don’t you know? There is no level low enough for the likes of Obama, Soros and their useful idiots. BTW, Obama is taking $400,000 for his first speech post Presidency from Cantor Fitzgerald – speaking on healthcare. You can make this crap up.

  9. The Ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    The Russians tried it, but they were told by the French “I spit in your general direction! Ha ha Ha, I am shaking my genitals at your auntie!”

  10. andi lee says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I saw this on the Presidential thread. So, Mademoiselle Le Pen is still in the race, right?

  11. Artist says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    bionic betabarry funded by Georgie Soros, of course.
    how many times, in how many ” new” renditions, can the same boring, crappy, lies be told?

  12. Kaco says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I thought Le Pen was the leader in the first round but I guess that was preliminary results. I’m still praying.

    • SteveInCO says:
      April 24, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      The votes from Paris came in all at once and late. Le Pen was already behind by that point (she did poorly in all of Ile de France region, sometimes not even coming in third) but she ended up even further behind at that point.

  13. Oldskool says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    It’s obvious the media projection and bias against Le Pen, but the real concern is combating the best of the U.S. DNC voting fraud enablers and software engineers that Obama no doubt ordered to France. Hopefully Le Pen can point out the BS about that Macron dude about his “policies” and what I see starting to take place here, that the left is starting to espouse conservative ideals to confuse voters, look at Pelosi’s latest iteration about abortion. Of course our press will cover none of that fraudulent transformation, only how the dems have such a reasonable position now. Thank God Tom Perez is out there blowing up that image, go dems.

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    • psadie says:
      April 24, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      Macron was told by Obama how to change the computer codes to affect the votes…hence the phone call! The Globalists cannot afford Le Pen to win for all their efforts will have been in vain!

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:43 pm

  16. andi lee says:
    April 24, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Likens himself being a boy-toy? Given his history, fitting. Very.

  17. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Historical perspective: If the Globalists win watch for another French Underground to fight the Islamists. Le Pen may end up being a modern Joan of Arc.

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    They (globalists) are so afraid of losing another “sacred cow” country to Sanity!

  19. Weeper says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Cue the cartoon characters…..🙄

  20. andi lee says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    An outsider? And, up is down.

  21. sunnydaze says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    RT reporters were not allowed into Macron campaign Headquarters yesterday because……well, you know….Russians!

    They mentioned it on their election day feed.

    All good tho, Le Pen Headquarters allowed them in (suspicious, no?), where they were playing Marvin Gaye and having a grand ol’ time.

  23. Sentient says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Probably a CIA operation.

  24. James F says:
    April 24, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Time to update this classic with Macaroni’s face.

