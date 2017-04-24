T-Rex Heads To U.N. Friday to Discuss North Korea – The Building Approach the Media Ignores…

♦Last week Vice President Mike Pence visited Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia and Australia. One of the primary topics was North Korea. ♦Yesterday (April 23rd), President Trump followed up on Pence’s visit with personal phone calls to China’s President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; again, the topic was North Korea:
“The two leaders reaffirmed the urgency of the threat posed by North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, and committed to strengthen coordination in achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” (link)
♦Today (April 24th), U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley brings the U.N. Security Council to the White House for lunch with President Trump. The President spoke of the need for the U.N. to fulfill its original charter. ♦On Wednesday (April 26th), President Trump has invited all U.S. Senators to the White House for a classified briefing on North Korea.
♦On Friday (April 28th), U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be traveling to the U.N. to speak to the Security Council personally:
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to New York City on Friday, April 28, to chair a special ministerial meeting of the United Nations Security Council at 10:00 a.m.
The D.P.R.K. poses one of the gravest threats to international peace and security through its pursuit of nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles, and other weapons of mass destruction as well as its other prohibited activities.
The meeting will give Security Council members an opportunity to discuss ways to maximize the impact of existing Security Council measures and show their resolve to respond to further provocations with appropriate new measures. (read more)
Revisit the April 8th post-China Summit Debriefing HERE
PREVIOUSLY – [T]here are limits to what China will be willing to do, not because they are unwilling per se’, but rather specifically because China is unwilling to be seen on the world stage as being leveraged by the U.S. In this regard it’s a matter of pride over principle.
Ultimately if the China-Leverage approach is to work, the Trump administration needs to position China as the ‘good cop’, and the US as the ‘bad cop’. This gives Xi Jinping the ability to criticize the U.S. for aggressive posturing toward North Korea. This also positions Xi as the magnanimous world leader bringing prudent pause with the cessation of hostility.
All previous action by the White House in this regard has been the intentional non-connection of policy and strategy dots allowing everyone to fill in the space between words with their own assumptions.
[Informing the Senate of the approach] could be the first time POTUS tells congress what the larger, more consequential, objectives are; and specifically what the Senate needs to know about the potential for the ‘bad cop’ to punch a hole in the wall just prior to exiting the room and setting the stage for ‘good cop’ Xi Jinping’s entry. (more)
There is a clear strategy here. There is also a very clear outline of what President Trump will do in the next five days. The important aspect to remember is that NOTHING that happens in the next week will be a surprise to China’s President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
REPEAT:
Nothing that happens over the next five days will be a surprise to China’s President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
PM Shinzo Abe, President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump know exactly what is next. Vice-President Mike Pence and his counterparts know precisely what the next step is. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his counterparts in Japan and China also know what is coming.
Forget how the media frames the narrative – there are ZERO surprises here. These dots are self evident; there is no guesswork needed. The communication has been so comprehensive and thorough because the risk of getting the intention wrong is so severe.
There is no doubt President Trump has been deep with this diplomatic communication.
I’ll be interested to see how she’ll do in this role.
Same, Martin. But It does provide you an exceptional opportunity to follow Heather’s progress….{{wink}}!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My Wife says NO.. 🙂
Heather is good…I expect her to do a good job.
But “Anchor”?
She has never been an ‘anchor’, she does sidebar type stuff.
Much better than pissant and barfbag!
I will always remember her in Iraq with CNN, and all of our crew swore that if anyone harmed a hair on “Our Heather’s” head, we would personally fly over there to beat the poop out of them.
So, Marie nor Jen are still available? They each often made my DAY! Howling back in the days when I actually tuned my television on and watched FOX.
I am hoping she will be terrific. No one, but no one can be as bad as Jen pissaki or Marie barf!
What is the plural of ‘oxymoron’?
A gaggle of oxymorons?
So true.;)
“This is not a drill.”
I think now’s an appropriate time for that gif of the red-haired girl with the tsunami…
Sundance agrees, refresh and you’ll see.
Good call. 😉 Took your advice 😀 😀 😀
I agree fleevy. When I see that, it really is sobering.
It is so impressive watching these guys work. Diplomacy so masterful it is art. Writing the textbook that will be followed for the next hundred years.
It may take an evening national address by the President, complete with visual aids, to lay this all out coherently for the American people. It shouldn’t have to come to that. However, the media will never present the “big picture” to the people for fear it might show the President to be not only highly competent but also extremely fearless.
No, the media would not but Trump would.
We living in very interesting times, and this is going to be one very interesting week, watching this North Korea situation unfold more and more.
Thank you for the heads up, SD. I will certainly be entertained by the press coverage. I suppose we could start the script tonight, but then the popcorn would be wasted.
The Trump Administration has so beautifully engaged, from what looks like many months of deliberation, all parties for a thoughtful, respectful joint solution. It is masterful to watch in action.
It is with a sense of joy and relief that I can say “My President has got this situation under control.” Whatever happens over the next five days, or weeks, or months, I am secure in the knowledge that President Trump is taking care of our country. It’s in his hands and God’s hands. And because of all of our prayers for him. The easing of the darkness covering our country makes my soul sing.
There’s still a long way to go and we can not let up in our prayers for President Trump and all the good people he has surrounded himself with.
And thank you, Sundance, for your timely news and insights. That’s another blessing I’m very grateful for.
So true. If anyone else had been at the helm, I think we would have more of a reason to be very scared but you are correct. Prayer is key here. We would be crazy to not feel some sense of nervousness but God put our POTUS in this position and with prayer and plenty of support, he can make it and so can we.
Amen HEF! We shall all keep praying.
Diplomatic strength!
And then Mr. Trump rounds out the week with his rally on Saturday. Multitask much?
Can we infers that he expects the whole NK ordeal will be over by then?
Like, Shock and Awe and Off to the Rally.
Saturday’s rally is probably laying the groundwork for the exciting anti-dic* removal tour. Should last about 18 months.
*antidic, anti-Democrats in Congress
Excellent observation. Timing is everything and we will all be glued to the Treehouse (more so than usual if that’s possible) 🙂
Reminder to self, keep the phone charged!
Can we infers that he expects the whole NK ordeal will be over by then?
More likely, he knows he will have to take advantage of the media’s coverage of the rally in order to explain to the nation what he is doing and why, because without the spectacle of the rally the MSM would never give him the opportunity.
Heh.
Pres Trump was ‘multitasking’ long before that term was invented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all connected.
Diplomacy – Foreign Relations – Trade – Economics…all of it is connected.
We finally have a President who sees it this way, and acts accordingly.
And this is truly a blessing.
Foreign leaders can respect Pres Trump…because he is his own man.
No one owns him.
He is incorruptible.
He loves his people and they are his First Priority.
Foreign leaders can appreciate this, even though they may be at odds with him.
There is a purity to Trump that is unmistakable…and unmovable.
They know where he stands.
They can trust it and work with it.
This is shaping up to be a pivotal week.
Who knows what T-Rex will be saying this Friday, when he addresses the UN.
But I have a feeling that the world will be watching like never before.
wheatietoo, My Dad was into economics and an urban planner, watched politics on the world stage all the time, and would have loved President Trump … and your post. You’ve brought me to tears.
True
Beautifully stated
Great post wheatie.
Oh, Wheatietoo, you hit it exactly when you said, “There is a purity to Trump that is unmistakable…and unmovable.” That is what I somehow knew when I first heard him speak.
The only thing I could add to that sentence would be intelligence. There is a purity and intelligence to Trump …
It has been so very long since I have trusted anyone in the public sphere. Even if President Trump does something that I may not agree with, I can trust him! What a contrast between our President and those like that rat Paul Ryan. I cannot hear him, or others like him, speak without visualizing a forked tongue flicking out.
I do think our prayers help to hold him in this difficult time.
“There is a purity to Trump that is unmistakable…and unmovable”
Beautifully, perfectly stated, wheatietoo💖💕💖
Wish I knew what the next step will be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two good sites with SWAG’s about Nork weapons:
https://missilethreat.csis.org/country/dprk/
http://www.nti.org/learn/countries/north-korea/
The UN Named Saudi Arabia to their Human Rights Commission !
GET THE US OUT OF THE UN
GET THE UN OUT OF THE US !
Wonder how many minutes for DPRK?
I posted this on another thread, however, if you are reading here, you may be interested to know one person who was a victim of North Korea. It is important to understand why Trump and his coalition are working so resolutely. Yeonmi Park tells her tale of escape:
Interview:
North Korea seems so far away State-side, but having lived very close to there a number of times, I can tell you that being in proximity creates a “realness” to how unstable NK’s leadership really is, and the possibility of a destabilization event.
I remember my last time moving home from the Pacific (Oki) it actually crossed my mind (we also had PATRIOT batteries that were deployed Island wide due to NK) that it’d be my luck if our Bird would be the “one” that NK decided to shoot down. lol ..
Very real in the craziest possible way – I shudder to think what can happen, esp to all those in S. Korea, but it’s time to put a lid on this situation.
