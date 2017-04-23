T-Rex: No Further Questions Needed on Russia Sanctions Being Lifted,… EVER !

Funny call readout from Secretary Tillerson’s office today.  The last paragraph is extraordinarily blunt (emphasis mine):

[Dept. of State] Secretary Tillerson phoned Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko today to discuss his recent trip to Moscow and his message to the Russian leadership that, although the United States is interested in improving relations with Russia, Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine remain an obstacle. The Secretary emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s continued progress on reform and combating corruption.

The Secretary accepted condolences from President Poroshenko on the death today of a U.S. member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM). The leaders agreed that the OSCE SMM has played a vital role in its role of monitoring the Minsk agreements designed to bring peace to eastern Ukraine, and that this tragic incident makes clear the need for all sides- and particularly the Russian-led separatist forces-to implement their commitments under the Minsk Agreements immediately.

Secretary Tillerson reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and confirmed that sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control of the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine and fully implements its commitments in the Minsk agreements. (link)

Oh well, I guess that’s that then.

No need to ever wonder about those pesky sanctions ever being lifted.

Ever.

Horse = Dead.

Moving on…

 

 

54 Responses to T-Rex: No Further Questions Needed on Russia Sanctions Being Lifted,… EVER !

  1. Sedanka says:
    April 23, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    It’s so good to have actual businesspersons running the show, FINALLY.

  2. SSI01 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I’ve read somewhere an eyeball that allows the full circumference of the iris to be seen – that is, sclera (white of the eyeball) visible on all sides of the iris – is an indication the owner of that eyeball – or pair of eyeballs – has a mental or neurological disorder that needs looking into. I wish I could remember the name of the condition.

  3. wheatietoo says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    And T-Rex’s State Dept specifically turned down Exon’s request for a Waiver to drill in Russia.

    Hah!
    That is the company he just left!

    Squeaky clean, our T-Rex is.

  4. Pam says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    T-Rex dropped the hammer again. He’s as Fed up with the Russian narrative as we are.

  5. Kroesus says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    It is questionable whether the Ukraine actually ever “owned”: the Crimean Peninsula…..Khrushchev in a drunken stupor (often for him) transferred its ownership…..the area had traditionally been Russian territory and its people are by a vast majority Russian heritage and lean towards Russian governance……I think we have no business trying to dictate on this matter

    • Sentient says:
      April 23, 2017 at 11:23 pm

      They had a vote in Crimea. The people – mostly Russian speaking – voted overwhelmingly to rejoin Russia. American neocons protested that the election didn’t meet American standards. If it had, the “rejoin Russia” side would have won by only 85% instead of 90%. I’m sure John McCain will be overjoyed by this. It’ll also help Putin maintain overwhelming popularity against his American foil. He’ll probably also cooperate more with Iran, since the US is again proving its inclination to meddle throughout the world.

    • Kaco says:
      April 23, 2017 at 11:28 pm

      Yes, and I thought I had read they have a military base there.

      I remember when we all heard Nikki Haley’s first speech at the U.N. She said basically the same thing. It was poo-poohed here as she’s just rattling off, it isn’t what Pres. Trump thinks. Apparently, we should start taking what they all say seriously, including Pompeo about Julian Assange and Wikileaks.

      I find it a shame that there can’t be a cordial, practical, relationship with Russia. Destroying the Left’s Russian hysteria is not much consolation, and they will continue the accusation anyway.

    • Orygun says:
      April 23, 2017 at 11:45 pm

      I am never sure why you can’t have a sovereign country that speaks Russian and is friendly to Russia without having to become a part of Russia. Am I missing something here?

    • SteveInCO says:
      April 24, 2017 at 12:23 am

      The fact of the matter is, when the USSR broke up in 1991, the then-present borders of the SSRs were recognized as the new borders of the independent countries.

      Russia simply decided to take away something they had previously recognized as belonging to Ukraine. In other words, they simply took it away, with the same excuses the Nazis used to take the Sudetenland.

      And yes I know it was ethnically Russian. Again: Sudetenland.

      • deanbrh says:
        April 24, 2017 at 1:06 am

        Must be very dense here….I thought Trump wanted an opportunity to make friends with Putin and enlist his help in getting rid of Isis. What’s changed? And what of those 75 diplomats Obama sent back to Russsia? Were those the only “sanctions”? What about our diplomats in Russia? We leave them?

    • RC says:
      April 24, 2017 at 1:08 am

      Russia fought the Ottoman Turks for the Crimea, won in 1776 and signed a peace treaty with the Porte shortly thereafter. Russia’s claim to the Crimea is of longer duration than ours to the original 13 colonies, not to mention our later acquisition of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

      Sundance reminds us that President Trump is presently fighting rabid leftists ( 35% of the electorate ) milk-toast Republicans (15% of the electorate) as well as the US Chamber of Commerce & Business Roundtable wielding mega-millions come elections.

      Should we lose the White House in 2020 or 2024, we might well return to the chaotic immigration and unfair trade patterns of the last 30 years, as we grow ever poorer. What happens if Mexico demands both the return of those south-western states in 2040 and can count on local populations voting to rejoin Mexico in state referendums? And what would we do if the United Nations — citing sanctions on Russia over Crimea as a precedent — imposes sanctions on us, pending the return of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California to Mexico?

      For that matter, come 2040, how might Russia vote in the UN Security Council about sanctioning us?

  6. Weeper says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    I just love it when a plan comes together.

    I feel like I’m reading a political thriller where the “good guys” are smart, intelligent humans, and the enemies are a bunch of stupid cartoon characters. Next chapter please!!! 😉

  7. Rickster says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Yet, Rachael Madcow will probably be on her next show saying “What if….this is a ploy….by the Trump administration…..to apppeaar tough.” o_o

  8. coveyouthband says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    All those tired of winning please raise your hand………………..

  9. KevinH says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    This is one of the few times I differ with the opinion here. At the fall of the Soviet Union, at that moment, the US began dumping billions of dollars into ripping Ukraine out of Russia’s sphere of influence, over 10 billion dollars in fact, according to Victoria Nuland.

    You can argue that that was a good idea, or a bad idea. That doesn’t change the fact there would be tens of thousands killed in Crimea if Russia didn’t accept them (half accept, half annex), whatever you want to call it — the people of Crimea are happy for Russia’s intervention.

    Liked by 5 people

    • sundance says:
      April 23, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      Your point is not mutually exclusive to the position of T-Rex (and/or Trump).

      Think about it.

      These sanctions are a nothing-burger, mere annoyances, to both administrations in the larger scale of things.

      “Please don’t throw me into the briar patch”.. (the basic concept here).

  10. xyzlatin says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    There was a free vote in Crimea which approved of the annexation. Russia needs an all weather port for it’s navy. Russia cannot give in and will not. Ukraine also had a properly elected president who was ousted by CIA stirring up marches and the killing of protesters therein, and an unelected oligarch installed. The US, and the EU bureaucracy greedy nation building is to blame for this situation. Ukraine was to remain neutral and out of the EU. Russia was betrayed. This will remain a stalemate and a festering sore. No win here.
    However, I can see that Tillerson had to make a show of independence from Russia, given his former life. Also because of the stupidity of the accusations against Trump and bogus Russian interference in the election, Trump also has to make a show of not supporting Russia.

  11. kelly says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Putin wants the Crimean deep water port thats it that’s all

    Liked by 1 person

    • elena19501deplorable says:
      April 24, 2017 at 12:03 am

      No, Putin wants whole Ukraine back…Ukraine never been independent country, it was always split between Russia and Poland…and was always fighting Russia for Independence…

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      April 24, 2017 at 12:06 am

      Then Russia can compensate the Ukraine for Crimea. Stop paying for a war between the two countries and compensate Ukraine. Enough trillions of Rubles will make the Ukraine happy and navigation right out of the Sea of Avoz (Kerch Strait). Ukraine is not going to invade Russia’s western border. Putin, pull back your tanks and troops.

      Yes Alex Jones says the Ukrainians are a bunch of Nazis. But the Russians make a treaty with them. If Russian wants there nationals back them ask them to emigrate back. Russia is not a natural country. It was a empire or a collection of countries. It’s ability to maintain that empire will vary. The empire under the USSR was a high point. Now it is at a smaller level.

  12. progpoker says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Love the Wanted Poster, Sundance!!
    Louise Mensch could’ve starred as “Bore Us” also!! 🙂

  13. sundance says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:29 pm

  14. xyzlatin says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    People may not take seriously Russia’s scientists’ research involving climate change. Their leading scientists predict massive COOLING which means Russia will be affected by having its northern seaports frozen. (Dec 4, 2013 – A new paper by solar physicist by Habibullo Abdussamatov predicts the current lull in solar activity will continue and lead to a new Little Ice Age ). Russia began building massive nuclear driven ice breakers because of this forecast. Russia needs a secure southern seaport for its navy. It is a matter of life and death for the Russians and they will not give in.

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      April 24, 2017 at 12:15 am

      The only important part of their Navy are Submarines. Warm water ports are not that important to their Subs. When you only have one Aircraft Carrier you really have one too many. Russia’s navy isn’t used to keep open international shipping lanes like the US Navy does.

  15. SharonKinDC says:
    April 23, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    In the geo-political chess game, this is the effective statement to make. What the end result will be may differ.

  16. In Az says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:48 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-06-01/hacked-emails-expose-george-soros-ukraine-puppet-master

    Interesting information on George Soros and his evil works in the Ukraine.

    https://www.rt.com/op-edge/228379-obama-power-transition-ukraine/

    CNN interview with Obama, Obama admitting he “brokered” Ukraine power change.
    Of course it is BS. It was a government overthrow, a coup, with the help of George Soros.

    The Ukraine President that was overthrown was not a fan the of the EU. He had to go……enter Soros and Obama doing the dirty work for the EU.

    By any means Soros needs to be dealt with. He is not the only one causing wars, murder, the downfall of Western civilization. He has help, but he is the face, and he is doing the majority of the evil and vile. work to destroy the world for the Communists Globalists benefit.

  17. Jonathan Hughes says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Muslims are in the Ukraine. There are many names for Muslims. Ukraine was home to 248,193 Crimean Tatars, 73,304 Volga Tatars, 45,176 Azeris, 12,353 Uzbeks, 8,844 Turks, 6,575 Arabs and 5,526 Kazakhs. That number is growing. ,Muslims are doing there what Muslims are doing here making Liberals to be violent. Leave Russia alone.

  18. Joe says:
    April 24, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Kiev and its sponsor have not implemented Minsk. The Donbass and its sponsor have. The Russian Federation has assumed that sanctions will not be lifted. The bridge to Crimea will soon be finished. Now that the neocon Ukraine gambit has resulted in the impoverishment of the Ukraine it will get even more unpleasant. Keeping The Ukraine together will cost us more than the sanctions will cost Russia, so we probably will let it disintegrate. And Kiev might just attack the Donbass again.

